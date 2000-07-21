Rempel Family Meatloaf
Tired of boring old meat loaf? Well give this one a try. My husband won't eat any other meat loaf but mine.
Tired of boring old meat loaf? Well give this one a try. My husband won't eat any other meat loaf but mine.
I have made this recipe twice now and it is really a taste treat. This last time, I added 1/2 cup ketchup, a little finely chopped green pepper, and a few extra crackers. I saved a little of the ketchup mixture and topped the meatloaf with it during the last 1/2 hour of baking. I served it to company and was asked for a copy of the recipe so they could make it too. Thanks for the great recipe Connie.Read More
My husband rated this meatloaf as "lacking any pizzaz". It was good, it just wasn't the "wow" I was expecting after reading everyone else's reviews. It reminded me of something the old ladies bring to church for a potluck. It was fine, but I think I'll stick to my own recipe. *edit* I had to give this another try since everyone else loves it so much. So this time I made it for my parents and reduced the eggs to 2, the ketchup to 2 T. and added an extra tablespoon of steak sauce. I also added the glaze of ketchup, honey, and worchestershire suggested by another reviewer. It turned out much better and everyone really liked it this time. I've also made it with the bread in the bottom and without. This recipe is incredibly greasy, but the meatloaf sticks to the bread, leaving you with a soggy bread residue on the bottom. It's way better to just leave out the bread and drain out the grease, because even with the bread, you still have to drain it.Read More
I have made this recipe twice now and it is really a taste treat. This last time, I added 1/2 cup ketchup, a little finely chopped green pepper, and a few extra crackers. I saved a little of the ketchup mixture and topped the meatloaf with it during the last 1/2 hour of baking. I served it to company and was asked for a copy of the recipe so they could make it too. Thanks for the great recipe Connie.
Simple and excellent recipe. My husband and son love it. My mother-in-law even asked for the recipe! Used lean ground beef & followed the recipe. I'm tired of people changing 10 things in the recipe & then giving a review. Try as-is first, then modify if need be and leave an honest review of the actual recipe.
Wonderful meatloaf! To avoid the saltiness that many reviewers have noted, try using 2.5 tbsp of dried minced onions in place of the dry onion soup mix. As I was out of ketchup, I subbed chili glaze (small round bottle) which gave the the meatloaf an additional kick, and used the glaze noted in "Connie's Jan 2009" review. Very tasty!!!! Reviewers Please Note: If you can find cheese crackers such as Carr's cheese melts (gourmet crackers), they truly make this recipe go from wonderful to over the top! Thanks Connie for a great submission!
Umm ummm good!! I haven't made meatloaf in YEARS . . . weary of pitching meatloafs in the garbage time after time. My hubby, who is not a big meat loaf fan REALLY enjoyed this one. I made a couple changes. I used 1 pound ground beef and 1 pound ground pork, 1 cup crushed cracker, part chedder and part pepper jack cheese, a little minced red pepper, filled the 1/4 measuring cup halfway with ketchup and the rest with BBQ sauce. I also used the glaze (ketchup, honey, worchestershire) suggested by another reviewer.
I scaled this recipe to 72 servings for our Wed. night church dinner. Everyone loved it, even the children and teenagers! After everyone was fed, we had 3 servings left! People were coming into the kitchen while it was still in the oven and expressed how wonderful it smelled. Even those who did not care for meatloaf could not resist this recipe!
So good!! I wish I had leftovers!! I made two pans last night for a dinner party (7 people) and by the end there was absolutley no meatloaf left!! I took the advice of Mrs. Rempel her self and used 3/4 chedder cheese and 1/4 mozzarella and I also used Cheez-its insted of butter crackers. I sifted the onion soup mix and added only the flakes and a few pinches of the powder. I made the glaze recommend by KINZ: 3T ketchup, 1T honey and 1/2t worchestershire. I poured it over the meat before backing and it made one amazing meatloaf!!
My Family loved it!! I used A1 for my steaksauce and added cayenne pepper to spice it up a bit!! AWESOME!
