Hamburger Pie
I'm not sure where this recipe came from, but it's been one of my favorites since I was a kid. Now that I'm grown up, I make it for my husband and he loves it, too.
I remember this from my mother making it. We use 1 can of mushroom soup and 1 can of tomato soup mixed together. The mushroom soup really adds flavor. I couldn't remember how to make it until I found this recipe and it came back to me. Thank you!!Read More
My substitutions probably caused the lower rating. I used Healthy Choice tomato soup, corn instead of green beans, and mashed redskins with sour cream due to availability in my pantry.Read More
My mom used to make this the only difference was that she always layered it. The hamburger/tomato mixture went at the bottom of a large bowl, next layer was green beans, then mashed potatoes, topped with lots of cheese! Very good
Very good. I did have to substitute tomatoe sauce for the tomatoe soup, and I only used one can of sauce. I also used french style green beans, and added more seasoning- garlic and pepper.Using instant potatoes also made it a lot quicker. I will put mushrooms in it next time. Overall, a very easy to make meal. I'll probally play around with this recipe and see what else I can come up with. Again, VERY GOOD !!!!
My mom used to make this dish, years ago; it was from the old red&white checkered BH&G cookbook. I used the 1lb ground beef, 1/2 an onion, 1 can low-sodium tomato soup, & subbed the green beans with corn. I added 1/2c milk and 1 egg to the mashed potatoes, covered the meat with them, & used 1/2c cheddar cheese to top. Thanks for reminding me of this good old comfort food recipe, Corrie!
Really good basic meal. Super easy to put together. I use instant potatoes (4-6 serving size) and add 2 tsp (or more) of basil and some minced onion & garlic. I only cook it until the cheese melts.
VERY GOOD! I ADDED 2 CLOVES OF GARLIC, 2 TSP BASIL+1 CAN MUSHROOMS TO TOMATO MIXTURE. IT TIES ALL THE FLAVOURS TOGETHER PERFECTLY. WILL DEFINITELY BE MAKING THIS AGAIN. THANKS!
Very, very good! The whole family loved it. I added a 4 oz. can of sliced mushrooms and cut the onion down by half. I also added garlic. I took another reviewer's suggestion and used instant mashed potatoes to reduce the prep time. As always, I used chicken broth instead of water when making the instant taters. We'll be having this again real soon!
I used to make this dish many years ago, but had lost the recipe. It's great to have found it again. The one difference I remember is that my old recipe used instant mashed potato flakes with an egg beaten in. It was very good that way, and faster to make.
This is the kind of recipe I look for! Excellent one Corrie! I used 1/2 bag of frozen broccoli for veggie instead (could probably use anything) and added some onion and garlic like I like to. Also to make it faster I added instant potatoes on the top and those were good.
I have made this recipe for over 30 years. It is really wonderful. The only thing I do different is I omit the tomato soup (too bland) and just use ketchup in the ground beef. Makes it more tangy. I don't measure just eyeball it. Gives the green beans a better flavor. I let the beef, ketchup, onion and beans simmer all together for awhile... also I use the Shellie green beans. Yum...I'm getting hungry.
I'm a vegetarian so I subbed meatless crumbles for the ground cow. I also used instant mashed potatoes because I had some in the pantry that I've been meaning to use up. I added green peas, as well. This dish was delicious and seems super kid friendly. There were three of us and we ate the whole thing. My hamless pie was a huge success.
A good quick simple recipe. I couldnt of asked for more. I did add some spices to make it a little more flavorful or else it would of been too bland.
Added sauteed mushrooms, Worcestersire sauce, garlic, 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can tomatoe sauce instead of tomatoe soup, steamed frozen green beans before adding instead of canned green beans, and added frozen corn, added salt, red pepper, black pepper.
As written this would be very bland. Where are the seasonings? I took the suggestions of others and used one can of tomato and one can of cream of mushroom soup. I seasoned the meat/soup mixture to my taste, and made the mashed potatoes with a little butter and salt as I normally would. Also, I did not mix in the green beans -- I just cooked them as a side dish. Edit: I thought this dish was great with the modifications I made. Also, I wanted to note that I used ground turkey instead of ground beef.
