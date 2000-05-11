Twice Baked Potatoes
This is great as a side dish or as an appetizer. Melted cheese and crumbled bacon are the highlights of the flavorful, creamy filling.
Very good! I do recommend to cut back on the onion! I LOVE onions and I had doubled the recipe to make 8 potato's and halfed the onion's because it seemed like a lot to me and it was still very potent. Very good though! Thanks for the recipe! I will make this again!Read More
These have the potential to be FABULOUS, but they were way too spicy for our family's taste. We have two little ones at home who couldn't even begin to eat these. I generally like spicy foods, but these were a little over the top. Next time, I'll cut the red and black pepper in half and see how it works.Read More
These are hands down the best stuffed potatoes ever. I leave out the bread crumbs, but otherwise follow the recipe. I made them for Christmas Eve and they were a huge hit. Now I make them about once a week.
A great alternative to the usual baked potato. It takes a little more time, but is so good! I used reduced fat sour cream, 2% cheddar cheese and less butter and it was still delicious! I would recomend mashing the potatoes when all of the ingrediants get into the bowl to make a more creamier mixture. I will definately make this again! Thanks!
Outstanding baked potatoes, even if you leave out the red pepper and the mushrooms, as I did. Thanks for sharing Jamie.
Im just learning to cook, and this recipe was very simple to follow. They turned out great and my guests loved them, they even asked for the recipe! The first batch I made though, the filling ran out all over when in the oven. My second attempt I didnt hollow so much out of the skins and they were perfect!
Best twice baked taters I have ever had!! Needed to reduce the red pepper though...too much for our taste.
Yuck! I normally love twice-baked potatoes, but this recipe was not the best. Too much onion, too much red pepper, and too much black pepper (and I had cut them down to begin with). I also used huge potatoes, so I don't know what the problem was. I won't be making these again.
these are yummy....mmmmmm, I love twice baked potatoes, this is the best so far
This is definitely the best twice-baked potato receipe that I have came across. If you don't like hot/spicy foods, I would suggest that you use less red pepper. Also, I omit the bread crumb topping as I don't like the texture.
The ingredients were terrific and everybody loved this except for one thing: too much red pepper. The red pepper overwhelmed the other flavors. Next time I will add half the red pepper. And this is coming from someone who's family loves spicy food.
I tried this recipe with a few minor variations and my guests really liked it. I used 9 small Golden Russets in lieu of the large baking potatoes, omitted the bacon (to satisfy the vegetarians) and used only 1/4 tsp. red pepper (1/2 tsp. might have been better). The potatoes were even better the day after--something I'll remember next time I make them. Thanks for a great recipe!
They were very tasty, but it wasn't easy. I actually ended up ripping my potatoe skin and in a panic decided to form egg shaped balls out of the mixture and baking them as instructed. Surprisingly, they were great! In fact, I might even make that mistake agian on purpose!
These were better than I expected they would be, even with all the reviews. I mean, how fantastic can a potato be? Pretty darn fantastic. I used 1/2 a lg sweet onion and no chives. 1/4 tsp of red pepper because I can't handle anything remotely spicey and center cut bacon to lower the fat slightly. Oh, and cheddar jack cheese because that was what I had. I made up the full batch and am freezing the leftovers. Awesome recipe! Thanks.
I made this for our Christmas dinner this year. My family likes spicy and these were pretty good but not as explosive as I imagined them (and talked them up) to be after reading prior reviews. I made some changes - I didn't have baking potatoes, so I used Yukon Golds and rather than re-stuffing them into the shells, since they're softer and not as "reliable" containers, I lined a casserole dish with the discarded skin pieces and layered the mixture on top. I added a few ingredients to mirror how I would build a "custom baked potato" based on what I had around the kitchen, and refrigerated the "once baked" casserole to re-bake the next day, making prep for a big family dinner much easier. The casserole was delicious and the leftovers were quickly eaten up. I will make this again!