My husband rated this meatloaf as "lacking any pizzaz". It was good, it just wasn't the "wow" I was expecting after reading everyone else's reviews. It reminded me of something the old ladies bring to church for a potluck. It was fine, but I think I'll stick to my own recipe. *edit* I had to give this another try since everyone else loves it so much. So this time I made it for my parents and reduced the eggs to 2, the ketchup to 2 T. and added an extra tablespoon of steak sauce. I also added the glaze of ketchup, honey, and worchestershire suggested by another reviewer. It turned out much better and everyone really liked it this time. I've also made it with the bread in the bottom and without. This recipe is incredibly greasy, but the meatloaf sticks to the bread, leaving you with a soggy bread residue on the bottom. It's way better to just leave out the bread and drain out the grease, because even with the bread, you still have to drain it.
WOW! This is the meatloaf haters meatloaf. Most young adults can't wait to leave home to try out their wings. I was anxious to escape Thursday (meatloaf) nights. lol I've made this twice, once to the letter and once with 2 lbs. of meat, 1/2 hamburger, 1/2 ground sausage. DELISH no matter what you do. I wonder about the review from the "professional" cook that gave it one star and called it bland. I wonder what a "professional" is doing on this website and using a recipe that calls for an envelope of onion soup mix, and how he could miss the flavor it imparts. I'm not a food snob at all but I doubt that "professional" does much cooking with truffle butter, knows what a pinch of saffron can do to mussels cooked in wine or a pan of risotto and from which culinary school he graduated. It's delicious, divine and after 30 years of not eating meatloaf, I'm a lover of this! Thank you so much!!
My husband said that this tasted more like a huge grilled hamburger than a meatloaf -- a huge compliment from a guy who hates meatloaf! I added Romano cheese and liquid smoke for fun, but the recipe itself is definitely a keeper! We all loved it.
I like meatloaf and this is very good, destined to be one of my favorites. I added red pepper and a couple of tablespoons of steak sauce to the top of the meatloaf while it baked. I also substituted cheese flavored crackers because that's what I had. There were no leftovers.
I am a meat loaf lover and my wife has been making great meat loaf for 30 years. This is the first one I made and I think it is better than hers. If you tell her that I will deny it. I took the advice of other reviewers and was generous on the amount of crackers, and used almost a cup. I mixed Ritz together with Cheeze-its. After baking 30 minutes I topped with the glaze Paula Deen uses - 1/3 cup ketchup, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, and 1 tablespoon brown mustard (Guldens). It was delicious. I'm glad I found this recipe.
Absolutely delicious! Tasted even better the next day! Great recipe!!
First time around I made the recipe exactly as shown (I find it odd that people make significant changes to a recipe the first time they try it then attempt to rate the recipe. Their rating applies only to their changed recipe, not the published recipe). It was excellent. The second time I used low sodium onion soup mix (do a web search) and added the glaze of 3 T catsup, 1T honey, & 1/2t Worcestershire sauce atop the meatloaf 30 minutes into cooking. The glaze added a little pizzzaz but the base recipe is excellent either way. It's a keeper meatloaf recipe and will grace our table over and over in the future. Don
There is really no reason anyone should give this recipe below a 5 star. It is absolutely perfect as written. Adjustments can be made for "what you had on hand, or what your picky "whatever" will eat or will not eat." But this IS the perfect meatloaf. IF there are any leftovers, they are sure to be delicious the next day still as meatloaf and as meatloaf sandwiches with mayo and bread. Please don't add a 1/4 tsp. of this or that and THEN rate is as a 4+, it's perfect the way it is. Sorry I'm in a grumpy mood from the heat and drought!
My perpetual search for the perfect meatloaf is O-V-E-R! Although I still had to make s0me alterations for this recipe, thus the 4 stars. First, reviewers were complaining about this being to0 salty so what i did was put 1T of onion powder in place of onion soup mix. Next, to0 bland. The solution? Put glaze on it. Mix 1/2 c Ketchup + 1 Tbsp Vinegar + 1 T Yellow Mustard + 1/4 c sugar. Brush it during the last 15 mins of baking. Mmmm-mmm. now that's a five star recipe.. Thanks f0r sharing!
