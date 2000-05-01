Romantic Chicken with Artichokes and Mushrooms
Easy, moist, flavorful and aromatic -- the white wine, artichokes and mushrooms make this chicken dish the to way to any man's heart! Delicious served with buttered noodles and fresh greens.
With the following modifications this dish was fabulous! I chopped 6 boneless, skinless thighs into bite sized pieces, added 5 cloves minced garlic and 3 chilies de arbol to the butter & oil, saute'd and then set aside. I used sherry instead of white wine and just to be sure I put a spoonful (just before the final step) in a bowl and tasted it with and without heavy cream - ADD THE CREAM! The cream adds to the presentation as well. After I added the capers I added 1 cup or 1/2 pint of heavy cream and served over white rice. It was fabulous! Even my boyfriend, who isn't a fan of artichokes, LOVED it and scarfed it up like there was no tomorrow.Read More
Interesting recipe - rather easy. The "sauce" has to boil down for considerably longer than it takes the chicken to cook to get to the right consistency, especially if eating with pasta. The overall sauce is extremely sour between the artichoke marinade the white wine and the capers. I smoothed it out with some heavy whipping cream and thickened it with a bit of cornstarch. Next time, saute some shallots in with the artichokes & mushrooms to sweeten the sauce further.Read More
I actually did not try this recipe yet. It is similiar to one that I have had for years and have enjoyed. Some differences that people may want to incorporate to address the blandness are as follows: Saute the bnls chix (in strips) in a little butter and some white wine. In a separate pan heat 1 13 oz can of artichoke hearts (I use packed in water), juice of 1/2 lemon and 1/2 lime, 1 13oz can of peeled and diced tomatoes, and some nice herbs (parsley, shallots, chives, pepper) and some garlic. The other difference is I have always served over rice. I love the basmati rice. The acid from the lemon, lime, and tomato really perks up the dish. Hope it helps. I actually originally got this recipe from a very nice restaurant I worked in during college (a lifetime ago!!).
I am so glad I made this, it was FANTASTIC! I was a little leery to make this recipe since there were several people who said it was so bland and horrible but I decided to trust the majority who loved it. I tried it out on my husband and my friend last night my friend already called me today for the recipe! I added lots of minced garlic, salt, and pepper to the recipe. I also used some cornstartch to thicken the sauce and I chopped up the chicken after I browned it and I used a full carton of mushrooms. I served it over buttered and salted fusilli then topped with fresh parmasean...YUM!
I tried this recipe for my catering business. It is awesome. Very Flavorful. I grilled the chicken breasts, then put in a pan with the wine etc and baked at 325 degrees for 30 minutes. I then drained off the liquid, added a little water and chicken base and thicked and poured this sauce over the chicken. It is to die for. Thanks for the recipe, I will use this again.
Great Recipe! I'm on a low carb diet so I ate mine with just the chicken and put it over pasta for the boys. I did make some changes. I cut the chicken into chunks. I also sauteed the chicken with some garlic and wine. I used low carb chardonney. I used 18 oz. of artichokes and 8 oz of sliced mushrooms. I also only used 3 chicken breasts. Altered the capers to 2 Tbls. I also used alot of herbs de provence to flavor the chicken. I then added some lemon and lime to the sauce to give it more tang. THe sauce wasn't thick enough and I didn't want to use cornstarch due to the carbs so I used some heavy whipping cream being careful to make sure the sauce wasn't to acidic to curdle. I put the mixture for the boys over bowtie pasta. It was a hit and will definately make again was definately restaurant quality! Thanks!!!!!
Awesome! I added Herbs from Provence and dredged the chicken in flour before cooking. I also thickened the sauce with corn starch and added added lemon juice. Served with angel hair pasta...It was restaurant quality!
restaurant quality. added fresh spinach and red bell pepper slices. also thickened with flour and cream. served over angel hair pasta, and balsamic baked asparagus, and for dessert - strawberries and wine over ice cream(both recipes found here). awesome dinner!
Loved this recipe. I made some changes as suggested by other reviewers. I did add garlic, lemon juice, and herbs de provance. I also used sherry. The flavor was wonderful. Will make again---soon!
