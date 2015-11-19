Crispy Baked Cereal Chicken

1 of 25

Rating: 4 stars I've been making this for years, I learned it from Mom. If you don't have Chex brand cereal you can use crushed corn flakes or Rice Krispies. Mom sometimes used half flour and half crushed cereal. I suggest if you are looking to cut down on the salt, you use your favorite brand of seasoning salt and garlic powder. I also use evaporated milk because I like a thicker coating on my fried chicken. This adapts well to whatever you have on hand and you can always double it and keep a batch in a ziplock bag for days you're short on time.

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this recipe for our family since my youngest went gluten-free. The only change I make is to cut the breasts up into nugget sized pieces and rather than using garlic salt and seasoned salt I use a (Lindberg-Snider) porterhouse & roast seasoning blend I have. I bake it on wire racks over raised-edge cookie sheets so the pieces can evenly cook and are crispy all around. I typically cook it for about 25 to 30 minutes and sometimes turn the broiler on for the last minute or so to crisp it up a little bit extra.

Rating: 4 stars Substituted Cornflakes as I did not have Chex cereal. Both my husband and my 3 year old son liked it. My husband took one bite and said it tastes like fried chicken.

Rating: 5 stars Very good and easy recipe. I cut up a whole chicken and this recipe was just enough to coat all the chicken pieces. Did cut the salt down to teaspoon and added 2 of Mrs Dash Seasoning! The final change was the cereal because I did not have rice cereal; used half Corn Flakes and Cheerios!

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipie. I substituted Post Honey bunches of Oats and it came out sweet.

Rating: 4 stars OK so I did a bunch of changes as I didn't have some of the ingredients. I used turkey that was originally made for schnitzels. I put Corn Flakes in a zip lock with some shakes of: garlic powder onion powder salt pepper and cayenne pepper. In a different bowl I threw an egg and some milk in it and whisked it. I covered the schnitzels in flour then the egg wash and then the cereal mix. Baked at 375F for 25 min. The husband LOVED this. He said the crunch from the cereal was different but really good. Will definitely make this again.

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Simple! I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and added 1 tsp. of poultry seasoning as well. I used 3 T. of egg whites rather than 1 egg and I used skim milk. I greased the baking pan with olive oil cooking spray. For the cereal I used Barbara's Shredded Spoonfuls. I had a lot of the milk/egg white mix left over so next time I will cut down the milk to maybe a 1/2 cup.

Rating: 2 stars I don't know what I did wrong but this was not too flavorful. I probably wouldn't make it again.