Great tasting meatloaf!
I put bread at the bottom of the dish to absorb the grease because I used ground chuck. It was not enough to soak up all of the grease. In the future, I will use ground round or sirloin. Another comment said to not use all of the contents of the onion soup mix, however, I put it all in and it tasted great! My boyfriend who is not a big fan of meatloaf loved this recipe. Thank you for helping me expand our dinner choices!
Ugh; way too salty. I did read the reviews where others had the same complaint, but, since I was increasing the meat from 1.5 pounds to 2 pounds (I added a pound of ground pork), I thought I would be fine. No such luck, I think that with the salt from the Ritz crackers, the onion soup mix's salt content is too excessive. I wish I'd taken the tip from other reviewers to skip the soup mix and just use onion flakes. I think next time I want meatloaf, I'll use the copycat recipe for Claim Jumper instead.
Really, really good meatloaf! I heard several audible "mmmmmmm"s from the hubby, and my 7 year old son, who rarely eats dinner, ate every bite. That speaks volumes! I didn't change a thing- if you're going to make a bunch of changes, I say just submit your own recipe.
This meatloaf is excellent! The only thing I changed was very minor. I used 1 TBSP. BBQ sauce and 1 TBSP. steak sauce instead of the called for 2 TBSP's of steak sauce. I also mixed a little ketchup and BBQ sauce and brushed the top of the loaf before baking. This meatloaf is part of our weekly menu, my husband and daughter both love it! The onion soup mix, shredded cheese and the crushed crackers make this meatlof stand out.
My family really enjoyed this meatloaf. I used a mixture of ground beef and ground pork, as I always do with any meatloaf. I doubled the recipe and made two loaves, and since I only had one package of dry onion soup, I also added some dried minced onion. I was glad to find another use for the A1 Steak Sauce in my frig, since no one ever puts it on their steak!
i made this recipe last night and it was delicious! my son who is very finicky ate it all and wanted more :) and my boyfriend who isnt a fan of meatloaf loved it..definitly will do this again, as for the oilyness of it,i just drained it fron the pan 5- 10 min before it was done..came out fine
This recipe was soo...good. Used the muffin pan as others did and added some ketchup on top half way thru cooking. Also added some sausage and steamed cabbage chopped. Yummy. Thanks Rempels for sharing.
Alright meatloaf with the addition of a glaze made from ketchup, Worcestershire sauce and honey. A bit on the bland side for our taste, but not bad. Held together nicely when sliced. Surprised that I could not taste much of the cheese even though I added extra and used 1/2 sharp cheddar, 1/2 mild.
My cousin and I really enjoyed this meatloaf. To me, it needed a little more kick, but to him, it was perfect. He said it was meatloaf that tasted like meatloaf, which is a good thing!
My husband does not like meatloaf and my son asked me to make it. I found this recipe and liked the reviews. The only substitutions I made were I used 2 lbs ground turkey and I made a sauce for the top (1/2 ketchup & 1/2 steak sauce). It was wonderful! Very moist, drained the "juice" off for the dogs - they're fans too! My husband enjoyed it and said he'd gladly eat it again. My son was impressed! Another review thought it was too salty and didn't use the base to the onion soup mix, but I used it and I think it would have been bland without it. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Connie’s recipe was good...” about 1/4 more cracker crumbs to make the burgers firmer plus, a good glaze for the meatloaf is 3T ketchup, 1T honey and 1/2t Worcestershire. Pour it on before baking” just coat the top no need for extra it will just makes the meatloaf runny. Drain off all excess grease before serving. We used buffalo meat which is low in fat, very flavorful. Let meatloaf cool for 5 to 10 mins before serving.
