Authentic Cincinnati Chili

This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
This is the actual recipe from Skyline. It was printed in the Cincy Inquirer in the early 70s. I use ground turkey instead of beef and the flavor and texture are the same (my wife says my version is better!). May need to make a batch soon!
I have been using Allrecipes.com for 3-4 years now and have never had incidence with a 5-star recipe before. I created an account SPECIFICALLY to review this recipe. I had Skyline chili yesterday and this chili has a hint of the same flavor, but it is not the same recipe. I followed this recipe exactly and neither my husband nor I could finish our bowls. I'd try one of the Skyline seasoning packets or another recipe on this site.
This is the actual recipe from Skyline. It was printed in the Cincy Inquirer in the early 70s. I use ground turkey instead of beef and the flavor and texture are the same (my wife says my version is better!). May need to make a batch soon!
I grew up in Cincinnati and our chili of choice was Gold Star. For close to 20 years I have been searching for a decent Cincy chili recipe to no avail...until I found this one! I did augment the recipe to make it more like Gold Stars. (Skyline is more "earthy" than I like) I added hot water every 1/2 hour or so- maybe 1/2 cup every time to mellow it out and keep it from getting too thick. I also added ~ 2 teaspoons of light brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cardamom, and 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves. The result was more like Gold Star's chili recipe which is my preference. Thank you for posting this recipe...it quells my craving at least until I make the trip back home to Cincinnati!
followed all the directions but only let it cool in fridge for 3 hours. great idea to get that fat off! was the best Cincinnati Chili recipe and i've tried a bunch! thanks so much , my family loves this stuff!
Tastes JUST like Skyline Chili! We don't live in Ohio anymore, so this was a perfect taste of home. Wouldn't change a thing- don't even miss the fat! I had grabbed ground allspice instead of the berries-- so FYI- 1t. of ground=5 berries-- so you need 1t. ground allspice if you don't have berries.
Having lived most all of my life in the Cincinnati area, I am very familiar with the Cincy style chili. Skyline Chili was my chili of choice. For a long time I have hoped for a recipe which would replicate this area favorite. Well, with this recipe, I think my search has finally ended. I followed the recipe as outlined,except using allspice powder instead of berries and unsweetened cocoa powder instead of chocolate squares. I didn't overnight the beef in the fridge after cooking. I just carefully skimmed the fat from the top after giving it time to separate from the water. Giving it a taste a couple of hours into the cooking, I gave it a shake or two more of chili powder and a couple more pinches of allspice. And that was it. After the three hours of cooking and boiling a pot of spaghetti, I sat down to the truest reproduction of the "real thing" as I have ever had. If you try this recipe, be patient. You need the whole three hours of cooking to fully merge all of the flavors and to get that true Cincinnati Chili taste. As the recipe noted might be necessary, I had to occasionally add a little water during simmering to keep the consistency and to prevent it from sticking. If you do these things, you will be rewarded for your efforts. We priced a container of Skyline while in the grocery today and it was a staggering $6.89!! Never again will we have to spend this outrageous price for a great local chili taste. Many, many thanks for this recipe.
I live in Milwaukee, WI and I used to work at a chili restaurant in the Third Ward that specialized in Cincinnati Chili. I fell in love with it but unfortunately the owner of that place is bat- crazy... so I'd advise not going there. This recipe tastes exactly like the stuff at the restaurant! Exactly! And the part that's better? Since you skim the fat, your leftovers don't have a thick orange layer on top when they come out of the fridge! There's no point in using lean ground beef since you'll boil the fat out so just buy the cheapest one. Enjoy!
I have been using Allrecipes.com for 3-4 years now and have never had incidence with a 5-star recipe before. I created an account SPECIFICALLY to review this recipe. I had Skyline chili yesterday and this chili has a hint of the same flavor, but it is not the same recipe. I followed this recipe exactly and neither my husband nor I could finish our bowls. I'd try one of the Skyline seasoning packets or another recipe on this site.
This was awesome and tasted soooo much like the real thing, but without the grease! I did not have whole cloves or the allspice berries, so I used 1 1/2 tsp of ground. I did take another's advice and used beef broth instead of water, and it was saltier than I'd like. I will use water next time! THANK YOU THANK YOU Melissa for this great recipe!!
