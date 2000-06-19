Baked Omelet Roll
This omelet is so easy and delicious. It bakes in the oven, so there is no watching the stove. My son loves to make it for us.
Excellent receipe. I failed miserably with the thicker glass pan, even with non-stick spray. I tried again with a 10x15 jelly roll pan, and the results were fantastic. Rolled so much easier! I submitted the photo for this recipe, so you can see how nice it rolled up. I'd highly recommend adding whatever typical omelette ingredients you prefer (ham, green peppers, etc). The taste may be a little plain without any -- just like a normal omelette would. I also used sharp cheddar to bring out the cheese taste as well. Makes for a very nice presentation, especially compared to how simple it is to arrange. After rolling, sprinkle a little extra cheese and parsley flakes on the top, and it will look very nice.Read More
Of course this is not really an omelete. This recipe should really be called Rolled Baked Eggs. Omelet's are made in pans and take about 1 minute to cook (if that) and are not that easy to get right. Baked eggs do not taste like omelet's nor do they have the same texture. Nevertheless, this recipe is fair and the simplicity is there. Taste is ok if you go with the original recipe but I second the motion to add whatever your fave fillings are and don't try to serve it "rolled up." Just serve it from the dish you baked it in. It's baked eggs, which are are wonderful, but it's not an omelet.Read More
This is delicious. Twenty minutes is too long to cook however. I replaced the milk with half water, half milk. (fluffier and lighter) I added mushrooms, onions, greenpepper and broccoli. I think I used about 1/2 the flour too. I cooked it for 10 minutes and took it out and put on the cheese and veggies and rolled quickly. It's hot, but it comes up easier if it's still very warm. I took it work for a parent appreciation breakfast and I had to give the recipe out to several ladies. **Oh, and I used a bisquit pan and poured the eggs in it when the pan was already in the oven.** Didn't spill a drop! I used crisco to grease pan and it came loose very easily.
Wow! I did a test run of this recipe this morning and I thought it was great. Tomorrow for company I will add extra goodies like sauteed mushroom and onions or diced tomato and avocado, but today I made the recipe as written but used colby jack cheese instead of cheddar. I lowered the oven to 425 and cooked it for 10 minutes. It probably could have cooked for only 8 and been done. I sprayed a glass 9x13 baking dish generously with Pam and it rolled beautifully, cut like a dream, and had an overall unique and neat presentation. My only complaint is that my three year old who eats ANYTHING wasn't so thrilled with this. That said, I really just want to make it for company. It is an interesting crossover between a crepe and eggs. For those who reduce the flour, I think it will lose some of the "crepeness" of it and I could see where it would just taste like eggs and cheese at that point. It is mildly flavored so add spices and fillings to your liking.
This was very good, but after reading through ALL the reviews, I did change it up some. I decided to still review this because I feel that this is a great method and it really has a lot of potential with a few changes. I used 9 eggs, reduced the flour to 1/4 cup, about 3/4 cup milk and the salt and pepper. After blending, I mixed in a little chives, dill and parsley. I poured it into a 10x15 sheet pan that was well sprayed with cooking spray and put it in the oven @ 350 degrees, until just set (it took about 8 mins. in mine, but my oven is very hot). I removed it, loosened the edges w/ a spatula and sprinkled it with some finely chopped onions and green peppers that I sauteed in a little olive oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder and then topped it w/ the cheese. I popped it back in the oven for about 2-3 minutes, just until the cheese melted, took it out and let it sit for maybe 4-5 mins. and then rolled. It rolled beautifully, cut perfectly and tasted delicious. Again, I just wanna say that this IS a great method of cooking an omelet, it just needs tweaked a little, IMO. I will definately be making this again and I can't wait to try it with different veggies and meats added! Thanks for sharing. :)
Easy and quite a pretty addition to our Christmas Brunch table. Reading the previous reviews, I used additional fillings - - among them, raw sliced mushrooms that baked into the omelette wonderfully. HINT: Lining the pan with a large piece of parchment paper makes rolling a cinch. Thanks Lori!
