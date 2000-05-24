Yummy Artichoke Dip

This is the recipe I have been looking for! When others have prepared this dip my husband and son have scarfed down the entire thing by themselves so I wanted to make it for them too. Here is my twist on it: 1. Canned non-marinated artichokes chopped fine in a food chopper. 2. Combo cheese blend of asagio, romano and parmasean. 3. One can each of diced green chili's and jalepeno peppers (a must if you like some kick). 4. Used light mayo and cream cheese. 5. Top the dish with more of the parmasean cheese blend and broil for the last few minutes of cooking process. My cream cheese had not been set out to room temperature so I chopped it up, put it on top of the other ingredients and microwaved a few minutes to warm it up. VERY easy to blend that way. This dish will re-heat well in the oven or mikey the next day (if you have left-overs that is). This will easily fill a pie plate and we serve with Wheat Thins. Rave reviews from family and friends. Give this one a try.

