Yummy Artichoke Dip
Mmm-Mmm good! Generous amounts of cream cheese and Parmesan cheese make this artichoke dip a sure crowd-pleaser. Serve with corn chips. Substitute chopped jalapeño peppers for the green chiles if you dare.
This is the recipe I have been looking for! When others have prepared this dip my husband and son have scarfed down the entire thing by themselves so I wanted to make it for them too. Here is my twist on it: 1. Canned non-marinated artichokes chopped fine in a food chopper. 2. Combo cheese blend of asagio, romano and parmasean. 3. One can each of diced green chili's and jalepeno peppers (a must if you like some kick). 4. Used light mayo and cream cheese. 5. Top the dish with more of the parmasean cheese blend and broil for the last few minutes of cooking process. My cream cheese had not been set out to room temperature so I chopped it up, put it on top of the other ingredients and microwaved a few minutes to warm it up. VERY easy to blend that way. This dish will re-heat well in the oven or mikey the next day (if you have left-overs that is). This will easily fill a pie plate and we serve with Wheat Thins. Rave reviews from family and friends. Give this one a try.Read More
Sorry- I didn't think this was so great. It was too greasy. Maybe it's because I used Hellman's - it is not as creamy as Kraft mayo. People did eat it, I'm just used to the more creamy artichoke dips.Read More
This recipe contains the MAIN ingredient that all other similar artichoke dip recipes fail to include - CREAM CHEESE! This is the secret key ingredient for the creamy taste and texture. The only thing I would add to this recipe is a few jalapenos in addition to the green chilies to spice it up a bit. And, I would suggest topping off the dip with about 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese and broiling it for 5 minutes to give it a nice golden top. Everyone always begs me for this recipe so enjoy!!!
just thought i would add a personal note after all these years...... after making this time and time again i have made some changes as well. yes i now add 2 cans of unmarinated artichoke hearts. i chop them up quite well now. i cook it for 45 minutes and then broil for about the last 5. and we love the scoops too. thanks for all the nice reviews. cindy
Really, reeeally good! Tastes very similar to the artichoke dip at a local brewery here in Nashville. I added a bit of garlic and cayenne pepper to mine. I was pretty generous with the cheeses, also. Rave reviews amongst my friends.
This is really good and easy. I used low-fat mayo and didn't notice any difference in taste. I'm thinking I might used plain artichokes next time instead of marinated. I also might add some minced garlic. Just some ideas, but it's great as is. I sprinkled paprika on top for some needed color.
Easy to make and incredibly good, even though I felt so guilty now that I know how much cream cheese and mayo goes into this stuff! I'll be making this again. The only problem was that the artichoke pieces were too big to scoop up with the corn chips. (My life is just horrible.)
This was a perfect recipe and very, very easy. The cream cheese is the secret, which made is very creamy. I did not use marinated artichokes and used low fat mayo, which I prefer and so did my guests. I have tried variations with 2 cans of artichoke and adding taco seasoning, but I like this version the best.
Absolutely yummy! Made one change: add one jalapeno pepper, diced... to give it the extra kick. Served with blue corn tortilla chips. Brought it to a potluck, and it was literally gone in 10 minutes!
VERY delicious. Best home made recipe I've ever found for artichoke dip. Instead of a cup of mayonnaise, I only did 1/2 a cup and added a 1/2 cup of sour cream. I doubled the artichokes and used jalapeno's instead of chiles. Also, I used an italian cheese blend of asiago, parmesan, and a few other cheeses instead of straight parmesan. I took this dish to my class at school with some french bread and crackers and it was all the rave!! I was so pleased!
Delicious, loved the cream cheese it made the dip! I served with pita chips and everyone loved it!
As one reviewer said, this is a great base recipe. I doubled the recipe. I used a combination of marinated and canned artichokes and chopped rather than just quartering them. Besides the green chiles I added a can of Rotele tomatoes. I also used both mayonnaise and light sour cream. I know I added additional cheese and used a combination of parmesan, asiago and romano. My guests were scraping the bowl for the last bits--a definite hit.
