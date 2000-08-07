Orange Cream Milkshake

This milkshake is... ok? I would barely call it a milkshake at all since it came out in blobs instead of being smooth, even after I blended it over and over. It turned out way too sweet, since there is only 1/2 a cup milk and the rest is sweet. I tested it out in the middle of the blending process and realised it was too rich with sweetness, so I added another 1/2 cup of milk. After that, it was alright. It made more like 3 servings, instead of 2. Overall- I was not impressed. It wasn't the best milkshake I've had but it was average. I also added whipped cream to the top and it was actually pretty tasty with chocolate chip cookies (yum). I don't think I will make this one again, but I will keep looking for the perfect milkshake recipe.