I'm from the Cincinnati area and this is dead-on! The only changes I made was instead of allspice berries, used 1/4 teaspoon of ground allspice, and instead of whole cloves, used 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves, and used 2 teaspoons of garlic powder instead of the garlic cloves. Loved it, we had it over spaghetti noodles with finely shredded cheddar cheese. Yum, this is going to be a regular menu item. Thanks for sharing
The first time I prepared this recipe, a few months ago, was the very first time I ever had Cincinnati chili and I prepared it as a "five-way," with spaghetti, chili, onions, beans and shredded Cheddar. The only thing I did differently was to omit the chocolate (none on hand) and I used 1 tsp. of ground allspice instead of the whole berries. It was quite delicious, and in tasting the chili, I noticed that it was remarkably like the chili sauce used at one of my all-time favorite Worcester, MA haunts, George's Coney Island Hot Dogs, an institution in that city for almost one hundred years. So, while the chili with the spaghetti, et al, is great, I have been making batches of the chili to freeze to have on hand to make my own "Coney Dogs," Kayem Skinnies slathered with this sauce, yellow mustard and minced white onions on a New England style hot dog roll. I even give this sauce away as gifts, it is so popular. Thanks for sharing.
I prepared this chili for a tailgate in Cincinnati (Browns v Bengals). It was awesome! I served it 4-way (over spaghetti with chopped onions, cheese and oyster crackers). Even the local Cincinnatians gave their enthusiastic approval. They said it tasted like their famous Skyline chili, only a little spicier....which they liked. The only problem with this recipe is the serving amount. I bumped it up to 15 servings to allow for seconds, but I don't think more than 10-12 bowls were served. If you're serving 6-8 people you need to double the recipe. It really cooks down when it's finished and you're definitely going to have people coming back for more!
Not being from Cincinnati- I tried this. My husband and I are both adventuresome eaters but neither of us liked this. The blend of spices- cinnamon, cloves, allspice is not what we liked. I won't make this again. Perhaps its something you like if you grew up on it.
A friend from Ohio introduced us to Cincinnati style chili by bringing back a few cans of Skyline. It was delicious but I cringed at the fat content on the label and the greasy residue left in the pan. I chose this recipe over all of the other ones like it because I wanted a healthier version. However, as you might guess, removing fat also diminishes flavor. I still give it five stars because it is the best one to start with, and you can just increase or adjust seasoning to taste. I increased some of the seasonings and added a cube of beef boullion and was able to fool our friend into thinking that I had opened another can. Another good point is that although the texture and consistency is like Skyline's, this version is actually meatier.
Wonderful dish! I added a bit of extra spices as per my preference. One addition to the procedure that makes a world of difference - before serving, put about a fourth of the chili in a blender for a few seconds and then return to the pot. YUM!
Made this AGAIN this past week-end for Chili dogs on Monday....I make a double so I can freeze some to use again. This is the BEST chili on a dog you can ask for....and it's dang good on it's own as well. I'm sorry, I'm not from Cinci, nor have I had Cincinnati chili in the past so I can't compare, but this recipe is FANTASTIC AS IS!!
i hate beans so i was very excited to find this recipe for chili without the beans. my family really enjoyed it. we had it on pasta and some of the kids had it with taco shells. very good and very filling.
My 16-year old son absolutely loved this and wants me to make it every week. He says it is just like the Steak and Shake chili that we love. I followed the recipe as written except substituting 1 T. cocoa powder for the chocolate. I am planning to double the recipe next time. Maybe I will have a little left for excellent coney dogs!
I was born and raised in the Cincinnati area and am still here 61 yrs later. I eat Skyline often and have been looking for this recipe for a long time. I made exactly as written and it tasts exactly like the real thing. Thank you for posting it
i had to change this a little to fit what i had on hand and the amount of time i had. i scaled this down to 5. i boiled the beef, drained and rinsed it, then added 2 C water to cover and simmered 30 mins. then i added the rest of the ingredients. i did not have any baking chocolate on hand so i used unsweetened cocoa powder and it worked fine. i also did not have any allspice berries so i added an extra clove instead. i used a tea ball to infuse the clove flavor then removed it at the end. i had to add a little water as it simmered. i tried it after 1 hr 30 mins and felt that was long enough for me. even with all of these changes i dont feel it changed the outcome too much. i look forward to trying this w/ the allspice berries next time. i garnished it w/ pinto beans, sharp cheddar cheese, light sour cream, and red onion.