EXCELLENT!! Please allow me to share my rendition of this wonderful recipe. I am confident that this original version is awesome as well, but I had to make a change to satisfy a picky eater. (My husband will not eat a thick piece of chicken. Don't ask me why.) I pounded the chicken to about 1/4" thickness between two sheets of plastic wrap (with the flat side of a meat mallet). Then I dredged the chicken in flour mixed with the salt and pepper. I sauteed the chicken in the olive oil/butter until nicely browned and fully cooked. Remove the chicken from the pan and let drain on paper towels. Cover with foil to keep warm. THEN, I cooked the (not marinated, but canned)artichokes & mushrooms in the "roux", scraping the bottom of the pan. I added a little more butter/oil and a couple more pinches of flour and let it cook for a few minutes. NEXT, I added the wine and artichoke liquid and let simmer for about 15 minutes or so. I also added in about a teaspoon of lemon juice with the capers at the end. I poured the sauce/veggies over the chicken atop a bed of buttered egg noodles - YUMMY!!! I served this dish with the "Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup II" from this website (Also delish!) and a simple, fresh spinach salad with mushrooms, fresh ground pepper & salt, and extra virin olive oil. (And NO, I don't care to know how many calories were in my final meal combo!! Thanks.) Enjoy!!
This is by far one of the best Chicken receipes -- I add more artichokes (I use marinated and rinse lightly) and more mushroom.(I use baby portebello) I cut the chicken in strips and brown well. I would add the herbs as suggested the next time. Great served over a brown or wild rice. A great dish to serve for a buffet too. Enjoy!
Awesome combination of flavors! I didn't measure anything. Also -- dusted chicken in flour to help thicken the sauce, used a mix of white wine/chicken stock/lemon juice for the sauce. Added fresh Greek oregano, garlic, pepper. Served with rosemary garlic mashed potatoes, and a light tomato/cucumber/bell pepper salad. A keeper!
This is an excellent recipe. To lower the fat I took the reccomendation of another reviewer and only used one small jar (6oz.) of marinated artichokes. I then used a whole can of unmarinated artichokes (14oz). We never would have known the difference. Next time I won't even used the marinated ones. I also added extra capers, which we love. The liquid can be reduced by simmering on medium, rather than low. We put the sauce on our pasta rather than buttering it and it was great!
My family loves this recipe; I add garlic and fines herbs (combo of basil, thyme and oregano) and saute with the mushrooms. I have dry mouth problems caused by medication and can't eat food without very moist sauces. However, Cook's Ilustrated magazine published an article in their September 1, 2008 issue describing how to brine poultry and pork that produces very moist, delicious meat. For 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts weighing about 6 oz. to 8 oz. each: dissolve 1/4 cup table salt and 1/4 cup sugar in 2 quarts cold water. Add the chicken and set aside 30 minutes to one hour before cooking. Don't brine the chicken any longer or else it will taste very salty. Wipe the chicken dry and proceed with the recipe. Discard the brine.
Surprisingly boring and kind of tasteless. Still, I'm glad I used frozen artichokes rather than the marinated variety because it then would have been tasteless and too tangy. I forgot the capers but I don't think it would have made a difference had I included them. The addition of shallots and garlic didn't do much for this either. Very disappointing.
This recipe was awesome! I used legs and thighs instead of breasts. I added garlic and herbs de provence as suggested in earlier reviews. I did remove the chicken from the pan at the end of cooking and added cornstarch to thicken the juices, then returned the chicken to the pan. It turned out great!!! I served it over buttered noodles with sauteed spinach on the side. My boyfriend and I both love artichokes and mushrooms...and it was very romantic...he was lovin' on me all night after that dinner, even before, because the aroma while it was cooking was so heavenly. Thanks so much. This recipe was awesome
Just read the reviews, and it's totally beyond me as to why someone would post a recipe for chicken that has nothing to do with the outcome of this recipe??? My opinion is "post your own recipe people"! Giving it 5 stars just because it sounds good :)
I make this recipe often and love it! Its simple, easy and very tasty. I've served it w/pasta and over steamed spinach. Served with ceasar salad and crusty bread...thats all you need for perfection.