Been making this for 15 years and finally learned a few tricks to making this work. No more scraping my glass pans & ending up w/ an ugly roll that is half stuck to the pan. Now I Use large cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. It rolls up beautifully w/ no mess to clean. I also only bake at 400 or 425 for less time. Lastly I use 1/2 water, 1/2 half n half instead of the milk & add a few shakes of dry mustard to the mixture. Now I end up w/ a beautiful & tasty roll I am proud to present.
I don't remember where I originally got this recipe but my recipe says to line the baking sheet with greased parchment paper. It makes it MUCH easier to roll. Also I roll from the long edge, the other roll makes for too much omelet, plus you can feed more people rolling from the long side. I sometimes add salsa before I roll and then serve with sour cream and avocado.
Don't use butter to grease the pan for this recipe. It burns and makes it hard to roll the omelet when its done.
Excellent and so easy! I cut the recipe in half and baked in an 11" x 7" pyrex baking dish for 10 minutes, then topped it with cheese, ham, and broiled just a minute, until the cheese started to melt. No problems rolling it up, because I sprayed the dish with PAM before I poured in the egg mixture. The texture is great, but you MUST do this in a blender to get it right. Whisking the ingredients in a bowl will not work, so don't even try it! Thanks Lori - this is a keeper!
I must say, I think Baked Omelet Roll is an excellent name for this recipe. If cooking for say, 4 or fewer, I'd make custom omelets. But I made it for my church choir as a thank you breakfast after they worked super hard for a series of successful Christmas concerts. It was perfect for this. I made 3 pans, and set out an eight compartment lazy susan with various toppings (crublbled bacon, smoked salmon, salsa, etc.) Made a super nice presentation, and I could actually sit down with them and enjoy, rather than standing there and cooking 20 separate omelets. Great concept!! I'll use it again and again.
This was rather cool to make! I was skeptical after reading some of the reviews so I lessened the flour a little and I set my time for 12 minutes instead of 20 mins. Good thing, it was done is 12 minutes! Perfectly cooked. I poked it so the air would go out of it and then I added some precooked chopped red, green & yellow peppers, cilantro, and the cheese. Rolled it up after carefully loosening the sides as recipe states. Looked lovely sprinkled with some cilantro. It was quite a delicious addition to my Mother's Day brunch. Thank you Lori!
I made this recipe this morning and it was a hit! I changed a few things to my taste. 1. I used heavy cream instead of milk. 2. I used about 1/4 cup of flour with a little water to make sure it mixed in properly. 3. Added dried herbs and spices (any will do). Blend away! Heated oven to 400 degrees instead so I could be sure not to over bake my magic eggs;). While waiting for oven, I grilled up a little onion, crisped some bacon and mixed those bad boys up on the side. Followed recipe at this point and made sure to PAM the heck out of my Pyrex(this was key). Ok, back to my style, at about the 10 minute mark, I added a thin layer of blue cheese, bacon,onion, and sharp cheddar cheese. Don't over do it! You have to roll this thing remember. I finished in oven (about 12 more minutes). I checked for the jiggle in da middle, if you know what I mean to make sure it was done(no jiggle=done). Last but not least, I cut up some avocado and added it at the end. Pull edges away from sides and slide out onto a cutting board. Gently roll and sprinkle with more cheese on top. Now go wow the mouthes waiting for you! Good luck!;)
Added some cubed ham and chopped green onions. Loved the fact that this was baking while I was concentrating on making our pancakes and hashbrowns. Like the reviewer before me - the combinations and additions are endless! Thanks Lori!
I used this recipe to make the sheet of baked eggs then used a cup to cut out circles of egg for English muffin breakfast sandwiches that I assembled in bulk and froze. The eggs tasted GREAT and after cooking I could tell that they would have rolled into an easy roll. Great recipe, multi use.
