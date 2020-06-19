Catherine's Pickled Blueberries

Think of this as blueberries with a bite. My friend Catherine serves this sweet/tangy sauce spooned over ripened goat cheese for a knock-'em-dead appetizer.

By foodelicious

Recipe Summary

cook:
35 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 40 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings: 96
96
Yield:
6 - 8 oz jars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

96
Original recipe yields 96 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the cinnamon sticks, cloves, and allspice berries onto the center of a 8 inch square piece of cheesecloth. Gather together the edges of the cheesecloth, and tie with kitchen twine to secure. Place spice sachet into a large saucepan and pour in the vinegar. Bring to a simmer over medium heat; cook for 5 minutes. Stir blueberries into the vinegar; cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. As the blueberries heat, gently shake the pot. Do not stir to avoid breaking the berries. Remove from heat, cover, and let stand at room temperature for 8 to 12 hours.n

  • Pour berries and liquid into a colander set over a bowl. Remove spice sachet. Transfer berries to hot, sterilized canning jars; reserve the liquid. Return liquid to saucepan and place over high heat. Stir in the white and brown sugars; bring to a boil. Boil until thickened, about 4 minutes.n

  • Ladle hot syrup over berries, leaving 1/2 inch headspace. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with sterilized lids; screw on rings.n

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then carefully lower the jars into the pot. Leave a 2 inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary until the water level is at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a full boil, cover the pot, and process for 15 minutes.n

Editor's Note:

For a quick-pickled version of this recipe, try Allrecipes Magazine's Catherine's Quick-Pickled Blueberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
27 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.9mg. Full Nutrition
