Basic Margarita

This is a basic margarita recipe. You can add your favorite fresh fruits to flavor it. Fresh strawberry or mango are good choices. For a little something different, try granulated sugar rims on the glasses instead of margarita salt.

Recipe by P jtf

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Salt the rims of 2 large margarita glasses. To do so, pour salt onto a small plate, moisten the rims of the glasses on a damp towel and press them into the salt.

  • In a blender combine tequila, triple sec and limeade concentrate. Fill blender with ice cubes. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses, garnish with slice of lime and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
431 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 77.9g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8.3mg. Full Nutrition
