Authentic Cincinnati Chili

This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!

By Melissa Hamilton

Credit: John Schwab
Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
11 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the ground beef in a large pan, cover with about 1 quart of cold water, and bring to a boil, stirring and breaking up the beef with a fork to a fine texture. Slowly boil until the meat is thoroughly cooked, about 30 minutes, then remove from heat and refrigerate in the pan overnight.

  • The next day, skim the solid fat from the top of the pan, and discard the fat. Place the beef mixture over medium heat, and stir in the onions, tomato sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, chocolate, chili powder, salt, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, cloves, allspice berries, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 hours. Add water if necessary to prevent the chili from burning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 19.1g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 59.5mg; sodium 673.7mg. Full Nutrition
