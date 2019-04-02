Stuffed Leg of Lamb

1 of 37

Rating: 4 stars Fantastic recipe! Would've given it a 5 if I didn't find it a bit bland too so instead of fennel I used my old "cure all" Montreal Steak Spice on the outside. Perfect! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I cooked this last night and it turned out beautiful and tasted great. Got wonderful compliments. I softened the goat cheese and stirred in some fresh rosemary, thyme, parslel, and a couple minced garlic cloves before spreading it onto the spinach. Also used Lawry's Seasoned Pepper in the flour mixture and put more on the surface before baking. I think this gave it more of the flavor that some reviewers were missing. All in all, a wonderful recipe and I'm so glad I found it!!! (Most of us "tweak" everything a bit......doesn't mean the original wouldn't have been great, too.) Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I eat lamb and this looks amazing. I paired this with red skin mashed potatoes. I opted out on the fennel and used rosemary instead. I'm just not a big fan of fennel seeds. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Took this to a girl friends house and finished putting it together and cooked it on a rotesary (sorry for the spelling) and all loved it. Helpful (10)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe provides some very good guidance but falls short in the flavor department (bland). I corrected this by using Penzey's lamb seasoning in addition to the salt and pepper. Loved the spinach & goat cheese filling (I used a peppered goat cheese log from Harley Farms) but I need practice with the whole pounding/rolling process. I think the flour could also be omitted--it made a weird hard crust that seems unnecessary. Thanks for a great idea to get me started! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars This was great, but I too had to solve that pesky stuffing problem. So I took a piece of parchment paper and folded an equal length of foil around the outside of it. I laid the roast in the pan with the stuffing cut to one side, fat cap up. Then I oiled the parchment and with the help of the foil--parchment side pressed firmly against the stuffing and meat--molded a shield around the entire exposed cut, which kept the stuffing in pretty effectively without interfering with the roasting process. Viola! No leaky stuffing and a lovely, browned roast. I also cut down the size of this recipe considerably. Usually, I buy a full, $70 leg of lamb. I cut up some for stew or tajines, cut big chunks for kabobs, and leave the meat under the fat cap for a stuffed, butterflied roast like this one. That leaves me a nice bone to roast for broth and a decent amount of scrap meat for stuffed grape leaves. The only thing that gets thrown out unused is some silver skin. That overpriced leg of lamb becomes a much more economical cut. For this cut-down roast, you can use a 4 oz roll of goat cheese and just eyeball the rest. It should serve 4-6 people generously. I also roast it on top of halved baby new potatoes tossed with olive oil. Scrumptious! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars this made a beautiful presentation and the temp/time for baking were right on. Followed the recipe to the letter and it was good lamb but in all needed a little more flavor. Maybe more herbs some mint? more cheese? peppered crust? will certainly make again. thanks! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I would give this 10 stars if I could. The only thing I did differently was omit the pine nuts. This was a beautiful presentation and sooo flavorful. Thank you for an excellent recipe! Helpful (8)