I'm from Cinci and Skyline is my fave. No recipe will ever match the real deal, but this is very close. I used 1 t. ground allspice since I don't have the berries, 2T cocoa powder instead of real chocolate, and cider vinegar instead of regular. I didn't find it necessary to refrigerate to get the fat off. Using 93% lean hamburger, there wasn't any fat to speak of, and what little there may have been would've only enhanced the flavor. I did have to keep adding more water as it cooked. This recipe was just a tad more meaty than Skyline's. Theirs has a bit more water/grease for saturating the oyster crackers! It is absolutely necessary to finely shred mild cheddar cheese right before serving. The pre-packaged shredded cheddar isn't soft enough. Also, must serve with oyster crackers. One last note: make sure your dog doesn't eat any plate leftovers that go in the garbage. Gives them serious diarrhea. Guess it's not much different than getting some Skyline after drinking all night, LOL.
So delicious!! As an Ohio native no longer living in OH, it was so great to eat a taste of home. I added 1 Tbs extra Cinnamon as well as 1 tsp Nutmeg and 2 Tbs sugar to the pot. I took this chili to a party and the crockpot was scraped clean!!
This stuff is "weapons grade" delicious...The only thing different used was low sodium beef stock instead of the water...everything else was as directed. This tasted like it took 2 days to make....come to think of it....it did.....
I'm sorry, I don't usually give negative reviews but we just didn't care for this. I guess I'm used to the spicy chili with beans we make here in the mid-west. The cinnamon especially tasted strange to us in a chili. I liked the method for cooking the beef and skimming the fat and I plan to use that in my chili recipe from now on.
I've made this about 20 times...looked for years for a recipe similar to the Cincinnati chili at Hard Times Cafe in Alexandria, Virginia and this one is spot on! LOVE IT!! To folks giving this bad reviews because it doesn't taste like 'regular/normal chili' - it's NOT supposed to. Cincinnati / Skyline Chili has a unique and different flavor and no, it's not for everyone. But please don't give this a bad review because it's not like 'regular/normal' chili! That's like making a Chicken Noodle Soup recipe and saying it was bad because it didn't taste like Chicken Curry Soup!! Just sayin'! ;)
This has become one of family's favorite meals. I make it every month we love it so much! I don’t have time usually to follow the recipe exactly so for a short cut I cook the onions and beef together then add beef stock, about 4 cups and let it simmer for about 15 min. before adding all the other ingredients. To speed up the cooking time use 1/2 tsp ground allspice and cloves. It may not be the same but it will cut the entire process down to about an hour and a half. Fantastic recipe!
This chili is really great! Although my husband and I love spicy food, I had to modify the amount of chili powder to accommodate our 2 year old daughter. We put in 1 teaspoon chili powder along with the 1/2 teaspoon cayenne peeper called for in the recipe. It was very full of flavor. My husband said this is the best chili he has ever had and he knows that he will be craving it soon. We will definitely make it again.
This is very tasty! I used beef broth instead of water to cook the meat, and only half of an onion, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I can't wait to try it on hot dogs and hamburgers! Just like the East coast type chili I remember as a child. Great recipe! Thanks!
I lived in Cincinnati in the 70's and became addicted to Cincinnati Chili. So when it came time to move to California I had scoured for the best recipe. This is the exact same recipe I have been using since 1978. Its great for Chili Cheese dogs too!!!
I didn't find scraping the fat necessary. I just cooked the meat in the water (which is very necessary to break up the meat) then drained all the excess liquid off. I added a bouillon cube back to the pan and put fresh water back into the chili, then just continued that way. No need to wait overnight, in my opinion... though *after* everything is cooked, it truly is better the next day.
I am from Ohio and now live in Iowa. We don't have any GoldStars or Skyline chili's around so it is so nice to make it at home. They do have packets ( in Ohio at least that I know of) at the store that you can buy, but let me tell you that this is better. Don't make any changes to this! It is perfect as is!!!!!
I wasn't sure what to expect with this recipe but I wanted something like Skyline. This did not disappoint! I didn't have any cloves so I just used a little more allspice (ground, didn't even know they were berries). I also added a dash of turmeric, coriander, and nutmeg as I saw it used in other similar recipes. I also only had one small can of tomato sauce (oops) so I added a small can of tomato paste and extra water. Everything else, I used according to the recipe. I may have cooked the meat too quickly because I broke up several big chunks during the three hour simmer but it was still great and the texture came together in the last hour. I also added kidney beans a few minutes before serving since that's how I like it. It def took some time but was well worth it!
Super tasty. My husband and I love this recipe. I didn't have allspice berries, so I added 1 teaspoon of ground allspice and I also didn't have whole cloves, so I used 1 teaspoon of ground cloves. It was amazing!!!
