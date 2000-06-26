Double Tomato Bruschetta
A delicious and easy appetizer. The balsamic vinegar gives it a little bite. Dried basil can be substituted but it is best with fresh.
A delicious and easy appetizer. The balsamic vinegar gives it a little bite. Dried basil can be substituted but it is best with fresh.
This is the BEST bruschetta recipe I've ever tried, and I've tried a bunch of them! Here are a few tips from someone who has made this recipe at least a dozen times: 1) Once, I couldn't find sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil and used the dry kind. Perhaps it was my imagination, but I think I lost some of that distinctive sun-dried tomato flavor. 2) The recipe suggests that you could use dried basil if you're in a pinch. That's true, but use it ONLY if you're in pinch! Fresh basil (I chiffonade mine) is part of what makes this recipe so absolutely delicious. 3) The recipe calls for shredded cheese, but I like to buy bulk mozzarella and slice it into pieces that are about 1/8" thick, and that are sized to fit onto the bruschetta. That keeps your cheese from falling off the sides, and it creates a nice "blanketing" effect over your tomato mixture that keeps it from falling off when you're eating it. Enjoy!Read More
I so wanted to love this because it sounded so good but my family said it was only okay. I followed the directions exactly. We did not love it.Read More
This is the BEST bruschetta recipe I've ever tried, and I've tried a bunch of them! Here are a few tips from someone who has made this recipe at least a dozen times: 1) Once, I couldn't find sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil and used the dry kind. Perhaps it was my imagination, but I think I lost some of that distinctive sun-dried tomato flavor. 2) The recipe suggests that you could use dried basil if you're in a pinch. That's true, but use it ONLY if you're in pinch! Fresh basil (I chiffonade mine) is part of what makes this recipe so absolutely delicious. 3) The recipe calls for shredded cheese, but I like to buy bulk mozzarella and slice it into pieces that are about 1/8" thick, and that are sized to fit onto the bruschetta. That keeps your cheese from falling off the sides, and it creates a nice "blanketing" effect over your tomato mixture that keeps it from falling off when you're eating it. Enjoy!
Simply the best Bruschetta I have ever made! It got rave reviews from everyone over the holidays. I would definitely suggest letting it marinate over night - the longer the better. I also took someone's suggestion to put the cheese on the bread and bake it first - then everyone can put on their own amount of bruschetta. Everyone agreed that was the better way to go. This really is easy to make - I also definitely suggest using fresh basil and buying the bread the day you are serving it as well.
really great. I didn't put it on the bread and add the cheese though since it would be sitting out for a while at a party. I put it in a pretty bowl with the toasted bread nearby and the guests served themselves. It was just as good the next day too.
Great tasting recipe and very easy. I didn't have any sun dried tomatoes so I skipped it but added a dash of sugar to sweeten the Balsamic vinegar. The vinegar is definitely key to the recipe. Also, if you just grill your garlic bread and add the tomatoe mix,cold,(no cheese) it tastes just like Papa Vinos. Either way it's excellent.
“Only 2 things that money can’t buy, that’s true love & home grown tomatoes”. I like to eat this as a dip. It's fantastic! Thanks so much for the recipe! I will definitely use it often. ****Update**** I have made most of the bruschetta recipes on this site & this is still my fav! Delish!
Everyone at my dinner party loved this. I didn't change the vinegar or garlic. I did notice the next day (leftover snack) the flavors were a little to strong. This should be prepared the day of.
I would not reduce the amount of balsamic vinegar or garlic - tasted great the way it was!! Got lots of raves at the party I attended. Very simple to make, but people will think you slaved over it! Instead of 6 tomatoes, I used 5, and I substituted dried basil for fresh, and served the tomato mixture cold, with no mozzerella on the broiled baguette slices. Before I broiled the baguette slices, I also spread a bit of garlic butter onto the bread. Definitely will be making this again!