I've made this dish twice now. The first attempt I followed the recipe exactly, the end result was a complete failure & waste of ingredients and my time. However with the second go around I decided before hand that I would read reviews by other's and take in consideration their suggestions. I ended up with this:1st instead of using the mentioned 1/2 cup of flour I only used 1/4 & replaced 1 cup of milk w/ 1/2 cup of water, 1/2 cup of milk, just like someone had suggested. (Also suggested) I reduced the oven temp. to 425 deg. & cut the cooking time in half ( 10 min ). I also skipped the rolling it part at the end, i found it easier just to divide it into squares.
Instead of the shredded cheese, I softened an 8 oz. block of cream cheese, added fresh herbs from my garden and a clove of garlic finely minced. I also added fresh cracked pepper. I spread it on top of the eggs as it came from the oven and rolled according to directions. It was absolutley delicious and my 5 year old wants it again!
I made this omelet this morning. Wow!!! It was awesome. I made it for 1 person and it came out perfect. I used 1 egg, 1/8 tsp of both salt and pepper, 2 tbsp & 2 tsp fat free milk, 1/4 tsp onion powder & garlic powder, 1/4 tsp pasley flakes, 1/4 tsp Mrs.Dash seasoning, 1/2 tsp flour, cut up 1/2 piece of small ham steak, a few chopped onions, and put in a blender then shredded 1/4 cup fresh chedder cheese and put aside the cheese. I lined an 8x8 glass pan with parchment paper, put it in a 425 degree preheated oven and baked for 15 minutes. At 10 mins in the oven, I added the cheese on top and finish baking for 5 more mins. It came out perfect and rolled with unbelievable ease onto a plate. I then proceeded to consume it. Wow, it was delicious and so easy to make. I will definitely be making this one again. Even though I downsized to 1 person, it came out perfect. It is a versatile recipe that you can use anything you have on hand. I have to give this one 5 stars.
Not sure what happened to my original review. Looks like all but the first sentence was deleted. In regards to the recipe, some of the ingredients and instructions are wrong. I'm sure others caught the same thing but I will share what I did instead. Use a non-stick pan (9x13 is fine) and spray with a non-stick or butter spray. Preheat the oven to 400 (450 is WAY too hot). Use 6 eggs, less than a 1/4 cup of either milk or heavy cream (low carb), 1 tablespoon of flour (or almond flour for low carb), salt and pepper (seasoned salt is good) and whatever other seasonings/additions you want (I used diced green onion, basil, seasoned salt, and diced ham). Beat the egg mixture with a fork (do NOT use a blender) then pour into the prepared pan. Bake in the oven 10 minutes, pull out and layer some kind of cheese (pepper jack or sharp cheddar is awesome) then put back in the oven about 5 minutes to melt the cheese. The eggs will fluff up and slightly pull away from the pan. Use a rubber spatula to loosen the omelet from the pan then gently roll the egg. It won't really roll per se, but kind of folds over itself. The end result is a beautiful restaurant quality omelet that looks just as good as it tastes. Sprinkle with parsley or pour some salsa on top with a dollop of sour cream and you have a perfect breakfast. I make this on weekends for a low carb breakfast. After the omelet is rolled/folded, I cut it up into individual serving sizes and wrap each piece.
As written this recipe didn't come out great. It is a good start though! Next time, I will reduce the flour to 1/4 cup, line the pan with parchment paper, add toppings/spices of choice, and finally reduce cooking time to 10 minutes at 425. I think with these changes this will make breakfast faster and awesome!
This was the most abnoctious omelette I have ever eaten. I followed the directions precisely and it got about 10 feet tall! Don't use 1 cup flour!
This is definitely a keeper in our house. Thanks to the comments of others I was able to have a successful experience the first time out. Cut the flour in half; used half water and half milk; put the egg mixture in a parchment-lined jelly roll pan; cut the oven temperature and cooking time back; and added a layer of sauteed ingredients after it came out of the oven and before rolling (green onions, celery, green peppers, fresh mushrooms and diced ham) along with the cheese. Next time I plan to add some spinach, too. Love this recipe!