I am from Ohio but now live in New England and was craving skyline... I made this and it completely hit the spot!!! I used ground turkey and skipped the cooling process and I think it turned out perfectly!! Even my friends liked it! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great recipe. Boiling the meat the night before is a clever way of eliminating all of the fat. My husband was affraid of the chocolate in the recipe but he was a believer once he tried it. The chocolate adds a rich flavor. I made the recipe as is but I did add a can of kidney beans because we like beans in our chili. Fantasic!
I'd never heard of Cincinnati chili before I saw this recipe. While it was cooking, I have to admit I was skeptical. It smelled like a combination between apple pie and beef. As it turns out, the finished product is fantastic! I have no idea if the recipe is 'authentic' but I do know that it is absolutely delicious.
My husband and I have seen this Chili on a couple of different TV shows and were really looking forward to trying this. I stuck to the recipe exactly, except used ground instead of whole spices as someone else suggested. I served it over spaghetti with cheddar cheese, and the next day on hotdogs. This seems to be an acquired taste, as we didn't care for it at first. It was after several bites and a few good shakes of hot sauce that we decided we liked it, just didn't love it. :(
Excellent chili, added to my 3 or 4 different chilis I make. Substituted a can of tomatoes and green chilis for the tomato sauce, substituted 3 Tablespoon cocoa for the chocolate, did n't have the chocolate squares. Left out the garlic, felt 4 were too many.
I loved this recipe. I have never had Skyline's chili, so I can't compare, but this is certainly a keeper!! It has such depth of flavor. I can't wait for fall when I can comfortably eat this again (summertime and 100+ degrees!).
Better than Skyline and Gold Star! I made this with 1# ground beef instead of 2# and left out the cloves. Spectacular! A little spicy, sour, savory. Great improvement (dare I say) over the local Cinti chains...
The flavor and texture was spot-on for Cinci Chili. I did change the cooking procedure - the next day I put it in the crock pot to cook all day. It was a little bit water. I skimmed off some of the water and put it back in the fridge. The next day I heated it up on the stove and the consistency was perfect. If I made it again in a crock pot I think I would use less water in the first step.
I was in a real rush to get this on the table so I didn't put it in the fridge overnight. I was able to boil the meat then drain and rinse in a colander to get the fat off. I added water to the level of the meat then put the rest of the ingredients in and simmered for 1.5 hours. It turned out great! I did this recipe 10X, yes I said ten, for a group of 100 this summer just like instructed and it was the hit of the swim team meals! Thanks for bringing Cinci to Houston!
I am from Ohio, and this is the best! The method of cooking beef in water, is exactly the texture you are looking for in "skyline" chili. The native way is over spaghetti, also great as a footlong chili dog, chili topped burgers, or any other way you can think of to use a thick chili.
This is such a true recipe! I did not have the berries, so I used the allspice powder. I did not have whole cloves but used ground cloves. I also used a large can of tomato paste and added waster to a large bowl first stirred it around really good. I also made a triple batch . Hands down ! this is the closest you will ever come to Cincinnati chili! What the other person do to there batch that it came out so darn bad not sure. I also skipped the frig part I strained my meat in a fine wire strainer and ran water over it to get ll the fat off.!
Full disclosure: I'm not from Cincinnati, have never been to Cincinnati, nor have I ever had Skyline Chili. However, a diner in Upstate NY offers this dish and it's delicious so I sought out a recipe, ultimately choosing this one. I measured everything to spec with the exception of whole cloves or allspice berries, which I didn't have. I have ground. Several people in the reviews have stated that 1 tsp ground = 5 whole cloves/ berries and that's the measurement I went with. BIG MISTAKE. The clove-taste dominated this dish. Cinnamon? Cayenne? Salt? Could barely taste 'em; it was all cloves, all the time. Despite that, the outcome was still pretty good. My suggestions for improvements: ease up on the clove use when using ground. If you don't have whole cloves, use 1/2 - 3/4 tsp ground. Also, do NOT use 93% ground beef for this as I did. This chili needs some of that delicious fat, so go 85% or lower. This recipe got me on the right track for what I'm looking for so, for that, thank you.