We loved this, but did add fresh garlic, chopped red pepper, & fresh asparagus. We served it over linguine with crusty french bread & the rest of the bottle of Chardonnay............It was pretty & yummy!!
I absolutely LOVE this recipe. I was unsure how the artihcoke liquid would be but it combined so amazing well with the wine (I actually used dry sherry because that was what i had on hand)>. I did do a few very minor adjustments; I dusted the chicken breast lightly in flour (no liquid) and I added 3 tablespoons of butter (I doubled the sauce because it was SOOO good). Added penne and a garden salad. So good, so easy and so fast. No prep work at all. This is a real winner and I will keep this in my menu rotation. Thanks Caity-O
I really enjoyed this recipe! It was easy and fairly quick to make. I love artichokes and capers, so I definitely will be making this again and again! It has a nice, bright flavor! I took the advice of other reviews. I pounded down the chicken breasts, dusted them lightly with flour. I added 1/2 c chopped onion and 2-3 cloves minced garlic in with the artichokes and mushrooms and 1 tbs Herbs de Provence (this made this dish! I can't imagine how bland it would have been without it!) I omitted the liquid from the artichokes entirely and used chicken broth instead. I also added 1/8 c cream at the end with the capers. Very beautiful presentation and flavor. Great served over egg noodles. Next time I'll try it over rice. Thank you so much for submitting this recipe and for the helpful alterations from fellow reviewers!
This is a good base recipe! I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces. I added some Garlic and feta cheese. To thicken sauce add heavy cream. Toss with bow tie pasta.
LOVE IT! I pounded and floured the chicken before I browned it and added garlic salt vs salt. I omitted the cappers (not big fans) and reduced the artichoke oil by a little. I also added a splash of lemon juice and garlic to the sauce. Finally, I added lots more mushrooms since we all love mushrooms. (I am getting hungry again just thinking about it). The flavor was wonderful. This was a birthday dinner for my mom and she loved it, in fact the entire family loved it. I served over angel hair pasta. This is a keeper.
Delicious recipe. I used 1/2 cup of chicken stock and 1/2 cup of wine. The marinate in the artichokes was too vinegary so use only a few tablespoons. Also I added spinach to the artichokes and mushrooms.
Made this pretty much according to recipe - used canned artichoke hearts, not the marinated ones. It was good and could be better - needs some minced garlic - about 2 good sized cloves is what I'll add next time. I did add a small chopped onion and thickened the sauce with a little potato starch. My husband loved it. I'll definitely make this one again! Made this again (3/10/14) with the marinated artichoke hearts. Used some chopped onion - sautéed with 3 cloves garlic and just couldn't get it to taste the way I thought it should. It was sour from the marinade. I tried adding sour cream to tone down the sourness (I know) and it helped some but not enough. I've downgraded this to a 3 star - will probably add it to my "don't bother" list. I'll look for a better recipe. This just didn't give me that - Wow factor and you only get 5 stars for Wow's.
I have made variations of this recipe for years, and I love to top it with pistachio nuts for a little extra salt, flavor and crunch. They really dress it up.
Made this dish last night for my son's birthday dinner..scaled it for 10 people..Everyone loved it..I didn't used marinated atichokes though..2 can's of regular..next time I would add a third can..I also used an entire small jar of the capers as everyone loves them..I reduced the sauce instead of adding any thickener..everyone trying to watch their weight.. I also added some garlic as others did..will defintely make again and have given this recipe to two who had dinner with us, who just had to have it!
I love artichoke hearts and capers so this dish was so tasty. I will cook it again! Did not want to go to the trouble to fry the chicken and was not sure it would make a difference, but it definitely made the dish better. WIll not skip that step.
Fabulous! I cannot believe that anyone would say that this recipe was bland. Will definitely make this dish again. We used baby portabello mushrooms, inexpensive chardonnay and a little corn starch. The sauce was divine. We only added the corn starch so that the sauce would stick to the mini penne pasta. Most excellent.