This recipe was easy, elegant and delicious. I used only 2 T flour and added some chopped tomatoes after cooking and before rolling. Sprinkled with a little parsley it was a hit at brunch. I'll make this again and again!
this tasted really bad ;(
Very good but roll omelet starting from the LONG edge of pan after adding cheese.
I checked mine after 10 minutes and I'm glad I did. It was completely cooked and the edges were browned. Any longer and it would have burned! I filled mine with cheese and cooked vegis. I liked how easy and adaptable this recipe was. Most likely won't make again though. I couldn't get past the flour taste. That taste really ruined it for me.
I followed the recipe but used liquid eggs in place of fresh. First batch was too fluffy to roll and served right out of the pan and got raves. Second batch 1 hr later I cut back on the milk and the flour and was able to roll and got raves and request to show how to do it the next time. Lined the bottom of the pan with foil and it helped with rolling. Will be making again because of ease in serving (I got 8)many at once and those served loved it and when they tell mutual friends I will need to do it again.
My tips: parchment paper is a must. Cut the flour in half, add 1 Tbsp of Vanilla, 1/2 a package of low fat cream cheese, to the ingredients in the blender. You can add any combination of your favorite ingredients, Ham, onions etc, Bake for 15 minutes. Then sprinkle heavily with cheese. Key Tip -- use rubber gloves to roll the Omelet. Sprinkle with more cheese. I have also cut the pieces and put them in single serving containers and frozen them.
I used a 9 x 13 metal cake pan, so I didn't have to worry about it spilling. Worked well, next time I will definitely line the pan with parchment to aid in the rolling process. I rolled the long side, which I recommend, it ends up longer and you get more slices that way. It would have been easier to roll with the parchment paper lining the pan. My guests loved it, it is very impressive. Also, it's a great way to use up what you have. I used corn, roasted red potatoes and pork tenderloin. (Leftovers from the night before). Chop your add-ins small and don't use too many, you need enough egg surface or it will break when you roll it. Loved it!
Dry and thick. I wonder if omitting the flour would be better and maybe adding a little milk. I just like my eggs more moist. I will try this next time.
an easier method is to lay parchment paper on a cookie sheet and the eggs roll right off. I add precooked bacon and red pepper. Cook and add cheese at the end few minutes of cooking.
So much easier than making individual omelets! I used 8 eggs & 1/4c flour. I am making this for our Xmas breakfast buffet this year.
This isn't anything to write home about, although, it is a good basic recipe. In order to truly enjoy this dish, you'd have to add other ingredients to spice it up a bit, and make it more flavorful. It is easy to prepare, and requires nothing to have to run to the store to make, which is a plus. Therefore, I'm not giving this recipe too low of a rating, but again, I can't give it 5 stars 'as is', as it leaves a bit to be desired.
This didn't turn out at all like I had hoped, it puffed WAY up, and stuck to the pan. I thought, ok, we'll just put the cheese on top & scoop it out anyway, even though it won't roll...WRONG...what I was able to scoop was about a half inch thick, and I didn't think it tasted all that good. Darn, the recipe sounded so good, too...:(
I have made this lots of times and you can really experiment with adding different things to your omelet roll! I added some sausage, onion, and mushrooms. Very yummy and very easy!
I liked this omelette because it was different. Even my picky 9 year old liked it. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe exactly. My family liked it, but I thought it was a little plain. This time I added some green onions, diced ham and a little bit of broccoli. The flavor combination was perfect for me. This is a great basic recipe that can be tweaked to suit just about everybody's taste! Thanks.
Great recipe going to try it with bacon next time though! helpful hint for people use parchment paper rolls up so easy that way and wont stick!
I've been making a very similar recipe for years. One big difference is that I line the pan with parchment paper before I add the eggs. Ensure you leave enough parchment paper hanging over all sides and I always line the pan with butter first so that the parchment paper sticks to nicely the pan edges and corners. When cooked, simply use the parchment paper to roll the omelette. The omelette is hot so I use oven mitts and I ensure to shape the omelette into a nice round log at the end. Works like a charm every time. I would never not use parchment paper! Seems like a no brainer to me! Also, I add the cheese for two minutes at the end of the cooking. Love this recipe.
