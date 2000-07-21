Rempel Family Meatloaf

My husband rated this meatloaf as "lacking any pizzaz". It was good, it just wasn't the "wow" I was expecting after reading everyone else's reviews. It reminded me of something the old ladies bring to church for a potluck. It was fine, but I think I'll stick to my own recipe. *edit* I had to give this another try since everyone else loves it so much. So this time I made it for my parents and reduced the eggs to 2, the ketchup to 2 T. and added an extra tablespoon of steak sauce. I also added the glaze of ketchup, honey, and worchestershire suggested by another reviewer. It turned out much better and everyone really liked it this time. I've also made it with the bread in the bottom and without. This recipe is incredibly greasy, but the meatloaf sticks to the bread, leaving you with a soggy bread residue on the bottom. It's way better to just leave out the bread and drain out the grease, because even with the bread, you still have to drain it.

