Shortcut Shepherd's Pie

This isn't the traditional Shepherd's Pie with lamb, but a quick and easy version my family loves.

Recipe by Sue

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook potatoes in boiling water until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain, reserving some of the cooking liquid. Mash potatoes with a little of the cooking liquid. Set aside.

  • In a large skillet, cook ground beef until brown over medium-high heat. Drain fat from pan. Stir in mushrooms, mixed vegetables, mushroom soup, celery soup, and salt and pepper; heat through. Pour into prepared baking dish, cover with mashed potatoes, and dot with butter.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until potatoes are golden and beef and vegetable mixture is hot and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 49.9mg; sodium 1063.4mg. Full Nutrition
