Twice Baked Potatoes

I should have read all of the reviews before I cooked this. After the fact, I agree with several of the reviewers that this was WAY to spicy. The adults could handle it (uncomfortably) but the kids could not. Every member of the family went racing for their drinks after the first bite. Underneath the fire, the potatoes were acually very flavorful (how can you miss with all that butter, cheese, sour cream, and bacon). It was a shame, therefore, that the spice deterred the family from consuming more. I followed the recipe carefully, so I don't think the excess spice was my doing. I used what I thought were four average baking potatoes (2.59 pounds from the receipt). Perhaps the trick is to have four massive potatoes. Barring that, I would recommend cutting the red pepper at least in half. As the recipe stands, the average rating from y family was 2.3 stars.