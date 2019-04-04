Authentic Cincinnati Chili

I love Cincinnati chilli. Ive tried several recipes for this but this one is by far my favorite I'm from the UK so I had no experience with this type of chilli, but this also meant I had no preconceptions of how it should taste. I love Greek and Lebanese food and this has similar flavour to dishes from that part of the world. When i lived in DC, our circle of friends were from all across the US snd from many countries of the world We frequently had potlucks and had people bring in an authentic recipe from their part of the world. Our Indianapolis friend brought Cincinnati chilli. She gave me the recipe and I lost it. After I moved away from DC I also lost touch with her, so I have spent some time trying to find a recipe that compared to hers and this is the closest one I've found. Those expecting texas style chilli are going to be disappointed since this is very different I did not make any changes to this other than that I used lean beef and didn't see the need to remove the fat. Rather than spend 3 hours simmering this on the stovetop, I cooked it in my crockpot for 5 hours on low and it came out great. It tastes even better the next day and can easily be frozen. I am a single person so I make half the recipe and then halve the results of that One half of this I use for two meals and one half I freeze for two future meals. This is a very economical dish with lots of flavor.