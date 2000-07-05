Baked Brunch Omelet
This is so easy to prepare and everyone raves about it. The best part is that you can put it together the night before and just pop it in the oven the next morning. Delicious!
FOR THE PEOPLE WHO THINK THIS RECIPE IS BLAND, ARN'T ADDING ENOUGH EXTRA'S LIKE A CAN OF ASPARAGUS, OR SOME GREEN, AND RED PEPPERS, OR A LITTLE EXTRA HOT SAUCE, THIS WAS ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS AND IF YOU DON'T WANT IT TO MOIST, JUST BAKE IT WITH OUT THE PAN OF WATER....Read More
This dish is FANTASTIC! I made it for my future in-laws, and they loved it! (Whew!) I noted that other people were less than thrilled with the texture, so I didn't use a water pan at all, I just made the whole dish the night before, took the foil off in the morning and put it in the oven without the water pan, and 1 hour later it was absolutely perfect. I will make this again and again! Thanks for a keeper!
Great recipe with some modifications. The first time I made this recipe I used the 2 cups of milk and did not like the mushy/soggy texture. Next time I made it I decreased the milk to one cup, used a little less cheese, and used a full loaf of bread and it came out great. I also did not use the water pan to bake it.
Great easy recipe to prepare the night before and bake in the morning. The bread gets nice and crisp on top, I actually used english muffins instead and that turned out great. Cooking for 2 people I almost always have leftovers, but with this I recommend not making more than you can eat, no good reheated.
I always shake my head when someone rates something 5 stars and then makes over the whole recipe! I make something very similar to this and it is my family's FAVORITE. I use regular bread and I do layer it - both "details" that I would leave the same as the recipe. Sometimes we substitute crispy bacon for ham. Oh - and we leave the bread in whole slices (minus the crust) and butter it. I suppose that is why we don't have to use the water pan. Another thing we add is some crushed Special K or corn flakes to the top just before baking with some melted butter sprinkled on top to prevent them from drying out. Adds some crisp. BUT...this omelet is GREAT just as it is written. We call ours the Christmas Morning Lifesaver! Great for company and if we need two, we do one ham and one bacon.
I've had a couple of brunch parties and this was a hit! I omit the ham though and substitute red pepper for a vegetarian version. Also, I find that 1 1/2lb cheese is WAY too much. I only use a 1/2 pound and it's plenty. Enjoy!
So easy and good! Per other reviews, I added half chopped red and half green bell peppers. I also added a couple drops of hot sauce, but it was still very mild. Might try a few more drops next time. Since, I rarely buy white bread, I had to use what was on hand...wheat. The wheat bread gave it a slightly more grainy flavor/texture. I will be making this again but I'm still debating if I want to stick to the wheat or try it with white bread. Either way, VERY good and goes into my "make again" recipe stack.
This was a really great recipe....I omitted the onion, because of my children, and added extra ham and cheese. I also substituted a special milk and honey white bread, and sprinkled on a little garlic bread seasoning in lieu of the onions. I baked the casserole in the sitz bath for 30 minutes, and then removed the water bath for the final 30 after covering the top with foil...it came out perfect!!The milk and honey bread added a sweetness that worked well with the ham/egg/cheese mixture. My husband raved, and it was so nice to have a casserole they would all eat!! Thanks for the great recipe!!
Fantastic breakfast recipe! Couldn't be better. But of course, if I am to be a genuine AllRecipe reviewer, I must suggest changes to a perfect recipe. Didn't have white bread, too lazy to go to the store, so I used crumbled up stale crackers. No cheddar cheese, so I scraped the mold off something I found under the sink. I thought I had ham, but I was wrong. Used tuna fish instead. The milk I had was outdated (is July 2008 too old?) so I collected the beer left in the bottles lying around from last weekend's party. I thought I had salt, but it seems it got mixed up with the sugar. Oh well. Can't make much difference. Hot pepper sauce I have, and lots of it. Used the whole bottle to make up for not having other ingredients. The onion I had wasn't green, so I put some dye on it. All in all, a great dish, although I was too sick to eat it. The dog seemed to enjoy it at the time, although I haven't seen him in a week since he ate it.