I was surprised at how bland this recipe was. I've had good luck with recipes with 4 stars or more in the past. I won't make this again. I did thicken it - but it would be better if it was creamier.
This was a good recipe to go by. I made a few changes. First off I floured and seasoned(garlic salt, pepper and parsley) my chicken before I browned it.(this helped thicken it a bit) I left out the butter and used all olive oil.I also added chopped red onion and garlic. I also used fat free marinated artichokes. They are in water not oil so I think that they have a lighter flavor. Will leave out the capers next time to tangy. Over all not to bad.
I'm told by my friends that I'm a great cook something that I've not really felt that strongly about until I adapted this wonderful recipe to what I had in my kitchen. I used all the ingredients listed except I forgot to add the capers (which is a staple in our house) when I prepared this dish. But I followed my own instincts and as often happens with someone who understands cooking I made one of the finest dinners of my life. I used a whole cut up chicken minus the wings and back which I used to make a chicken stock for future use. Upped the amount of artichoke hearts, used the herbs Provence after browning the chicken as suggested PLUS tossed 4 crushed cloves of roasted garlic into the mix with the wine and mushrooms. At that point popped the pan into the oven and backed it covered for 45 minutes and uncovered for 15. Let sit while the bread heated in the cooling oven and served it along side the spaghetti carbonara II recipe from this site. Served a green salad with grape tomatoes tossed with Hidden Valley upped with again some roasted garlic. Rumor has it you could smell the food out in the driveway when you pulled up to the house. What a wonderful experience. Much thanks to the original provider of this amazing food combination.
This was delicious! I too, made some minor alterations. I sauted 1 small chopped onion and minced garlic with the artichoke hearts & mushrooms. When adding the liquids, I also added the juice from 1 lemon and some cornstarch to thicken the sauce. I was very happy with the results! Someone mentioned having this dish paired with the Orzo w/Parmesan and Basil recipe found on this site, so I did...along with roasted asparagus. The perfect dinner! Thanks!
lovely recipe! my only complaint is that there isn't enough sauce - because the sauce was yummy! i think next time i would double everything but the chicken, and then maybe thicken the sauce a little
This is fabulous! But I did make a few adjustments. 1. Cut back on the reserved artichoke liquid and use more wine or chicken broth...the reserve liquid was too rich for me. 2. Add a T of lemon juice, garlic, onion or shallots and green onions for some extra flavor. I like this best served with egg noodles, but it's also good over pasta or rice!
Easy - I only had canned artichoke hearts (not marinated on hand) so I added a little balsamic while it was simmering. Also garnished with Feta. Nest time I'll add tomatoes for some color. House smells great!
This was delicious! The only modifications I made was to add a little cornstarch to the sauce to thicken it up some. All in all a great easy meal!
This is really tasty, but I do mine a little easier. Put chicken (or chicken pieces with bone if you prefer) in a roasting pan, add 1 chopped onion, 2 or 3 cloves minced garlic and rest of ingredients (except capers, and just omit oil/ butter), top with several fresh rosemary sprigs or equivalent dried, cover with foil and bake 30 minutes at 350, then uncovered 30+ minutes (less if chicken breast), then stir in capers at end.
My husband turned up his nose when I told him what I was making for dinner, but man, did he clean his plate and ask for seconds! I had never used the marinated artichokes before and I was quite surprised how good they were vs. the canned ones in juice. I omitted the capers and served it over white rice, with the "Sweet Green Bean Bundles" from this site, which by the way, is another 5 star recipe! This is truly a restaurant quality dish and definately something to impress your dinner guests with.
awesome, added light cream and a little bit of chicken broth and some garlic.
This was very easy & came out great! I made just a few tiny adjustments. I sauteed 2 cloves of garlic & a shallot with the mushrooms at the beginning. I seasoned the chicken with Tarragon & substituted champagne for white wine & used only about half of the artichoke marinade. I understand what others who reviewed this recipe were saying about the sauce being thin but it was great over spaghetti & didn't need any thickening agents.
