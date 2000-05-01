Romantic Chicken with Artichokes and Mushrooms

I'm told by my friends that I'm a great cook something that I've not really felt that strongly about until I adapted this wonderful recipe to what I had in my kitchen. I used all the ingredients listed except I forgot to add the capers (which is a staple in our house) when I prepared this dish. But I followed my own instincts and as often happens with someone who understands cooking I made one of the finest dinners of my life. I used a whole cut up chicken minus the wings and back which I used to make a chicken stock for future use. Upped the amount of artichoke hearts, used the herbs Provence after browning the chicken as suggested PLUS tossed 4 crushed cloves of roasted garlic into the mix with the wine and mushrooms. At that point popped the pan into the oven and backed it covered for 45 minutes and uncovered for 15. Let sit while the bread heated in the cooling oven and served it along side the spaghetti carbonara II recipe from this site. Served a green salad with grape tomatoes tossed with Hidden Valley upped with again some roasted garlic. Rumor has it you could smell the food out in the driveway when you pulled up to the house. What a wonderful experience. Much thanks to the original provider of this amazing food combination.