I found this very easy to roll by spraying the baking dish generously with pam cooking spray. A very easy and delicious breakfast.
The flavor is seriously lacking. I think the flour makes this too heavy. I didn't use for rolling but left it flat and cut into squares for egg breakfast panini. it worked slick, but had no egg flavor. 425 for 20 minutes.
I make omelet rolls all the time varying ingredients. The one thing I do is line my pan with parchment paper so I don't run into a problem rolling it. Very good recipe.
This is a great brunch recipe. I added sauted bell peppers when I added the cheese. I also used cake flour instead which made it a little fluffier. I would definately recommend this recipe.
What a clever idea, this makes a nice change to the usual egg dishes. I used 8 eggs and 1/4 cup of flour. I used spring onions and diced ham with fresh parsley chopped up as well as the cheese, it was very tasty and easy to put together, thanks again.
I was surprised how good this was and my 2 year old loved it.
I made our Omelet Roll with cheese only, as my 3 year old was going to be eating it. I did add some paprika, garlic powder and chili powder. The taste was wonderful. For my husband and me only, we would add some peppers, onions, meat, etc. I used a glass 9 x 13 pan, that was generously coated with cooking spray. I had no problems getting it out and rolled up, at all. I think next time, I would put it in a jelly roll pan so it had more room. It did fold over on itself on the ends/corners. I was able to straighten it out and roll it, but it was puffier on one end. The only complaint I had, was the texture was odd to me. Kind of chewey and sticky. Takes some getting used to, but like I said the flavor was great, and very similar to that of an omelet. I, too, loved that you could put it in the oven and work on other things while it cooked. Yum. Thanks for the recipe.
VERY GOOD FAMILY LOVED IT!!
I added Zucchini and left over Tri Tip and green onions to mine sooo good. I did sauté my Zucchini,Tri Tip & Onions.Also Line pan with foil, spray foil with oil. Then just take out the omelet and use foil to help you roll it. Works Perfect and less mess.
I am the Queen of mess up when it comes to omelets, but this was so easy and tasted great! it actually looked like the picture!
I give it three stars on taste, but 2 additional stars for coolness, ingenuity and versatility. I adjusted the recipe to half the flour (1/4 cup) and half the time (10-12 minutes). I sprayed a dark 9 X 13 baking pan with Pam (bottom and sides). The mixture appeared "poofed" initially upon exiting the oven, but I poked it gently with a fork to deflate it. I added shredded cheese only because I didn't have anything else on hand; next time I'll add other traditional omellete-related items. It rolled perfectly and presented beautifully. I placed it seam side down on a serving dish, draped thin strips of American cheese (cut into 1/4 inch diagonal strips) diagonally over the top to look like cheesy grill marks. I surround it with a moat of freshly made hashbrowns and sprinkled a handful of a diced tomato over it all for color. My "mealers" ranged in age from 3 years to 35 years. They eat had some and there was nothing left. My kids helped make it, which made the end result more fun and fulfilling for everyone involved. Thanks for submittng this interesting and innovative twist to the traditional egg breakfast!
My dad is a culinary chef in a top of the line restaraunt. I made this for him for Father's Day, and he said it was a fabulous meal!!! I tasted it and thought "Man! This is out of this world!!!"
I have used this technique for over 25 + years (minus the flour) and in many restaurants during my career. Variations such as spinach, sausage, roasted red peppers are to name a few. pleasing to the eye and the tummy as well. Try lining the pan w/ either foil or parchment to solve sticking problems. Chef Spencer Shadden
decrease baking time by 10 minutes - use glass pie plates
I had a little trouble with this. I used parchment paper as recommended from previous reviewer and it did not want to roll at all. I added fresh mushrooms and just scooped out the pan. It tasted very good but the presentation was lacking. I will try again.