I would give this a 3.5. It's quick, easy, and doesn't taste bad, but no recipe that uses condensed soups deserves a 5 in my opinion. Like another reviewer suggested, I used tomato sauce mixed with cream of mushroom soup. This was exactly the recipe I was looking for because we were hungry and I didn't want to cook long.
I made this word for word what the recipe called for - and we decided it was a little bland. I'll try adding the can of mushroom soup next time, and maybe some garlic when sauteeing the meat/onions. Just didn't meet my expectations based on the version I ate coming up. Will try again and see how it goes.
This recipe is a great base, and it really is one of those staples that just about all of our mothers probably made at some point. It's also, obviously, a variation of Shepard's pie. I've tried the recipe as-is and while good...I just felt like it needed some help. I use a can of tomato sauce instead of the soup and I toss in some sliced fresh mushrooms. The real change is in the potatoes. I roast 2 heads of garlic with olive oil and rosemary. While that's roasting I cook the potatoes, unpeeled, in chicken stock, then drain... and reserve some of the cooking liquid. I add the garlic to the potatoes, then mash that up with some Kosher salt and cracked peppercorns. Then I heat the butter, some sour cream, heavy cream (or crème fraîche if I have it...whole milk if I have neither) and the reserved stock from the potatoes until it forms a nice, warm sauce (don't boil it!). The warm sauce is then mashed in with the potato and garlic mixture. Once that is done, I mix in some chopped green onions and cubed cheddar cheese. It's a lumpy, gooey mess of mashed potatoes, but it is amazingly good and helps add a little something to the dish that everyone seems to really like. So, really... it's essentially the same dish but I just do a much fancier mashed potato dish on top.
I am giving this recipe 4 stars because despite it's appearance, my entire family gobbled it up. I followed the recipe to a 't' and although it was good, I will probably make a couple of changes next time. I am going to sub out one can of tomato soup for a can of cream of mushroom as other posters have suggested. I will probably add a can of drained niblet corn too. Like I mentioned before, it was very tasty but when you scoop a portion onto your plate, it looks like gloppy mush. The soup/beef/green mixture was very thin. I will definitely make this again with only a couple of modifications.
i make this exact recipie,but you need to line the bottom of a pan first with cresent rolls.before you add your hamburger mixtue sprinkle cheese on top of the cresent rolls.bake until the cresent rolls are browned,about 30to40 minutes at 350.
This is a comfort food recipe from way back in my family. Easy to put together and satisfying as well. My mother always added a bit of chili powder and that's how I like it. She also used a can of diced tomatoes with juice, too.
Probably 3 and a half. I made this tonight and it was quite good with some of the changes I made. I followed the advice of some here and did one can of tomato and one of mushroom. I added more veggies as well. I used the onion, half a red pepper, I had a small zucchini that needed to be used, so I threw that in, about half a bag of frozen corn and the beans. I also added a few good splashes of Franks. All in all a good quick dinner. Thanks Corrie!
This is definately a variation of shepherd's pie but a tasty one at that. A friend of mine used to make this but I never got the recipe from her. Only thing I remember that was different was that she used white cheese - mozzarella I believe and she put the potatoes in the middle leaving an edge open so that the soup mixture would bubble up over the potatoes as it cooked. So...here is what I did. I used ground turkey and seasoned it with garlic pepper and kosher salt and added 2 chopped garlic cloves, used low sodium tomato soups, and added some mozzarella cheese right in with the mashed potatoes. I then made a ring with the potatoes as directed and sprinkled with monterey jack cheese and a colby/jack mix ( I had some bags of shredded cheese I needed to use up ). I did cook mine for about 15 min. longer than the time called for. This turned out great and the cheese in the mashed potatoes was awesome and I do think the mozzarella and monterey jack cheeses go better with the tomato sauce. Nice comfort style dinner with a tossed salad and some bread - yum!!! I'm glad to have found this recipe.
Good for when you only have a few ingredients, but not full of flavor.
My family loves this casserole and so do I because when all else fails these ingredients I always have on hand. I pretty much follow the recipe except I make a few more potatoes bc my family likes them. Great leftover to take to work.