These are the Bomb!! I did change a few things. Not for kids though. I went with 1 Tbsp butter, and 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper from reading the reviews. I tasted before hand knowing I could add more if needed and it did not need more than that and it was perfect!! I love the idea of the mushrooms in it! This would have been all 5 stars but I think it would be much to spicy for kids. Thanks Jamie for this wonderful recipe!
This was the best recipe for twice baked potatoes I've ever tried. It was so delicious! I did cut the amount of red pepper to 1/2 teaspoon and it was still pretty spicy. Thanks for sharing. I will be making this one for many occasions in the future.
GREAT APPETIZER!!!!!!!!!!!!! Better than any restaurant version. I used Yukon Gold Potatoes because I rarely have baking potatoes in the house. Turned out great, crispy skins, creamy texture. I will definately make this again. I highly recommend .
These were wonderful. I followed the recipe closely, except I took the suggestion to use the precooked bacon - and was thankful for the shortcut. We loved the spicy red pepper kick.
By far the best baked potatoes ever! I found the red peppers a bit much though and so only used a fraction of the recommended amount.
These took a little extra time, but they were good!!! I left out the mushrooms, and used bacon bits instead. I also threw in some minced garlic in place of the garlic powder. My hubby loved it as is, but I'm thinking next time, I might substitute softened cream cheese for the sour cream! I'll be reheating them tonight and looking forward to eating them!!!
This recipe is incredible - best twice-baked potatoes my family's ever had! I omitted the red peppers (based on other reviewers' comments that they made the potatoes too spicy for children) and the mushrooms (my husband doesn't care for them), and still, this side dish stole the show. Because so many ingredients are added to the potato, I had lots of leftover "insides," so I made a cassarole with the leftovers by putting it in a cassarole dish, sprinkling it with breadcrumbs, extra cheese, and extra bacon. It was absolutely delicious! This time, I used reduced-fat sour cream and cheese, and half regular bacon and half turkey bacon; next time, to make it healthier, I'll use fat free sour cream and cheese, and all turkey bacon.
yessssssssssssssssssss
Baked these for Christmas and froze six halfs to use at a later date. Reheated today and I swear they were even better than on Christmas day. I will most certainly make these again. Thanks for a great recipe.
Great stuff :)... Big winner, strongly suggested for the upcoming play offs... I grilled market steaks and sliced them over the top of each, then as a side I put out saute' onions, mushrooms, chives, bacon bits, and sour cream. Don't re-heat the meat if you are melting cheese on top, makes it over cooked 'n rubbery... Mmmm, Thanks...
This is the best recipe for twiced baked potatoes. There is so much flavor! It is now a favorite of my family and they ask for it on a regular basis.
I omitted the mushrooms just because I didn't have any. Yummy yummy dish that my boyfriend and I loved! I will make it again!
Twice baked potatoes are one of my favorite ways to fix potatoes. This recipe was REALLY good... The only thing I would change would be to make more of the filling. I think my potatoes were a little larger than most and it left the filling a little dry. Even so, the potatoes were great!
I baked as directed but did not have mushrooms so didn't use them. VERY tasty but too spicy for the kids and those not used to spicy foods. I will definitely make again but cut down on the red pepper depending on who I'm making it for.
What a HIT!!! I followed the recipe exactly, except for just using a dash of red pepper (because of the previous reviews) and they were perfect. I also purchased the Hormel Fully Cooked Bacon Pieces instead of going to the trouble of cooking the bacon which turned out to be a great short cut. They turned out simply beautiful. The mushrooms & onions added the "gourmet" touch. Even the "picky" eaters in the group loved them. Thanks for a great recipe.
DELICIOUS! I cut down the red pepper to 1/2 tsp. and also the garlic powder to 1/2 tsp. Otherwise, they were perfect! We served them at a party we hosted, and they were a huge hit and were devoured almost instantly!
Gooooood!!
Very good, I added some french fried onions to the top and it added some more crunch. Will make again.