Very very nice recipe. I did change it a bit to better suit our preferences. Plum tomatoes are the best but if you don't have that you can use regular. Canned would work but be sure to drain it well or your bread will get very soggy. I prefer to omit the sun dried tomatoes and go all fresh. I use 2 cloves of garlic instead of 3. We are garlic lovers but I don't want too much garlic taste. I find the flavours even out better for us with just 2 cloves. I omit the balsamic vinegar. Not big fans of it. For sure fresh basil. Always go fresh when you can. Instead of mozzarella cheese I use goat cheese. Adds a wonderful unique flavour. Also, I cut the baguette into thinner slices, maybe 1/4 inch. It's easier to bite and chew when the pieces are not as thick. Again, it depends on your preferences. Next time I think I will double the batch. It disappears soooo fast.
This is now my go-to bruschetta recipe! It's sooo easy and it's impressive to serve. I don't like putting the mozzarella on top, I feel like it looks cheap, almost like pizza. I like serving it looking a little more refined and up-scale. I take sliced mozzarella and cut it into small pieces to fit on my bread slices. After toasting the bread, then I toast it with the small piece of cheese on it. THEN I add the tomato mixture. It seems to hold the tomato well (doesn't fall off at all) and it looks impressive. Sometimes I top it off with some shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, and it makes it look just that much more impressive, and adds a little something. :)
This is a good bruschetta recipe. It's not my favorite appetizer in the world, but I did enjoy this version. I followed the recipe and do agree with the submitter...using fresh herbs is best if possible. Fresh basil brings out the flavor in tomatoes. I really enjoy tomatoes with balsamic vinegar and parmesan so I may add some next time. Good recipe Loll. Thanks for submitting.
It's best if the tomatoes are seeded. Forgot to mention that when I submitted the recipe. Also, this makes enough to serve 6-8 people as an appetizer (not 4).
Very very nice recipe. I did change it a bit to better suit our preferences. Plum tomatoes are the best but if you don't have that you can use regular. Canned would work but be sure to drain it well or your bread will get very soggy. I prefer to omit the sun dried tomatoes and go all fresh. I use 2 cloves of garlic instead of 3. We are garlic lovers but I don't want too much garlic taste. I find the flavours even out better for us with just 2 cloves. I omit the balsamic vinegar. Not big fans of it. For sure fresh basil. Always go fresh when you can. Instead of mozzarella cheese I use goat cheese. Adds a wonderful unique flavour. Also, I cut the baguette into thinner slices, maybe 1/4 inch. It's easier to bite and chew when the pieces are not as thick. Again, it depends on your preferences. Next time I think I will double the batch. It disappears soooo fast.
I love bruschetta......and this recipe is by far the BEST recipe I have ever made or tasted. I served this on Christmas Eve and it went within minutes and I had made 2 batches. I made it ahead of time and left it in the fridge overnight for optimal flavor. I toasted my bread with garlic butter and parmesan seperately and put the (warm) toasts around the edge of the platter with the (cold) bruschetta in the middle. I have never had more compliments on a dish EVER! Will be a staple item on our Christmas Eve Appetizer Buffet table. THANKS SO MUCH!
I made this recipe as written, except for the baguette and Mozzarella (I was looking for a flavorful, low cal blend to add to cabbage to get the bruschetta flavor...). I really felt like it was missing something besides the bread and cheese. If I used shredded Mozzarella, it would get soggy... Well, I added about 3/4 tsp of grated Parmesan, and that gave it the flavor it was missing... and took it from a good quality recipe to a restaurant quality (or better!). It's funny how a simple ingredient can be the item that brings it all together... I'd suggest trying it both ways, and seeing if you would agree. With the addition of the Parm, I give it 5 stars, but as written, 4 stars. But it's a very good base.
