Baked Brunch Omelet

Fantastic breakfast recipe! Couldn't be better. But of course, if I am to be a genuine AllRecipe reviewer, I must suggest changes to a perfect recipe. Didn't have white bread, too lazy to go to the store, so I used crumbled up stale crackers. No cheddar cheese, so I scraped the mold off something I found under the sink. I thought I had ham, but I was wrong. Used tuna fish instead. The milk I had was outdated (is July 2008 too old?) so I collected the beer left in the bottles lying around from last weekend's party. I thought I had salt, but it seems it got mixed up with the sugar. Oh well. Can't make much difference. Hot pepper sauce I have, and lots of it. Used the whole bottle to make up for not having other ingredients. The onion I had wasn't green, so I put some dye on it. All in all, a great dish, although I was too sick to eat it. The dog seemed to enjoy it at the time, although I haven't seen him in a week since he ate it.