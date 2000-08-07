Orange Cream Milkshake
Our family loves milkshakes in the summer to cool off. The creamy orange flavor of this shake was a big hit.
This is the best recipe on this website and I think it should be put up as the recipe of the day!
If you want to avoid the extra sugar from the orange juice concentrate, use orange extract. It's a pretty standard milkshake recipe, so I don't think you can legitimately say that the texture is bad. Before you recommend playing with the amount of milk, do keep in mind that "scoops" of ice cream is a very arbitrary measurement. Try starting with a 2:1 ratio of ice cream to milk.
My family, and neighborhood kids love this milkshake and the cool orange creamy taste.
Very good! Mix half vanilla ice cream and half orange sherbert with milk and it tastes a lot like the Varisty Orange at the Varsity in Atl.
This milkshake is... ok? I would barely call it a milkshake at all since it came out in blobs instead of being smooth, even after I blended it over and over. It turned out way too sweet, since there is only 1/2 a cup milk and the rest is sweet. I tested it out in the middle of the blending process and realised it was too rich with sweetness, so I added another 1/2 cup of milk. After that, it was alright. It made more like 3 servings, instead of 2. Overall- I was not impressed. It wasn't the best milkshake I've had but it was average. I also added whipped cream to the top and it was actually pretty tasty with chocolate chip cookies (yum). I don't think I will make this one again, but I will keep looking for the perfect milkshake recipe.
Tastes like an Orange Julius with ice cream. Needs something sweet to take the tart edge off. Maybe banana?
YUM! I didn't use the whole half cup of milk, just a tad and I added a half teaspoon of vanilla extract. Just like a Creamsicle. NOTE: I used Turkey Hill ice cream.
Pretty good but not what I'd call spectacular. I used frozen vanilla yogurt, which I like mixed just with orange juice cause I like nearly anything orange. I didn't like it quite as well with the milk, so maybe I just don't like this flavor in a "creamy" sort of form. And, yes "scoop" is very arbitrary, which is why I dislike being given a measurement that way. I don't know what proportion I used. I think my scoop is smallish so I usually just make sure to make a BIG scoop.
not great, wouldn't make it again
yummy a little tart but maybe i added too much orange juice
I love it! It is a fresh and relaxing drink for after my nieces play. Thank you for sharing!
Loved it - added a dash of orange extract. Kids had this for a snack and they all enjoyed it.
This was very easy to prepare. I suggest using quality ice cream since it is the main ingredient. It did take a lot of blending to achieve a smooth texture. I had to stop the blender a few times to remove air pockets. However the result was delicious and satisfying. A+!
This was ok. Definitely has potential with the proper ingredients. I don't think that the orange juice concentrate did much for it. Maybe an orange soda pop or something. Don't think I will be making this one again though.
really good and refreshing but needed more orange flavor in my opinion..
It taste a like a creamier version of the orange dream machine at a popular smoothie place. I added in some vanilla extract. My daughter loves this recipe!
followed it basically to the letter and i didn't find anything was wrong with it. It tasted great to me!
Tasted exactly like a orange creamsicle!!! Super easy to make, took me 5 minutes. I used 5 scoops of ice cream and 6 tbsp of orange juice instead of the concentrate
my kids loved this!! i want to try it with lemonade too (copycat chick-fil-a frosted lemonade which is sooooo delicious)
You may want to try it the Dominican way. There it's called Morir Sonando (English translation 'to die dreaming'.) Use evaporated milk, sugar to taste, freshly squeezed orange juice but you can use regular orange juice, juice of 1 lime, vanilla and a little cinnamon. Blend all the ingredients together with ice. This can either be done in a blender or just putting it in a covered container and shaking it vigorously by hand.
It could have been a litter sweeter.
its so refreshing on a warm summer day.
