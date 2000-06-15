Crispy Corn and Rice Treats
Sweeten crispy corn and rice cereal with a chocolate and peanut butter mixture, then coat it all with powdered sugar! It's a great Saturday night snack the whole family will love!
We've been making this recipe in our family for years, although they're called "Muddy Buddies" in our house! They make a great road trip and camping snack, and it's incredibly easy to make!Read More
in high school, my best friend's mother would make this for us, and she also called it puppy chow. it was delicious then, and fun to make. this came out only half coated and clumpy. i'm not sure the chocolate/peanut butter mix is enough for a whole box of cereal, first of all. also, you have to coat the cereal completely before adding the sugar, and there didn't seem to be any way of accomplishing that with this amount. we'll still eat it, but it sure isn't the same. i think i'll just ask my best friend's mom. thanks anyway.Read More
I used to make this all the time when I was younger for sleep-overs, only we called it Puppy Chow (that's what it looks like!!). I couldn't remember the exact recipe, so I'm glad I found it. It's just as delicious now as it was then!! ONE QUICK TIP: put the popcorn in a large paper bag, and gradually pour the mixture in, and shake to coat. Makes it uniform, and less messy!!
Very easy, good dessert for small hands. My kids loved this for an evening movie time after a long week. Thanks for the excellent recipe. I used all natural peanut butter to cut down a little on sugar and it tasted wonderful.
This was so easy and so yummy! Kids love it and it's easy enough that they can do with mom's help. I used a little less cereal because I could not fit it all into my mixing bowl. Also, After i shook the cereal and chocolate, I put the mix into a large Reynold's Oven cooking bag. Then i added the powdered sugar and shook it all up. The bags are very large so the mix can move around freely and uniformly covered.
This is easy and sooo good. I shook it all up in a 2 gallon bag. My daughter's allergic to peanuts so I used Sunbutter (sunflower seed butter) instead and it turned out great. Makes a ton and is a fun snack for the kids.
I really liked it a lot and my friends told me I should make it every single day it's one of the easiest things I've made. ??
This was called puppy chow when I was a kid, and it was a very rare treat. Now, for my kids, it is almost a regular sugary snack. I actually have always liked it very heavily caked though, so I increased almost all the ingredients to fit my family's preferences.
YUM! I only had about 9 ounces of cereal, so I just went with that keeping all the other amounts the same. I found stirring the cereal with the chocolate mixture first then putting that in a bag and shaking it with the powdered sugar was the best method. This is pretty much a 'muddy buddy' or 'puppy chow' recipe (which I have made MANY times before), so I knew that we would love it. Thanks for sharing. :)