This is a fantastic basic recipe for meatloaf. You can tweak it a million different ways and it always comes out great. I like to add some chopped green onions, Sriracha and a few cloves of minced garlic. One warning though - the recipe as-is borders on being too salty because of the onion soup mix. (I find that adding 3/4 of the package is perfect.) If you decide to add anything such as worcestershire or soy sauce to the mix just be mindful of the salt content and adjust ingredients accordingly.
LOVE IT! My favorite meatloaf recipe ever!
Very easy and tasty recipe. My kids loved it and fought for seconds. My high-maintenance girlfriend whom stated "Meatloaf . . . I hate meatloaf, I just don't like the consistency . . . No, seriously, I NEVER like it" tasted it and moaned with pleasure. No I said, you don't like meatloaf, you don't want any . . . I reached for her last piece and she nearly ripped my arm off. VERDICT - The recipe pleases all.
I am giving this five stars for my husband. I would give it four stars for myself. I have had other meatloaf I like better, but this was a really good meatloaf recipe. Thanks Connie.
Wow! This one is tasty and easy to make. I used Ritz crackers, Worchestershire sauce sauce and Knorr french onion mix...Very yummy indeed. This one is a keeper!
Well, we got a 5 out of 6 "Thumbs Up" on this recipe for "Kid Friendly" with my day care. My husband liked it and can't wait for meatloaf sandwiches tonight. The flavor and texture was real good.
Awesome! My husband actually said this was better than his mothers!
Delicious. I love meatloaf but hadn't found my go to recipe for it. Now I have. Thanks for sharing Connie! This was easy, juicy, and held together well. It's a keeper :)
FINALLY!!! I've been struggling with meatloaf for years - wondering why people like the stuff. Well, now I know!! This meatloaf has lots of flavor, a perfect texture and is simple to make. My entire family (picky eaters included) LOVES this - A KEEPER FOR SURE
I don't even like meatloaf and I ate this one! And DH loved it. I used beefy onion soup mix, and crushed Cheez-its. I also glazed it with the mix a review suggestion of ketchup, honey, and worchestershire. Will definitely make this one again.
This recipe was wonderful! My Husband is very fussy about meatloaf and he said that this was one of the best. I added a little grated green pepper which added to the flavor. This is a keeper!
Jessica Cookie - speak for yourself. My family loves this meatloaf again and again.
Yummy meatloaf! Simple but tasty recipe! Made great sandwiches on English muffins.
Wonderful meatloaf recipe! The steak sauce, crackers and cheddar cheese add to make a tasty, moist meatloaf. Unfortunately there were NO leftovers for lunch! A nice change from the oatmeal and tomato juice/catsup recipe. I added a glaze of brown sugar, catsup and mustard before baking and it was awesome!
This was really good. My husband liked it. The addition of cheddar cheese gave this meatloaf a little extra taste and texture that we liked. I did add ketchup mixed with brown sugar and mustard as a topping while it baked. I will definetly make this again.
This meatloaf tasted great. Even our teenagers had second helpings. I used worcheshire sauce instead of A-1. Will cook this one again.
My husband said this was one of the best dinners I've made - he LOVED this meatloaf. Thank you for posting!
Outstanding. I didn't change a thing.
I enjoyed the meatloaf but my only concern was that the meatloaf fell apart. I will make this again!
It was alright.
Thank you, Thank you, Thank you, Ms. Remple for posting your recipe. I have never been able to make an outstanding meatloaf, but with your recipe my husband said it was delicious and a keeper! I only modified it a bit by using a little less onion soup mix, part of the cheese was a pepper jack (because I did not have enough cheddar on hand) and I used 18 regular crackers (sprayed with butter and microwaved until crisp) instead of the buttery round crackers because I didn't have them on hand either. This is now the only way I will ever make meatloaf - so simple and so good!
I cannot believe this recipe received four and a half stars. Bland and flavorless.I give it one star as a big burger.
This was excellent! I used the glaze of honey, ketchup and worchestershire which was so good! Will absolutely make again!
