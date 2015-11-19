Crispy Baked Cereal Chicken

Rating: 4.04 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a great recipe for those that like the crispiness of fried chicken, but don't want all of the greasiness!

By AggieAnna

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C); grease a 9x12 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Place the cereal in a large plastic zipper bag and crush the cereal into crumbs. Add the garlic salt and seasoned salt; shake the mixture together in the bag to combine. Pour the cereal crumb mixture out into a shallow bowl.

  • In another shallow bowl, beat the egg with the milk. Dip each chicken breast half into the milk mixture, then into the crumb mixture, coating the chicken well with crumbs. Place the coated chicken breasts into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the cereal coating is golden brown, the chicken is no longer pink in the center, and the juices run clear, about 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 118.4mg; sodium 1143.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (25)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2009
I've been making this for years, I learned it from Mom. If you don't have Chex brand cereal you can use crushed corn flakes or Rice Krispies. Mom sometimes used half flour and half crushed cereal. I suggest if you are looking to cut down on the salt, you use your favorite brand of seasoning salt and garlic powder. I also use evaporated milk because I like a thicker coating on my fried chicken. This adapts well to whatever you have on hand and you can always double it and keep a batch in a ziplock bag for days you're short on time. Read More
Helpful
(59)

Most helpful critical review

Michelle Rupley Demos
Rating: 2 stars
12/20/2010
I don't know what I did wrong but this was not too flavorful. I probably wouldn't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2009
I've been making this for years, I learned it from Mom. If you don't have Chex brand cereal you can use crushed corn flakes or Rice Krispies. Mom sometimes used half flour and half crushed cereal. I suggest if you are looking to cut down on the salt, you use your favorite brand of seasoning salt and garlic powder. I also use evaporated milk because I like a thicker coating on my fried chicken. This adapts well to whatever you have on hand and you can always double it and keep a batch in a ziplock bag for days you're short on time. Read More
Helpful
(59)
Jenelle D
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2012
I have been making this recipe for our family since my youngest went gluten-free. The only change I make is to cut the breasts up into nugget sized pieces and rather than using garlic salt and seasoned salt I use a (Lindberg-Snider) porterhouse & roast seasoning blend I have. I bake it on wire racks over raised-edge cookie sheets so the pieces can evenly cook and are crispy all around. I typically cook it for about 25 to 30 minutes and sometimes turn the broiler on for the last minute or so to crisp it up a little bit extra. Read More
Helpful
(18)
ericandi
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2011
Substituted Cornflakes as I did not have Chex cereal. Both my husband and my 3 year old son liked it. My husband took one bite and said it tastes like fried chicken. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
Michele
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2010
Very good and easy recipe. I cut up a whole chicken and this recipe was just enough to coat all the chicken pieces. Did cut the salt down to teaspoon and added 2 of Mrs Dash Seasoning! The final change was the cereal because I did not have rice cereal; used half Corn Flakes and Cheerios! Read More
Helpful
(14)
MJD
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2010
Very good recipie. I substituted Post Honey bunches of Oats and it came out sweet. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Claire Wood
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2011
OK so I did a bunch of changes as I didn't have some of the ingredients. I used turkey that was originally made for schnitzels. I put Corn Flakes in a zip lock with some shakes of: garlic powder onion powder salt pepper and cayenne pepper. In a different bowl I threw an egg and some milk in it and whisked it. I covered the schnitzels in flour then the egg wash and then the cereal mix. Baked at 375F for 25 min. The husband LOVED this. He said the crunch from the cereal was different but really good. Will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
Franz78
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2011
Delicious! Simple! I used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and added 1 tsp. of poultry seasoning as well. I used 3 T. of egg whites rather than 1 egg and I used skim milk. I greased the baking pan with olive oil cooking spray. For the cereal I used Barbara's Shredded Spoonfuls. I had a lot of the milk/egg white mix left over so next time I will cut down the milk to maybe a 1/2 cup. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Michelle Rupley Demos
Rating: 2 stars
12/20/2010
I don't know what I did wrong but this was not too flavorful. I probably wouldn't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
deluxmary2000
Rating: 2 stars
04/25/2012
This recipe had the potential to be really good but had one major flaw. I made exactly as stated and the cereal was crispy and the bread was juicy. But there was WAY TOO MUCH garlic flavor from the garlic salt. My husband and I like garlic but it was too much. My daughter wouldn't touch it. Despite the 2-star rating I think this may have been pretty decent if you leave the garlic salt out altogether. I may make it again with that change. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022