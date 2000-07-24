Shortcut Shepherd's Pie
This isn't the traditional Shepherd's Pie with lamb, but a quick and easy version my family loves.
Excellent! This is the only way I can get my toddler to eat vegetables. Here are some changes I thought made it even better, though: (I used instant mashed potatoes to save time) I started with a layer of mashed potatoes on the bottom, then a layer of shredded cheddar cheese (1 to 2 cups), then the meat/vegetable layer, then the next layer of mashed potatoes, dotted with butter, and finished it off with crunchy fried onions. Cooked an extra 10-15 mins because of extra potatoes. Yummy!!Read More
Don't waste your time with this one; I thought it sounded bland -- added Worcestershire, rosemary, Montreal steak seasoning, shredded Cheddar cheese, & parsley flakes. Leftovers went from the fridge to the trash can. Sorry about the brutal review, but honesty is the best policy...Read More
Like so many other reviewers, I changed this a bit. I used 7 potatoes, boiled them for 15 minutes, then mashed in about 3 TBS Country Crock spread and a few TBS milk. For the filling, I used the ground beef, 2 stalks of celery (chopped), half a small onion (diced), a 15-oz can of kernal corn, a can of 'shrooms, and a couple handfuls of frozen peas. I omitted the celery soup. I did use a can of mushroom soup, plus a splash or three of milk and a few TBS of sour cream. Yum! As recommended by MLTS, I decided to do potatoes on the bottom, then filling, then potatoes on top. Oh, I also used an 8" square pan for a thick pie, and it was almost overflowing - in fact, I put foil under it in the oven because the filling started to ooze around the potatoes! Very tasty! Thanks for sharing, Sue! Maybe this will convince my husband that Shepherd's Pie isn't horrible!
Best shepherd's pie ever! Only thing I did differently was I added a packet of Lipton onion soup, 1 beef boullion cube and 1 cup of water to the beef. I think it made the taste of the beef stand out a little more. I let it simmer for about 5 minutes until all the liquid was absorbed then added frozen mixed veggies and the soups. I also topped it off with an italian blend of shredded cheese the last 15 minutes of cooking.
Drain the liquid off the veggies!! Of course I couldn't JUST do the recipe... I added about 2tb of worcestershire sauce and 2 cloves of crushed garlic to the meat. To the potatoes (Dan Quale WAS correct) I left the peels, added milk, 1/2 stick of butter, 2 cloves of roasted garlic, and 1/2 -1/3 cup of Tillamook medium cheddar cheese (grated). Whipped untill creamy. WOW- it was great!
THANK YOU, THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE!! My whole family loved it. I did follow some of the advice from others and doubled the mashed potatoes. Also, to help give it more gravy, I used chunky vegetable soup instead of mixed vegetables - and I also added a can of whole kernel corn. I will use this recipe again and again.
I don't know why people rate recipes either high or low when they have altered the recipe, added ingredients and even water... and complain that it's not right or soupy. I fixed this recipe pretty much as is except I had more hamburger so I added one more can of Cream of Mushroom soup and a few more potatoes for the top. My husband and I really enjoyed this meal. This is a great recipe, thanks STP.
I like to make this with a jar of mushroom gravy instead of the cream of mushroom soup. It makes a more traditional shepherd's pie and I think adds more flavor.
When browning the beef I added a clove minced garlic also a tablespoon dried minced onion and a little seasoning salt. In my mashed potates I added a mixture of two cubes chicken boulion in 1/4 cup water (boiling) and let dissolve I also added an egg and a little milk and garlic, minced onion and a dash of seasoning salt. I topped with Chedder and sprinkled paprika on top of the cheese. It tasted absolutely amazing
This is a great recipe that is fool proof! I dolled it up a bit but that is the fun with a basic recipe. First, I have never made mashed potatoes with reserved water. Use milk, sour cream, yogourt or any other dairy product to make a richer batch. Who can brown ground beef without adding an onion? I included a good sized white onion that gave depth to the taste. I did not have canned vegatables, but a package of frozen vegatables worked well. After I assembled the dish, a generous sprinkle of paprika was a good finishing touch. Here is a caution. I used a good sized baking dish and it still ran over. Put a drip catcher under the pie when baking and save work in the long run. Until next time - enjoy!
This was a nice comfort meal, and I suspect it will be very nice during the cold weather. I added shredded sharp cheddar to the mashed potatoes, and then sprinkled some on top before baking. I also added some Worcestire sauce to the ground beef, for a little more flavour. The family enjoyed it.
