Stuffed Leg of Lamb

Rolled leg of lamb stuffed with spinach, goat's cheese and pine nuts. Suggested: Serve with Brussels sprouts cooked in butter and fresh garlic. A scrumptious Irish cuisine that is sure to please!

By Patrick

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove plastic netting or twine from around the leg of lamb, if any, and open up the roast on a cutting board. Place the boned side of the roast up. With a sharp paring knife, cut away any excess fatty areas. Use a sharp knife to cut 1/2-inch deep slits in the meat about 2 inches apart, to help the meat lie flat. Cover the meat with a sturdy piece of plastic wrap or a cut-apart food storage bag, and pound the meat with a mallet or the edge of a small plate until the roast is about 3/4 inch thick everywhere, and 10 to 14 inches square.

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Sprinkle the upper side of the meat with salt and pepper, and then spread spinach leaves over the top of the roast to within 1/2 inch of the edges. Break up the goat cheese and sprinkle it evenly over the spinach, then sprinkle the pine nuts over the cheese.

  • Roll the roast up into a tight cylinder, and tie the roast together with kitchen twine at 2 inch intervals. It's okay if a little stuffing protrudes from the sides of the roast.

  • In a flat dish, mix together the flour, 1 tablespoon of salt, 1 tablespoon of pepper, the thyme, and the fennel seeds, and press the tied roast firmly into the flour mixture to coat all sides.

  • Heat the sesame oil in a heavy oven-proof or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until the oil shimmers, and sear all sides of the roast, including the ends, to a golden brown color. Lay the roast into the skillet, place into the preheated oven, and roast to your desired degree of doneness, or an internal temperature of 145 degrees F (65 degrees C) for medium, about 40 minutes. Remove from the oven, cover with a doubled sheet of aluminum foil, and allow to rest in a warm area 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 39.2g; carbohydrates 14.6g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 132.1mg; sodium 1092.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (37)

Most helpful positive review

Dangerus Chef
Rating: 4 stars
10/26/2010
Fantastic recipe! Would've given it a 5 if I didn't find it a bit bland too so instead of fennel I used my old "cure all" Montreal Steak Spice on the outside. Perfect! Read More
Helpful
(20)

Reviews:
jdennis706
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2012
I cooked this last night and it turned out beautiful and tasted great. Got wonderful compliments. I softened the goat cheese and stirred in some fresh rosemary, thyme, parslel, and a couple minced garlic cloves before spreading it onto the spinach. Also used Lawry's Seasoned Pepper in the flour mixture and put more on the surface before baking. I think this gave it more of the flavor that some reviewers were missing. All in all, a wonderful recipe and I'm so glad I found it!!! (Most of us "tweak" everything a bit......doesn't mean the original wouldn't have been great, too.) Read More
Helpful
(19)
leo
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2009
I eat lamb and this looks amazing. I paired this with red skin mashed potatoes. I opted out on the fennel and used rosemary instead. I'm just not a big fan of fennel seeds. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Pinckie
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2010
Took this to a girl friends house and finished putting it together and cooked it on a rotesary (sorry for the spelling) and all loved it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Ula
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2013
This was great, but I too had to solve that pesky stuffing problem. So I took a piece of parchment paper and folded an equal length of foil around the outside of it. I laid the roast in the pan with the stuffing cut to one side, fat cap up. Then I oiled the parchment and with the help of the foil--parchment side pressed firmly against the stuffing and meat--molded a shield around the entire exposed cut, which kept the stuffing in pretty effectively without interfering with the roasting process. Viola! No leaky stuffing and a lovely, browned roast. I also cut down the size of this recipe considerably. Usually, I buy a full, $70 leg of lamb. I cut up some for stew or tajines, cut big chunks for kabobs, and leave the meat under the fat cap for a stuffed, butterflied roast like this one. That leaves me a nice bone to roast for broth and a decent amount of scrap meat for stuffed grape leaves. The only thing that gets thrown out unused is some silver skin. That overpriced leg of lamb becomes a much more economical cut. For this cut-down roast, you can use a 4 oz roll of goat cheese and just eyeball the rest. It should serve 4-6 people generously. I also roast it on top of halved baby new potatoes tossed with olive oil. Scrumptious! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Alan Hollister
Rating: 4 stars
11/30/2009
this made a beautiful presentation and the temp/time for baking were right on. Followed the recipe to the letter and it was good lamb but in all needed a little more flavor. Maybe more herbs some mint? more cheese? peppered crust? will certainly make again. thanks! Read More
Helpful
(8)
BigShotsMom
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2009
I would give this 10 stars if I could. The only thing I did differently was omit the pine nuts. This was a beautiful presentation and sooo flavorful. Thank you for an excellent recipe! Read More
Helpful
(8)
SC949
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2014
WONDERFUL!! Made this for Easter to RAVES! I'd recommend it 100%. People asked to take leftovers home and called me to say there were having it for lunch. We made the recipe "as is" and added cornstarch and wine to the lamb dripping to make a sauce. The lamb was perfect as is.. but the sauce just punched up the flavor. I will make it again! Served with rustic mixed potatoes and asparagus. Read More
Helpful
(6)
