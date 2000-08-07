Orange Cream Milkshake

Our family loves milkshakes in the summer to cool off. The creamy orange flavor of this shake was a big hit.

Recipe by Nancy Feist

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender combine milk, ice cream and orange juice concentrate. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses, garnish with an orange slice and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 59.4mg. Full Nutrition