We love this. I save time by buying the pre made real mashed potatoes. I also add an extra 8.25 oz can of mixed vegtables. I really love the mushrooms in it but my son doesnt so I make half with and half without mushrooms.
Want to make this healthier? Use natural ingredients! Instead of the soup, use about 1/2 cup sour cream and milk, mix in a TBSP of brown gravy mix, some ketchup and whisk together. Use fresh or flash frozen veggies instead of canned. I used peas and carrots. Sautee onions and garlic with lean ground beef or ground turkey. Season with salt and pepper. Top with real mashed potatoes and dot with real butter. Pack up tomorrow's lunch before serving because there won't be any left!
I used to loathe shepherd's pie when I was a kid, but for some reason, thought I'd give it a shot with this recipe, mainly because some of the fantastic tweaks done by the other reviewers. Added cup of water with beef boullion cube and packet of onion soup to the beef before adding soups and veggies. Put mashed potatoes on bottom, then cheese, then beef, then more potatoes. Delicious. My boyfriend, who was skeptical, because "Shepherds pies are usually bland" ate it up. The kids too! Will definately make it again!
This is a good base recipe, but like so many others I made a few changes to suit our tastes. I seasoned the ground beef as it was cooking with rosemary & thyme. I also used fresh baby carrots, a small onion, chopped celery and some mushrooms rather than canned veg (yuck). I mashed the potatoes with a little butter and milk and left out the butter on top. I baked for 25 min. then added shredded cheddar and baked until bubbly (about 5 min.). This was really good with my changes. My hubby and my daughter both liked it so we will have it again.
When browning ground beef add a cut up onion and spices to your taste for more flavor. Use fresh or frozen vegetables. Only use 1 can of cream (mushroom) soup - 2 cans made it too soupy. Add cheese to top when baking. This recipe was Okay - Thanks for posting
It was St Patrick's Day yesterday, so I invited friends and made the traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner. However my daughter doesn't like Corned Beef so I decided to include a Shepherds Pie, and I tried this recipe. She loved it and so did everyone else! A great recipe to spice up to your own likes. In regards to the mashed potatoes, I followed my own recipe, I use evaporated milk and lots of butter, salt and pepper. To the ground beef, I added a large chopped onion, some garlic, salt, pepper, celery salt and red pepper flakes. For the one can of mixed vegetables, I instead used two cans of green beans. Once all put together, I baked until the potatoes began turning a nice golden brown, I removed from the oven and covered the top with grated cheddar cheese and popped back into the oven until the cheese was melted. This I will make a again splitting it in half, one for dinner and one for the freezer. Thank you for the recipe!
This was delicious! I did tweak it a little. I used ground turkey that I browned in a frying pan with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and worschire sauce. Also, I cooked double the potatoes so I could line the bottom and cover the top with them. I added garlic, butter, cheddar cheese and a little milk to the potatoes. I put in a 1/2 a bag of frozen peas and a 1/2 a bag of mixed veggies. I did not add the celery soup. Instead I added 1 can of cream of mushroom and some milk and flour. I guess I changed a lot, but it was good.
I made a couple changes and hubby and I both loved it :) First of all, since there is just us I cut the recipe in half and used an 8x8 pan. I used cream of broccoli soup & frozen veggies as opposed to canned. After adding the meat and veggies mixture to the pan, I dotted that with about a tablespoon of the butter, added the potatoes, then dabbed the rest of the butter. Then, I baked it for 25 min., pulled it out and topped it with cheese then baked it another 10 minutes and served with cornbread. Was a good dish for a chilly fall evening :)
I have used this as a basic recipe more times than I care to mention. It's fantastic! But I am an experimental cook. I love trying new flavors and new concepts. So here's my recommendation: start with the basic recipe first. Really. Try it just the way it is written. Then make modifications as you wish. I have added Worcestershire sauce to the meat and it was great. I have swapped out the soups for premixed gravy and that was awesome. I have put cheese on top and crust on the bottom to make it pot pie-ish. This last time I used a can of tomato paste with gravy mix. It always comes out delicious. But the recipe, as written, will not fail you.
Thought the way the recipe was written, it might be bland, so added onion, garlic, celery, & green pepper to the meat while browning. Didn't have any mushrooms, so left those out. I added about 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese to the top of the potatoes about 15 minutes before I was to take it out of oven. Very good, & usually have all of these ingredients on hand.
excellent recipe. Shepherd's pie is traditionally supposed to be plain and simple. Even though there are simple ingredients, it is far from plain.