I've been making this since I was 12 yrs old. We found this recipe on a pamphlet that came with a tube of Prell shampoo. Anyone remember Prell!! It had some other very simple receipes a young girl could make. I guess you could call this my first cookbook. Why Prell was premoting it I could not tell you It called for a beaten egg in the potatos
This was very quick to make and the hubby and kids liked it.
I remembered something similar as a family favorite growing up, but have to say I am really disappointed. This dish REALLY lacks flavor. I'd recommend adding worchestire sauce, or other herbs/spices to jazz it up before putting it in the casserole. Big time bummer.
Very good recipe.
very good my whole family loved it , i used potatoe flakes & added a splash of worchestershire sauce
VERY good!! Added a bit more salt, sauteed onion and garlic with the meat, and made the potatoes from scratch with green onion and cream cheese. Kids LOVED it!! We loved it, too!! Sent the recipe on to my parents, and THEY loved it as well. Easy!!
My hubby and I whipped this recipe up last night and it was SCRUMPTIOUS!! We substituted frozen peas for green be. We always use ground turkey when a recipe calls for ground beef. Next go round, we're going to use mushrooms and fresh, organic green beans for this recipe. A mighty thanks to the author of this recipe and also the folks who reviewed it and made suggestions!
I made this recipe tonight. My husband and I prefer spicy food, so I diced eight already sliced jalapeños. I then added instead of JUST green beans, a mixture of frozen peas, carrots and green beans. Also, like other users have suggested, I used mushroom soup instead of tomato. Beautiful. :]
This meal was a hit with my family. I made the recipe "as is" with a couple simple modifications. I took other suggestions and used one can tomato soup and the other tomato sauce. Also added a squirt of worchester and ketchup to kick it up a bit. My daughter suggested adding corn to it, so I did and it was great. The only change I would make is using MORE potatos. I knew 4 potatoes were not enough, so I boiled 7 small ones and it still was not as much potato as I would have wanted. I covered the entire casserole with potatoes and not just the edges. Thanks for the recipe...this was great as lunch leftovers and I will make it again for sure!
My husband and I loved this! It's a great weeknight dinner! I only had one can of tomato soup so I used it along with a can of diced tomatos. It made it a little chunkier! I'm making it again tonight!
I didnt use tomato soup, i used cream of mushroom instead and added a squeeze of ketchup and a dash of worsteshire, and saute onion, garlic with the beef. Sometimes i add a small can of corn to the mix just depending on what i have on hand.So i altered it quite a bit to suit my families tastes but the base recipe was great inspiration. Its a great cheap filling meal that everyone in my family has seconds of.
You just saved my backside! I didn't feel like cooking, which disappointed the hubby of course; however, I hopped to it with only a few ingredients on hand. I came across your recipe and gave it a whirl. Hubby entered the kitchen and immediately said, "Mmm"! He's very hard to please when it comes to something new so this gave me a huge smile & sigh of relief. Next came the taste test which is where he exclaimed, "This is good"! My opioion - fast, easy, comforting, inexpensive, and MUCH BETTER than sheppard's pie!!! This goes n2 the family favs. Thank you!
well i made this today , and it was good , but thay sied it tasted like spagitti sauce im not sure what i did that was rong
I thought this was a pretty good recipe. Nothing special, but pretty tasty if you add some extra spices. I added garlic salt and pepper to my meat mixture. Only used three potatoes, then mashed them with some butter, salt and pepper. I put the potatoes on top of the meat mixture and covered the top with about twice the amount of cheese called for. I wish I would have put some cheese between the meat and potato mixture as well. In the end, this recipe just seemed to me and my husband to be another version of Sheperd's Pie. Not bad though.
I don't know where you got this recipe either, but I made this recipe up aprox. 30 years ago when my husband was in the service. Sue dillon
I made a few changes to this...and it was WONDERFUL! It was really good as written, but a little bland - but would be good for young children. I used 1 can tomato and 1 can cream of mushroom as others have done. I also added about a half cup red wine, a little worcestershire, I used 3/4ths of a thawed bag of frozen corn/green beans/carrots, added a bit of garlic also. This really is shephard's pie and should go under that heading....I cooked up about 5 lbs of potatoes too so there would be plenty! this is one I'll make over and over again! =)
This is an old BH & G recipe. I browned the meat in an iron skillet and used Bob Evans southwestern style potatoes (the kind in the refrigerated section of the market). I then stuck the whole skillet in the oven so I only have one pan to clean. Quick, easy and delicious. I have used mushroom soup with this as well. Corn is a nice addition.