I have made this recipe about 6 times and according to my father, who grew up in Cincinnati, this is it! I make this without the refrigeration though, I just drain and rinse with cold water, much faster. I use 3tbsp cocoa instead of the solid chocolate, and a teaspoon each of cloves and allspice instead of the whole cloves and allspice berries. I also add in a can of kidney beans to cook with the chili, much better than serving on top. I had the problem of it burning on the bottom no matter how low I turned the heat. Might just be my pan, but I found a way around it! I brown the meat in a pan and drain/rinse, then I combine all the ingredients in the crock pot and let it cook on high all day, stirring every 3hours, perfect chili every time!
I basically followed the recipe but made a few minor changes. This turned out a little more spicy than I like. My husband (who's from Cincinnati) said it has a Skyline flavor with Goldstar spiciness. My mods: 1) I did not do the overnight skim thing, I used grass fed ground beef which doesn't have enough fat to make that step worth my time. 2) I used 1/4 t ground clove in place of whole clove. 3) I used 1 t ground allspice in place of allspice berries. 4) I used 3 T cocoa powder in stead of the square. 5) I forgot the bay leaf! I would definitely make this again but cut back on the amount of chili powder.
I followed the recipe to the exact and what came out tasted nothing like what I was expecting, didn't smell like it either(which probably would have helped). If you're planning on making this from nothing, meaning you gotta buy all the ingredients, I would rethink that. Buying all the ingredients to make this costs me over $60. Yeah, I got enough left to make it a few more times but that's definitely not going to happen. If you're just gonna throw it over spaghetti or hot dogs, just buy the cans at the grocery .....
I did not take two days to make this, however I did remove fat from the hamburger meat. I also did not boil the meat, I browned it with the onions. Then I removed the fat with a turkey baster. Great recipe!!
I made this Sunday/Monday and I will preface this review by saying that my only exposure with this style of 'chili' is via the frozen Skyline 2-way microwavable meal and a "Cincinnati Style" chili dry seasoning mix. However, I enjoyed both of those and wanted to go fresher. I made the recipe as-is, with the only change being to portion size. I boiled Angus 85-15 beef as directed and let it sit overnight to solidify the fat. I also pre-mixed all of the dry ingredients and pre-chopped the onions to make it easier to dump everything in a slow cooker on a workday morning. We don't care for the consistency of onions in my house, so I used a food processor to very finely chop the onions and garlic together, using the vinegar and worchestershire sauce to help. Overall, I liked the flavor, but not the wateriness. Next time, I will follow what some others did and just rinse the beef in a colander or wire strainer. Then I will probably use reduced sodium beef broth to add as much liquid as needed. I will also fresh-grind the cloves and allspice berries just prior to adding, instead of cooking them whole. The flavor was lacking something (based on my limited experience disclaimer at the top), so I will work on it next time. 4 stars from me. Thanks for reading.
This was amazing.. I used coca power instead of bakers chocoalte b/c i had no blocks and i used ground clove and allspice because i had no whole spices... it still turned out amazing!Husband LOVED it... we put ours on hotdogs with onions and cheese Its GrEAT
My husband developed a beef allergy as an adult (can you say PAIN!), so we assumed our skyline days were over. We decided to try this recipe with ground turkey, and we were AMAZED by how close it tasted to the real thing. I did not think it stood a chance, but I honestly did not taste the difference. That said, you have to put the cooked turkey through a food processor to break it down into those time pieces, or it would just not be the right consistency. Thanks for the recipe!
We are all big fans of Cincinnati Chili (which is not often served at restaurants here in Washington DC), so I made this one. It was delicious and very easy (as long as you remember you need to start the evening before to let the meat chill in the refrigerator overnight.) I may try a bit more chocolate and cinnamon next time as the sweet/spiciness ratio was a bit more on the spicy side and I'm curious what upping those two ingredients would taste like. Great recipe!
We loved this! I've made it twice so far. I used a 1/2 tsp ground cloves, 1/2 tsp allspice, and 2 Tbl cocoa powder. I boiled the ground beef in the morning then refrigerated it about 4 hrs then scraped the grease off the top. Although I love the idea of getting rid of the grease, I think I should leave a little on for flavor and to stick to the spaghetti better. It makes the house smell great as it cooks. The onions shouldn't be added in as you cook it. They should be served raw on top.
Made this per recipe—very authentic to my memory of when we lived in Ohio. The 3 hour simmer is the key. Tasted before the simmer and then again after—VERY DIFFERENT. This s a Skyline chili keeper recipe for me!
Awesome! So flavorful... I used regular allspice as I had no allspice berries and browned the beef and slow cooked it for about 7 hours. To get the fine texture I used an immersion blender, which worked great. I served it over spaghetti with a mound of finely grated cheddar and oyster crackers. This is a great recipe to freeze for future meals.