Hmm, I really debated whether to give this 4 or 5 stars. It's actually pretty good but I think with a few tweaks it really does become a five star recipe. First, I strongly suggest you go with a heartier bread than just plain, doughy white bread. A nice honey wheat bread works great and gives better texture and taste. Also, to cut down on some calories and cholesterol, use 4 whole eggs and 4-6 egg whites. You will still get a very rich egg taste, but in a much healthier way. And last, this dish screams for some freshly ground pepper in the egg. Just whisk it in and pour over as directed. I love this made vegetarian style by leaving out the ham and adding sauted mushrooms, green peppers and onions. Switch up the cheese as well to make it different each time. Like it zesty? Add some pepperjack. Like it a bit more mellow? Try some shredded baby swiss. It's a very versatile recipe and super delicious with some simple changes.
This casserole is great! I made it for breakfast and it was a huge hit. I will make it often.
I can't believe there's only one rating for this recipe! I absolutely love it! We have had this for several occasions and have created many variations. I've been asked for the recipe several times! Here are some ideas - red peppers are great in it. Meat lovers - with sausage, ham and bacon. We almost always put sweet onions in it no matter what combination we make. Adobo is the perfect spice option. Franks hot sauce is great in it. Even stale bread can be used and one time we made it in a cast iron skillet on the stove top - it was wonderful, just be sure to heat evenly, medium to low heat with a tight lid, but towards the end of cooking, prop the lid to let air in.
For those that had a texture issue, I bet it wasn't baked long enough. Make sure the entire top of the omelet is puffed. If the center has a depression, it is not cooked all the way. The time difference may have to do with the temperature of your oven or if you used small eggs. I make this frequently and I never use a water bath. If you are looking for a little more flavor add 1T worchestshire sauce and 2 T dijon mustard to the egg mixture..and vary the cheese Go crazy with the extras use whatever meat or veggies you like but keep the total amount to no more than two cups or the whole thing falls apart when you serve it.
The flavor wasn't bad, but getting past the texture was rough for both my husband and me, and not one of four kids would have anything to do with it.
We had breakfast for dinner last night using this recipe, along with crispy bacon and a toasted English muffin. I made half of this recipe in an 8x8” square pan, which produced an omelet a little flatter than I would have liked, but that’s an easy fix for the next time. I cut way back on the amount of cheese, using a handful per layer, about one cup total. I used hamburger buns for the bread and I added some sautéed green and red bell peppers. Rather than putting the green onions in with the egg mixture, I just sprinkled them over each layer. My half recipe took 40 minutes to bake. Very good! I wouldn’t hesitate to make this again!
Very good, even without the meat. A couple of comments: instead of 1 1/2 POUNDS of cheese, I think 1 1/2 CUPS is more accurate. Second point - this works well if you make it the night before and cook it in the morning. Also - check it before one hour, since mine was done at 45 minutes.
I've been making this same recipe (almost) for >35 years. My family loves it for Christmas breakfast! A couple of differences in mine: (13"x9" dish) I take off the crusts and just use the bread squares (wheat is great!); 2 cups of ham 2 cups of grated cheese over the bread and another layer of breakd. THEN 6 beaten eggs with 3 cups milk, 1/2 tsp salt and 1 tsp. dry mustard. Pour over the layers. The milk will absorb! Refrigerate over night (it works as well to bake immediately, though.) Before baking, add 2 cups crushed corn flakes, crackers or bread crumbs, then pour over 1/2 cup melted margarine. DO use a cookie sheet under the baking dish though, it may boil over in your oven. This recipe halves perfectly to fit in a 9" square baking dish for a smaller size. AND it is great for dinner with biscuits, applesauce or fruit! We call it "Christmas Brunch Souffle"!!
Honestly, the only reason I gave this recipe a try was b/c I needed to get rid of a loaf of bread I knew we wouldn't eat after the New Year. So, I gave it a whirl & it was quite delicious. I could see this being an easily modified recipe with other ingredients too!
