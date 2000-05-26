Carla's Fruit Dip

4.7
421 Ratings
  • 5 352
  • 4 52
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

A thick, creamy fruit dip.

Recipe by Clara Simons

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
2.5 cups
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the frozen whipped topping, marshmallow creme, and cream cheese. Mix until smooth. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 20.9g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 9.4mg; sodium 46.4mg. Full Nutrition
