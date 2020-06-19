Catherine's Pickled Blueberries

Made this recipe as written (other than,... I didn't realize I needed 8 cups so 4 were fresh berries and 4 were frozen that we picked 2 weeks ago) and it was wonderful. Not to mention super easy. Helpful hints: 2 quarts worked out to 8 cups of berries. If you fill the jars to the top of the jars, you will get 3 250ml jars (or 3 cups). I filled 2/3 of the way and filled the rest with the juice and ended up with 4 250ml jars (or 4 cups). Wanted to make again, but my husband forgot to bring home the berries that were on sale this week and the sale ended today! Thanks for such a different idea!
Made this recipe as written (other than,... I didn't realize I needed 8 cups so 4 were fresh berries and 4 were frozen that we picked 2 weeks ago) and it was wonderful. Not to mention super easy. Helpful hints: 2 quarts worked out to 8 cups of berries. If you fill the jars to the top of the jars, you will get 3 250ml jars (or 3 cups). I filled 2/3 of the way and filled the rest with the juice and ended up with 4 250ml jars (or 4 cups). Wanted to make again, but my husband forgot to bring home the berries that were on sale this week and the sale ended today! Thanks for such a different idea!
This was extremely delicious. I changed some steps around since I wasn't canning it and I'm lazy. The steps I skipped turned out to be the ones that make it gel up, so I have a sauce rather than a chutney. The specific step to NOT skip is the one where you remove the berries and then boil the sauce for 4 minutes. I'm guessing since I left the berries in it for that step, I caused extra liquid to be released. This was still a very delicious appetizer served over cream cheese! Thanks for the recipe!
I am not a fan of pickled things; however, this was presented to me as a chutney so that I would try it! The trick worked. Very flavorful and great with cheese and crackers. I think it would also work well with grilled meats and seafood. Caution: this will stain your clothes!
WOW!! I was intrigued by this recipe...much to the dismay of my family. They all thought it sounded bizarre. We sampled it over goat cheese last night and LOVED it!! Today we tried it over brie. Even better!! I am making another batch to be sure I have enough for us to eat regularly and perhaps have some available for gifts during the holidays.
I just finished making a quarter batch of this recipe (I am not a canner), and all I can say is that I will now spend this day looking for new ways to delight in this very yummy recipe! I am not a huge lover of the spices used in this delicacy, but is this ever tasty! I'm glad I bought the bigger size of chevre yesterday! *****+!!!
I made this as written only doubled - FANTASTIC! I would give it more stars if I could. For canning, I doubled the recipe and got 14 half pints. The syrup thickened up just fine in the fridge but turned into purely watery liquid after canning - did not thicken at all! Next time I will add a pouch of liquid pectin and make into jam after they stand for the required 8-12 hours. These will make great gifts with some local Goat cheese. The watery canned pints were mixed thoroughly with cream cheese and served that way. People loved it!
Just had to come back and add that we served this after my brother's funeral a couple months ago and before the server knew I was the one who'd brought it, she told me I HAD to try the blueberries - lol - and she said she normally doesn;t like blueberries - Highly recommend! Going to make some for a Holiday party again even though blueberries aren't in season, but my jars have all disappeared! :) ----Delicious - but I would really like there to be more information on how far to fill the jars before adding the syrup - I had A LOT of syrup left over and doubling the recipe, I got only 3 half pints and 4 4 oz jars (to give away), so the equivalent basically of 5 half pints on a double recipe. So I added a little more sugar to the rest of the syrup and still had 2 full pints of syrup - maybe my berries were just too late season? or not as fresh as they should have been? I am sealing one jar of syrup and just refirgerating the other for pancakes, flapjacks etc. It's quite yummy just as a syrup too! (or maybe a stuffed french toast?! :) )
Delicious!! I sell blueberries and blueberry products at the local farmers market and was looking for new ideas for what to do with the berries when I happened across this one. It's a hit, not only at the market but at home as well. This recipe has definitely made it to the recipe book. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious with meats and bean recipes too! This is extremely close to our traditional family recipe, although we use ground spices instead. Each batch is always a different consistency depending on the amount of moisture in the berries, so cook down as needed. We cook it berries and all in one big stockpot and once syrupy, stir and ladle it into the waiting jars.
I made this last year, and have been milking the jars until now, when I can make more! My favorite use is a nice big salad with the blueberries and other veggies with some chevre and a burger on top. It sounds like most reviewers think it should be jelly-like. Mine came out as mostly full berries with a slightly syrupy liquid. I love that--the liquid serves as salad dressing for my aforementioned favorite dinner. It may sound weird to some, but I encourage everyone to try this recipe--it's delicious!!
I'm still in the canning phase but just how it tasted when I put in the jars I'm sure this is going to be AWESOME! Question - how much should the syrup fill up the jars? I would think that it would need to be filled right to the top of the blueberries but I ran out before I could do that for all of my jars. What I might have done wrong: I might have cooked the sauce too long and lost some there (I was having trouble sorting out when it was thick enough to be "thickened"). For step 2 and on - I couldn't get to the berries in 8-12 hours so I put them in the fridge and it ended up being about 36 hours. I used a lot of smaller jars instead of several big ones. Overall I'm sure it will still be great.