This is the best Bruschetta recipe ever, and so easy to prepare. I made it yesterday for a family dinner, everyone loved it. The only changes made were more garlic and adding a few tablespoons shredded parmesan cheese to the mixture. Toasted the baguette slices and served, allowed individuals to spoon mixture onto slices. The sun-dried tomatoes definately add a unique taste to this recipe. Will be making this again!!
I made this for a party I hosted and every single guest asked for the recipe. I didn't bother with toasting the bread or the mozzarella cheese though since I didn't have the time and it was less hassle this way and it was still fantastic. I did however use fresh basil and even put in a handful extra just because I like basil so much. I have to say that I think the sun-dried tomatoes added something special to it. I also made it a day before I served it and drained off the juice prior to serving. I think that helped make it not making the bread too soggy. This was the BEST tomato bruschetta I've ever had. A definite keeper.
This is really amazing, and I don't even like tomatoes. I will NEVER use that much oil again, because it makes the bread soggy. If you use sundried tomatoes from a bag (not packed in oil) and two tablespoons of olive oil, it is just perfect. Only fresh basil - delicious!
Mmm Mmm good! This is almost exactly how we always make it, just eyeballing the amounts. What's different about this is the garlic - we just never added it, never thought it needed anything else, but with the addition of garlic (2 cloves) it was just that much better! Also, we serve over lightly toasted (both sides) baguette slices & add small chunks of fresh mozzarella to the tomato mixture & serve as a refreshing cold appetizer/salad. Or at other times we cut the tomatoes into larger chunks & pile it all up on a toasted bread that's been rubbed with raw garlic & topped with mozzarella and/or parmesan & place under the broiler prior to piling the tomato mixture on top. The melted mozzarella layer helps keep the btread from getting soggy. I love easy recipes like this that are also versatile & always impressive!
Lovely recipe, I made a couple small changes, I used red wine vinegar instead of balsamic, oregano instead of basil, and stirred some crumbled feta into the tomato mixture. I then topped it with parmesan instead of mozzarella. Really yummy, the sundried tomatoes add a lovely tang to it. Thanks!!
Super rico
Great Recipe....I prefer to broil the baguette slices with a bit of garlic infused olive oil and shredded parmesan until just lightly toasted. I also serve the tomato mixture in a bowl, so that everyone can add as much as they want to their toasted bread. The balsamic vinegar really adds such a great flavor to this recipe!! The nice thing about making bruschetta is that you can alter it to your own liking. Thank you so much for posting this amazing recipe!
I so wanted to love this because it sounded so good but my family said it was only okay. I followed the directions exactly. We did not love it.
Good recipe, but if you want to take it up a notch, rub a raw garlic clove over the toasted bread and drizzle EOV on before adding the topping. The garlic melts into the bread and the EVO adds richness. I would leave the mozzarella off for a more authentic taste.
Everyone at my family Christmas party loved these! They were gone in about 5 minutes. I used my mini chopper for the sundried tomatoes--I only had dry ones, so I just added some olive oil and it was fine. I made it the night before so the flavors could meld and I'm glad I did. Yum!
I love this recipe, I make it whenever I can, I made it for my mom and she wouldn't stop asking for me to make more.
This was fantastic. I cut the recipe in half because it was just my husband and I. I had one and he had like 8 helping. AMAZING. The only substitutions I made was white Balsamic because I didnt want it to change the color and it is a little more mild. Also when I put the bread in the oven to toast I brushed with a little Olive oil and sprinkled the bread with a tiny bit of salt and pepper. When I topped the tomato mixture I used a combo of Parm/Romano. Fantastic. Im sure it would be wonderful as written as well.
Loved these! Perfect as is, would not change a thing! The sundried tomatoes add a whole new dimension to the flavor! I chopped them up a little smaller - they were pretty big out of the jar. Will definitely make this for future parties!!
Divine! My first time making bruschetta and it was very easy! Followed the suggestion of toasting a bit with olive oil before hand. Next time I'd add more basil- I love the stuff! Thanks so much!