My family enjoyed this. I made as is except I did add ketchup to the top before baking. It is very flavorful and simple to prepare. It is a tad salty adding the soup mix, ketchup, A-1, and butter crackers but no one complained. I would make this again. Oh, and next time, I will shape into a loaf and bake on a cookie sheet lined with tinfoil to cut down on the grease.
On the blase side and overly salty due to the onion soup mix. Sorry Rempel family, you can keep this family recipe.
Very good meatloaf recipe...DH thought it was fabulous! He started with some ketchup on his serving, then later mentioned he actually liked it better with no ketchup on top! I agree, so one can really taste the flavor of this meatloaf. I used about 2 lbs. of meat, and ended up having to bake for 90 mins. to reach temp. of 160 degrees. Wonderful recipe - thanks for sharing...can't wait to have the leftovers in sandwiches!
My family loved this meatloaf! I doubled the recipe and made it into two loaves. I don't use a loaf pan to bake meatloaf in - I just form it into a loaf shape and bake it in a 9 x 13 baking dish. I used the tip to place bread slices under the meatloaf before baking, and it worked great! The meatloaf wasn't at all greasy, as many other people said. I think the key is to follow exactly what the recipe says and use LEAN ground beef.
I read all of the suggestions, but decided to make the original recipe to establish a baseline. It is excellent as is, and the only addition for the next time, will be to add pepper.
Made this for my meatloaf loving father, he loved it. Whats even better is my meatloaf hating husband also adored it!
This is soooooo goooood!!! I agree, this receipe is a keeper!! With a recommendation from another review I also used the worchestershire sauce instead of the steak sauce. Its so easy and the best its yummy!! I did find I could of fit into one loaf pan...Putting into two pans made it not as "high" as I would of liked. Next time I make it I will put it into one pan. Can't wait!!
I know when I love all the ingredients involved...it's going to be good...and this was the best I've had...it had more grease than I expected, but just poured it off and I barely got two servings. :)
This is a really good meatloaf and I think this is going to become my go-to recipe from now on! Thanks for sharing! (My husband said this is a '10'!)
I made it according to exact directions and it came out very very dry. Had to throw it out.
Not a huge fan of meatloaf, but this was moist and flavorful. Used half ketchup and BBQ sauce in loaf and on top.
This is great meatloaf. For once I didn't have to drown mine in Ketchup. My husband and twin 4 year olds loved it also. I followed the recipe exactly, just added some pepper and garlic powder. I did not think it was too salty with the whole package of onion mix. Thank you for the recipe, will be making this again! EDIT~ Made this for the third time tonight. Instead of an actual loaf, I put the meat mixture in halfed green peppers (boiled peppers for 10 minutes prior to stuffing). Turned out great!!! Thanks again for this recipe.
Delicious!
Excellent recipe. I didn't have any of the crackers called for in the recipe, so used regular saltines. The end result was still incredible..
We tried this meatloaf today for our Sunday dinner and loved it. We will definitely use it again. We rate it a 9.
Everyone loved this, except my onion-hating daughter who spotted the bits of onion right away. I've heard you can whirl the soupmix in the blender before using it, so all the onion bits are pulverized, so that's what I'll do next time.
Great recipe. Easy to prepare and tastes great,
my sister made this for me, and then pointed me to this recipe...this is defintely how i will make meatloaf from now on! :)
I made it how described, it was ok...We ate it.
This recipe is ok but only as a quick fix weeknight meal only. I read some reviews about how people had tried other meatloaf recipes and how this one was the best...blah, blah. I was thinking that the recipe didn't look like much, but then again it got so many good reviews... onion soup flavored beef loaf was what it was. I didn't like the crackers, I like the texture that breadcrumbs give the traditional meatloaf. There is nothing special about this meatloaf in any way. This is an excellent example of people posting really simple recipes that aren't even very good and people rating them highly just because the recipe is cheap and easy. The recipe is good for something quick, but not even close to being the end all of meatloaf recipes. I wasn't impressed.
i really enjoyed this meatloaf. i added green bell peppers and onions because i wanted some texture. great flavor. i will definately make this one again.