The flavor was good but I could not get over the texture. It was a little too mushy for us. I definetely cooked it long enough because it was almost a little too brown on top. I tried to put it back in the oven without the water but that did not help with the soft, fluffy, mushy texture. If you don't mind a mushy egg meal then you will enjoy this because the flavor is really good.
I have made this twice for a group brunch and there are never leftovers. I did add a little of the seasonings the other reviews recommend. Also, I let sit in the fridge overnight before baking in the am.
Great Recipe! We increased the size to serve 100 -- and it was the main course for our church "Advent Brunch" --easy to prepare - especially in such a large quantity -- looked great when served too!
I made this for 12 hungry police officers. I added chopped bell peppers and used french bread. I made 2 trays, one with ham and one with sausage. Everyone loved it and they hit the road happy and full! Not one scrap was left in the pans, everyone went back for seconds. This was very easy to prepare and I loved that I could prepare it the night before. Great recipe.
For my tastes, I'd add some bacon (it amps up the flavor along with the ham), tobasco or pepper jack cheese and mushrooms to make it perfect!
This is delicious and so easy. I made it the night before and it baked up perfectly. I read one review that said there was too much milk but all I did to fix that was to pat the whole thing down untill moisture coukd be seen at the top. This way I was sure all the bread would be moistened while it sat overnight. I also substituted. green pepper for the green onion. Perfect for a breakfast buffet.
Made this recipe for a church brunch. It turned out great! It was the first thing to disappear, and people were disappointed when none was left.
Very good, but I think the ingredient list is supposed to say 1 1/2 CUPS of cheese... not POUNDS.
Tasted exactly like I thought it would. 4 stars
yes it was so easy and delish too popped it in out served cleaned up fam happy kitchen cleaned up in breeze spent the rest of the morning doing ME BIG SMILE
My family really liked this casserole. I used potato bread on the bottom, wheat bread in the middle, added asparagus, used half as much cheese, added an extra egg and didn't cook in a water bath. I didn't cube the bread, just put 4 slices in the bottom and 4 in the middle. It was a little moist, but it didn't bother anyone. Maybe I'll use a little less milk next time.
Watch the conversions on this if you want to cut it in half. The full recipe (12 servings) calls fo 1/2 a loaf of bread, but when you cut it in half to 6 servings it calls for more bread (1 loaf). I didn't realize this until I had poured the egg mixture into the bread mixture, and thought it seemed like I had way more bread than egg. Then I went back to check the recipe conversion and realized what had happened. I was able to add more egg and milk to compensate before putting in the oven, but I had already put in an 8x8 dish since I had intended to cut in half. So it ended up thicker than it would have been had I used a 9x13 dish. I also used leftover salmon from dinner the night before instead of ham and used homemade wheat bread instead of white bread. The flavor with the salmon, egg and cheese was great.
EXCELLENT!!! Great recipe, so easy. If you're looking for a great breakfast casserole recipe, this is it. The green onion is the secret ingredient here. My family doesn't like green onions in anything but we dutifully followed the recipe and WOW! The flavor the green onions provided really made this casserole. Worth trying. Hint: use half and half or heavy cream for the milk to "up" the flavor and you may want to add extra milk/cream to the corners just before baking if you prepare it the night before.
We enjoyed this, but I think it could use a little less cheese and a little more ham (or sausage). Also, I used sourdough bread, which worked great as well.
I made this for breakfast when some friends were over. I used bacon instead of sausage and I didn't have near the amount of cheddar cheese to put in it. ( I probably put 1/2 cup in, shredded very fine.) However, it turned out wondeful none the less! I received many complements... and we almost didn't have enough, so many people went back for seconds! I recommend this highly...
I really liked this recipe. Great with a little ketchup!!!
This was exceptional!!! I made the recipe for 6, but my boyfriend & I ate it all in one sitting.....couldn't get enough of it.
Adjusted my serving to 14. Read other review and added more bread about 3/4 of the loaf. Used wheat bread also. Didn't have green peppers so I used 1/4 cup of onions instead. Used 1 percent fat-free milk. Turned out well and all enjoyed.
made this xmas morning for 15 people .everyone loved it. definately do it again i added diced green peppers to it. all very easy
This was an incredible recipe. I did misread the ingredients in the begining and used a whole loaf of bread instead of half - but just added and extra 4 eggs and 1 cup of milk and was ok. Instead of layering I did mix all up so the ham was all through the casserole. Everybody loved it!!!!