This is awesome! Nobody has mentioned that in the list of ingredients it says 4 T. olive oil, *divided*. I don't see any place to divide it to :-) so just used 2 T. in the tomato mixture because the sundried tomatoes are also oily. It was fine that way. I made 'crunchy' toast out of the "Cheese Herb Bread" on this site, put the bruschetta on top, and used freshly grated parmesan. Great stuff!
Added an extra clove of minced garlic otherwise followed recipe exactly. Will be making these again.
This recipe was fabulous. Made topping ahead for a party and then put it on the bread and baked it there. Everyone loved it.
Great recipe. I followed earlier reviewers suggestions to lightly coat the bread with olive oil before putting under the broiler. I also dropped the dried tomatoes 'cause I didn't have any. The result was still excellent. Lots of compliments.
I made this for the first time for a family party last night. It is very good and everyone liked it! I think a little balsamic vinegar goes a long way and cut the amount in half. I also brushed the bread with a little olive oil before I toasted the slices. And, I used the preshredded italian cheese for the top as a timesaver. I know I will be using this recipe again.
This was really good. I omitted the sun-dried tomatoes, and it was still a big hit.
Very good recipe. It was delicious. Everyone at a recent gathering raved about it. I skipped the sun-dried tomatoes. Also, instead of mozzarella, I brushed bread with melted butter and sprinkle parmesan cheese.
The BEST bruschetta! I made a couple of changes though. Instead of the tomatoes packed in oil, I found canned tomatoes that were fire roasted with a hint of garlic (you can find these in any supermarket) and I used 1/2 cup of those. Then, I broiled the slices of bread for 1 minute on both sides. It helps with it being a bit soggy if you want a crispier bruschetta. I'm definitely keeping this recipe!
I loved this bruchetta recipe! I had my oven on 375 for another recipe & toasted my bread first, until crisp (not browned)with no added oil. Then I baked them again at that temp. with the topping on until the cheese melted. This made the bruchetta stay crunchy all evening. I would also recommend buying 2 baguttes. I ended up having enough topping for 1 1/2 baguette slices. Oh, and I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes for the fresh. It really helps the tomatoes stay on the bruchetta & makes this recipe even quicker to make!
This had nice flavor but next time I’ll use 2 teaspoons (rather than 2 tablespoons) balsamic and follow the recipe by preparing 10 mins ahead instead of hours prior as many have suggested- it came out too mushy and brownish. I preferred it w/the bread toasted but not the tomatoes as it tastes fresher. I added green onions as well.
Delicious! This takes a lot of chopping, but the final result is well worth it! My guests loved this; I'll serve it again for sure. It's going to become my standby bruschetta!
great recipe - my only change is to brush the bruschetta with olive oil and toast in a hot oven for 8 minutes prior to adding tomato mixture and cheese..........this makes it so crispy and even more tastey!
Realllly awesome Bruschetta. I even skipped the mozzarella and it was still amazing.
I get so many compliments on this dish that I just keeping making it again and again. I'm not a fan of sundried tomatoes, though, so I just use extra plum tomatoes.
My family LOVED this one, but I would decrease the balsamic and the garlic a bit (and I LOVE garlic).
This recipe is so very good! I made these as an appetizer for a small dinner party. Since I was serving 3 appetizers, I kept portions small ~ only 2 bruschetta per person. My guests were fighting over them!
O.M.G! SOOOOO delicious!! Other than doubling the recipe for a big party I followed the recipe for the tomatoe mixture almost exactly. The only thing I changed was the olive oil. I still can't believe it but I ran out of the olive oil so in a last minute pinch I used the left over oil from my sun-dried tomatoes. I figure t only added more yummy flavor than the olive oil alone. As far as the rest of the recipe goes I used fresh mozzarella cheese in place of the shredded and I rubbed garlic on the french bread slices after toasting them under the broiler. I will use this recipe from here on out! There is no other bruschetta recipe in my opinion!