My boyfriend and I LOVE this recipe. He says I can't make it if I am just going to make one. Tonight I made THREE so he can have it at work all week long. I make a glaze for the top that I put on for the last 20 minutes or so. I just do ketchup, brown sugar and mustard. SOOOOO YUMMY!!!! I am making this for the 100th time tonight and I forgot to buy the crackers so I used Italian style breadcrumbs instead and it was just as good. I also noticed that when I use the 80/20 ground beef it is a much moister and tastier meatloaf!!!
We love this recipe! I can't stand traditional meat loaf with the ketchup stuff on the top (gross) so I love this recipe as it goes light on the tomatos. I followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out wonderful. We used the leanest ground beef available, which probably cut back on the oiliness of it. Absolutely added to my favorites! Thanks so much to the Rempel family!
I had to use up some beef before it went bad, and decided to try this recipe. Both my husband and the friend we had over for dinner loved it - she said she normally does not eat anyone's meatloaf but her mom's (and she called me the next day to thank me again!) and my husband said this was his favorite meatloaf of all the ones I've tried thus far. I did what someone suggested and used 1 T. steak sauce and 1 T. bbq sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this recipe many times and everyone loves it. I have also made some changes to it which come in handy depending on the occasion. I have added shredded carrots for color and a little flavor. I have also chopped a jalapeno and added it to the dry ingredients before combining. I like the Jalapeno. I have also changed the steak sauce/ketchup mixture to a chunky salsa in equal amounts and it worked out really well. This is a very easy and very flexible recipe. Thanks for posting it. I've been using it for years now.
I used 2 lbs. of ground turkey meat in place of ground beef. I sauteed 6 oz. Portobello mushrooms, and 5 minced cloves of garlic in Extra Virgin olive oil then added a chopped red bell pepper, 2/3 c. Italian style breadcrumbs, 1 pk dry onion soup mix and half a block of freshly grated extra sharp cheddar cheese to the ground turkey. Next, I whisked 3 organic free ranged eggs, 1/3 c. ketchup, and 1/3 c. chipotle steak sauce then combined that with the turkey mixture. Served the Turkey loaf with steamed broccoli and cauliflower with a side of California ripe olives. I must say, this was the best meatloaf I've ever made! And, it garnered me a much coveted golden Stamp of Approval (SOA) from Mi Gato Loco
My daughters & I really enjoyed this meatloaf, and found it to be one of the best recipes we have ever made. However, my husband did not care for it much...but he's not really a meatloaf man either.
I have used this for a base recipe for 4 years. One thing I alter is to use 1/2 of the onion soup mix and bread crumbs instead of crackers to help with cost. I also add worchseshire sauce and parsley flaks for color. I only add 3/4 of the cheese or till it looks right. To make individual servings I scoop 1/3 lb portions onto a cookie sheet and bake. Bake time is shorter, to add glaze I transfer them to a 9x13 or 2in hotel pan so the meat is sitting in the glaze and not the greese. These also freeze wonderfly and you can take out the number you need. If you cook from frozen they will take about the time recipe states.
This was just... OK. A little dull. And, the cheese in the recipe made it a little too greasy for my taste. I have other meatloaf recipes that I like much better than this one. Sorry!
I hate meatloaf, so I was ready to be polite when served this at a friend's house. However, it was delicious! My husband could have eaten the entire loaf by himself and I had two servings. It was so good we made it ourselves just a few days later. We didn't have the ritz crackers, so in a pinch we used saltines...the ritz crackers are better. Also, it does have quite a bit of grease on the sides by the time it is done cooking, we just poured it off and it was fine. Will be making this again.
Excellent!I was looking for a good old fashioned recipe, one that was simple and straightforward, and this was a big hit! And you can tweak it many different ways to your liking. I added strips of turkey bacon on the top, in the last half hour of cooking time, it came out great. If you are looking for a simple yet tasty and moist meatloaf, use this recipe.
Soooo good! Don't bother making a sauce to cover it. I scraped mine off just so I could taste all the natural flavors in this delicious recipe...KEEPER!