This was a big hit at the homeless shelter. I recommend it for occasions when you need to serve lots of people a well-balanced meal! We also used vegetarian hamburger crumbles in one batch and no one could tell the difference. They're pre-cooked, too, so that helps.
This was really good, but I made a lot of changes, first off I sauteed the beef with onions, added fresh mushrooms and frozen peas, seasoned with salt & pepper and a bit of all spice, when it was all cooked I added a can of Heinz Mushroom Gravy instead of the condensed soup cans. I also used the Betty Crocker instant mashed potatoes (2 pouches), sprinkled some cheddar cheese on top and baked it in the oven for 30 minutes @ 350. Following that I set it on broil for a few minutes to get a nice golden top. It was really good and my family really enjoyed it and asked that it becomes a staple recipe. This is what I would do a bit differnetly next time: I would only use 1/2 a can of gravy, and I would doulbe the amount of mashed potatoes and put a layer on the bottom and the top.
Great and super easy recipe! I doubled (or more) the potatoes and mashed them with milk. Didn't have a can of cream of celery, so used a can of cream of chicken and omited the mushrooms. Prefection! Thank you for this recipe!
Quick, easy, and tasted good. I added a layer of cheese before the mashed potatoes. I would make this again.
I used a can of cream of tomato in place of the celery soup, added a little shredded cheese to the potatoes, and sprinkled a little more on top. This was devoured so fast I almost didn't get any!!! Thanks for the great recipe.
Went with just the cream of celery soup, as well as about 2 tbsp of minced garlic, in my ground beef and veggie mixture. Per another reviewer, I did a thin layer of mash on the bottom of the pan with cheddar cheese sprinkled on top of that. Then the layer of beef and veg, a sprinkle of garlic salt, and my thick layer of mash. About 1/4c of chopped green onions finish off the top of the pie. It was delicious! *I should also note that I prepare my mashed potatoes with a generous helping of milk, salt, and black pepper, and whip them with the hand mixer until fluffy and light*
My family loves this Shepherd's Pie! The only changes I made were to increase the amount of mashed potatoes on top (we prefer making them from Yukon Gold potatoes), and to use frozen veggies in place of the canned. Excellent recipe!
Pretty good, but needed more seasoning. We also used the light versions of the two soups, and it was yummy. Also we seasoned the potatoes with lots of garlic. Will make again!
I've been looking for something like this for quite a while. I liked the taste of this, but I thought it was a bit too soupy, not as firm as I would have liked. First of all, I added chopped onions, garlic and celery to the beef as I was browning it. I also added some oregano and Worchestershire sauce. I cooked it down until it was nearly dry before adding only one can of cream of mushroom soup. I thought a second can would make it too wet and I'm glad I did. Also, I added a little cream to the potatoes because I thought they were too dry. I also over salted a little. But all in all, it was pretty good and quite filling.
I used fresh veggies, carrots, celery, onions, and frozen peas. I sauteed the carrots and celery, added onion and garlic. I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup. I did end up truning on the broiler to crisp up the top.
Despite following the recipe this was bland and lifeless, not to metion watery(?). Not the hearty dish that I recall from childhood. Guess I need to try to figure that one out on my own.
This was a great quick meal and made a ton of leftovers! I used instant potatoes (8 servings on the box) to speed up my cooking time. I also didn't have a cream of celery soup so used 2 cans of cream of mushroom. Worked GREAT! Very creamy and yummy. Not sure why so many people said it came out soupy, mine was not that way at all. Used 2 cups of frozen/thawed veggies. (carrots/corn/pean) And sprinkled the top with shredded chedder (a handful) about 10 minutes before it was done. Wonderful and yummy! Thanks.
We liked it alot. I made the sauce as suggested, added a little worshestire sauce, frozen vegetable mix. I used both cream of mushroom and celery. I wouldn't omit either one of them otherwise it would have come out too dry. I guess I like a little sauce with my potatoes. Too much meat sauce for the amount of potatoes. Either double the potatoes or save half of the meat sauce and freeze it (which I did). This way it makes a quick easy dinner next time. I did put grated cheddar cheese on top and mashed my potatoes with butter and a little milk. I used 8x8 glass dish.