Add some bacon grease to the potato mixture for additional flavor (1-2 T)
these are really good. No more store bought for me. thank you for the recipe. quite easy to make ! yum
Yummy! We found it rich enough to be a main dish, though. Kids loved it.
very tasty. Would have never put crushed red pepper in a stuffed spud but it works great. ty for posting
Warning! Very hot! should be on this recipe. One review said "way to spicy for her family" was absolutely right. It was rich and flavorful, very good, but needs way less pepper flakes. After all the extra time it takes to make these and then to have your children not be able to stand the heat? Disappointing, but I will definitely make again.
These were easy to make and yummy...but, a little spicy. Next time I'll easy back on the pepper.
Made this twice so far and a favorite for entire family. Time consuming but well worth it. Didn't alter recipe at all.
Very yummy but wayy too spicy. Next time I will cut the red pepper in half. I would recommend everyone do this! I love spicy food but even this was a little too much. Other then that, great recipe!!
These potatoes were delicious! I omitted the bacon (I simply don't like it) and used only half of the cayenne (was still plenty spicy). Other than that I followed the recipe exactly and it came out better than I expected. The veggie mixture really makes the dish. I will definitely make this again!
Awesome. Everybody in my family is picky for different reasons and we all loved this recipe.
One word........WOW!! These were awesome!! I didn't have any chives on hand but they were still awesome...I also cut the red pepper in half & they still had a "kick" to them. In my hubby's words.."EXCELLENT!!" Thanks so much for a keeper recipe!
These were great! I added half a bar of cream cheese and omitted the bread crumbs that was the only alteration. My daughter is an excellent cook and she thought these were great!
I have had a lot of twice baked potatoes in my lifetime, but these are hands-down the BEST ever! My recipe box will never hold another twice baked potato recipe. Jamie, thank you so much for this recipe!
This recipe is a keeper! I have tried several others in the past, but I will only use this one from now on. It's the seasonings that make this recipe stand out. I did leave out the mushrooms as a personal preference, otherwise I wouldn't change a thing!!
I eliminated the garlic, onions, mushrooms and red pepper. Delicious
I thought this recipe had too many spices even though I left out the red pepper. The flavor didn't blend well. I thought the potatoes were okay but not great. My boyfriend really liked them though.
Pretty good the kids loved it.
This is one of the best, when my picky son tried it this was his reaction,"mom what is this explosion of flavor in my mouth" Thank you
I LIKED THESE POTATOES. I WAS SHORT ON TIME SO I MICROWAVED THEM, THEN BAKED THEM FOR FIFTEEN MINUTES. I DID NOT HAVE SOUR CREAM SO I USED RANCH DRESSING INSTEAD. TASTY.
Not only are these potatoes delicious but they are really pretty simple too. I did make some minor changes and cut the amount of cheese and onions in half - they were seriously yummy. I did think thank that they were a little too salty but that could be because our bacon was cured by a local butcher and has a more full flavor. Next time I will taste the filling beofre I add the salt. : )Thanks for sharing this recipe with everyone! I will be making these for a long time.
Very indulgent but worth it! I really think the red pepper is the key flavor missing from other recipes I've tried.
A bit time consuming but DELISH!
I fixed this for some company last night and they were an absolute hit! I didn't have mushrooms and the didn't use the red pepper or the bread crumbs - but they still turned out awesome. Nothing but compliments on this one.
Very good! I have never thought to put mushrooms in twice baked potatoes and we loved that addition. I was out of bacon and we don't eat onions/chives, but these were still SO good. I did cheat a little and I nuked the potatoes for a few minutes to speed it up a little bit. I only baked them in the oven for about 30 minutes, just long enough to finish baking and get the skin crispy. I'll be making these again. Thank you :)
Very good - I followed the recipe except for the mushrooms and red pepper.
They were excellent! i left out the bread crumbs and they were still great!
really good. i used turkey bacon, and fat free sour cream, and low fat cheese to cut down on fat, and such. and still sooooo yummy!