This is a very quick and easy recipe. I used 1/2 pound of lean hamburger and 1/2 pound of lean sausage. I added garlic, diced up a tomato and actually used ketchup instead of tomato soup. (The vinegar in ketchup adds a nice flavor to the dish.)
This is the shepard's pie I remember of yesteryear. This is GREAT!! I had to double the recipe though to make enough to feed my family of five (although two are teens). Thank you Corrie.
Great recipe! Didn't have any tomato soup so used tomato sauce. Also added some carrots. Loved it!!
everyone liked it.
Mom made this all the time when I was growing up. It is easy to make in a foil container and give away. I have often done this for friends who have just moved or brought home a new baby. It freezes well if need be, or can be reheated in the micro serving by serving as people are hungry.
Great casserole. I have been using the base of this recipe for years. I add some frozen mixed veggies (defrosted in the microwave) & seasoned diced tomatoes. Instant (prepared) mashed potatoes mixed with an egg, garlic and seasoned salt is a quick topping. I usually use parmesan for the cheese. This is a very forgiving recipe in that you can use whatever veggies and cheeses that you like. This is total comfort food!
Good, fast, and easy. I also added 2 cloves of garlic, salt and pepper, and would probably use 1/2 the onion. I used instant mashed potatoes and it was still good, however if I had more time I'd make real mashed. The cheese is a good addition so add enough. I only baked it until the cheese was melted. Good.
Great recipe! My family loved & it was SO easy to make, very yummy!
I have been making this dish for years!, but I do find that 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can tomato soup has better flavor and also I spread the meat mixture out to cover the whole pan and make enough potato's to cover all the meat mixture, This really is comfort food!!
I used a few other reviews and altered this a bit. I used 2 cans of mushroom soup, 1 can of diced tomatoes, corn and leftover green bean casserole and mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving..My family LOVED it. Thanks for this posting :)
Terrific starter recipe. Another reviewer said it right: you probably can use just about any kind of veggie. And creamy soup. We used Condensed cheddar cheese soup, added a little milk, mixed it with browned ground turkey that was cooked with the onions and garlic, with some basil and pepper. Topped with french cut green beans and homemade mashies with a colby/jack shredded cheese mix on top. Baked until cheese good and melty. Fiance said a definite 'make-again' !!! Thank you!!
My mom used to make this recipe all the time when I was growing up. Except we just combined the soup, beef & green beans together and spread the mixture over a baked potato or over a biscuit. So very good!!!
Great recipe with a few alterations: I added 4 cloves of garlic, some basil, and some frozen corn. Used one can tomato soup, one can cream of mushroom. I greased the bottom of baking dish and put frozen crispy crowns (tator tots) on the bottom of the dish. Used instant mashed potatoes for the top. Brother liked it. Thanks for the recipe!
I didn't change a thing, my family ate it up! Easy and delicious!
Probably closer to a 3.5 for me....just ok. Pretty bland and I even kicked up the spices.
A classic recipe that my mother raised me on. It was one of my favorites growing up and one of my children's favorites and now they're grown. The only thing to do differently is that there is NO reason - whatsoever - to NOT cover the meat with mashed potatoes. We always have and it's divine. It does bubble up through potatoes sometimes, and perhaps that's why this person said not to, but who cares? It's about yummy goodness and the potatoes on top look beautiful. I'd recommend putting your baking dish on a lined baking sheet, just in case it does bubble up. Don't forget to add pepper either!
I thought this was fabulous, even with using condensed soup. It has a surprisingly great taste, is simple, cheap and quick to make. And in my opinion, this deserves five stars, BECAUSE it achieves everything a mom wants for a meal, without the slaving time and effort. Definite keeper!!
This was good. My 2 year old ate 2 plates full. I did not have 2 cans of tomato soup so I used 1 can tomato soup and one can reduced sodium cream of mushroom. I also used french cut green beans instead of canned and chicken broth to make the mashed potatoes (boxed of course!). I added fresh garlic to the hamburger meat along with basil and a dash of oregano. Yummy!