This was really good... I cut the recipe in half because it was just two of us. I still probably used a good 7oz of artichokes anyway - chopped up in the food processor. I used a little less than 1/2 cup of mayo because I don't like a lot of mayo flavor. I used shredded Parmesan cheese instead of grated and no chile peppers. I did throw some chili powder in tho. It was really, really good!!
love this --- The only change I made was instead of green chilies I thoroughly drained diced tomatoes and chilies (Rotel) and added --- also did a quick 5 min broil and wow!!! All my friends at the last happy hour called for the recipe---yummy is right
This is one of my favorite recipes to make on this site! I never use green chiles; I substitute chopped green pepper or a trinity of vegetables. This recipe is delicious and so easy to make in no time at all.
I decided at the last minute to make an artichoke dip for a potluck at my home, only to discover that my girlfriend had my favorite recipe. I found this one, and since I love the combination of cream cheese and green chilies, gave it a try. I used a 14 oz tin of artichokes, and chopped them quite fine with a food chopper. I also thought it unnecessary to add more parmesan on top of the dip, so i didn't. It was a huge hit with everyone, and this recipe will now be the first one I make, instead of the stand-by!
Used 2 cans NON-marinated artichokes and followed the rest of the recipe as is - WONDERFUL and everyone raved! This is a keeper!
I got a very similar recipe back in 2005 from a guy I worked with. He left soon after and by default, I inherited the tradition of making this for work gatherings. The version I have is called "Artichoke Chile Dip" and calls for 1 (14 oz) can of artichoke hearts, 3/4 c mayo, 3/4 c sour cream and no cream cheese. When I came across this recipe, I just knew I had to add the cream cheese! I adjusted the mayo and sour cream amounts so I could add some cream cheese as well. Yummy! I generally use more cheese than called for, and use a parmesan blend. My husband likes to add Tabasco. My favorite dipping vessel is a nice hunk of french bread. Broil the top for the last few minutes to get a nice, golden top. Enjoy!
Thanks Cindy! This was a really great recipe. My family and I enjoy our food a little on the spicy side, so along with the diced green chilis, I added some diced jalapeno's too. WOW what a great recipe. Family and friends LOVE this one!
Absolutely delicious. Followed the recipe exactly. I included the juice in the chili can since it didn't say anything about that. I wish I would have warmed the cream cheese before attempting to mix it in...it was a bit rough stirring it. The reason that I took off one star is because it simply didn't have enough artichoke. The dip was delicious and cheesy, but I do wish the artichoke was a bit more potent. I baked for 30 minutes since it took awhile to brown.
This is the best artichoke dip I've ever had! Before I tried this, I disliked marinated artichokes but I had some in the pantry and wanted an artichoke dip so I gave this a try; it completely changed my view on the marinade. This dip is extremely quick to put together -great for parties- and I always have the ingredients around. I made this first for a holiday and everyone loved it. Really, really good!
I made this recipe for some good friends and we all loved it. I added a couple of dashes of worcestershire sauce, a 1/2 cup powder parma cheese and a pinch of red pepper flakes instead of the chiles and it was outstanding....
This is one of my favorite recipes and I am always being asked to make it for parties. I have modified it a bit. I use light mayo and cream cheese you can not tell the difference!! and I use a large can of NON-marinated hearts and I do chop them up. I also chop a few cloves of garlic and two to three green onions. I will only use freshly grated parm. cheese too. it really makes a difference. this is so yummy. I serve it with crackers, and fingers finish the bowl!
OMG So GoOd! I added some red onions to it, pefect!
Wow. Amazing. The green chiles add a nice zing but it's not too much. The flavors were amazing. Made it for a Christmas app and everyone loved it. Because oven space was at a premium, I nuked it to get it hot and then broiled it to make it crispy and it took less than half the time! Just don't eat too much of it...it's very rich!