This was really good, but I made a couple of additions that I think made it more flavorful than the recipe would have. I added half an onion, sliced, and a garlic clove, minced to the mushrooms and artichokes before sauteeing. At the end, I put in a couple cups of egg noodles, a pat of butter, and about 1/8 cup of cream. I also skipped the capers. It was delicious!!
Flavor was a little bland. I did try adding garlic and fresh chives with no luck on adding the right flavors. My biggest complaint was that this was the 2nd time I've made it and both times the chicken turned grey at the end and I can't figure out why..Did this happen to anyone else?
Great. Not your regular chicken dinner. Full of great taste. Very tangy but not overpowering.
So easy yet so elelant. Made exactly as stated in recipe minus the capers and it was perfect. Make sure you use a dry white wine, I used Pinot Grigio and it was perfect. Next make sure the artichokes are marinated. If they were packed in water the recipe would be runny and bland. Will make again. Kids liked it too!
My hubby (who is not a huge chicken fan) said this was great. But, I adjusted it so I could not give it 5. I added some chicken broth and poultry seasons. Its a keeper!
I have a similar recipe which calls for 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dijon mustard, 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar, garlic, and about half the wine. The dijon gives it a nice kick.
Not bad but the sauce is a little too sour for our taste. I think it is due to using the reserved artichoke liquid. If I make again, I will cut back on the reserved liquid. Thanks
Very simple and looks very impressive to any dinner guests. 2 notes - 1) use the reserved artichoke marinate very sparingly, otherwise you'll get a very oily taste to the whole dish; and 2) if the chicken breasts are thick, slice them to reduce their cooking time!
This was great. I used vermouth instead of wine, which I totally prefer in cooking. Also, others complained the sauce was a little thin, so I dredged the chicken in seasoned flour before I browned it & the sauce was just thick enough. I will do this again.
excellent meal. Quick and easy. One suggestion though because its not clear: when cooking the last 15 minutes, cook with a cover....
Enjoyed the recipe very much. My mother-in-law and I even had the leftovers for lunch the next day and enjoyed it even more. It did take a lot longer than listed to make sure the chicken was cooked though.
I searched for this recipe because I liked this dish at a restaurant that closed. It met my expectations. Wouldn't change a thing!
Would make this again. Very fast for a nice romantic dinner after working all day. I did thicken the sauce just a little with cornstarch, and added a little more spices like some of the previous posts suggested. Went well with the buttered noodles and salad.
This recipe is incredible. It tastes gourmet yet is so simple. A gentleman from my husband's work stopped by unexpectedly the evening I was trying this recipe, and I was a little nervous about serving it. He went to work the next day though and told everyone that was the best chicken he'd ever had! My kids liked it as well and even ate the artichokes! I almost always tweak recipes a little, but this one is perfect the way it is. Thank you!
Didn't like it all... husband called "sour chicken spaghetti"
This is a super recipe, we make chicken picatta using lemon juice, capers and white wine. The artichokes keep the flavor tangy as a picatta should be, but adds another dimension. A true picatta is a little tangy, so be forewarned!
Absolutely fabulous. Good company recipe. Very close to scallopini di pollo served at a local Italian recipe.
I loved this recipe! I would have given this recipe 5 stars, but I only give 5 stars to recipes the whole family likes. My 6-year-old wouldn't eat it. I wonder if the person who said it was bland used the unmarinated artichokes by mistake. I almost did. The marinade and wine add all the flavor. To serve over pasta I would definitely thicken the sauce. Otherwise perfect as is.
I served this over spagetti which I tossed with a little olive and parsely flakes before putting it on the plates. Then I sprinkled a little parmesan cheese and chopped tomotoes on the top for some color. Everyone liked it.
I've made this recipe a few times and is always a hit. It's exactly like a dish that is served at one of my favorite restaurants. The only change I make is to add a little bit of flour to the sauce to thicken it up a bit. Delicious!!!
I loved this. The artichokes, wine, mushrooms and capers were wonderful together. Very tangy and flavorful. I used chicken thighs which are much more moist and tender than breasts. I also had to use cornstarch and a little heavy cream to thicken, and it was still too runny for the pasta. Next time I will have it over rice. Wonderful flavor and so easy.
