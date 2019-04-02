Fresh From the Vine Tortellini

Rating: 4.73 stars
55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 41
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A fresh sauce, perfect for using up that bumper crop of cherry tomatoes!

By Becca Miller

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place the cherry tomatoes on a baking sheet, and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Sprinkle on the oregano, salt, and pepper, and roll the cherry tomatoes around a few times to coat with the seasoned oil. Bake in the preheated oven until the tomatoes begin to burst, about 15 minutes.

  • Cook and drain the tortellini according to package directions, and set aside in a serving dish.

  • In a skillet, heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil over medium-low heat, and cook and stir the garlic until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat, and stir in the pesto and roasted tomatoes. Smash the tomatoes with a fork to break open, stir to combine, and pour the sauce over the tortellini. Sprinkle with shredded Parmesan cheese and torn basil leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
672 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 68.6g; fat 35.2g; cholesterol 66.6mg; sodium 688.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (52)

Most helpful positive review

grifdogg
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2009
Great Recipe - Place tomatoes oil oregano salt and pepper in a zip lock bag to coat tomatoes - much easier and not as messy. Read More
Helpful
(42)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2012
I took MinnesotaGirl's lead and roasted a medium zucchini with the tomatoes. I did have to increase the EVOO for the roasting by an additional two tablespoons. Other than that I kept to the recipe. This pasta dish is WONDERFUL. I wanted a meatless meal for this week--I'll tell you we didn't even miss the meat! I served this with buttered crusty italian bread and it was a filling and delicious meal. Read More
Helpful
(39)
Minnesota_Girl
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2010
Great way to use up those grape and cherry tomatoes (had an entire shoe box full)! I find that using a potato masher works well to break up the tomatoes. I also roasted a zucchini and threw it in because it needed to cooked. Used fresh herbs from the garden and a healthy shake of red pepper flakes because we like a lot of spice - highly adaptable to suit your tastes. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(32)
Lady Sam
Rating: 4 stars
07/22/2013
What a great recipe idea but I changed it so much I'm not sure which recipe I'm rating. I used the plastic bag trick suggested by another reviewer and added about a half of a sweet onion quartered. Then put it all on a roasting pan lined in parchment paper. They roasted for 20 minutes with a turn about halfway thru. I sautéed 3 garlic cloves in olive oil and added some fresh pesto spiced with red pepper. When the tomatoes were done i just funneled the parchment paper and poured it all in the pan with the garlic. After boiling pasta I added a good splash maybe a half cup of the pasta water to the mix. Easy fast and a good way to use all the tomatoes. Next time I think I will roast a red pepper along with the tomatoes and onions and then throw it all in a food processer and make a smooth sauce. Read More
Helpful
(14)
BRANGIE
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2013
What a great recipe! I did change/add the following and it was simply outstanding!!! I doubled it and purchased the 19oz bag of frozen Tortellini from the freezer section as it was WAY more affordable. I added zucchini a yellow pepper and red onion to the tomato in the oven and threw all veggies in a bag and added oil and spices that way (easier and you use less oil). Save some of the pasta water to add to the entire mixture if it's a little too dry and then top with a quick splash of quality EVOO sea salt crushed red pepper flakes and crumbled goat cheese. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Julia O'Brien Gaffney
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2013
Wow!!! I made this for my mother yesterday who loves everything authentic Italian. She has been to Italy many times and she said this was the way the Italians ate. Light with not too much sauce. I have to say I will make this many times in the future. I felt like it was truly the delicious taste of a great chef. Wow!!!! I didn't change anything except I didn't have spicy pesto so I just added some cayenne pepper to the pesto. It was all good!!! SO easy!!! Read More
Helpful
(8)
SUEASTY
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2013
I cannot wait to make it.I love when people give recipe ideas to improve a recipe -this recicpe sounds easy and yummy. I will give my real recview after I make it! i need to wait for my tomatoes as they are ripening late this year. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Jenben
Rating: 4 stars
09/09/2009
Good way to use cherry tomatoes. Easy to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Mottessl
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2014
This was so delicious and fresh! Read More
Helpful
(3)