I should have read all of the reviews before I cooked this. After the fact, I agree with several of the reviewers that this was WAY to spicy. The adults could handle it (uncomfortably) but the kids could not. Every member of the family went racing for their drinks after the first bite. Underneath the fire, the potatoes were acually very flavorful (how can you miss with all that butter, cheese, sour cream, and bacon). It was a shame, therefore, that the spice deterred the family from consuming more. I followed the recipe carefully, so I don't think the excess spice was my doing. I used what I thought were four average baking potatoes (2.59 pounds from the receipt). Perhaps the trick is to have four massive potatoes. Barring that, I would recommend cutting the red pepper at least in half. As the recipe stands, the average rating from y family was 2.3 stars.
Delicious! Will make many times. Skipped the mushrooms and bread crumbs. Added a little more crushed red pepper for some extra kick.
These were fantastic!! I had no cheddar so I used 4 oz american slices and 4 oz of chipotle cheddar cheese. Because of that I eliminated the crushed red peppers. The potatoes had a nice kick to them thanks to the chipotle. I made a big batch and then froze six. Thanks for a keeper.
This is a GREAT recipe!!! I had been looking for a recipe like the ones my mom used to make and this is perfect. They have a little bit of heat but not too much. I made a few changes: I cut down a tiny bit on the onion (I buy onions from Costco, which are huge, and one large onion would have been a bit much). I left out the mushrooms and chives because I'm not a big fan of either. I also buttered and salted the skins before baking the potatoes and instead of cooking bacon myself I just used a bottle of Hormel bacon pieces. Mixing this is really easy if you have a KitchenAid mixer, just put all the ingredients in and let it mix for you. I usually have to double this recipe any time my friends hear I'm making them because they can't get enough.
Very good, but I kinda overcooked the potatoes so they were a bit dry - but the filling was awesome...was thinking - maybe trying cream cheese instead of sour cream? Might be tasty.
Love this recipe, very easy and delisous!! My daughter don't like potatoes no matter how they are prepared, but she loved these.
I've been making this recipe for a couple of years, and it's always great. You really can't go wrong with changing up the ingredients a litle bit to suit your taste. I do not use the large baking potatoes; rather, I do as another user suggested and use small red potatoes. I cut them in half, toss the potatoes in a little oil and salt, then bake them cut-side down until done. This takes much less baking time than with the larger potatoes, and they make nice, small servings. I also like to half the sour cream and add about 4 ounces of cream cheese to give them a little different taste and texture.
It was TASTY!!! Better than any restaurant could have done it. Will make again and again and again... You get the picture! Thanks!!!
Love the spicy kick! The ONLY thing I would change about the recipe is that the potatoes need to be mashed some before adding them to the mix. Otherwise...they ought to be against the law! Will do this one again!
SUPER GREAT FLAVOR!
These are awesome. My family asks me to make them ALL the time. I've gotten to where I don't measure anymore...as long as all of the ingredients are in there somewhere, it works.
This has become a family favorite. My 22 y/o son loves to cook, he loved preparing this side dish.
Wonderful recipe. I did make a couple changes to suit my tastes. I omitted mushrooms and the white onion. I only added scallions. Since a few people said it was dry and I like creamy, I added about 2 tbsp of half and half. Was a huge hit and will use it again! Thanks for the recipe.
Very good twice baked potatoes...I didn't use the mushrooms or the bread crumbs. I made extra so I had some to freeze. Thanks!
...potatoes are ok, but when you add butter, cheese, sour cream, and bacon, they achieve true greatness
I made these for Thanksgiving last year and they were requested again this year! This is a great recipe. I usually put in less pepper because it's a bit hot for my family, and sometimes I'll add some milk and morrell mushrooms instead of plain into the potato mixture. I also use smaller potatoes (enough to fit in a 9*13 casserole dish) so that instead of having to cut up 4 big potatoes each person gets their own. It's a little more work but easier to serve. These are yummy and present beautifully!
