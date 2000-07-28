Banana Blast I
Fantastic and healthy smoothie for a quick breakfast or an energizing snack...
Quick and easy to make. My 4 y/o and her friend liked it. I thought it lacked taste. I would make again but add either more fruit or some sweetener. Good base for smoothies.Read More
Not bad for a quick and easy breakfast, but don't use all that ice... I froze my banana instead and added 1/4 tsp. of cinnamon along with the nutmeg. Overall, pretty good with those changes.Read More
Easy to prepare but lacks flavor. Would be better if you add a few tablespoons of sugar to the recipe.
I made it the way it said to...it sucked period.
MY GRANDDAUGHTER ANDD I MADE THIS TOGEATHER. WE ENDED UP ADDING A LITTLE SUGAR FOR A LITTLE ADDED FLAVOR BUT WE BOTH ENJOYED IT. BY THE WAY SHE IS ONLY 3 A GOOD AGE TO START COOKING
Pretty good. Not for everyone though.
So yummy! This was just what I wanted. I added a teaspoon of brown sugar for a little sweetness.
MMM Good stuff. After reading the reviews I added a little sugar.
I agree with a the other post...IT LACKS FLAVOR. I added some sugar to it but still bland. Maybe needs some peanut butter or more bananas or some other fruit, but something I want make again.
This is a pretty drink, so I submitted a photo. That said, it really needs some work as it's bland and too runny. I'd suggest freezing the banana and maybe cutting the ice back. I added sugar and used freshly ground nutmeg, but it was still bland. After the photo was taken, I poured it back in the blender and added some frozen strawberries and honey before re-blending. The resulting drink was delicious, thick, and creamy. It was, however not the recipe as stated.
Very good Banana smoothie, but I spruced it up with a tablespoon of honey and a large pinch of cinnamon. I LOVE CINNAMON.
This smoothie isn't too sweet but not too bland.....It's just right. It is satisfying without making you feel guilty after.
I thought this smoothie was VERY tasty. I now make it regularly to rehydrate and re-energize after my workouts.
Add a pinch on Xylitol to make it a little sweeter, if desired.
This is wonderful!! I used about 1/8 tsp nutmeg & only used 1 cup of crushed ice. I also used 2 tbsp + 2 tsp Splenda. It was great! Thanks so much.
My Mom made this growing up. Great recipe, but, needs tweaking. This is how we make it: 2 bananas, 1 tray ice, about a cup of milk, 2 shakes of nutmeg, and SUGAR, 1/4 cup. For anyone who hated this recipe, try it again like this. It's sweet and creamy and delicious!
I made this using skim milk, 1/8 tsp. cinnamon instead of nutmeg (personal preference), and only 1 cup ice. I also added Vanilla Bean Torte protein powder and drank the entire thing. A very nice Weight Watchers breakfast for 3 PointsPlus.
I read some reviewers' concern about too much ice, so I added only 1-1/2 cups, and it still was pretty liquid-y. I'd recommend you start with 1 cup and if necessary, you can add more. Just depends on the texture you're looking for I suppose, and I like my smoothies icy. I used vanilla soy milk which I had in the fridge (I like it on cereal), and I think next time I make this, I'll use 1-1/2 bananas. Liked this, it's healthy for you (not loaded with frozen yogurt which bumps up calories), and I'll definitely make this again. For anybody on Weight Watchers Plus, this calculates to 3 points.
This is soo good! I did change some though. Like the others that reviewed I did not use ice. I froze the banana. I also added some cinnamon (like a pinch or so) and about 1 tsp of brown sugar. It was perfect.
the smoothie didnt really have that banana flavor i was looking for i personanlly thought it was very poor stated it wasnt very good at all not to be mean it just wasnt good to me
I was expecting a wonderful banana drink after reading the reviews, but I was dissapointed in this recipe. The flavor just was not there for me. Maybe my banana was not ripe enough? I don't think I will try it again.
I love the simplicity of this recipe. As a banana lover, banana smoothies are my favourite kind of smoothie. This recipe tastes good because it's creamy and sweet.
Great! Except I would add a little sugar. Oh, and if you make it with a hand-held mixer, like a Bamix, then it amkes it extra creamy and smooth!
This was ok but there was too much ice, it tasted really watered down. Next time I will cut the milk and ice in half.
I thought it was very bland and could've used some more fruit.
It was super yummy. I added pumpkin spice, spices instead, because I didn’t have nutmeg. I added a little less ice and a little more banana. It wasn’t very sweet though. But pretty good. Maybe it was because my banana wasn’t quit ripe. I added a little less milk. Because I didn’t want it watery. Lol. Over all great flavor. Great snack. Great for any time of the year
