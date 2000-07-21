Rempel Family Meatloaf

4.5
3201 Ratings
  • 5 2265
  • 4 608
  • 3 221
  • 2 69
  • 1 38

Tired of boring old meat loaf? Well give this one a try. My husband won't eat any other meat loaf but mine.

Recipe by Connie Levesque

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
53 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Stir the ground beef, crushed crackers, Cheddar cheese, and onion soup mix in a large bowl until well combined. Whisk the eggs, ketchup, and steak sauce in a separate bowl until smooth. Mix the eggs into the meat until evenly combined, if the mixture seems too dry, add a little water. Press into a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until the meatloaf reaches 160 degrees F (71 degrees C) and is no longer pink in the center, 45 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 143.1mg; sodium 802.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022