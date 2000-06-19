Baked Omelet Roll

This omelet is so easy and delicious. It bakes in the oven, so there is no watching the stove. My son loves to make it for us.

Recipe by LEAGLE

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a blender, combine eggs, milk, flour, salt and pepper; cover and process until smooth. Pour into prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until set, about 20 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese.

  • Carefully loosen edges of omelet from pan. Starting from the short edge of the pan, carefully roll up omelet. Place omelet seam side down on a serving plate and cut into 6 equal sized pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 209mg; sodium 397.7mg. Full Nutrition