This baked delight was fabulous! I used a "smoked cheddar" that I bought for Christmas and I cannot begin to tell you how delicious it was. Easy recipe...I enjoyed making it.
I found this to be bland. Giving it 4 stars since I admittingly changed the recipe. Instead of layering, I mixed the bread cubes, cheese & ham in a bowl then added to the pan & covered with the egg & milk mixture. I used 1 1/2 cups of cheese not lbs as another review mentioned but maybe I should have added more cheese. I think this needs something else, perhaps dry mustard. May or may not try again.
I made this for Mother's Day Brunch...everyone loved it..It was easy to make..I added red peppers to the egg mixture per the suggestion of other members..This recipe is a keeper!
I serve this for Easter brunch the difference in mine I hand crush cornflakes over top and then drizzle melted butter over the top! YUMMY!
I use a loaf of crusty French bread and add thinly sliced mushrooms and a cup of cooked, squeeze-dried spinach in the layers. I used 1 1/2 cups of liquid coffee mate, saves lots of calories, which I make up for by adding a couple of tbls melted butter and several scrapes of fresh nutmeg. Outstanding!
Was awesome! Used what I had available: Leftover dry biscuits instead of bread, evaporated milk instead of any milk, lots of cheese(unmeasured), can of vienna sausages instead of ham. I did leave it overnight in the fridge to soak.
This is a good recipe if you need to make a few eggs and a little ham go a long way. I was looking to try something different but didn't care for all the bread. I did use a French bread which I think made it better than regular bread would be but I probably won't make this again.
This is a great recipe that my wife absolutely loves. After making this a number of times, I've added a new twist. Before adding the second layer of bread, I add a layer of freshly sliced mushrooms, green peppers and tomatoes. I also add around half a cup of hot sauce.
Blechhhh! How can one dish be both dry and soggy? Not a keeper.
Made this first for Christmas in 2009 and have made several times since. Really really good.
I added frozen chopped onions and green peppers. It was a hit!
This recipe is good. I substituted bacon for the ham and I also spread the bread slices with garlic butter before cubing.
Has anyone tried freezing this? Cooked or uncooked? Results?
Always a nice brunch recipe!
Ok....so I read all of the reviews and here is my version, which really was fantistic. I doubled the amount of ham and used slightly more than half of the recommended amount of bread. My guests were very pleased with the end result. Thanks for a great recipe.
I also did not do the water bath and it came out fine. I also added a bit more ham and cheese. I made everything up the night before but kept the dry and wet ingredients seperate until I was ready to bake it.
I used this recipe for our monthly breakfast here in our mobile home park. I converted it to 50 and it turned out great. The people loved it. Also, I read a review on it and did not put it into a pan with water. I found that cleaning the pans was a real chore though, could that have been because of this? I did coat the pans with oil first. I also used chives rather than rosemary. We had leftovers and it was good this morning as well after heating in the microwave.
Fantastic!! So easy too!!!
We loved it with slight variations - multi-grain bread, SPAM, and no hot sauce.
I followed the recipe exactly, was a little concerned after reading the reviews about having too much cheese but that was the best part. I did cover it lightly for the first 40 minutes and used a variety of cheddars and a bit of spicy mexican cheese.
Not a bad recipe, just didn't work out as well as I would have liked on its own. I took the advice of other reviewers and used only 1 cup of milk, and didn't use the pan of water. Worked out nicely. Found the ham I used made the dish a little too salty. I think with some tweaks this could be fantastic!
Very good recipe, very easy to make. I used whatever leftover bread we had(which was wheat and I would stick with any white bread next time). Didn't have hot sauce so I used chile garlic sauce. I was little afraid to make it too spicy for my 5 year olds so I went easy on the spice. This was a great recipe to use up the left over spiral ham from Christmas dinner and makes a very hearty brunch option to fuel through a cold winters day.
