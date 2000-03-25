Creamy Peanut Towers

18 Ratings
These are perfect for potlucks, get togethers, or as snacks for the kids. Everyone loves them! You may want to quadruple the recipe. Use toothpicks to keep the creamy towers from tumbling.

By Marc Rimmer

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Butter a slice of white bread. Spread peanut butter on the bread over the layer of butter. Sprinkle sugar over the top of the peanut butter layer.

  • Place a slice of wheat bread on top of the white bread and repeat the layering of butter, peanut butter and sugar. Top the wheat bread with a slice of white bread.

  • Cut the layered slices into 9 pieces. Insert toothpicks into the pieces and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 104.1mg. Full Nutrition
