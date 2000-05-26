Carla's Fruit Dip
A thick, creamy fruit dip.
This was an excellent fruit dip (and a huge hit). I did follow others advice and used 8 oz of cream cheese rather than 3. I think that made a huge difference. I also used extra creamy cool whip which made it thicker (and made it stick to the fruit more!). I used strawberry cream cheese, but think it would also be excellent with pineapple or mixed berry cream cheese. Whipping the cream cheese prior to adding the marshmallow cream and whipped topping is a good way to avoid lumps. I will be making this again!Read More
This was too sweet for us. I followed others suggestions of adding 8oz of cream cheese. I ended up having to throw most of it out, since no one actually ate any.Read More
LOVE THIS! I'm always tempted to eat a spoonful all by itself! After making this at least a dozen times for family & work get-togethers, I still get compliments. I use 8oz flavored cream cheese, and mix in a few tablespoons of powdered sugar after everything else is blended together. I've used plain, pineapple, strawberry, honey nut, and blueberry cream cheese and they all turn out great. Some work better with certain kinds of fruit, but apples are always a favorite. Try strawberries, pineapple, honeydew, cantaloupe, graham crackers, ginger snaps, etc. I typically make the night before and it always tastes great. Keeps in the refrigerator VERY well... longer than the fruit!
I have made this twice. The first time I used the "Extra Creamy" Cool Whip. The second time I just used the regular Cool Whip. It was definitely better, creamier, and easier to dip the first time. I also used the strawberry cream cheese. Very good!!!
This is excellent.I'm tempted to try it as a frosting sometime! Definitely use the full 8 oz. of cream cheese and not quite the whole container of whipped cream. This makes a thicker dip that sticks to fruit better. Great with vanilla or a little OJ concentrate. Might be good with a splash of Frangelico or Amaretto liqueur as well. We like it with apple slices or strawberries. Makes a great dish for a a baby shower or other get-together. I slice apples and dip them in acidulated water (water + lemon juice), and arrange them on a platter with this dip. It doesn't last!
This is great! I made it for a party, served it with strawberries,cantelope,honeydew,and pineapple chunks, and everyone loved it! I,too, added 8 oz. of cream cheese and a little vanilla and it came out perfectly. I whipped the cream cheese first, then whipped in the marshmallow cream, then the whipped topping. Absolutely no little lumps of cream cheese. Yes.it made quite a lot, but no one in my family complained about HAVING to eat what was left over!
My guess is that if you follow this recipe exactly the consistency will be perfect. Failing to follow my own advice I used 4 oz. of cream cheese and 8 oz. of marshmallo creme. It was delicious, but a little thick and I can never leave a recipe alone, so I added a splash of Grand Marnier to taste and then thinned it with milk. Everybody loved it! I'm thinking of trying pineapple juice and rum next time.
I always stick the marshmallow cream in the microwave on about 10 seconds to make it easier to mix. Be careful though, much more than 10 seconds and it will be liquid!
Absolutely awesome! I used fat free cool whip, fat free cream cheese & marshmallow creme (i think all of it is fat free). It was unbelievable.
Very delicious! I found it hard to pass up, as did a lot of my guests. Makes a bunch...next time I would 1/2 the recipe. Thanks~
It was a very rich dip.
I prepared this for a wedding reception, I made a few changes as follows, whip 2 - 8 ounce packs of low fat cream cheese add vanilla and a little of almond extract add about 1/3 cup of powdered sugar then add a 7 ounce jar of marshmallow creme last, fold in an 8 ounce extra creamy cool whip. Can make the day of event, but is better the next day. Sticks well to the fruit, used it with strawberries, pineapple, apple, and grapes. I sprinkled some splenda to the fruit the night before to add more sweetness. YUM!
So good! Served at a party and everyone could not quit eating it.
This is GREAT! I added 1/2 t. cinnamon, 1 t. of grated orange peel, and 2 T fresh orange juice.
Add amaretto as well for a subtle and delicious twist.
Made a double batch of this for my son's birthday party. I think the adults enjoyed it more than the kids. :) I did use the 8 ounce container of strawberry cream cheese instead of the 3 ounce regular. So yummy!