Delicious, unique flavor. Go light on the capers.
This is a crowd-pleaser. Very easy and very good if you love white wine & artichoke hearts. Gets rave review from guests.
They call this "romantic"?.... well, I guess I found out how much my guy really loves me because he stuck around AFTER I served it to him.... VERY bland with "uncoordinated flavors". Had to throw it out.
I thought this recipe was quite good, and very easy. I dredged the chicken in flour (as someone else suggested) and I doubled the capers (as others suggested). My husband had seconds, which is always a good sign!
We love all of the ingredients, but not the dish. We ate it, but I won't make it again.
Gotta try this one. It rocks my world every time.
Very nice recipe to use as a base. I would suggest adding roasted red bell peppers along with the mushrooms and artichokes, and adding capers during the last 5 minutes of simmering the sauce. I also recommend thickening the sauce slightly.
Pretty tasty! I didn't have the herbs en provence recommended by other reviewers, so I used thyme, rosemary and sage.
Delicioso! Artichokes, chicken, fresh mushrooms, wine.....all of my favorite things in one dish! Easy to make, on the table fast. What could be better?
My whole family liked this recipe, even my 5 and 3 year olds cleaned their plates. The changes I made were, I used one small jar of marinated artichokes and one small can of not marinated artichokes, and I didn't even use all of the oil from the marinated ones. Most of it but not all. Also, next time I would NOT use the capers, we hate them, we just found out. I served it over angel hair pasta. And I used a full 8 oz package of sliced mushrooms. It was really delicious, thanks!
My roommate first made this recipe and it was so good. The sauce is very runny but I just added to a rue and made more of a gravy out it. It is really good served with mashed potatoes.
Fantastic! I took some others' advice and floured the chicken before browning. I added fresh garlic, some parsley and juice from 1/2 lemon and 1/2 lime. Fantastic! I think this would be great w/ pine nuts tossed on top as well. Side was roasted red potatoes! YUM!
This was good. I subbed chicken stock for the wine, and used split breasts with ribs, as that's what I had. Cooked it 5-10 minutes longer, as my chicken breasts were pretty large. The only change I'd make is to use more mushrooms & artichokes!
This was an absolutely incredible dish. The flavors were amazing and for my additional touch, I added some minced garlic as I was cooking the chicken and about a teaspoon of corn starch to lightly thicken the sauce. It was even as delicious as a leftover. I think for a touch, I may added sliced olives to the dish next time. A+++ Thanks so much!
Oh soooo good. Used canned artichokes, not marinated, added more garlic, 1/2 cup chicken broth mixed with 1 teaspoon corn starch and 2 or 3 tablespoons of sliced sundried tomatoes (not in oil). Served it over mini penne. Incredible dish.
My husband was introduced to artichoke hearts with this recipe and he enjoyed it. I loved this recipe but added a few extra mushrooms and capers to my liking.
I adjusted the recipe with heavy cream and some cornstarch and doubled the artichokes and mushrooms as other had suggested and it was simply fabulous served over angel hair pasta. Both my husband and I kept comparing it to all of our favorite restaurants and rated it as good as any similiar type meal we'd have out. Thank you! PS: He has always been "ambivalent" about artichokes but is eagerly awaiting the next time I make this one.
This is my go-to recipe when I am craving Mediterranean style food. I make it exactly according to the recipe, and serve it with noodles, rice, potatoes....
Wow! This is wonderful. I made it for my bride for our Pre-Valentines Day Dinner and she loved it! I used Black and Green Olives and doubled the mushrooms. I also use the quartered, marinated artichokes that come in small glass jars because I had them. I prefer them because their marinade is mostly olive oil. If you like olives, artichokes and mushrooms, this dish is a must try!
I think I'll add some garlic next time, but other than that my husband and I loved it. Try it with some plain white rice on the side and some white wine to make it a great meal.
