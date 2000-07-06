Exotic Fruit Drink

This contains three different fruit juices that everyone will love! Use your imagination and come up with different combinations!

Recipe by Blair

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put the orange juice, cranberry juice and lemon juice in 3 separate cups. Without mixing the juices, pour them into ice cube trays and freeze.

  • When frozen, place one of each juice cube into a tall glass and fill the glass with carbonated water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 9.3mg. Full Nutrition