Tasty and easy to make! Recipe was requested at the brunch where I served it.
love this recipe, only added green peppers, turkey bacon and little butter, best omelet ever
The is a family favorite that we enjoy when we have company staying or holiday breakfast. When I make this I let it set up overnight which is perfect b/c you can make it ahead of time! Few additions I make: use 3/4 loaf of french bread, add 2 more eggs and 1/4 cup more milk, chopped green pepper and mushrooms make this so good! I have a picky husband so I just do the veggies on half.
My son and I loved this recipe, but my finacee said he didn't like the, "texture". But I rated it to my son's and my taste. I like preparing it a day ahead, that made it evan better. I wish all recipes were like that.
Easy way to feed a crowd at breakfast. Great for holidays. We used canned jalapeno peppers instead of the hot sauce.
My family enjoyed this for Easter brunch, I think i will use smaller bread cubes next time. and maybe try jalapeños inside the casserole.
I made this for brunch on Christmas day. It was really good, we both really liked it. It was much tastier than the typical scrambled eggs I make on the weekends. I think it will be a tradition to make this each year on Christmas from now on, especially since I got engaged to my boyfriend while this dish was cooking in the oven! Even our 1 year old ate some of it, too.
This was simply, "OK". IF I do make this again, I'll add diced green chiles and a smoother tasting cheese blend (maybe monterey jack & colby). Also, no salt! I may also toy with other meats such as breakfast sausage rather than ham. This was overrated as is in my opinion.
Every forth of July weekend, I bring make ahead breakfast casseroles to my daughter's inlaws summer home. This year I tried this one again. However, I changed the cheddar cheese to swiss cheese. (I only used l lb) and instead of hot sauce I used 1/2 tsp dijon mustard. It was excellant.
Love this one!! I made for Mother's Day brunch for my family. Being pressed for time, this was perfect! I just threw together the night before, then popped in the oven in the morning. I used soy milk instead of regular. Yummy! No one even noticed the difference. Great recipe, will use again.
Excellent!. I took this to a church breakfast and brought home an empty pan. Several ladies told me how pretty it looked. I made it with the ingredients as written. Mixed it up the night before then baked it covered for 40 minutes then uncovered 20 more. I didn't use the water bath but baked it in a heavy ceramic lasagna dish. I will be making this a lot.
After reading some of the reviews I made a couple of changes to the receipe. I used Pillsbury crescent rolls instead of the loaf white bread. I laid out the dough in the dish and baked per instructions on the package. After taking it out of the oven I added tsp of butter before adding the mixture. Also, I increased the amount of ham to 2 cups. It was awesome! I will use this receipe again.
great recipe! thanks
Wonderful recipe! I used a bag of bread cubes to save on time and honey flavored ham. Everyone loved it! I didn't use the water bath, and it turned out great. I used 2 cups of cheese and added red peppers to add color.
We LOVE this dish It is also great as a mid-week busy night dinner I throw it together in the morning and when I come in from work throw it in the oven and dinner is ready and eggs are not just for breakfast anymore. Only thing I do different is I sautee some red & green Peppers and mushrooms and add to the mix. If i could give more stars on this one I would!
A hit. I used homemade oatmeal bread, bacon instead of ham, added a little dry mustard and fresh nutmeng, and enjoyed a lovely brunch. Veyr easy and could be made a bit ahead of time, put in the frig, and cooked up before company arrives.
I made this for our Garden Club this week and everyone raved about it. I was so confident that it would be good that I didn't even try it with our family first. I have had alot of dishes like this with egg that just didn't seem to be done when it was suppose to be. I think the cooking it in the pan of water really does the trick. Great Recipe. I didn't put the dash of pepper sauce in mine though as we have a member that can't do any kind of peppers.
Very good and easy. I doubled the ham and onion, and halfed the milk. It turned out great! Will try adding more veggies the next time.
Made this for my hubby and 4 kids. Anything that the kids rave about at the table and keep asking for me is a 5 star recipe. I used an entire loaf of french bread and tore it into pieces. I only added 1/2 of the cheese. It was plenty. I did up the ham to 1 1/2 cups. If my kids weren't picky eaters I would have added tomatoes and think that would have been great. It is a keeper.