A wonderful, different chicken recipe--tangy and tender. I did pound the chicken breast before browning--I think that makes a big difference, for it allows the sauce to permeate the chicken pieces more completely, as well as tenderizing the meat. For the most part, I followed the recipe very closely (omitting the capers--forgot to buy them--and adding a tbsp of diluted cornstarch for thickening), and it was perfect. I think using the marinated artichoke hearts makes the dish quite distinctive. I know this is something I will make often.
Excellent Recipe. The only change I would make is to bring it to a good boil after adding the juices, then simmer.
After having read the reviews, I made some changes and my husband loved it! I dipped the chicken in flour and sauteed with garlic. Removed chicken, then sauteed the artichokes, mushrooms, added more garlic, salt, pepper, margarum, and chicken broth. I omitted the wine. Added flour to thicken and then put in chicken and simmered for 45 minutes.
I made this recipe before I saw it here, except here's my differences: add garlic; cube the chicken for shorter cook time; substitute chicken broth for the wine, thicken with cornstarch slurry if to be served over pasta; replace the capers with strips of red sweet peppers from a jar (or pimentos), this adds a nice color and another level of flavor; and last, if you want to serve it casserole style, you can place it into an oven proof dish on top of penne or similar pasta, top with parmesean cheese, and bake at 350 until golden brown. I have also found significant cost savings in purchasing the items that tend to be pricey in the American supermarkets at smaller ethnic stores.
Great Recipe and easy to make. I used left over grilled chicken and sliced it up other than that stuck to the recipe. Changes for next time: add more mushrooms, thicken the sauce and serve on egg noodles. The flavor on it's own was great!
Really Really Good and fantastically easy. This is a definite keeper. There are no leftovers, and my mom even wiped her plate with her dinner roll!!! Thanks Caity-O for a great addition to the recipe box.
Is good, however as usual made some adjustments: used two 6 oz jars artichokes, one jar of the liquid, rosemary, 3/4 c onion, 3 clove garlic, a few chopped sun-dried tomato's for color, about 1/4 c milk, 3/4 c chicken broth,corn starch with a bit of water, handful of parmesean. Served over angel hair pasta. Must have been good, as my husband keeps asking for it!
This was a delightful recipe. The only changes I made was to add some garlic and a bit of lemon juice. It was wonderful served with buttered noodles as suggested. I will be making this again. Thanks
If there was a 4 1/2 I would give it that. The flavors were great, although next time I will add some flour to thicken the sauce. Also, we love sauce, so will likely double all the "saucy" ingredients to make more. I followed the recipe exactly, but I used sherry instead of white wine since that was all I had.
Based on some of the other reivews, I sauteed the chicken with 3 cloves of minced garlic. I also added balsamic vinagrette while simmering because my local market didn't have marinated artichokes, just canned in water. The sauce was a little runny but the taste was FANTASTIC !!
My wife made this for dinner last night and it was good. I'm not a big fan of mushrooms, so some of the changes she made were to add onion, garlic, and herbes de provence. They went well with everything, but I think adding some sun dried tomatoes would be fantastic.
I have one word for this recipe! DELICIOUS!!! I have made it 2wice now, I can't wait to make it 3 times! Dinner party worthy recipe, and SOOOO eas! I replaced the capers with garlic stuffed green olives!
I used baby portobellos instead of regular white mushrooms, and I didn't have white wine handy, so I used champagne. I added grated lemon zest while cooking and at the end to cut the sweetness of the champagne and add some brightness to the flavors. My very picky hubby really liked it!
Very good! The tastes blend well together, my husband and I both loved it. I would recommend adding lemon juice as some other reviewers suggested. Wonderful over angel hair pasta.
This was very simple and very tasty. My children thought that it tasted a bit too salty but other than that, we loved it. I also made some egg noodles seasoned with butter, garlic salt and parsley flakes and sauteed veggies. What a great quick meal!
I have made this recipe about five times and it is great. Sometimes I have left over cooked chicken and just saute the artichokes, mushrooms and I add onion. Then add cooked chicken and heat through. I also serve with Tortelloni or Orecchiette *** Add a salad ** Fantastic
this was very good. my husband LOVED it, but I think next time we'll try it over rice instead. The rice would soak up the sauce very well I think. Very easy to make and quite yummy.
