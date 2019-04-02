Fresh From the Vine Tortellini

Great Recipe - Place tomatoes oil oregano salt and pepper in a zip lock bag to coat tomatoes - much easier and not as messy.
I took MinnesotaGirl's lead and roasted a medium zucchini with the tomatoes. I did have to increase the EVOO for the roasting by an additional two tablespoons. Other than that I kept to the recipe. This pasta dish is WONDERFUL. I wanted a meatless meal for this week--I'll tell you we didn't even miss the meat! I served this with buttered crusty italian bread and it was a filling and delicious meal.
Great way to use up those grape and cherry tomatoes (had an entire shoe box full)! I find that using a potato masher works well to break up the tomatoes. I also roasted a zucchini and threw it in because it needed to cooked. Used fresh herbs from the garden and a healthy shake of red pepper flakes because we like a lot of spice - highly adaptable to suit your tastes. Thanks for sharing!
What a great recipe idea but I changed it so much I'm not sure which recipe I'm rating. I used the plastic bag trick suggested by another reviewer and added about a half of a sweet onion quartered. Then put it all on a roasting pan lined in parchment paper. They roasted for 20 minutes with a turn about halfway thru. I sautéed 3 garlic cloves in olive oil and added some fresh pesto spiced with red pepper. When the tomatoes were done i just funneled the parchment paper and poured it all in the pan with the garlic. After boiling pasta I added a good splash maybe a half cup of the pasta water to the mix. Easy fast and a good way to use all the tomatoes. Next time I think I will roast a red pepper along with the tomatoes and onions and then throw it all in a food processer and make a smooth sauce.
What a great recipe! I did change/add the following and it was simply outstanding!!! I doubled it and purchased the 19oz bag of frozen Tortellini from the freezer section as it was WAY more affordable. I added zucchini a yellow pepper and red onion to the tomato in the oven and threw all veggies in a bag and added oil and spices that way (easier and you use less oil). Save some of the pasta water to add to the entire mixture if it's a little too dry and then top with a quick splash of quality EVOO sea salt crushed red pepper flakes and crumbled goat cheese.
Wow!!! I made this for my mother yesterday who loves everything authentic Italian. She has been to Italy many times and she said this was the way the Italians ate. Light with not too much sauce. I have to say I will make this many times in the future. I felt like it was truly the delicious taste of a great chef. Wow!!!! I didn't change anything except I didn't have spicy pesto so I just added some cayenne pepper to the pesto. It was all good!!! SO easy!!!
I cannot wait to make it.I love when people give recipe ideas to improve a recipe -this recicpe sounds easy and yummy. I will give my real recview after I make it! i need to wait for my tomatoes as they are ripening late this year.
Good way to use cherry tomatoes. Easy to prepare.
This was so delicious and fresh!