Made it all in a day and although probably better over two days, it still tasted great! One comment was to add water while simmering but we careful not to add too much because it makes the chili runny. Over angel hair or a coney, this definitely tastes like the real thing!
Made this VEGETARIAN style. Instead of ground beef, used 1 bag of Morningstar Farms or Boca Burger crumbles (12 ounces). Put in enough water to cover the crumbles and let simmer for 15-20 minutes while the remainder of spices were prepared and used half of the spice recommendation since I was only using 12 ounces of crumbles. Use entire spice recommendation if using 2 bags of crumbles. I then let the mixture simmer for 30-40 minutes which boiled off a little bit of the water and made a nice chili texture. Let sit in refrigerator overnight for spices to absorb and served that following evening. Even the non vegetarians loved the VEGETARIAN version. Halving it made 6 filling dishes. If you want to make the VEGAN version of this, leave out the worcheshire sauce (contains anchovies), use diaya vegan cheese, and make sure your pasta is vegan.
I made this recipe exactly as stated, including buying all of the expensive spices and add-ins for 4-way. I kept tasting it throughout the process hoping it would get better. Once it was done and even sat in the fridge overnight, it was horrible. What a waste of time.
I love Cincinnati chilli. Ive tried several recipes for this but this one is by far my favorite I'm from the UK so I had no experience with this type of chilli, but this also meant I had no preconceptions of how it should taste. I love Greek and Lebanese food and this has similar flavour to dishes from that part of the world. When i lived in DC, our circle of friends were from all across the US snd from many countries of the world We frequently had potlucks and had people bring in an authentic recipe from their part of the world. Our Indianapolis friend brought Cincinnati chilli. She gave me the recipe and I lost it. After I moved away from DC I also lost touch with her, so I have spent some time trying to find a recipe that compared to hers and this is the closest one I've found. Those expecting texas style chilli are going to be disappointed since this is very different I did not make any changes to this other than that I used lean beef and didn't see the need to remove the fat. Rather than spend 3 hours simmering this on the stovetop, I cooked it in my crockpot for 5 hours on low and it came out great. It tastes even better the next day and can easily be frozen. I am a single person so I make half the recipe and then halve the results of that One half of this I use for two meals and one half I freeze for two future meals. This is a very economical dish with lots of flavor.
Wanting Cincinnati chili similar to one a regional chain in MD and VA (!) serves, this recipe seemed the best. Hint: after adding water to the beef in the pan, an old fashioned “squiggly” potato masher makes the beef VERY finely chopped very quickly. Two small changes for next time: 1) The clove flavor was a bit too strong, although I folllowed the ground clove to whole clove equivalent and even subtracted a bit. 1/8 tsp. should equal about one clove, and I multiplied by 4 instead of 5. Still too much. And 2) no need to keep the ground beef in the frig overnight - just until any fat rises to the top, which is then very easy to “peel” off with a spoon or spatula. All in all a really nice dish. Will make it a bunch. Oh - and I added about 1.5 tsps of brown sugar like some others.
This is it! After fond memories of spending a long summer working in Cincinnati and going out to Skyline every Friday with my colleagues, I have been wracked with Skyline Chili cravings ever since. (No Goldstar, thank you! Although Goldstar was better on hot dogs, if I recall.) The cans of Skyline do not cut it, with their metallic tinge. The off-brand packets are not even close. I made this almost exactly as written, and it was perfect. The key - do not skim the fat. Put in extra fat if you use lean ground beef. 1) That's where the flavor is. 2) Fat is good for you - read Nourishing Traditions or Eat Fat, Lose Fat, or anything by Mary Enig. Low fat is what's making us fat - fat is what allows us to absorb vitamins. (And I used grassfed ground beef for the beefiest flavor and best nutritional profile.) Anyway, I served this on top of spaghetti with raw onions and oyster crackers. Then I froze what was left and later made the Skyline Chili Dip (layer with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and onion) and served with french fries for dipping. (Fried in healthy grassfed beef tallow.) It was unbelievably good, and even my picky husband has asked for more. Thank you for this recipe! I had almost given up on Skyline chili at home, after several random internet recipes had failed, and even the Cook's Illustrated version was a bust. Thank you thank you thank you thank you. [Modifications: Do not skim the fat for best flavor. Unsweetened cocoa powder, ground cloves and ground allspice.]
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.