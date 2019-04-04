Spiced Coconut Coffee

Don't let the ingredients scare you off. This coffee has a bit of a kick, but it's just right for warming up on those cold winter days. It's easily made in a french press or a regular drip coffee maker. The cinnamon stick can be used more than once. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with ground cinnamon if desired.
I was so looking forward to this and realized at the last minute that I had no coconut milk, so.... since I had ground enough coffee and spices for a half pot of coffee, I added about 1/4 tsp of coconut extract to the pot of coffee then added fat-free half and half to each cup. Nice treat in the morning and also a nice after-dinner coffee! I will definitely pick up some coconut milk to try this one again. Thanks for sharing!
I like the idea of this, but I didn't care for the cloves, and the honey was too sweet for my taste (I'd prefer it less sweet, and I'd use agave or sugar). Also, this makes weak coffee as written. It's a good start, though!
I love coconut, so I couldn't resist trying this. It tastes great! The coffee flavour is a little weak, maybe it's just the brand we buy. Surprisingly, my fiance liked it too despite his aversion to all things coconut. I would make this again as a treat; coconut milk isn't a staple in our house. Will try it with a stronger blend of coffee next time.
had to make a few changes, but enjoyed it anyway. Will try it the original way, next time. Instead of crushed red pepper, I used Cayenne pepper. I didn't have a cinnomon stick so i added about 1/2 tsp of ground cinnomon. I think it was a little on the weak side (for cinnomon). I wondered about the 2 whole cloves, but went with it anyway. I didn't find them to overpower the flavor. Infact, there is a spice flavor, but it isn't overwhelming at all. I bearly noticed the pepper (only because I knew to look for it), my husband didn't notice it at all. This is a fun drink I would consider doing again! though I want to do it with whip and cinn on top next time.
Yum! I'm drinking this right now. It really hits the spot. I found this recipe when I was going to make coffee and realized I was out of milk but had a can of coconut milk on hand. I didn't have cinnamon stick so I used 1/2 teaspoon ground and it was good but I will try the stick next time since I will definitely be making this again. Thanks!
This is a tasty cup of coffe. My husband didn't care to try this recipe, and since some reviews thought the coffee was too weak I used an already brewed cup of coffe. I put 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper, 1/4 tsp cinnamon & 1 clove in a tea bag. I poured the coffee over it & let it steep a little. Then I heated the coconut milk & honey to mix in with it. it turned out tasty. It's probably better with the spices brewed into the coffee though, but I'll make this again. Thanks for the recipe.
I hate to give this such a bad review, but I was really disapointed in the result. I love spice and coconut so I was really excited to try this, but it just wasn't very good. I followed everything as written, however I did use lite coconut milk, which may have made a difference. I didn't think it had much of a flavor other than coffee with a bit of spice. The coconut wasn't very strong and I didn't taste the clove or cinnamon at all. It may have been that the coffee pot brewed so quickly that the spices didn't have a chance to filter through. I won't make this again.
Very creamy, sweet with a hint of cider-like flavor! I used about 3 tbs of coffee grounds instead of 2 and added a hint of ground nutmeg into the grounds. Perfect for someone who strives to eat more naturally, is lactose intolerant or even Paleo, like myself! Even the non-paleo boyfriend approved. I will definitely make this again! plus it smells so good! mmm!
Very nice! I used 1T honey and 1T sugar-free coconut syrup, everything else exactly as stated. Would be wonderful with whipped cream on top.
I liked this a lot. I didn't use a brewing machine. Rather, I just filtered the coffee and spices with boiling water in a press. I will leave out one of the cloves next time, but that's just a personal preference. I topped it with some whipped coconut cream.
I'm a starbucks junkie and love lattes, pretty much all coffee, really; this recipe is very delicious. I've made it a few different ways, because I am low carbing. I use only half to 1 tsp. Honey, and I've also tried it with a little cream added to the coco milk mixture. With or without the cream it's very tasty, and I love the peppery kick.
I loved this coffee! It was a very unique, flavorful cup of coffee! I adapted this recipe for a single serve, instant, decaf, coffee method because I'm the only coffee drinker in the house! It worked perfectly! This is what I did...I brewed a cup of instant coffee in the microwave. Then in a tea bag sleeve I added the following spices as listed in the recipe...1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon and 1/4 tsp. ground cloves. I dipped this into my coffee and let it steep for 2 minutes. Removed the spice filled tea bag and added the honey and coconut milk. I also added 3 drops of coconut extract for extra coconut flavor! This was exactly what I wanted! I'll be drinking this alot from now on!
Good but it is definitely spicy.! I usually prefer skipping the crushed red pepper flakes unless it is an ItaliItalina dish but it is a good reason to let the coffee set and become completely cool then it is better than hot because with the red pepper flakes it is too hot. I like sweet! It is nice for something different but I think I will try it again without the red pepper.