This was a great recipe. My husband actually liked it! The only things I did differently were: I added 3 cloves of garlic to the ground beef and seasoned it with Tony Cacheries(?), instead of mixed veggies, I cut and steamed fresh carrots and added them to the beef mixture...and lastly, I made the mashed potatoes with milk and butter. I thought there were plenty of mashed potatoes for the dish...I might have prefered more ground beef! I will definitly make this again.
I loved this recipe! We are a vegetarian household, but we like some flair in our food, so I used the Morning Star ground beef substitute. I also whipped the potatoes in my mixer with a little sour cream. I sprinkled cheddar cheese over the meat layer. I also used 1 can of cheddar cheese soup since I only had 1 can of cream of mushroom. I would also suggest to make double the mashed potatoes. I had a thin layer of mashed potatoes, but it was still amazing! Thanks so much!!
My family loves comfort food, and this dish is it! My family went ga ga over this. I actually used 1 can of tomato soup and the 1 can of cream of celery soup. Yum! Thanks Sue!
As per other reviewer's suggestions, I added 1/2 onion, 1 clove of garlic and some Italian seasoning to the meat as well as some Worchester sauce. I also left out the can of celery soup and used frozen vegetables. The meat mixture tasted great, but unfortunately was buried under an inordinate amount of mashed potatoes. I literally had to search out the meat from underneath the potatoes. As a result, I would suggest lessening the amount of potatoes or increasing the meat mixture. In the end though, it’s hardly the same recipe after all the changes I made so I don’t think it fair to give it too low of a rating. Besides, if I had been more aware of disproportion of mashed potatoes versus the amount of meat mixture I may have held back on the potatoes and it could have turned out pretty yummy after all... I'm going to keep looking for other Shepherd's Pie recipes...
I really didn't like this dish. It was bland and had too much creamed soup in it. I will definitely go back to my old Shepherd's Pie recipe.
YUM! I altered just a bit. I made the mashed potatoes with a bit of cream cheese, milk and garlic. I put a small layer on the bottom of the pan before the meat went on. For veggies, I used a carton of fresh mushrooms, a can of carrots, a can of corn, and half a bag of frozen peas. I also sauteed an onion with the beef. After the meat and remaining potatoes were added to the dish, I sprinkled 1/2 pound of cheddar cheese on top. Delish!
Easy! And a great way to use leftover mashed potatoes. Even better if you top with some shredded cheddar near the end.
I made this according to the recipe with a couple of minor exceptions - I used 1.25 lbs ground beef (only because my grocery store sells it packaged that way, impossible to get only one pound) and I added some chopped onion and a clove of garlic while I was browing the ground beef, in addition to some mixed steak seasoning I had in the pantry. Even with that, I thought it could use a little more seasoning, although it tasted good, was simply a little on the bland side. I left off the butter on top of the mashed potatoes and instead topped with some grated cheese based on several other reviews and thought that was a tasty addition. I would definitely make this again, possibly adding celery and green peppers with the onion and garlic during the browning, and maybe a little more seasoning like chili powder and paprika. It makes quite a bit and is very filling, so I would consider splitting between two pans (if you are cooking for a small family) and putting one in the freezer for later.
this recipe is super easy and super fast, i love it! if you add a raw egg to potatos while mashing them, they will come out nice and golden out of the oven. also, i put some cheese on top of the potatoes before they go in the oven, for a little extra goodness. you can make chicken pot pie in a similar way, just switch out beef for chicken and potatoes for pillsbury pastry.
Very good. I did use instant potatoes for convenience.
LOVED IT! A FEW CHANGES THO, to make it vegitarian: sauteed one small onion and 2 cloves of minced garlic then added ONE PKG of VEGGIE GROUND and only used ONE can of condensed mushroom soup instead of two cans of soup.Added one package of organic frozen corn and fresh mushrooms instead of canned stuff and MMM good !!
Mmmm, we liked this! I used frozen mixed veggies and fresh mushrooms and omitted the butter on top, but followed the recipe other than that. It actually is pretty healthy if you use healthy selection soups, omit the butter and use 93% fat ground beef. As for spices, I sauteed some garlic and minced onion with the ground beef and added some more garlic and onion powder after I mixed the veggies together. I will definitely make this again!
I've always liked Shepherd's Pie, but I've never tried cooking it myself. My husband has never tasted it, so I thought I'd try to cook it. I'm telling you, my husband loved it! He said I should cook it more often. He didn't know it was my first time! This recipe was so easy to follow and it tastes great! Thanks!