I made it tonight, but haven’t tasted the processed finished results yet. This recipe lacks a quantity - because you need to know how many jars to prepare. 3.5 - 4 pints. Also know that if you don’t get the last jar filled up to the proper headspace, it must be refrigerated and uses soon because it’s not shelf safe. I had about 3.5 pints so the half pint will go in the fridge to use first.
This recipe just won first prize in our local county fair. Really delicious and oh so easy. As others mentioned it really is more of a chutney than a pickle and goes great with meats. I served it with duck. Yum. The judges just ate it out of the jar I think. I offered to bring goat cheese and crackers but that's not how the judging works.
I was a little turned off by the name...but I read through these reviews and they sold me. And I'm glad they did! I don't know why I bothered to can any of it since I just want to eat it all now! This is delicious delicious delicious. It would be fantastic on cheesecake, cream cheese, chevre, roasted fowl...I only made a half batch...but I will definitely be making this again. Easy, Delicious, and a great use of extra blueberries.
This recipe is phenomenal. The blueberries have a mild and tangy flavor then the sweetness just bursts in your mouth with every bite. Served on toast with goat cheese and on falafels. Will try them with cocktail meatballs, too. I also used the brine to make a rum shrub cocktail. Thank you for the recipe!
I added a couple of star anise pods into the sachet, as well as some dried orange peel. I'm considering trying cardamom or nutmeg chunks for the next batch. We also made a little extra vinegar for the start and added the same proportion of sugar for the syrup. We're putting that over peaches and vanilla ice cream. It's kind of awesome!!
I only got 2 pints out of this and an extra pint of syrup. I cooked my berries in the evening and let them sit overnight for 12 hours. Not sure how many jars this is supposed to make. Extremely tasty though! Just wish I had more!
I followed the recipe exactly for the first time. I followed the timing, but found the sauce rather thin. Next time, I will probably boil the sauce longer to thicken it more, since I wasn't sure how thick it was supposed to be. The flavor was very good, but my family, who usually like this sort of thing, said that I didn't necessarily need to make it again. I think I will try it again, but may add some sort of spicy element and will thicken it a bit more so it isn't as runny. Cooking times always vary a bit, and now I know what to aim for. Thanks for a very good recipe!
I really liked the thought of these blueberries. They smell delicious and have everything in them that I love, but I am having a hard time finding a way to eat them that I like. They are pretty potent. Mixed with goat cheese, cream cheese, cheese cake, ice cream. They are good, just different.
How did I not know about this before! Turned out awesome. Didn’t have enough wild blueberries, so had to use some store bought as well. Made it as the recipe stated, the berries are tart, the syrup is sweet and tangy, can’t wait to try this on some good cheese!
Our season-ending supply of blueberries limited me to making a quarter-size batch; we wish we'd seen this recipe sooner! These are fabulous. One caution: don't overboil the syrup, especially if you have fillings that you'd like to retain!
I have eight blueberry bushes and am always looking for new recipes. I saw that Marianne made it and raved how delicious it is, so I gave it a try. On my, who-da-thunk pickled blueberries would be so darned tasty. I served with toasted baguette slices and Chèvre and cream cheese. A big hit! I could seriously get addicted to this different way of enjoying blueberries! I want to give this a 10!!!
People look at you so funny when you say you pickled blueberries!! Taking this back to Colorado next month to share. Made two batches and am so impressed with the results. Now I need to entertain so I can serve this. Great summer recipe to use all year long. Can imagine using it on boneless pork chops, chicken and in salads. Will use it as pictures on hearty bread slices and goat cheese. Yumm!! Saw another comment using it on salmon, poultry of pork. All sound terrific! Make this! Oh, Have a selection of bagels on hand for the next morning!! Too good for words!! I am eating this on Everything Bagels. Double Yumm!!
OMG!. I did alter this recipe a bit, but I can imagine it being great as followed (but perhaps a little more pungent). My changes were: Liquid changes: 1 1/4 cups Brags apple cider vinegar 1/4 cup good, syrupy balsamic vinegar juice of I lemon To the spice mix I added: 2 thin slices of fresh lemon peel about 1/2 tsp of dried orange peel I substituted the white sugar with local sage honey. I ended up with an entire jar of extra syrup (didn't use enough berries). As the vinegar tang of this syrup is very subtle and not at all strong, there are so many things to do with this syrup: over vanilla ice cream, mixed in a gin (or Rum)fix with fresh mint , definitely in yoghurt, I'm also thinking it would make a great sorbet. I can't wait to try all the possibilities. I hope my holiday batch is just as good.
Love this, and this time made a lot to give away as gifts. 2 quarts of berries makes 23 1/4-pint jars, which is the perfect size. But there was not enough syrup, so I had to concoct a batch. Next time, I'll make 1-1/2 times as much syrup.
Two different outcomes, depending on whether you can or not. If you don't, you will have a thicker, more syrupy sauce, similar to a chutney. If you can it, it will be watery, hence the pickled blueberries title. Will try it both ways to see which I prefer. (My guess is not canned.)
I ran across this recipe looking for a regular blueberry jam recipe. After looking at the ingredients I thought it sounded horrible. After reading the reviews I was very curious. I went exactly by the instructions and I fell in love with it. After the first week I had already eaten over half of what I had canned so I went back to the farmers market and just finished a double batch this morning. I'm taking the leftover juice and making a jam out of it right now. It will make a great bagel spread. Great recipe.
