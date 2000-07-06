Exotic Fruit Drink
This contains three different fruit juices that everyone will love! Use your imagination and come up with different combinations!
i made this drink for my party and everybody fell for it. i was so happy that it wasn't a big flop. i would suggest to anybody to make this drink. it is a great party drink or if your like me i keep the cubes in my freezer almost all the time. so in other words it was great!Read More
I thought the combination of juices was great, but I felt that it just watered down my club soda after 5 minutes. Don't get me wrong, it tasted great, but made the bubbles go away pretty quick, if that makes sense. I can't imagine serving this for a party, there is nothing *party* about it. Refreshing, I suppose you could say. We actually liked using the mixture for smoothies with ice in our blender!
IT was a fun idea. It made a wierd taste if i put it in water so, I put it in juices instead to make it exciting as the time went by.
This is so refreshing! I got almost two trays of cubes and didn't mind at all the cleanup afterwards. So simple. Definitely a keeper.
Made this for the Faceless Frenzy weekend 2013. OMG this is so refreshing! I didn't have cranberry so I used grape juice. DH even liked it. After taking the photo I decided to add a bit of vodka - over the top! Cannot wait for summer to enjoy this on a beach. Thanks Blair.
This was ok, just a little fruit added to club soda. This was alright.