Absolutely delicious. We had this for "breakfast for dinner" birthday for my daughter and it was all gone very quickly. Excellent.
This gets a 3 because it looked fabulous...I was extremely disappointed when I bit into it. My husband like it...but he was really hungry by the time it got done. Maybe I didnt cook it long enough...I wont try this again. The buttered biscuits (found on this website) stole the show for this meal.
This is very easy and tasty. I cut the recipe in half (which is just plenty for a family). Make sure you grease the pan well. I did, but it still stuck.
Super easy way to prepare a whole breakfast for everyone all at once. I served this with hot pepper sauce and loved it that way. My son doesn't care for egg casserole dishes which surprised me since he loves eggs and cheese. This was great with some toast and juice for a complete meal done so simply. Very moist. I added some swiss cheese as well as some mild cheddar.
This was really good except TOO CHEESY. I took other reviewers comments - prepped the night before and let it sit, cut down on the bread just slightly, using week old white loaf bread, doubling the ham. But as I was adding the cheese, I was thinking this is just way too much! Recipe calls for 1 1/2 lbs - that's 24 oz! Since I only had 16 oz, that's what I used, and it was still too cheesy for my family. But it baked up well, the flavor was good. It needed an extra 10 minutes to finish the eggs, out of the water pan (so 60 mins in water pan, 10 mins without). I also skipped the hot sauce but put sriracha on the table for diners to add.
Made thie New Years eve & baked in the morning & everyone loved it. V. easy
Delicious, very easy, and turned out great! You do not need to put it in a pan of water. In the oven for an hour is fine. I'm looking forward to trying other ingredients in the recipe. I may add less cheese, as it is a bit cheesy. Thak you for submitting the recipe!
it was pretty good. i made it per instructions and enjoyed it. it was a little bland for me, but it was still good. i mean really, how bad could eggs, milk, bread, cheese, onions and ham in the same dish be? i have since "re-done" it to fit my tastes and it hardly resembles this one anymore, but that's OK, 'cause this one is good. i don't use additional salt and i changed alot of the ingredients, but the basics are still eggs, milk, bread and ham. if i remember to write down my ingredients i'll submit it, 'cause i think it's a winner, that is if you like a more robust 'Baked Brunch Omelet'...
Love it. Didn't put it in water to bake and made it the day before. It could use a little more hot sauce.
Too much bread, very "bready"! Bland. Still a little soggy even without using the water bath, but I couldn't bake it any longer because it would have gotten too brown on top. Wouldn't want to serve this to any guests!
This recipe is a good base recipe. I cut it in 1/2 (except the cheese and ham) and cooked in a 9x9 pan. I thought it was good, but very bland. It needs some playing with to make it great. I took reviewers advice and let seep over night. Otherwise kept everything the same.
a Hit! easy to make. i used chopped tomatoes and onions. I had no green onion.
Quite mediocre. I even added spinach, green pepper and various spices, but it still was not something I'd make again.
Very yummy! I love eggs with anything! I doubled the ham because I had leftovers. I added fresh parsley, minced garlic, Frank's Red Hot & 1/2 tsp dijon mustard. I also ripped up some wheat rolls for the bread. I only used 16oz of shredded cheddar, 1 cup of shredded mozzarella & a some Spicy Buffalo cheese I found at the store to give it a kick! Hubby loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
This is such a great dish! Perfect for when you're serving a crowd or just at home as it makes great left-overs.
I've been making this for years, and we just had it again on Easter morning. I use sourdough english muffins for the bread, so it doesn't get soggy. Love this recipe!
I MADE THIS DISH FOR MY SON'S FAMILY FOR A BREAKFAST THE ADULTS LOVED IT. THE KIDS DIDN'T LIKE IT BEACAUSE OF THE ONIONS. I DIDN'T PUT IN AS MUCH CHEESE THAT THE RECIPE CALLED FOR. I WILL MAKE THIS AGAIN. ALSO I THINK IT WOULD MAKE A QUICK SUPPER AND YOU COULD ADD VEGGIES. I THINK I WILL MAKE THIS MANY WAYS.