My husband,son and parnets loved this sheherd's pie! I did do a few changes.I added 2 more potatos...an extra pound of hamberger and a half of cup of onions and dry Lipton onion soup. I cooked the hamberger in water...drained,added dry lipton onion soup and the onion.After cooking a couple of minutes I added the can soups. Then I spread the mash potatos(which I added salt,pepper,garlic,butter and cream to) on top,baked 45 minutes,then added shredded cheese on top and cooked 10 more minutes. I did not add the veggies.I had broccoli and peas on the side.I did have to cook more potatos which I served on the side too.Sounds like a lot of work but really it was not.Family said I did a great job. Next time I am going to layer corn beef hash on the bottom...the hamberger mixure in the middle and then the mash potato on top.The corn beef hash is my husband's idea and it sounds good.
This was my first attempt at this sort of dish so I picked one I thought would be easy. And this sure was. Very easy and very good. I put cheddar cheese on the top of the potatoes and seasoned my meat and instant mashed potatoes with cajun seasoning. My husband wants me to make this regularly because it was great for dinner and lunch the next day. Use 1 1/2 lbs. ground beef and put in a 2 quart dish.
This was truly fantastic. I made changes for things i had on hand/prefer. I browned the ground beef. While that was cooking I microwaved pea/mushroom frozen veggies in the steam bag. Then i mircrowaved betty crocker's mashed potatoes (i usually make them from scratch, but it was a weeknight and they tasted really good). Once the meat was browned i added a teaspoon of minced garlic and some onion powder, s & p. I threw in the veggies when they were done and a can of cream of mushrooms and golden mushroom soup (i used slight less then the whole can of that). I mixed. In the casserole dish i layered potatoes, then some shredded cheese, then the meat/veg mixture, then potatoes, then cheese. I baked it on 420 for 15 minutes, then added some fried onions (canned) and baked for 5 more minutes. Yum!
The flavour was great (only used corn as the veggie) but it was too watery to serve properly...
THIS WAS GREAT - MY HUSBAND LOVED IT. FOR EVEN MORE CONVENIENCE, I USED INSTANT POATOES. IF YU DO THIS, MAKE ENOUGH FOR 8 SVINGS.
Yum! Made this last night and my husband already wants me to make it again. I sauteed a half onion and lots of garlic, then cooked it with the meat. Used instant potatoes (8 servings) and stirred in some grated cheese. When finished, topped with a few more sprinkles of cheese and finely chopped fresh parsley. Very easy to make and so good we couldn't wait to have some more today! :)
I followed the recipe to a "T" and was less than impressed. Although it was hearty and filling, I thought was lacked flavor.
this was very easy to make and a great jumping off point. I added some things and different spices to my liking and really enjoyed how it turned out. Thank you for posting this, and pointing me in the right direction!
Very good every day recipe. I used crm of chicken instead of crm of celery, and added corn, peas, & green beans. I also added garlic powder & celery salt. We will eat this again!
I used corn instead of the other veggies and instant mashed potatoes and it was delicious! Thank you for the recipe, it's a family favorite.
Excellent! I took some comments from others and used them - I cooked the ground meat with an onion and garlic. I also used a bag of frozen peas and a bag of frozen corn. Doubling the potatoes allowed for a layer of potatoes on the bottom of the casserole dish and I also used fresh mushrooms. Everyone loved it!
This turned out great and I will make it again. This time instead of the canned vegetables, I used fresh vegetables I had on hand, cooking them in a little butter and broth. I also added some dry sherry. Great, fast recipe!
I doubled this recipe for church. Made the meat mixture the night before and then topped it with instant mashed potatos and cheddar cheese. Everyone loved it. The kids that were there even gave me hugs!
I thought that this is a good and easy recipe. I did make a few changes though. I sauteed coarsely chopped onion and minced fresh garlic clove, and then added the extra lean ground beef. There was no need to drain. I also steamed fresh carrots and then chopped them, added one can of peas, the mushrooms and the soups. I also added mild cheddar on top of the potatoes the last 15 minutes of baking. I will definitely make this again, but I am going to substitute a can of onion soup for the celery because the celery taste was a little too strong for us.