This was so easy to make, and it was delicious! I only made one change, per the advice of other reviews: brush the bread with olive oil before broiling. It adds just a little bit more to an otherwise perfect recipe!
Easy to prepare, and was the absolute hit of the party! The balsamic is the key, but don't use too much. Remember to seed the tomatoes!
I made this tonight for friends coming over to play cards. It was a very BIG hit. they loved it. I will make this again and it's in my top 10 recipes... The only thing I changed was I used 1 can of chopped tomatoes. Everything else stayed the same....
I made this for an appetizer again tonight and this is one of my all-time favorite allrecipes. The sun-dried tomatoes add for a sweet taste that other bruschetta's are missing. I drizzled some reduced balsamic on the serving platter to make them extra pretty. Thanks!
Delicious and simple. let it marinate for however long you need.
This is a dish best served cold. Seriously, follow the instructions as listed here and the product is fantastic, but letting it sit a bit to reach room temperature brought out something extra from this dish.
I thought this was going to be a great recipe until I baked it in the oven and then I was so disappointed! The tomatoes were yucky and mushy after being cooked in the oven. I think I would much rather enjoy this recipe if the tomato mixture was topped on the toasted bread and it used fresh parmesan or romano cheese instead of the melted mozzerella.
Simple, easy, tasty
This is a fantastic recipe for bruschetta. I received numerous compliments at a party. I found that chopping up the sundried tomatoes works best. Chopping all the ingredients takes the most time.
as others suggested, i decreased the balsamic vinegar (halved it) and the garlic. it was GREAT!!!
At least 5 stars, or more. This was perfect. I used just dry sundried tomatoes, $5 for the ones in oil was alittle much. I also brushed the bread with olive oil and toasted it. Then put cheese on and broiled that, so people could top it with as much or as little bruschetta as they wanted. It took about 1 1/2 loafs of bread to use all the bruschetta, but it was heavenly. I will make this for every event from here on out. Thank you!
This is a great recipe. I've taken it to several parties and everyone loves it!
This is excellent! I used fresh basil and I'm telling you--dont bother making this unless you use fresh basil. It totally makes the dish. Instead of chopping all the tomatoes, I used my food processor and 'pulsed' it all together. It makes it a coarse, relish-like consistency. Also let this sit for several hours after making it because it truly gets better with age. I kept dipping into it with crackers before dinner because it was so addicting. My husband loved it--a total keeper!
I too didn't have the sun dried tomatoes packed in oil either but I had dried ones and just soaked them in water for a few minutes to soften them. Also, after I mixed all the ingredients together, I let it sit for a few hours to let the flavors marinate together. This recipe can be made ahead of time and just put on the bread and broiled in a couple of minutes. I think it helped a bunch. I found that the amount of this recipe needed to be doubled to fill a whole baguette. Maybe I cut my bread to thin or put too much on my bread, but I would double it next time. This was a hit at my most recent party and I will definitely make this again.
Delicious recipe! I must say it is better to use slices of mozzarella rather than shredded (I tried both). Even my kids ate this and they hate tomatoes! Thanks!
I am a BIG bruschetta fan! I make a zuchinni feta bruschetta thats out of this world, but this is the 2nd best bruscetta Ive tasted...and I did let it sit in the frig for a couple hours and wasnt too strong!
I put the tomato mixture together the night before serving....definitely a good step. Just before serving, toasted the bread slices, and topped with the tomatoes, popped them in a hot oven. Easy and delishious!
I've made this recipe many times now. I use lots more bread than is called for. Also, for added appeal for the kids, I add a slice of pepperoni. Better than pizza!
Turns out I don't know how to use a broiler and burned half my bread. That's not the recipe's fault, however. Very yummy, incredibly easy - just a tad bit too tomato-ey fpr me. Will cut down to four tomatoes for next time and use a loaf of French bread instead of a baguette (we were doing this more dinner style than appetizer). The balsamic gives it a nice little tang and the FRESH basil is absolutely CRUCIAL as it makes it taste so... well... fresh! Really good recipe, will definitely make again.