Delicious! I made this for a family dinner and people couldn't keep out of it. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and used 2 jars of artichoke hearts. I also made it healthier by using light miracle whip and light chive and onion cream cheese. I just stirred in all the parmesan together and didn't use any for topping. I also made it hotter by using a 7 oz. jar of chile peppers. This recipe is a keeper!
Delicious!
SO GOOD! i couldn't get enough!
The one recommendation I would make is to kind of chop the artichokes a bit more than quarters. I bought the marinated, quartered artichokes and made the dip to serve on tortilla scoops, but the artichoke quarters were large. Others who tried it really liked it, but agreed that the artichokes needed to be kind of chopped more because some bites were just the cheese and mayonaise.
"Yummy" is sooooo right! I was looking for an artichoke dip without spinach, and this one fits perfectly. Rich, creamy, without too much heat from the peppers. Just the right blend of flavors. We couldn't stop eating it! I added a layer of fresh grated parmesan to the top after mixing/before baking. Served with toasted French bread and Melba toast to better taste the dip. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
5 star recipe -- IF -- you don't use the marinated artichokes. Using 1 can of hearts packed in water -- Add some garlic powder and don't skimp on the cheese -- parm, romano, jack...whatever -- just make sure it's grated -- NOT that powdered stuff. Then OH YEAH!! SOOOO good! (btw - light mayo & cream cheese work just fine - save the calories for a nice adult beverage.) ( :
I think it's humorous that this is a 32-serving recipe. Four of us ate the entire thing during the last Packer game.... oops. That just goes to show how tasty this recipe is! We add minced garlic, and serve it with French bread.
great dip! the only change I made was using sour cream instead of mayo..still turned out great.Everyone loved it
Awesome recipe. But of course changes to suit your tastebuds are always in order. I used both Jalapenos and green chiles and substituted Pepper jack and spicey habanero/jalapeno cheddar cheese for extra kick. This was a hit, and wasn't too spicey because of the cream cheese. Lots of recipe requests after the party and requests to bring it to the next one :)
Amazing
Great recipe I opted to use the non marinated artichokes and added an extra can, yes we love artichoke dips! But I do think that next time I will use half the amount of parmesan cheese, was a little on the salty side due to the cheese.
Delicious! I was making this at the last minute for a party, so I had to alter things a bit. I didn't have green chilies, but I sprinkled cayenne pepper on top for color and flavor. I also added a bit of garlic.
I love this one, and I always get asked for the recipe when I make it.
Fantastic! My guests cleaned the dish! The only thing I changed was to add 1 minced garlic clove. As others suggested, use a top-brand mayo and freshly grated parmesan for the best flavor.
SOOO addicting! Because I've made it SOOO many times now, I now have a very custom version: use half of the mayo and add fat-free sour cream instead, use neufchatel cheese (lower fat), add lemon zest, green chilies, blanched spinach, a dash of hot sauce, and extra artichoke hearts. I love it with crusty bread. Mmm!
So easy and delicious! I accidentally put the whole 1 1/2 cups of parmeson cheese in which was fine, then sprinkled some ceyanne pepper on top to give some color before baking. Doubled the artichokes and chopped fine. Served with Pita chips. Everyone loved it!
The first time I made this it was for a brunch so I used thinly sliced bagels from Panera rather than crackers. Everyone not only loved the dip but thought the bagels were a great dipper. I do add a dash of cayenne pepper for a bit of a kick.
This is DELICIOUS! Everyone LOVED it. I chopped the artichokes so there wouldn't be big/uneven pieces and I added chopped jalapenos (the pickled kind in a jar). I used a real good quality parm cheese that I shredded myself and served with pita chips. FANTASTIC! I will be making this again very soon and trying some fresh bread to dip. YUMM! Thanks for the recipe!
Good, I didn't use any mayonaise, and added some little red marinated pepper, that you get from the service deli, and it was good and not as fattening.
Honestly, you cannot go wrong with this recipe. I omit the green chile peppers (they seem a bit random and unnecessary) and I got a bit heavier on the artichokes. People die for this dip. Really.