Fantastic! The first Shepherd's Pie recipe I've tried, but I will look no further! I used instant garlic mashed potatoes and topped it with Chedder cheese and it is a frequent request at my house! Thanks for a great and EASY recipe!
it was good, but honestly isn't anything topped with mashed potatoes and cheese good? Added mixed veg. from freezer section and instead of cream of mushroom i added a jar of mushroom gravy. Added onions to the meat when I cooked it. Needs salt. Good left overs.
This recipe is really great and the soups mixed with the ground beef not only make this recipe so easy but they taste great .I will be using this as my next pot luck dish as it is sure to be a hit.My family really loved it.
Lots of pre-packaged ingredients..... my kids like it but they are 2 and 8. I thought it was OK. I added pepper to the veggie meat mix.
Very good although it needed a little something maybe next time I will make it with tomato soup or red sauce with a little garlic or so........ I put 4 kraft single slices down before the potatoes and it turned out excellent!
A quick meal, for sure. I thought the soups made it a bit too rich.
Absolutely FANTASTIC!! I did take the advice of others by doubling the potatoes. It was PERFECT!! We all loved it so much we ate it for dinner the next night! I give it 5 stars, even though I modified it just a bit!
As is, its a good foundation recipe. The first time I made it, it lacked the flavor I was hoping for so I improvised the second time. It was very flavorful with the following alterations; After draining the fat from the (2 LB) ground beef, saute 1/2 yellow onion diced, 2 diced celery stalks and 1 large minced clove of garlic. Mix together the soups, beef, saute and vegetables. Slice 8 oz FRESH mushrooms and 3 pats of butter to the bottom of the baking dish and bake about 5 minuted before adding the remaining ingredients. When mashing your potatoes, use milk & 2 Tbs butter instead of the water. A few minutes before removing from the oven, change the temperature to BROIL to brown the top of the potatoes. ENJOY!!
This was quick, easy and a hit with my family! I added a colby-jack cheese on top which only added to the recipe.
Need plenty of spices to add flavor. Otherwise, it was ordinary although I appreciated the simplicity of the recipe. I used instant potatos to save time.
Didn't have cream of celery, so I just added a little bit of sour cream & milk. Very good! Thanks for the twist on the traditional Shepherd's pie.
I've always used cream of mushroom in my shepherd's pie. I didn't follow all steps though. I used 1lb ground turkey, 2 pouches of garlic & herb mashed potato mix and a little bit of nibblet corn. i did cook the potatoes with 1 can of veggie broth and 2 cups of water to give it the missing veggie flavor. i made this in a small square casserole dish and buttered the dish instead of sprayed it. i put a small portion of potatoes on the bottom of the dish, just enough for a thinish layer. sprinkled some corn on top of that. i browned my meat and added garlic salt, pepper, salt, and a sprinkling of basil. i added a large can of cream of mushroom soup and stirred them together. i put that in the dish, then put the remaining potatoes on top of that. i dotted it with butter and added another sprinkling of pepper. yum!
The family loves this recipe -- it is Scrumptious! Great comfort food; very easy to prepare. To really simplify, I try to keep cooked ground beef on hand, so I can throw this together quickly. I have also used the "store bought" ready-made mashed potatoes (trying to stay away from instant). Using precooked meat and ready made potatoes, meal goes together very quickly.
Good but a little bland. I added garlic & onion powder,beef boullion powder, minced onion. I only used 1 can of soup (too soupy w/2) & 1 1/2 lbs gr. beef. Turned out great. Fantastic leftovers!
I guess I'm one of the only people not to like this recipe. My boyfriend didn't like it either. We found it bland and too soupy.
Very kid friendly recipe. I sprinkled some shredded cheddar cheese on top 10 mins before baking time was complete. I did not have mixed veggies so I used green beans. Will try with corn next time. This is a nice basic recipe that I will be making often!
This recipe was delicious. I added a handful of shredded cheddar cheese and a little light sour cream to the mashed potatoes, but I loved it. The filling was great tasting. I absolutely recommend it.
Awesome! I'd never had Shepherd's pie before and didnt think I'd like it, but my husband asked me to make it for St Patrick's day. I added some frozen peas and substituted a 2nd can of cream of mushroom soup since I didn't have cream of celery, and I topped it with shredded cheddar and it was delicious!! I will definately make it every March!
Great winter meal.
I really enjoyed this recipe! Very meaty and potato-y, yummy goodness. Hubby didn't care for the mono-texture of mushiness though.
Simple recipe with great flavor. I have been making this recipe for several years now and my husband and son ask for it on a regular basis. Sometimes I just use leftover veggies from the frige rather than the can of mixed veggies. Still turns out great. I also like to put cheddar cheese on top but by judging from the pic's that are posted, so do alot of people. Thanks for sharing!