Excellent... I have been looking for a great meatloaf and I have found it. I was a little worried about adding cheese, but everyone asked for seconds. A definate will do again. Thanks Mrs. Rempel.
One of the best meatloaf recipes around!(if you like onion)...I made this for a party I went to and got plenty of compliments. If you're looking to healthy this up you can switch to extra lean turkey meat. no fat shredded cheddar and whole wheat bread crumb s (instead of crackers). Tastes equally delicious. I highly recommend this recipe!!
I am not a meatloaf fan, but my husband is so I thought I would give this recipe a try since it had such good reviews! We both really enjoyed this! The only changes I made was using 1/2 onion soup mix, and instead of 2 tbs. of steak sauce-I used 1 tbs. steak sauce and 1 tbs. BBQ sauce! I also added a little chopped onion and celery. SO GOOD! My husband said this is the best meatloaf he has ever had! The cheese does make it greasy but the taste is amazing. It did take an hour and a half for it to cook too! Thanks for a great recipe!
Moist and delicious. I will make it again!
If you've been searching for a traditional meatloaf that wasn't bland, bland, bland, well baby, your ship has come in! This is the recipe I've waited 30 years to find. I didn't have the soup mix, so faked it with dried minced onions and some beef bouillon. Because I'm gluten free, I used corn flake crumbs for the crackers. Everything else as written. I made 2 mini-loaves on a foil-lined pan and baked it in my toaster oven at 350º for 45 minutes. So very, very tasty, especially with the beef gravy I made and Chef John's mashed potatoes. With fresh peas for green stuff, this was the ideal comfort meal for a cold spring evening. ***Update*** I made this again tonight WITH the soup mix and doubled the cheese, cutting it into cubes. Gooey, cheesy melty goodness!
This recipe rocks! I never thought I'd see the day where I would love a meatloaf recipe sooooo much!! I din't change a thing and we ate every last morsel. Thanks Connie & Family. I've already printed off a few extra copies of this recipe to share with my family!
Thank you thank you thank you! I have tried to duplicate my mother's recipe my entire life without success. This is as close as it gets:) Delicious! The only change I made was to add bread slices to the bottom of the pan to eliminate grease. Why mess with perfection!
This is an excellent meatloaf!! Try it as written the first time, then adjust it. I don't feel it needs any tweaking. It is delicious the way it is. I am not a new cook, either. I have raised 6 children and have been cooking since I was thirteen. Now I cook for my grandchildren. Meatloaf was a staple in our house, and I just like trying new varieties. This one is a definite keeper. It is moist, well seasoned, and most of all, kid friendly too. Yummmm......
Fantastic!! The first meatloaf I've made (in about 40 years) that we loved. Didn't have any butter round crackers, so substituted with the same amount of flavored breadcrumbs. Great meatloaf!
I LOVE this meatloaf. I've made some in the past that bombed, and I was starting to think that I just didn't like meatloaf, until I made this recipe. I used the Paula Dean glaze that someone else suggested (brown sugar, mustard, tomato sauce (because I don't like ketchup)). I think any good meat glaze should definitely contain brown sugar. All of my meatloaf in the past was soooo greasy, so I always drain the grease right before glazing this 30 minutes into cooking, and then I drain it one more time about 5 minutes before it's done (I reglaze it afterwards). That way, this is NEVER greasy. Such a simple fix, but I never thought about it before.
Quick to prepare and very tasty. Made it as is. Thanks for sharing.
Excellent
I didn't think this was very good at all!
Very delicious! Unfortunately, I didn't have butter crackers so I used plain bread crumbs and a tbs of butter. Turned out very tasty but next time I would try it with the butter crackers.
Loved it!!! This meatloaf was delicious and all the ingredients are things I always have in the pantry. So I will definitely be making this on a regular basis.
Eh, not as good as the others have indicated. If you're looking for something other than your traditional meatloaf, then go for it. It was easy to make and it wasn't dry at all. I don't think I liked the combination of the ketchup and steak sauce.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections