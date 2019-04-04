Spiced Coconut Coffee

Don't let the ingredients scare you off. This coffee has a bit of a kick, but it's just right for warming up on those cold winter days. It's easily made in a french press or a regular drip coffee maker. The cinnamon stick can be used more than once. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with ground cinnamon if desired.

Recipe by Heather

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the ground coffee, red pepper, cloves, and cinnamon stick in a coffee filter set into a drip coffee brewer. Pour the water into the brewer's water reservoir. Set the coffee brewer on to brew.

  • While the coffee brews, gently warm the coconut milk in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in the honey until the honey is dissolved. Pour the brewed coffee into the mixture; stir. Divide the liquid into two mugs to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 12.2g; sodium 21.2mg. Full Nutrition