Excellent dip and very very easy. Everyone ate this up at a baby shower I threw for a friend. I think it may also be nice with flavored cream cheese but have not tried.
Easy to make. Delicious. I would consider adding flavored cream cheese, per some of the recommendations.
Made this for an office party today and they were scraping the bowl!! Delicious and easy, my kind of cooking!!
I heard about this dip through a friend and decided (with eyes rolled) to try it myself. Needless to say, it was the hit of the party!!! I served it with Strawberries and Cinammon flavored pita chips. The chips and dip were the winning combo. I decided to go with the other reviews and use 8oz of cream cheese. I think it was a little too cream cheesy and next time I will use what the recipe states.
So simple, and yet absolutely amazing! I followed some of the other reviews and used Extra Creamy Cool Whip (not quite the whole container), 8 oz regular cream cheese, and about 8-9 oz of marshmallow cream. I also added a few Tblsp powdered sugar and mixed in some finely chopped strawberries. It's even better the next day in my opinion. If I were using apples, I would change it up a bit. This is a definite keeper!
A simple crowd pleaser. Add some flavored bacardi (like Mango) to make it even more interesting!
I love that this can be whipped up so quickly. I served with chunks of fresh pineapple. You could add a little OJ concentrate too, to change it up, but it's delicious as is. I did use the whole 8oz cream cheese cuz thats what I had at home and didn't want to leave 5oz unused.
This stuff is absolutely yummy!! It's a hit at every party/gathering I have! Everyone raves over it! I usually stash a little away for the next day because I know it won't last! Try it :)
Perfect with apples.
This was good, but then I added the zest of one lemon, and in my opinion is now a 10 star rating. I was actually eating it by the spoonful even without any fruit. It's like a sinfully delicious lemon cream cheesecake. I just wish I had some blackberries to try this on. I will definately make this again. Next time I'll experiment by increasing the amount of cream cheese. You've got to try this!
I made this for my sister in laws baby shower on July 3rd. It was such a hit, once everyone said 'surprise!' They came rushing back to this dip! I then was asked to make it the following day at the 4 th of July BBQ. I gave the recipe out to a few ppl, even the host to both the partys, I went back today to the hosts house and she made it herself! Lol. It's great with apples, strawberries, cherries, grapes and melons. I listen to the reviews and added the 8 oz of cream cheese but next time I want to add a splash of cherry juice.
We love this dip! I can eat it right out of the bowl. No one seems to mind tart strawberries, as long as this dip is around!
So good, and very easy to make. Definitely a hit, and versatile! I made a batch and divided it in half. One half I took to a small party. I sprinkled cinnamon on top, and served with small fruit and cheese skewers as well as apple slices. The other half of the batch I used to stuff strawberries. Thanks for sharing a simple, tasty recipe.
So easy and SO yummy! Loved it!
Love this recipe. I make a yellow cake drizzle vanilla syrup over the bottom layer then use the dip for frosting. Add the second layer drizzle more syrup an another layer of dip, then top with fresh blueberries and strawberries. Think you will love it. I always get compliments and never have any left over.
As others suggested, I used 8 oz. of cream cheese, following the other ingredients as listed. It wasn't a huge hit with the family but I definitely liked it.
I had to re-rate my review because the 2nd day, I guess after refrigeration, this tasted awesome. My kids loved it! I gave it 4 stars because it's probably super fattening..but oh so yummy.
Very good. Made for wedding shower with fun fruity skewers. It was just sweet enough. I did use 16oz each of marshmallow creme, cool whip, and cream cheese for a large crowd and had MORE than enough.
A hug hit with all the teenagers at a recent get together. I did what others had suggested, and added extra cream cheese. Actually used strawberry cream cheese. It was excellent
This was a complete hit- the bowl was literally wiped clean! I decided to add a little cinnamon, nutmeg, and used a seasonal vanilla flavored whipped topping. An absolute favorite by ALL!
I made this for my 4 year old, who really wanted peanutbutter and jelly, and no part of this fruit dip. I finally convinced him to try a bite with some apple wedges. He loved it! Let's just say that I had to throw away the pbj.
Tastes fantastic. For best results, let the cream cheese soften first, otherwise it will be difficult make the dip as smooth as in the picture (there will be very small but noticeable chunks of cream cheese). As-is, the marshmallow is the dominant flavor; next time, I'll use a little more whipped cream, but that is just a personal preference.
I love how simple this is to whip together for a party! It is the perfect complement to strawberries! Everyone I've made this for loves it and cannot believe how easy it is to make. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent! Actually made it according to directions, as opposed to the others who didn't.. it was perfect! Delicious!
Good and easy - takes minutes to make. I used about 5 oz. of lite cream cheese, and a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract.
Amazing!
Mmm... delicious! This recipe makes a big batch- I paired it with 3 quarts of fresh strawberries (next time I'll triple the fruit- it went so fast! I topped it off with chopped almonds- made a pretty dish:)
This is super easy and is delicious! The kids all gobbled up the fruit when they had this dip to go along with it, and the adults loved it, too. When I make it, I'm sure to let the cream cheese soften first so it will mix smoothly.
I served this at my son's 2nd birthday party. It was wonderful!! It was great on honey dew but magical on strawberries and bananas. I will keep this recipe as a standard for my parties. By the way, try dipping salty pretzels in it too. Yum!
OMG this is the best! I used a 8 oz. container of mixed berry whipped cream cheese, lite cool whip and the marshmallow fluff. My husband did not even want to try it, loved it! Thank you for a great recipe!
This was amazing! We put it back in the whipped topping container and my kids and I ate half of it! I too used the 8oz package of cream cheese and whipped it first. It really was fantastic!!
All I can say is YUM!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I love this fruit dip. But, I definitely use 8 oz cream cheese.
I loved this recipe but found it was a missing a little something so I added about a cup of strawberry yogurt and I thought it was perfect!
Fantastic! I used 8oz of cream cheese and it was a creamy, delicious delight!
This was great - very creamy! Remember to whip the cream cheese by itself first to avoid a lumpy texture.
This is a great recipe, very easy and quick and the fact that you can make the night before is really handy. I omitted some of the cool whip like some members suggested but added it back because I felt it was too thick and cheesy without. Also the marashino cherry juice that one member suggested was a great idea as it tasted better and added just a whisper of pink to the color. My guests loved this and I would make again.
this recipe is pretty thin and sweet as written. the first time I made it, I didn't realize it called for a 3 oz pkg of cream cheese, so I made it with an 8 oz package, and I added 1/2 tsp each vanilla and lime juice. it tastes like cheesecake! and it's thick and delicious with strawberries, watermelon, canteloupe, kiwi, and grapes (all of which I served on my fruit tray). once I realized it called for 3 oz, I made it that way and liked it, but not as much as the version I accidentally made! I also use my version as a cream cheese icing on cinnamon rolls, for homemade soft pretzels, and on cupcakes. yum! thanks for the recipe!
The only thing that i changed was i added 8 oz of cream cheese. It cut the sweetness and gave it a creamier consistency.
Way too sweet and thick. Even the kids didn't care for it. Maybe I messed it up somehow?? Everyone else here seemed to really like it.
this dip was VERY popular at my friend's party. everyone wanted the recipe! i used the can wip cream the first time i used the recipe and it didnt turn out good. the second time it was WAY better and i used the regular tub cream. so tub wip is better! =)
This dip is soooo easy and very tasty. I even tried it with cantelope and it was wonderful. This makes enough for 13+ people as an appetizer or be prepared to snack on it for a few days...either way, noone will be complaining.
This fruit dip is incredibly easy and quick to make. It is great with apple, mellon, strawberries, you name it and it tastes YUMMY!
Great, and Easy Fruit Dip.
Execellent recipe. I made it for a baby shower and a group of ladies sat down at the buffet table so they could eat it with spoons. Once everyone else noticed how quiet they were the secret was out and everyone chomped until the berris were gone. The recipe does make a lot.
To be perfectly honest, you do not need fruit. A spoon and a bowl of this dip will do just fine. It's that good! Thank you. (by the way- it is good with fruit if you have some fruit around.)
I LOVE this recipe! YUMMY!!!
This dip is excellent! It is the perfect consistency and delicious, and requires almost no work.
very good.
Thanks Carla! This is easy and tastes delightful! It is good with any fruit!
I used strawberry light cream cheese instead of regular and it turned out great!