Hamburger pie is delicious. I like to add a 15 oz can of drained sweet corn with the ground beef and green beans. Another shortcut I take is using dried minced onion, which you can add to the ground beef when browning. This casserole freezes well, so you can make a double batch and freeze one for later.
This meal was awesome I had my sister and brother-in-law and their kids over for dinner and they all loved it my husband couldn't get enough of it. Way good and easy.
My family loved this recipe. It's quick and easy.
I was looking for something to make that did require a trip to the store. This was great! I did not have two cans of tomato soup, so I used one can of soup and a can of condensed veg. soup. It added some color and the tasts blend very well. I also used instant butter potatoes and sharp chedder cheese. This was so quick and it made tons! I would probably use more instant potatoes if I was feeding a family larger than two. Thank you for this recipe; it will be a keeper! :)
Delicious! An all-time favorite! Our sons took this recipe along when they went away to college.
Honestly, wasn't my favorite main dish. But, it was a nice side dish!
my family really enjoys this!
I found this recipe while trying to find a way to use my leftover mashed potatoes. My whole family loved this recipe-the kids asked for 3rd's. We used spaghetti sauce instead of tomato soup and sauteed fresh mushrooms with the hamburger and onion. I layered the green beans on top of the meat mixture and then our leftover mashed potatoes and cheese. Delicious!
YUMMY!! This recipe is a keeper!
Meh...not that amazing. A great base though. I used one can tomato and one can mushrrom soup as suggested. It would have been quite bland if I only had used tomato soup. I also layered it. The potatoes definately need some butter/milk/egg. I am determined to make it better next time and plan on adding a bunch more spices, using more pepper jack cheese and mixing in more veggies.
I had to make a few changes as I only had instant potatoes on hand and I had to use (1 can) tomato sauce instead of tomato soup. I spiced it up a little with some garlic powder and italian seasoning just for flavor. I also used 2 cans of green beans. It was very tasty and so easy that I thought I was missing a step. My toddlers love this so it's a keeper.
I made it with green beans once and 3 out of five family members really liked it. So next time I made it I used corn instead of green beans. Much better. I recommened corn!
The receipe was a little bland but I spiced it up with garlic and a little bit of Tabasco sauce. It is a good receipe for a quick and easy meal during the week.
Cut this recipe in half. Used leftovers for the potatoes and mashed potatoes. Used canned tomatoes instead of the tomato soup and added chili sauce to add spice. It was a hit. It is a simple recipe that can be altered to use up you leftovers.
I made mashed potatoes with red potatoes, salt, butter and milk. My ground beef was cooked with a cup and a half of small diced onions and a tablespoon of minced garlic. I added a can of condensed tomato soup and 1 can of diced Italian tomatoes. I put it in a 9"x13" glass dish. I then put a layer of steamed corn (i had no french cut green beans like I usually use). I topped it all with the potatoes. Then I added a generous layer of cheddar/Monterey mix. Finally I added French's Onions to the top and baked in the 350 oven for about 25 minutes. ** Result** YUM-O! Kids liked it, hubby liked it and I liked it.
I made this recipe for my "finicky" husband last night and was so pleased to get a thumbs up. He said " honey, this is one of the best meals I have ever had. So I will indeed make it again. I used very lean hanburger and it came out perfect. A definite Keep.
I gave this recipe a four because of all the things I added. The result was great! I think my 4 yr old & 2 yr old ate more than I did! I added carrots, celery, corn and shredded cabbage. Also I used 1/2 a can of tomato and 1/2 a can of cream of mushroom soups. This was a great way to get my kids to eat a ton of veggies and love it!! Thanks for the great idea!!
This was SOOO Good! I used two cans of cream of mushroom soup per someone's suggestion; I also seasoned the meat mixture with salt and pepper and used frozen mixed vegetables instead of the green beans.
we all decided that we did in fact LIKE the dish, but none of us touched the leftovers. It was very different, resulting in confusion but in a good way. Don't think I'll make it again though, if I do I will cut back on the soup, I think that it was a bit overwhelming.
