Crispy Corn and Rice Treats

4.6
9 Ratings
Sweeten crispy corn and rice cereal with a chocolate and peanut butter mixture, then coat it all with powdered sugar! It's a great Saturday night snack the whole family will love!

Recipe by Michelle

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium low heat, melt together semisweet chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter.

  • Place crispy corn and rice cereal in a large bowl. Pour the chocolate chip mixture over the cereal. Sift confectioners' sugar into the mixture. Cover bowl and shake vigorously until all cereal is fully coated. Allow the mixture to cool slightly before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 15g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 319.3mg. Full Nutrition