Very well received by my guests. Have made it with marinated artichokes and canned hearts, does not matter which you use. Love the flavor of the chilis in it.
This was outstanding. I had family in from out of town as well as my mother-in-law over for dinner and it was a big hit. My husband's family is from Italy and they are fabulous cooks, so when they ask for a recipe from me I know it was a hit. The only thing I did different was omit the peppers (because I didn't have any and didn't have time to get some).
I made this recipe today for the first time today. I see I may have to tweak it a bit. I felt like there was more mayo and cream cheese than anything else. This is a good base and the green chile peppers gives it a nice kick. I also added spinach. Next time, I think I'll increase the amount of artichoke and add some more spinach. Pretty good base.
I have never tried cream cheese in artichoke dip before. Even though I always get asked for my recipe, I'm going to try this cause it sounds to good to pass up. As for the people who are experiencing to oily or greasy of a dip, try omitting the mayo with sour cream by 1/4 cup. That should help. Can't wait to try this recipe. Sounds fantastic. I just know it's going to be a hit! Thanks for posting.:)
I made this for my dad's 50th birthday party and everyone loved it!
Now, this is a recipe that lives up to its name! I received so many compliments on this. A couple of people who didn't normally like artichokes were surprised to find out how much they enjoyed this dip (they didn't even know it had artichoke in it until I told them). I have made another type of artichoke dip in the past which used mozzarella cheese, and it was greasy and not as tasty. This dip is so easy to make and is so addictingly yummy, that it is now my go-to artichoke dip recipe, and potluck staple. I agree with others to chop the artichokes into smaller pieces (TIP: use kitchen scissors! It's very slippery, so it's hard to cut with a knife safely). Also, I have used both regular and reduced-fat cream cheese and I cannot tell the difference in flavor. (original review: 11/29/2008; edited on 1/25/2019)
This was very good. Not oily at all like other's I've had. Although I did make the following modifications: --I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese as well as low fat mayonnaise. I also used shredded parmesan and not grated. --I added one heaping tablespoon of minced garlic to the mix. --I didn't have green chiles so I added cayenne pepper. Probably about 3/4 of a teaspoon (maybe a little less). --Added dried parsley in the mix as well as on top. --Added a dash of breadcrumbs to help the top "crust" a little bit. Also sprinkled a little extra garlic powder as well as paprika on the top. It had a nice kick and was a hit a the superbowl party. Had many request the recipe. This is a keeper.
I liked this. The green chili peppers added a nice touch, a little something different. I liked added some parika, as others recommended, for some extra color. I served this dip with pita chips. It's a keeper!
WOW! This was EXCELLENT! It was the favorite dish at a holiday party that had tons of food to choose from. Thanks a million.
Good recipe, do not use marinated artichoke hearts will get oily, also too much mayo. I used brined artichokes and only about 2 tbsp mayo, added sour cream instead of all the mayo, this recipe is good to get ideas from, thanks, we ate it right up.
I didn't change anything (except added extra artichoke which I can never get enough of!). AWESOME - I call this "crack dip" because when I start on it I cannot STOP!
I rated this five stars because I made it for an appetizer for Thanksgiving 2011 and it was a big hit for a family of 50+ people. I thought it was very easy to make, as well as easy to customize for the next time I make it.
I would give this a 10 STARS!It's DELICIOUS and Easy too! A very IMPOTANT NOTE: BETTER CHOP the artichoke hearts into extremely fine pieces-even better in a food chopping machine- so that the bite would easily fit the tacos or mini french toasted bread(MY favorite!)..And it would taste the same so don't worry! I found in the market hot pepper cream cheese so i omitted the chopped green chile and turned out to be a very good idea! I added 1 tsp of garlic powder. The next time i do it,will definitely add chopped soft onions!! This Yummy Artichoke Dip is better than any other artichoke dip i've ever tasted and it's mostly because of the Cream cheese!!!I've tried many others where Whipped cream is used instead, or another kind of cheese..but nothing compares to Cream Cheese!!!THis recipe is the ONE.It's definitely a hit for me!Thank you Cindy!
