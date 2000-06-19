Baked Omelet Roll

Not sure what happened to my original review. Looks like all but the first sentence was deleted. In regards to the recipe, some of the ingredients and instructions are wrong. I'm sure others caught the same thing but I will share what I did instead. Use a non-stick pan (9x13 is fine) and spray with a non-stick or butter spray. Preheat the oven to 400 (450 is WAY too hot). Use 6 eggs, less than a 1/4 cup of either milk or heavy cream (low carb), 1 tablespoon of flour (or almond flour for low carb), salt and pepper (seasoned salt is good) and whatever other seasonings/additions you want (I used diced green onion, basil, seasoned salt, and diced ham). Beat the egg mixture with a fork (do NOT use a blender) then pour into the prepared pan. Bake in the oven 10 minutes, pull out and layer some kind of cheese (pepper jack or sharp cheddar is awesome) then put back in the oven about 5 minutes to melt the cheese. The eggs will fluff up and slightly pull away from the pan. Use a rubber spatula to loosen the omelet from the pan then gently roll the egg. It won't really roll per se, but kind of folds over itself. The end result is a beautiful restaurant quality omelet that looks just as good as it tastes. Sprinkle with parsley or pour some salsa on top with a dollop of sour cream and you have a perfect breakfast. I make this on weekends for a low carb breakfast. After the omelet is rolled/folded, I cut it up into individual serving sizes and wrap each piece.