So good! I have made this twice now. My husband loves it, my 3 year old loves it and my neighbors loved it. The first time I added about 1/2 Tbs of garlic powder to the mixture, the second time I made it exactly like the recipe here. Both turned out great but everyone agreed the one with a little garlic was better.
I just made this, this morning and my husband loves it! I will make again and try lowering the temp. and cooking it less as it did get a little too brown.
Cut cooking time in half by microwaving for 10 minutes. I also had to omit the rolling because I had to use a smaller sized pan.
Excellent recipe, very easy to make. This comes out of the oven very fluffy and soft and its very edible. The taste with the original ingredients might end up being a little bland, so you can add what you like to the recipe to give it your own taste ! I had to bake it in my oven for about 14 minutes at 200 degrees. Used a glass bowl for baking and greased it well with olive oil on a tissue paper so there was no problem with stickiness at all.
Made this for brunch today! Used 1/4 cup flour and added a little salsa to the raw eggs. Baked at 375 used Butter Pam on parchment paper and baked 14 mins., then diced ham, two cups cheese (Taco flavor and Pepper Jack) put back in oven for 3 mins. It rolled so easy (long end) and sliced perfect. This is a dish I want to make over and over and I will for sure!!!! Thank you for this endless ingredients recipe!!
Delicious! After 15 minutes in the oven I added lean and thin slices of Virginia ham, mozzarella cheese, and diced scallions. Rolling the omelet and cutting it into rolls gave it a beautiful presentation. My whole family loved it. Thanks for the recipe!
My husband loved it!! So easy and so tasty .. thank you!!
This method is sheer genius, I used to have to cook these separately but now I can place ingredients strategically and present to individual tastes. Thank you Leagle.
I have made a lot of omelettes. I think it sounds fool proof and fantastic! A simple suggestion: maybe top with some salsa, or I like to make omelettes the next day after making homemade spaghetti sauce. Consider putting it on before AND after you roll the omelette up. Ummmmm Good! I am going to try this tomorrow, as I have spaghetti sauce simmering on the stove as i write. What a nice coincidence!
This recipe was VERY easy to make and the ingredients were so basic that you don't have to make a special trip to try it. It was good. I added sausage and used velvetta cheese instead of cheddar. Very simple just mix everything together and throw in the oven. I would definately make again.
Love this technique - Thanks for such a very flexible recipe. Green eggs and mushrooms? I cut the flour to 1/4 C and blended in about a cup of cut up broccoli/onion, which gave the egg its green color. Baked at 400 for about 10 minutes. Used buttered parchment in a glass pan in my rather hotter than standard oven. Melted cheddar in a little bacon grease and spread it and a half cup of sliced mushrooms cooked in 1 tsp butter lengthwise on the baked egg mixture. Rolled up lengthwise using the parchment for assistance. Could have used more seasoning/spices; less broccoli and more onion. Next time - and there will be a next time - I'll skip the bacon and butter and maybe even some of the cheese.
Very good. I halved the recipe and used a scant 1/4 cup flour. Can't wait to try with some additional ingredients or phnz21ft's suggestion of cream cheese.
If you bake the omelett on parchment paper and roll after its done baking..its waaaay easier to roll it
I followed this recipe exactly and then added fresh garlic, onion, tomatoe, and fresh parmesan cheese. I baked it according to the directions and then added Monterey Jack Cheese to the top. It was wonderful. I think this recipe is a great base for a lot of different tasting dishes.
I just made this tonight for dinner-wow amazing! and its healthy too. we will add spinach and mushrooms to ours next time. My 8 year old son loved it. I also made Cinnamon Rolls II with this dinner, they turned out great, I just left them in the oven for a few minutes longer and they were a little hard ontop, but other than that tasted great-I used the bread machine to make the dough. Was very easy and cheap to follow! I am trying a new recipe twice a week-The boy wants this again-definatley a hit in my house!!! Thank you for dinner tonight Allrecipes.com:)
Just made this for dinner tonite. I followed the advice of the others on here, did 1/2 c milk and 1/2 c water, baked it at 400 for only TEN minutes(in a parchment paper lined cookie sheet), topped it with cheddar cheese and sauteed white onions(what I had on hand) and served it with a green salad. My son LOVED it....and so did I. Very tasty, much easier than a pan fried omlette, and the different toppings you could add to this are amazing. Great quick and easy meal, whether you have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Oh yeah, I cut the flour in half too, just used the 1/4c instead of the 1/2c it calls for. PERFECT. I WILL be making this again. And again. Thanks!!
