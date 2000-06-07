Basic Margarita
This is a basic margarita recipe. You can add your favorite fresh fruits to flavor it. Fresh strawberry or mango are good choices. For a little something different, try granulated sugar rims on the glasses instead of margarita salt.
This basic recipe is great! I have a commercial blender so I increased the tequila to 1 cup & the triple sec to about 1/3cup. I also reduced the limeade a bit so that 2 12oz cans made 3 batches. I used fresh cut limes to wet the rim of the glasses before salting, and served them with the lime wedge on the edge of the glass. These were a great hit at 2 office functions...everyone asked for my recipe!Read More
This recipe has potential, but the ratios are really messed up. Twelve ounces of limeade concentrate is way too much. It was so tart! I tried to add some corn syrup to correct it, and ended up using about a cup of it, but it was still so sour that it was undrinkable. I choked down a glass of it, then had a stomachache. This was a shameful waste of tequilla and triple sec.Read More
This basic recipe is great! I have a commercial blender so I increased the tequila to 1 cup & the triple sec to about 1/3cup. I also reduced the limeade a bit so that 2 12oz cans made 3 batches. I used fresh cut limes to wet the rim of the glasses before salting, and served them with the lime wedge on the edge of the glass. These were a great hit at 2 office functions...everyone asked for my recipe!
Basic margarita is right. Probably got this off a bottle of Cuervo. Good for those that have no idea what a margarita should taste like.
Excellent margarita's, especially if you like lime. Quick and easy, just like in a restaurant.
too much limeade
This truly is a basic margarita, but boy is it good! It's very lime-y, but that's certainly not a bad thing! Add a little less - or a little more! - to taste. We enjoyed this recipe at a staff function - at work, I know! It was a big hit and everyone gave the bartenders tons of compliments. Chips and salsa are the perfect starter with this, of course!
I too enjoyed these frothy delights at a work function, and let me tell you, the second half of the day went by in a jiffy! A little lime-heavy, but easily altered to suit the drinker's tastes. A basic margarita recipe should be part of everyone's beverage-making repetoire!
Everyone at the party loved it!! I've even been asked for the recipe numerous times and have been told to laminate it! Now everytime I go to the store I pick up a couple cans of limeades for those guest who happen to stop by and question if we are making margaritas again tonight.
This was really great. The limeade made it really easy.
Absolutely incredible margaritas - especially if you like them on the tart side!! Also tastes great with fresh fruits such as strawberries and peaches!!
I use the same ingregents but different portions. I use 1 can (12 oz) limeaid; then just use the limeaid can and use 1/2 can water; 1/2- to 3/4 can tequila (depending on how strong you want it); 1/2 can triple sec and mix well. Then just pour over ice for an 'on-the-rocks' drink. If you want to make this really extra special - to each glass add a shot of ammerento (sp) - WOW this is super. If you want it frozen leave out the water, mix in blender and add ice.
I have used these ingredients for margaritas for many years but with different proportions. Try 6 oz. limeade, 6 oz. tequila, 3-4 oz. orange liqeur (controls sweetness), fill the blender with ice. This makes it less sour. Ice can be replaced with frozen strawberries or frozen mango to make a fruity sweet frozen margarita.
If you read the description it says to add your favorite fruit, I had 2 super ripe mangoes, some I diced those up, and just used 1/2 can of the limeade, it was delicious!! I was just looking for a basic recipe as I tend to add too much booze or too much ice usually, it was perfect, restaurant quality... in fact i think I might go mix another up with some strawberries!
I don't like lime so instead I used a can of frozen mango juice and once I had blended everything together and poured it into my glass, I added a little bit of cherry juice on top of the drink. It was delicious!
I still like the original recipe. Great drink !!
I agree-too much limeade. I like margaritas that are tart.
One can of limeade is enough for us. Try this for a change: replace the tequila with rum and add some Grand Mariner; GranGala is just as good and costs much less. We don't care very much for tequila, but love lime so we experimented. Hope you like it.
The limeade really gives this a nice kick. I only used one 12 oz can of limeade and added 20 oz of frozen strawberries, it was great!
My niece whipped this up at a party last night, and it was sublime! I like the pleasant tartness of the limeade - it kept the cocktail from being too sweet and syrupy... However, adding frozen fruit to the mix would make it the 5 Star Drink of the Year.
by far the best margs! no need to change a thing.
3.13.21 This turned out pretty well, but I still prefer my margarita on the rocks rather than frozen. I totally forgot to salt the rim, and I would do that rather than sugar it (concentrate is sweet enough). I haven’t had a margarita in a long time, this certainly is simple to make, and it did hit the spot.
In reading the comments from others, I see many who say this is too much lime. At the same time, I see some speaking of cans of limeade in 2 different sizes. Perhaps those who think it has too much lime are using 12 oz cans of limeade rather than 6 oz cans (per the recipe). Also, as a hint from a former bartender, Grand Marnier, Gran Gala, or Cointreau are better than triple sec. Or...try just a splash of orange juice for the added flavor.
