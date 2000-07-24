Shortcut Shepherd's Pie

My partner loved this. For dietary reasons next time I will change up a bit. First time around I used a whole small box of instant potatoes (felt like cheating) and that was way too much for me personally so here goes for my changes: I would up the meat to 1 1/2-2lbs which I browned with a little garlic and olive oil, salt and pepper and steak seasoning. Not really sure what the canned mushrooms added so next time will only add if I have some already in the pantry. I did a large can of Veg-All but next time I think I'll add just a can or two of corn and 2 cans green beans. I was served this once by an Englishman who layered it with meat, veggies, potatoes, and then cheese. Might try the cheese but not exactly a healthy addition! Lots of juice so it could stand to handle more veggies if using the recipe as stated. Very good and easy when using instant taters so something I will keep around for one of those nights where meal-in-a-bowl is welcomed!