Living in Okinawa, Japan, you definitely don't get that many opportunities to eat Sheperd's pie. Followed acouple of the other reviews Directions, Made my potatoes differently and added cheese at the end. but I gotta tell you, That dish is Amazing.
My partner loved this. For dietary reasons next time I will change up a bit. First time around I used a whole small box of instant potatoes (felt like cheating) and that was way too much for me personally so here goes for my changes: I would up the meat to 1 1/2-2lbs which I browned with a little garlic and olive oil, salt and pepper and steak seasoning. Not really sure what the canned mushrooms added so next time will only add if I have some already in the pantry. I did a large can of Veg-All but next time I think I'll add just a can or two of corn and 2 cans green beans. I was served this once by an Englishman who layered it with meat, veggies, potatoes, and then cheese. Might try the cheese but not exactly a healthy addition! Lots of juice so it could stand to handle more veggies if using the recipe as stated. Very good and easy when using instant taters so something I will keep around for one of those nights where meal-in-a-bowl is welcomed!
Best Shepherd's Pie ever. We substituted the canned veggies with a pack of bird's eye frozen, and then added extra frozen corn. We also added a pack of onion soup mix. We'll definitely b making this again!! Yum!
I made this recipe to take to a church pot luck and it turned out pretty good and was easy. I used ground turkey instead and fried it up with one greated carrot and some chopped onion. (I wondered WHY this recipe didnt include onion?). I also used a can of peas and carrots, although next time I will use some frozen peas and carrots, since the color of the canned vegetables was a dull grayish color. ICK. I thought using 2 cans of condensed milk was a bit much, but it wasnt THAT soupy. Next time, I will probably use a little more meat in the recipe anyways. I also added some milk and shredded cheese to the potato mixture before adding it on top. Used an extra potato just in case, would rather have too much than not enough. Will probably half this recipe next time for my hubby and I, and might use instant potatoes if in a hurry. This is a great recipe to make early in the day when you have time, then just pop in the oven later in the day when the usual hassles start. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good for an easier version. Next time I'll probably use fresh veggies because canned veggies just really taste like canned veggies no matter what you do with them. My family liked it
i used a whole left over meatloaf to make this. also piped the mashed potatoes over the top to make it look pretty!
my mom is an excellent cook and a hard criticizer. she loved it. my entire family loved it. i made the dish a month ago and will recreate the masterpiece again today!
My husband and 2 year old absolutely loved this! I followed every step and made no changes. I will add this to my "regular's"!
This makes a great hearty main dish. It needed a little more flavor for me so I add onions, parsley, garlic or other seasoning. Also, I occassionally exchange the ground beef for left over chicken or turkey. Venison or cubed beef work well too. If you don't have much time, you can use instant potatoes as a short cut.
I felt the recipe as written was just OK. After making some changes, we liked it much better. Added sauted onions, garlic powder, & parsley flakes. I also sprinkled some beef boullion crystals into soup mixture to give it more of a beefy flavor. Had to substitute cr. of chicken for the celery, but tasted just as good. Added some cubed potatoes to the mixture before mashing the rest, which we liked. But I definitely recommend using instant potatoes instead - cuts the prep time in more than half. If you really like the cubes added to the beef mixture, you can always throw in some frozen hash browns - same result.
Added 1/2 cup diced onion, 2 cloves garlic and used roasted garlic mashed potatoes as a topping. yum!
The flavor of the ingredients was really very good. I adapted the recipe to my slow cooker, which didn't work out too well. It ended up being more of a soup/stew! But it tasted great!
Didn't have cream of celery so used cream of chicken. I did have to add a good bit of salt and pepper, and cooked my "meat" (vegetarian) in some onions and garlic for more flavor. Used frozen veggies too. With a little added spice this was a 5-star, but as is it was a bit too bland so I went with 4.
Easy and all the beef eaters were happy!
This was just ok. I added fresh rosemary and worchestershire to the beef, just to jazz it up a bit, I thought it was too generic otherwise. Hubby was not too fond of it, but ate it anyway. Not sure I will make this again, maybe if I am stuck in a rutt for something to make. I think there are better recipes for this out there. It is very easy though, which I liked.
Very simple meal to prepare. I made two versions, one with meat and the other with ground veggie beef. They both turned out great.