This is just a great recipe!! My family loved it!! I did make a few minor modifications based on other reviews and it turned out just as I had hoped. I decreased the flour to 1/3 cup and left it in the pan to serve. I also added about a 1/2 lb of crumbled sausage before baking and spread a little salsa on top after baking. I can see the endless possibilities of using what's on hand when making this recipe.
The omelet roll was just ok. I didn't care for the flour in it. I thought it made it heavy instead of fluffy. I'll try it again with less flour or no flour.
Very great idea! I actually made this without rolling it, and it still turned out very nicely. I also threw in a handful of crumbled easy-serve sausage, and I'm looking forward to trying it with diced ham, and other mix-ins. Very easy and tasty!
I just tried this recipe about an hour ago. I was looking for something quick to make for breakfast and came across this recipe. This really is a nice recipe! I made minor adjustments. After pouring the mixture into the baking pan, I sprinkled the top with diced onions and bell peppers to suit my taste. Also, instead of about 20 minutes, I baked for only about 9; it cooks rather quickly. I admit I didn't roll it, just simply sliced it into small pieces and served. I gave this recipe 5 stars as I think it presents a wealth of options in that so much can be done with it. Even though this was my first attempt at this recipe, I was pleased and will return to it again! Thanks for uploading this recipe!
I add leftover meat to the center for an added touch. A big hit with my family.
it was ok could of been better
Yummy! Super easy and we could all eat at the same time. I added more cheese and ham that I had leftover! 20 minutes is way too long. It only took about 12~!
I was actually looking for a basic omelette recipe when I found this, so I didn't follow it exactly. What I did was use the eggs, milk, and flour to make a toaster oven omelet. It turned out great, but I didn't think it quite needed all of that flour. I think about 3/4 of a tablespoon of flour per egg is a good amount, rather than the approximately 1.3 tablespoons that the recipe recommends. Anyway, instead of making a roll, I just made a flat 2-egg omelet with Canadian (I didn't need to add salt since the bacon had plenty) and garlic jack cheese. It was very easy to make, I just poured in the egg mix, put in the meat and cheese, shoved it into the toaster oven, and then figured out when it was done by poking it with a fork. Instead of using a greased pan, I used no-stick foil, so I ended up with a really healthy omelet.
I made this for breakfast this morning and it was fantastic. It's nice for a Sunday morning when you have more time available for cooking. After reading the reviews I decreased the flour to 1/4 c and used my jelly roll pan with parchment paper on it for easier rolling. I baked it for 10 minutes and added softened onions, green peppers and the cheese. I baked it 1 minute more to melt the cheese took out and immediately rolled it. I used the potholder and parchment paper to roll it so I didn't burn my hands.
This was really good and simple to make.
I am arguably the WORST omelet maker....seriously, no matter how hard I try or careful I am, I never get that nice fluffy folder over omelet with the cheese and toppings all tucked inside...mine always ends up to be a scrambled egg mess. This recipe is ingenious! You don't get much easier and you can add whatever toppings you like, I just made a Spanish omelet roll this past weekend...Thank you Eric!
We loved it! We like our omelette full and spicy, so I added some dry mustard and hot sauce to the egg mixture. For the filling, I sautéed some onions and broccoli. Before rolling I spread the veggies, then the cheese. It was beautiful and delicious. My husband doused his with salsa. Great recipe!
Nothing special, tasy and light. Tasted very good with sour cream. Would go well with a light salad for lunch or yogurt for breakfast.
