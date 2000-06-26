Double Tomato Bruschetta

A delicious and easy appetizer. The balsamic vinegar gives it a little bite. Dried basil can be substituted but it is best with fresh.

Recipe by Loll

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
7 mins
additional:
13 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven on broiler setting.

  • In a large bowl, combine the roma tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, vinegar, basil, salt, and pepper. Allow the mixture to sit for 10 minutes.

  • Cut the baguette into 3/4-inch slices. On a baking sheet, arrange the baguette slices in a single layer. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes, until slightly brown.

  • Divide the tomato mixture evenly over the baguette slices. Top the slices with mozzarella cheese.

  • Broil for 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 12.1mg; sodium 425.6mg. Full Nutrition