Delicious, supreme, did not make enough..lol
I converted recipe to serve 8. As a side dish it would have served 3 generously, and as an appetizer 4 perfectly. I used canned diced tomatoes, drained well. Fresh tomatoes would have been perfect. Used fresh basil as suggested in other reviews. Definitely the way to go. 5 stars for flavor and simplicity. The sun dried tomatoes packed in oil was enormous in cost at $7.60 USD for the jar. The expense is a bit much to me for a casual occasion (totalled nearly $15.00 USD for all non-standard ingreds.) For a dinner party, other formality or special occasion I'd make it again. Not too happy with the expense though. The recipe is great. FH loved it.
This is the best I have ever had! Thank you Laurie
My guests loved this recipe. They wanted a copy so they too could make it.
Excellent quick and easy recipe. I tend to like stronger tastes, so I didn't alter the balsamic vinegar or garlic like others had previously suggested. I think next time I make it, I will decrease the tomato a bit and add more fresh basil. I also used a parmesan/romano shredded cheese on top which was very tasty!
This recipe is the best for parties and get togethers. I make it the true italian way. I just broil the bread slices ahead of time for a minute or two on each side, then cut a garlic clove in half and rub it over one side of each piece. Then I just set out the toasted peices and a bowl of the tomato mixture. There is no need to heat it up. I also mix one cup of parmesan cheese in with the mixture instead of mozerella. delicious and so easy!
Enjoyed he flavor, but I thought it was quite greasy. I think I'll cut down on the oil next time.
This was a great recipe. Upon others' suggestions I did lessen the balsamic vinegar and garlic. I made half with grated mozarella on top. The ones with mozarella on top went quickest. It was the first-finished appetizer at our last party.
this was ok. Not authentic though. I didn't use cheese as I have never had Bruschetta with cheese before and no one really liked it. Will not make this again.
Great version of a classic appetizer. I used mini appetizer toasts as the base and had to use some canned diced tomatoes as I did not have enough fresh. Still turned out perfect!
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS. However, it is INCREDIBLY important to toast the baguette slices before loading up with topping, otherwise they come out soggy and falling apart. Otherwise, surprisingly tasty. =)
This was fantastic! I omitted the olive oil from the mixture and brushed the sliced baguettes with olive oil prior to broiling as recommended by another reviewer. As suggested, I also added a little oregano. I prepped the mixture and let it marinade for two hours which I think enhanced the flavor. This will be my go-to app for all future parties.
So delicious! A must for any italian food-lover. :) The recipe doesn't say to chop up the sun-dried tomatoes, but definitely do so, otherwise they are too big. Excellent!
Fabulous recipe as written! So easy and so very tasty, too. Thank you very much for this incredible recipe that I will be repeating often. YUMMY! Everybody gobbled them up fast even though I doubled the amount.
This is absolutely delicious! My kid requested we have it again, for the 2nd night in a row. The second time I added chopped mushrooms and topped with Asiago cheese. Just as yummy!
I made this for a Christmas get-together with my family tonight. It was such a hit. I loved it and I'll make it again and again. Thank You!!!
I didn't have any sun dried tomatoes, fresh basil or mozzarella cheese, so I used dried basil and left the rest out. But instead of broiling, I brushed my baguette with olive oil and browned in a pan before adding the fresh mixture. I know it isn't quite what's called for, but it still makes one of my all time favorite snacks in the world!
I made this as a study snack for a group of friends and not only was is uper easy, but it was the best tasting bruschetta I've ever had! I make it on a weekly basis for my study group :)
Amazing! This was a perfect mixture, and even my husband who isn't a big tomato eater enjoyed it. I put the leftover mix on chicken for dinner and it was good. Next time I will need to make more!