My family LOVED this meal! I tweaked it a little for my own tastes. I didn't have an onion handy, so I added onion powder and garlic powder to the hamburger as it was cooking. I used boxed mashed potatoes (cheddar flavored). I also used 1 can of tomato soup, and 1 can of cream of mushroom soup. The cream of mushroom soup really made it creamy and yummy! The cheddar flavored potatoes really added a lot of flavor as well. I will definately make this again!
This was a tasty comfort food recipe ~ took the recommendation on using 1 can of mushroom soup instead of 2 tomato soup and it turned out great, you just can't get enough! I also decided to use one of the recipes for garlic mashed potatoes for the topping and felt that it really added some flavor to this dish
Delicious! I used the modifications that many reviewers have suggested. I added one can of tomato soup and one can cream of mushroom. I also used minced onion (I was out of fresh), garlic powder and lots of Worcestershire sauce in the meat, probably a good 3 T. This turned out very flavorful and my entire family ate it right up...especially my 1 year old and picky 11 year old! I will definitely be making this again and again.
WOW...my kids gobbled this up. I don't use tomato soup so I pureed some canned stewed tomatoes instean and since they don't like green beans I used canned corn. It was great and I'll be making this again!
I thought this recipe was pretty good..my husband and 1 yr old son absolutely loved it though. I finally have a way for my son to eat green beans! Like some of the other reviewers I used instant potatoes and added mushrooms to the meat mix--although I think I'll leave the mushrooms out next time since what I didn't like about this was the flavor of the mushrooms.
I have always loved this recipe, but lost the recipe a little while back. I am glad to have found it again! The only thing I did different was to add 4 cloves of fresh garlic, chopped up, to the browning meat. I also used instant mashed potatoes and I used 2 cups of cheese instead of the 1. Yum!!
It's a keeper! I added 1 can of corn and an additional can of green beans. I also cooked the meat and onions with garlic. I would suggest making your mashed potatoes how you like to eat them, just mashing cooked potatoes is so plain. I put the potatoes on top since I had no room in my dish for them to go around. Will make a lot. Also you can cook everything up and throw it on a plate. I really don't see the point in baking it for 30 mins!!!!
It was ok, but kinda bland. Don't know if I would cook again real soon. But thanks for the idea. Maybe if I tinker with it....
This is one of our go-to favorites. I like to use ground turkey instead of beef and I spice it up with a bit of garlic salt, pepper, and sometimes brown it with onions.
I added 4 cloves of garlic. It was a quick basic recipe that my kids ate without complaint. I found it bland tasting but then I like things spicy. Would make again but might doctor it a bit
My husband absolutely loved this dish! Easy to prepare and has a nice presentation.
I made it with the recommendations...used instant potatoes (made 6 servings) added 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 tsp basil and 1 tsp garlic powder to ground beef and used french cut green beans. This one is a keeper!
I didn't like this. I thought it was very bland. Will not make again.
Thank you for posting this! My mom used to make this exact recipe w/ one can of tomato soup and I've been craving it lately, it wasn't easy to find online! The only thing I change is adding a can of corn to the ground beef mixture (like mom did) and putting the potatoes over the entire top instead of just the outside ring. Makes great economical lunches since it's even tastier once it sits in the fridge =)
Made this last night for dinner. Every bit of it went. I have to say my boys loved it and will be a regular.
i took advice from other reviewers and used 1 can of cream of mushroom soupwith roasted garlic and a good squeeze of ketchup and a splash of worsteshire,no tomato soup.used 6 potatoes covering whole thing. only had mexican cheese blend but it worked great. my dh had 3 helpings and asked me to make it again! beautiful base recipe-Thanks ;)
This is a staple in my house. My only variations are cooking a chopped onion with the meat and using only 1 can of soup. I also spread the potatoes evenly over the top and omit the cheese. LOVE!
This was a tasty recipe using things everyone has around their kitchen. However, it was a little too time-consuming to prepare for my tastes. Next time I will substitute instant mashed potatoes to save time.
This was okay. It was different. I didn't have tomato soup, so I used tomato sauce instead. I also added more cheese since my family loves cheese. My 5 year old liked it too, so I'm sure I will make it againg. Thanks.
Very Tasty dish. We all liked it, it is different! I will make this dish again. Thanks for sharing
