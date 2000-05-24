Yummy Artichoke Dip

4.6
280 Ratings
  • 5 214
  • 4 48
  • 3 11
  • 2 6
  • 1 1

Mmm-Mmm good! Generous amounts of cream cheese and Parmesan cheese make this artichoke dip a sure crowd-pleaser. Serve with corn chips. Substitute chopped jalapeño peppers for the green chiles if you dare.

Recipe by Cindy Epping

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix artichoke hearts, mayonnaise, 1 cup Parmesan cheese, cream cheese, and green chile peppers. Scoop mixture into a pie pan or medium baking pan. Top with remaining 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake for 25 minutes or until bubbly and slightly browned. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 14.4mg; sodium 192mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022