Wonderful recipe! I used a bit less flour as others suggested. I also added crushed red pepper and sausages. I would suggest baking it for 10-12 minutes. I left it in for 15 min and one edge was a bit burnt. Would definitely make this again!
I had a lot of eggs on hand and was searching for an egg recipe. This was excellent. I read a good number of reviews first and went with cutting flour to 1/4 cup and used 1/2 cup water and 1/2 cup 2% milk. I added onion powder and about 1/2 teaspoon adobo spice mix. I cooked for 10 min in a 9 x 13 aluminum foil lined pan which I sprayed with cooking spray. Next time I will experiment with different cheeses and veggies.This was very easy to roll and I started with the longer side.This dish presents well too on a platter.
My first attempt at this recipe didn't work out so well. I love the simplicity of blending the ingredients together and baking but will try adjusting a few things next time. I used a glass baking dish, and I think the oven temp. was too high, as my eggs stuck to the bottom, even after using cooking spray. I think I'll try baking at 375 for about 15 minutes next time. Also, I think I will try reducing the flour down to 2-3 T. since the 1/4 c. I used still seemed to taste to "floury". I also plan to increase the amount of seasoning I use, as it was still a little bland for my taste. I'm looking forward to trying this again, as it will be a quick and easy weekend breakfast idea, as well as very versatile.
I have made this several times now and it comes out great every time. I have made all veggie as well as meat and cheese. I reduce the flour and oven temp as suggested in previous posts. I have Even cut it in half to make a smaller roll.
I love cooking breakfast foods but I hate cooking the same thing all the time. When I found this, not only was it different but tasted awseom! 5 stars all the way!
Pretty good; a great dinner when you're in a rush. The versatility of this dish works great with whatever you have in your fridge.
Impossible to roll up without breaking the eggs and making a mess.
Yeah, this was a little disappointing. 450 degrees baked them in half the time, they set up nicely but they didn't roll up for me, even following others' suggestions. With a half cup of flour, they were a cross b/t pancakes and eggs, and the taste wasn't there. I suppose if you'd add onions, green pepper, ham, bacon, etc. to the cheese it would be better, but I wouldn't put so much flour in if I made it again, which I probably won't be doing.
Very nice and easy way to prepare eggs. I followed the recipe pretty closely and it came out well. I used the full 1/2 cup of flour, but used half regular all purpose and half wheat flour. I also added onion and some diced ham, but I mixed them into the egg mixture. It turned out well and was pretty easy to roll.
very easy to make!!! my husband loved this!!! yumm!!! :)
I made this and there is only one thing, every oven bakes differently. The recipe says bake 20 minutes, I checked mine after about 13 minutes and it was already done. In fact, a little overdone. I wish I had checked it after 9 minutes. Other than that it was perfect! I put sausage, green onion, tomatoes and cheese in it. It was very easy to roll up too. I'll definitely make it again and cut back on the bake time.
I made this for a Saturday morning breakfast. I added sauteed onions and red and yellow peppers to it when I added the cheese but only to one side because our granddaughter was spending the weekend with us. So the end result was a little lopsided, but it pleased everyone. I used my Ove-Gloves to roll it up :):)
this recipe was great. I only cook it for about 12 minutes and it was done. I think 20 minutes is way too long. I also think I am going to use a bigger baking dish cause it seemed a little too thick to roll up.
This was really tasty! I added leftover spinach-feta manicotti filling, thinly sliced ham and some mozzarella cheese. I used butter cooking spray in the pan and it worked perfectly!
This was great! It was quick and easy and everyone-even my 2 year old-loved it. I added chopped left over ham and extra cheese to it. Scrumptious!
Very good but I may use less flour next time. I added bacon to mine and I'm anxious to try it again using more veggies. Also, I love not having to stand at the stove. Thank you for the recipe.
This recipe came out perfect. I think the SECRET to this one is NON-STICK COOKING SPRAY. Add your favorite ingredients and POW! Very easy to make. I would make this again.
