Romantic Chicken with Artichokes and Mushrooms

4.1
554 Ratings
  • 5 271
  • 4 177
  • 3 56
  • 2 29
  • 1 21

Easy, moist, flavorful and aromatic -- the white wine, artichokes and mushrooms make this chicken dish the to way to any man's heart! Delicious served with buttered noodles and fresh greens.

Recipe by Caity-O

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Brown chicken in oil and butter for 5 to 7 minutes per side; remove from skillet, and set aside.

  • Place artichoke hearts and mushrooms in the skillet, and saute until mushrooms are brown and tender. Return chicken to skillet, and pour in reserved artichoke liquid and wine. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes, until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

  • Stir in capers, and simmer for another 5 minutes. Remove from heat; serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 74.8mg; sodium 426.2mg. Full Nutrition