This is a great recipe. The only thing I recommend is to double the amount of artichokes. Meaning at least 2 jars rough chopped so you get artichoke in every bite.
Very tasty and easy to make. Even the left overs were gobbled up the next day!
I puree the artichokes and chile peppers in a food processor before adding to the mixture. Otherwise, no changes are needed! Perfect recipe!
I have never made an artichoke dip that called for cream cheese so I thought I would give this recipe a try. It was good but not the best. Even though I doubled the amount of artichokes, I still found the cream cheese to overpower the flavor of them. A couple of other changes I made: ommited the peppers since I didn't have any on hand, but doubled the amount of artichokes. Added a few dashes of Worchestershire, and in addition to the parm, sprinkled the top with paprika. This is a good recipe, but probably better without the cream cheese.
This is a really great recipe - I do think that the cream cheese is critical. I used 2 cans of unmarinated artichoke hearts; 1 1/2 packages of light cream cheese; 1 cup light mayo; 2 cloves of garlic; 1 can of diced green chiles and 1 can of diced jalapenos. I mix these all in a food processor; adding in a cup of the grated parmesan cheese. Transfered all to a baking dish and added the remaining 1/2 cup of parmesan to the top. After baking, I quickly broiled to brown the top of the dip. Delicious - the jalapenos make a nice addition for a little kick!
Marily De Peru.
I made this for a book club meeting at my house. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. Definitely a hit!
I lalalalooove this recipe. I make it anytime I have company and even though I double it, I never have left overs. I add a little shredded cheese to the top. I just recently figured out this makes an awesome stuffed mushroom! Just use spinach instead of artichoke, minus the parmesean, and add crab, garlic, or whatever you can think of. These are to die for! I have stuffed mushrooms once a week now. Hope you enjoy!
very good - but thought it would be a bit spicer than it was. Next time will add some red pepper flakes. Also broil for 1-2 minutes to get a nice crust on top.
Tasted good, but was extremely greasy.
I thought this was amazing. I didn't have any green chilies so I sliced up jalepneo and put those into the cheese mixture heated it up YUMMY. gave it 4 stars because I made the change. My change I give a 5.
this is a great recipe...everyone loves it! I do add chopped jalapenos in addition to the green chiles. I make it all in the food processor so there are no jalapeno chunks just the flavor. I use more artichoke hearts than it calls for too but the cream cheese makes it special and thicker. I use low fat cream cheese.
Best artichoke dip EVER!!!!!!
Was an easy recipe and quick to make. I had everything on hand to make so that made it nice when I needed a quick dish for a pot luck. Next time I won't use the marinated artichokes though, I didn't like the flavor but everyone at the party loved it.
This was alright, but too bland for me. I even added double the green chile. My guests said they liked it, but it was the only dish left unfinished.
turned out great! I added some hot sauce to give it some spice.
This tasted bad. It was likely my fault because I used two jars of artichoke hearts thinking that would make it better. I don't recommend using 2 jars unless you are completely doubling the recipe. Others seemed to like it well enough, but I sure didn't.
I added some jalapeños and sun-dried tomatoes to the dip and also cut down the mayo amt per previous reviews. Tasty but looked unappetizing when it cooled- I kept reheating it. Will make again- could use things that I had on hand at the house.
It's Delicious! Can't get any easier with only 5 ingredients and it turned out absolutely scrumptious. Everyone love it at the party!!!
This is by far a real winner. Made this for dinner guest and they raved about it
Very popular!
This is really yummy artichoke dip. We have made some adjustments to suite our tastes. Added a can of non-marinated artichoke hearts, added a whole bag of Italian cheese and we cook ours in a small crockpot as well.
Did not change a thing besides using low-fat Kraft mayo and light cream cheese. I brought this to a party where the host told the guest to just bring an appetizer. Apparently everyone had the same idea as there were 4 artichoke dips! And which one was gone by the end of the evening? This one :) This taste test proves that this is a winner over even store bought. Enjoy!