Some modifications I made: I added spinach and didn't include bacon or mushrooms or bread crumbs. They turned out pretty well - not fantastic but really good.
I loves this dish, but it was WAAAAAY to spicy....I'd cut down on the red and black pepper next time. I might add more mushrooms and less sour cream, also. Overall, a great recipe that I will DEFINITELY be trying again.
The best twice baked potato recipe I've ever made. We served them for a birthday dinner and people were still raving about them the next day.
These were very good. A bit too spicy for our taste, both of our mouths were on fire. I will try it again without the red pepper next time.
Sooooooo good!! I usually don't follow recipes and add my own twist to it. First time I attempted the twice baked and our dinner turned out amazing along with the bacon wrapped pork loin recipe!!
I served this for Christmas dinner. My family knew this was new, so I asked for their genuine opinion. The general consensus was, not one person had a stuffy nose after eating these. They were so spicy. Cleared the sinuses out beautifully. Everyone agreed that the red pepper should either be cut in half or omitted all together, and the onions should be cut in half. I will make these again, but only with the tweeked recipe.
I loved these! They were easier to make than what I thought! I did cut down the red pepper like previous reviewers suggested. I definitely will make these again!
Best twice baked potato recipe I have found. I omit the mushrooms and use a whole green onion instead of chives. Great flavor - I am always asked for the recipe.
awesome with a bam taste!
Delicious recipe, I used grated parmesan. I like the bread crumbs, a little crunch! :)
These were really good! Will be making for the superbowl!!
Yummy each time. Don't skip on the bacon. Made this on several occasions for big family gatherings. Lots of work, but well worth the end result. Kids and adults love this!! I did not change a thing with the recipe.
Great crowd pleaser. A little time consuming but easy. I left out the bread crumbs and red peppers. I also added some bacon into the mixture, not just sprinkled on top and added extra butter into the mixture, which melted great into the potato skin "boat" and made it more moist and flavorful. Endless compliments!!
I made this recipe for a neighborhood potluck dinner. Too bad I didn't double it as everyone loved this dish. Most of the ingredients are what you would typically have in your fridge and pantry so you could make this when compnay shows up unexpectedly. Great for holidays as well - definitely a keeper!!!
Made a few changes but otherwise this is DELISH. Cut way down on the red pepper and a little less onion. I didn't use bread crumbs either. Next time I will cream the potatoes with the other ingredients to make it a little smoother and perhaps sale the potato skins and maybe pre-bake them a bit to make them crunchy. This is FANTASTIC.
These are great, a fave of my husband! I usually make them with smaller potatoes, bacon bits, and low fat sour cream and cheese so that they are a bit lower in calories. They are even better leftover, aka thrice baked potatoes.
YUM!!! I made these to take to a dinner party for a big group and everyone LOVED them. I did leave out the mushrooms, but left everything else as stated. Delicious.
My husband and I LOVED it! I am glad that I made enough for left overs. The potatoes had lots of flavor! I like mushrooms, and he likes black olives so I added both. I omitted the red pepper, pepper, and chives (didn't have). I also left the bread crumbs out. The skins were so over stuffed that there wasn't room. I did top with the cheese and bacon. Also I used my mixer to cream the ingredients together. This recipe is well worth the effort. I will definitely make this again.
HOLY MOLY!!! These were fantastic!! We like our food spicy, so I made these w/ the full amount of red pepper and they did not disappoint! ;) The BEST twice baked potatoe recipe I've ever used.. I will have to look no more- thank you!
These were quite popular! Mine came out a little bit too spicy to eat more than one serving. I cut the potatos in half the other way so that they were easier for people to stand and eat.
I loved it. My wife thought is was a bit spicy and could overwhelm the meal so some may want to cut out the red peppers.
Great recipe and very delicious! I omitted the mushrooms as a taste preference for my family. Everyone always asks if I'm making them when we have a big dinner!
Wow these were good did everything as recipe stated and they were a hit.
