Hamburger Pie

This recipe is a great base, and it really is one of those staples that just about all of our mothers probably made at some point. It's also, obviously, a variation of Shepard's pie. I've tried the recipe as-is and while good...I just felt like it needed some help. I use a can of tomato sauce instead of the soup and I toss in some sliced fresh mushrooms. The real change is in the potatoes. I roast 2 heads of garlic with olive oil and rosemary. While that's roasting I cook the potatoes, unpeeled, in chicken stock, then drain... and reserve some of the cooking liquid. I add the garlic to the potatoes, then mash that up with some Kosher salt and cracked peppercorns. Then I heat the butter, some sour cream, heavy cream (or crème fraîche if I have it...whole milk if I have neither) and the reserved stock from the potatoes until it forms a nice, warm sauce (don't boil it!). The warm sauce is then mashed in with the potato and garlic mixture. Once that is done, I mix in some chopped green onions and cubed cheddar cheese. It's a lumpy, gooey mess of mashed potatoes, but it is amazingly good and helps add a little something to the dish that everyone seems to really like. So, really... it's essentially the same dish but I just do a much fancier mashed potato dish on top.