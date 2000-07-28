Banana Blast I

3.7
29 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 7
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

Fantastic and healthy smoothie for a quick breakfast or an energizing snack...

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender combine banana, nutmeg, vanilla, milk and crushed ice. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 50.8mg. Full Nutrition