Def. yummy! Though next time I might try a lowfat mayonnaise cause myself I eat lowfat and only did a couple of scoops because I knew the amount of mayonnaise in it. I added a half of can of jalopeno peppers which everyone loved and chopped the artichoke really small. The dip was gone in 1 hr.
Wow! I have been looking for an artichoke dip recipe like this one ever since I had it at a party a while ago. The only ingredient I ommitted was the chile peppers because I didn't have any. Even without them, it had a nice robust flavour. I added all the ingredients into the food processor and briefly pulsed. The texture was nice and it saved on time.
Oh Wow...this was so delish! Made almost as directed. I did use 2 cans of artichokes (not marinated), low fat mayo and low fat cream cheese.... only because I was trying to cut down cals and fat. Other than that.... the green chilis added a nice touch! Loved it!
I've taken this to a few parties and it is always enjoyed. I cut the mayo down to 1/2 cup, it ends up to greasy on the top and it is too much fat if you do a whole cup.
Amazing dip..Ive made lots of different "choke" dips!! This by far rocks!! I used both green chile's & jalapeno..I'm a BESTFOODS girl & a PHILI cream cheese..yes there is something in a label...QAULITY!
This was really good. It reminded me of a jalapeno dip I made once. I put in an 8oz jar of artichokes but I think it needs more. I didn't taste the artichokes.
Yum!
I didn't have Parmesean on hand so I used Pecorino Romano. I was afraid it might be too salty but I STILL added a couple dashes of Wocestershire-heck, I love salt. This was made on a stay in, casual, sunday night football night for just my husband and me. We gobbled it up! Well, not quite all of it but only because we felt guilty eating it all between only 2 of us. A definite keeper, and honestly I don't think it needs any revision.
Easy and delicious!
A BIG crowd-pleaser! I used canned artichoke hearts in water instead of the marinated ones that tend to make the dish overly oily. I added a diced jalapeno, a couple shakes of cayenne and red pepper flakes, as well as a dash of salt to kick the flavor up a bit. I wanted to keep this warm for a party that lasted several hours, so rather than bake this in the oven I combined the ingredients in a crock pot two hours before the event and kept it at a low heat. My guests went crazy for this! I doubled the recipe, but with how popular it was I probably should have at least tripled it for my 20-person event. Excellent dish!
This was SOOO good. I wasn't sure about the chili's but they were definitely great! It makes a huge recipe. If it's not a huge party and/or you are serving a lot of other things I would recommend splitting the recipe and freezing half for a later time.
This recipe was so good! The chile peppers really hit the spot. I added some frozen spinach and I will never make a different dip. Thank you so much!
I added a sprinkle of crushed red pepper, & some motzerella cheese in addition to the recipe YUM OH
I made this for a baby shower, and wish that I would have doubled or even tripled the recipe. It didn't last 5 minutes. I used half lemonaise, half mayonaise and added chopped black olives. Also, I used marinated red peppers and a generous amount of fresh grated parm. Will def put in my recipe box.
I used 2 jars of artichokes and only about a 2/3 of the mayo. Everybody at the party loved it and wanted the recipe!!
Not Yummy. This should be named parmesan dip with a hint of artichoke. This calls for WAY too much parmesan cheese, it was all i could taste. Try cutting the amount of parmesan in half and dont sprinkle it on top. I would suggest some garlic. One positive was the green chilies, nice touch.
i made these for a dinner party and it was a hit! i assembled it in the morning to get it out of the way and refrigerated it.i just added a few more mins baking time. i was looking for a recipe justlike this for a long time. thanks!
very good. I did make some changes so I rated it 4 stars as is. I used my home bottled hot peppers which are generally much hotter than canned peppers, I used about 6 oz. of them. I also substituted montery jack cheese for 1/2 cup of the cheese and only used about 1/2 cup mayo (that just sounded like way too much mayo to me. I don't think there is any way this is 32 servings, I'm pretty sure I could eat most of it myself!
