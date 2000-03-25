Creamy Peanut Towers
These are perfect for potlucks, get togethers, or as snacks for the kids. Everyone loves them! You may want to quadruple the recipe. Use toothpicks to keep the creamy towers from tumbling.
Try this with Nutella (hazelnut chocolate spread) without butter. It is fantastic. I would recommend, for visual effect, to use dark wheat bread alternated with the white. Yummy!Read More
I dont get it. Tastes just like bread with some peanut butter smeared on it. I was browsing appetizers, and saw this one. Figured my 2 year old would like it, and thinking that if I made it, I might be surprised. But nope, just as I suspected, it was not worthy of following a recipe for.Read More
I made this without the butter (too much fat!) and they were excellent. They didn't last. They kids and myself gobbled them right up.
I modified it to use whole wheat bread, organic peanut butter, and banana slices or strawberry slices for the sweetness. Much more tastier and very healthy!
This is a tasty kid-friendly recipe. My nieces love to be in the kitchen when they're here, so I usually have several recipes printed up from this site that have been rated for children. They both said that this was two thumbs up material. Thanks for the great idea Marc.
My kids loved this! Tried it as written, next time with the nutella...they liked it both ways, but my kids love chocolate, so with nutella was the #1 choice. I will be making again for kids parties! Thanks!
This was very delicious, but cutting the bread was difficult because it kept falling apart. the towers also got "smushed down" becasue of the cutting.
This was so fun! I did one batch peanut butter and the other batch peanut butter and nutella. I big hit!
yummy when I made them! Maybe my bread was too soft, because the bottom piece got really flat, but they still tasted great! I made four pieces per sandwich, I think they would of smooshed around too much if I tried 9. They look beautiful and I'm serving them at a tea for pre-teen girls tomorrow!
My three year old is very picky and will not even eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, but she ate this! It was very creamy and a nice change. Thanks for sharing!
My kids loved this recipe and it was so quick and easy! I made more layers so the "towers" were higher. Next time I'll use the fancy toothpicks to hold them together.
The rating is based on my second grade class' reaction to it: They LOVED it! They loved making it, though I think for kids just learning to spread, the bread should not be extremely fresh. It rips very easily. The butter should also be very soft. We did not add the sugar but I don't think it was necessary since we used a commercial brand peanut butter and not a natural one. We cut the towers into quarters instead of ninths. Eveyone really enjoyed eating them since they were slightly different but familiar at the same time.
this was way to rich with peanut butter and butter. But my little brother loved them and liked making them.
its ok, but not my fav.
This looks good for a party or snack!! Yum