This is by far the best bruschetta I have ever made. Was pretty easy to make as well. My family prefers more traditional bruschetta so i dint add the mozzerlla at the end but followed the rest of the recipe to the letter and i was perfect. I also added a can of petite diced tomatoes because I didnt think i had enought fresh tomatoes and wanted to make alot. I made this for Christmas as one of our apps and it dissappeared! thanks for sharing, I will def be making this again!
A six star recipe. This is good year round. To simplify, I did as others and used 2 cans of well drained petite diced tomatoes. Also used 4 cloves of garlic, omitted the mozzarella, and spread goat cheese on the toast before adding the topping to broil. The balsamic vinegar and the fresh basil are essential.
Sooo delish and incredibly easy to prepare.
Really really yummy. I also completely cheated and used hunts canned tomatoes that I drained. They turned out super yummy and quick. Only thing I may change is to brush some olive oil onto the bread before toasting it so that it doesn't scorch as mine did initially.... but that was probably since I wasn't paying close enough attention!
BEST bruschetta i've tried! (and i've tried a lot) I made it for a dinner party and everyone thought it was from a restaurant! I took out the sun-dried tomatoes (not a fan, personally) and added a bit of feta cheese and toasted in the oven! delicious! thank you!
Absolutely delicious! Made exactly as written. Will make again and again!
I have made this many times before. This is amazing! I have now started adding capers to the mixture. I also omit the cheese and replace it with goat cheese. I am always looking for anything to add goat cheese. Everyone loves my version! It is amazing. But of course, without this original recipe i would have never had "mine" now :)
This was amazing, but the freshness of the basil/tomatoes definately made this what it was! I used 1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar(due to high sulfates and Im pregnant)instead of what was called for, and I didnt have sun-dried tomatoes so I used fresh organic cherry tomatoes with organic roma tomatoes and a little extra olive oil(just a tad). I also reduced the garlic to 1 clove(not a big garlic fan), and added about 1/4 Cup of finely diced bell peppers maybe a little less. I used sea salt and added parsley. This was great and I couldnt find baguetts so I just used toasted wheat bread and it was great. i will try a thicker bread next time, cuz it did make my bread soggy, but it was still great. My husband even loved it and he is not a fan of store bought tomatoes at all.
I did not like this bruschetta. I love fresh tomatoes and I think the sundried tomatoes were to much. I served it at a party and had lots left over.
Bets bruschetta recipe I have ever had! This is not too garlicky or contain onions, but it is sooooo flavorful. Like other reviewers, we used half the oil (since the sun dried tomoatoes are packed in oil, it adds plenty of oil). Instead of shredded mozzarella cheese, we cubed up fresh mozz and very lightly warmed the bruschetta in the oven before serving. Within 2 weeks, we made this 3 or 4 times for holiday parties and got rave reviews each time!
I made this and it was a hit!! I used only Roma tomatoes only because I did not have sun-dried but I am sure they would be good. I also used freshly grated parm rather than mozz and did not heat it. Everyone loved it!!!
Very easy and very delicious. I will make this again.
Amazingly good! I added 7 chopped kalmata olives for a briney bite, and let it sit in the fridge for up to 24 hours to "marry" the flavors. Whole cheese works better than shredded, too. Thanks for this yummy recipe!
The best bruschetta and sooo easy!
Great recipe! I was throwing a party in a big hurry--right after two exams. I had limited time and limited energy. I prefer to use fresh ingredients, but I had to cheat and use Recipe Ready! Petite Diced Tomatoes from a can. I also used sundried tomatoes that I soaked in olive oil overnight, rather than the kind from a jar (which always have added spices). Instead of mozzarella, I used a grated blend of Parmesan, Romano, and Asiago cheeses, simply because that was what I had. Even without using fresh ingredients, this was a hit. My guests could not get enough, AND it was quick and easy to prepare.
Best Bruschetta ever! Every time i make it, people tell me how great it is. I followed the recipe. The leftovers are great on omelettes!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections