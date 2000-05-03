Hamburger Pie

I'm not sure where this recipe came from, but it's been one of my favorites since I was a kid. Now that I'm grown up, I make it for my husband and he loves it, too.

By Corrie Sasser

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Peel and quarter potatoes, and introduce into boiling water; cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and mash. Set aside.

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef and onion until beef is brown. Drain. Stir in tomato soup and green beans. Pour into a 9x13 baking dish. Mound mashed potatoes in a ring around the meat mixture (do not cover meat). Sprinkle potatoes with shredded cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven 30 minutes, until potatoes are golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
425 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 65.5mg; sodium 927.4mg. Full Nutrition
