Twice Baked Potatoes

This is great as a side dish or as an appetizer. Melted cheese and crumbled bacon are the highlights of the flavorful, creamy filling.

Recipe by Jamie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Use a fork to pierce the potato skins.

  • Bake the potatoes unwrapped for about 1 hour, or until soft, in the preheated oven.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Over medium-low heat melt the butter in a large saucepan. Combine onion, mushrooms, red pepper, garlic powder, pepper, chives and salt. Cook slowly, stirring occasionally until the onions are soft.

  • Slice open the baked potatoes and, keeping the skins intact, scoop the insides into a medium bowl. Transfer the onion mixture to the bowl. Mix in the sour cream. Pour in 1/2 of the cheese and continue mixing until all ingredients are well blended.

  • Using a large spoon, fill the potato skins with the mixture. Top with bread crumbs, the remaining cheese and bacon.

  • Return the potatoes to the preheated oven and continue baking for about 15 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the filling is slightly brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
859 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 73.5g; fat 50.3g; cholesterol 134.7mg; sodium 1497.3mg. Full Nutrition
