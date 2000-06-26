Double Tomato Bruschetta

Very very nice recipe. I did change it a bit to better suit our preferences. Plum tomatoes are the best but if you don't have that you can use regular. Canned would work but be sure to drain it well or your bread will get very soggy. I prefer to omit the sun dried tomatoes and go all fresh. I use 2 cloves of garlic instead of 3. We are garlic lovers but I don't want too much garlic taste. I find the flavours even out better for us with just 2 cloves. I omit the balsamic vinegar. Not big fans of it. For sure fresh basil. Always go fresh when you can. Instead of mozzarella cheese I use goat cheese. Adds a wonderful unique flavour. Also, I cut the baguette into thinner slices, maybe 1/4 inch. It's easier to bite and chew when the pieces are not as thick. Again, it depends on your preferences. Next time I think I will double the batch. It disappears soooo fast.