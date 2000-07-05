Baked Brunch Omelet

4.4
222 Ratings
  • 5 131
  • 4 68
  • 3 16
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

This is so easy to prepare and everyone raves about it. The best part is that you can put it together the night before and just pop it in the oven the next morning. Delicious!

Recipe by WALLEN

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Place half of the bread cubes on bottom of baking pan. Sprinkle with half of the ham and then half of the cheese; repeat.

  • In a large bowl, beat together eggs, milk, salt, hot sauce and green onions. Pour egg mixture into pan.

  • Place pan on top of a baking sheet with a rim and place in oven. Pour water into baking sheet and bake for 60 minutes, or until eggs have set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 193.1mg; sodium 691.6mg. Full Nutrition