DELICIOUS!! I have made variations of this light & super easy dip several times, and have had requests for the recipe every time! I have followed other suggestions, and always used 8oz cream cheese (softened & whipped) & 1 tsp vanilla. It's great when you play with the flavors: one time I used strawberry cream cheese & added 1 tsp strawberry extract. Another time I made a pina colada dip by adding coconut & pineapple extract. Any yummy cream cheese flavors would work well! I love to serve this with graham cracker sticks & fruit (strawberries, fresh pineapple, grapes, & melon). Thanks, Carla!
This was awesome! We couldn't get enough of it. I served it before a dinner party with strawberries, honeydew, cantaloupe & grapes it was gone in no time. I also used 8 oz. of cream cheese instead of the 3 in original recipe.This is a keeper!
This was the best I have ever tasted. My kids loved all of it and so did the adults! I will make this again. I too added 8 oz of strawberry cream cheese and it was delicious.
it's okay. taste a little like cake frosting.
Used extra creamy whipped topping. Looks plain, but tastes amazing.
Delicious! I've had it with many different kinds of fruit and found that strawberries and blueberries are perfect. I made my first batch with 1/3 fat cream cheese and light cool whip and thought it was just fine. This last batch I used fat free cream cheese and really can't taste a difference (the only noticeable difference is that it is slightly thicker). I will use fat free cream cheese from now on!!
I cater small events for friends and family and I used this dip at a wedding that I did last night. It was such a huge hit everyone was raving over it! It was amazing the difference that the Cool Whip made. I am anti-cool whip, anytime it is called for I whip my own cream but in this case I decided to go with the tub for convenience sake and I was so impressed. So easy to make. I had some left over that I brought home and I am baking an angel food cake to use with it in a trifle with pineapples and strawberries. I can't wait to taste how it turns out.
Very good. As an additional variation, add caramel sauce and use a little less marshmallow. YUM!!
So rich and creamy! I used 8 oz of cream cheese and whipped it all together! Light and delicious!
This was fast and easy and was great with some wine and fruit!
Very good fruit dip. The only adjustment is to add more cream cheese because this is SWEET. Don't get me wrong, I love sweet. This was almost too much. The kids loved it, but the adults felt they were eating just sugar. I will make again, but make my own adjustments. Thanks for the post.
Made this twice this week..the first time it was outrageous..the second time not so much..and lumpy..The only thing I did different the second time is put the marshmellow cream in the microwave to soften a bit, melted the cream cheese a bit also..so the texture was comletely different, even after refrigerating overnight. SO if it doesnt turn out the first time, give it another try. I still cant believe I ate THAT MUCH cream cheese this week!! ugh! UPDATE: made again with the addition of 1/4 can eagle brand..DONT DO IT...overpowers it...had to add the rest of the cream cheese and more cool whip, at this point not sure if I can even tatse it right anymore!
This was wonderful. I also added milk (and vanilla flavoring) until the consistency was thinner. Great with any fruit.
This is great! I used 'extra creamy' whipped topping instead of the original. This goes great with strawberries and grapes! The younger kids like spreading it on graham crakers and then placing the fruit on top of it! I will definately be making this again!
This recipe was a big hit when I made it for my family. We get tired of eating fruit plain and this was just what the doctor ordered. People kept getting plates of fruit so that they could stuff their mouthes with this sinful dip, LoL!. I am extremely picky, but I have to admit that it is good. I almost hate to give it 5 stars because it was too easy to make. If you really want it smooth, make it with whipped cream cheese and OH MY!!
I have been trying to find out how to make this fruit dip for ages! I had it one time at a friends cookout, and she was not sure how it was made( she did not make it) I love this dip, its real good with strawberries and honeydew melon, YUMMY!
Awesome! I used strawberry-flavored Cool-Whip and it made it visually appealing. Great with all fruit, and we were practically eating it with a spoon when all the fruit was gone!
I added the powdered suger and a touch of vanilla and it was perfect. I ate all of the leftover fruit myself.
I made this for a 4th of july barbeque it was a big hit. My nieces' sat at the table in front of the bowl and just gobbled up the fruit and dip. it was delicious.
Everyone loved it. I made a full batch and froze half (with plastic wrap pushed down tight on top and then sealing). It defrosted perfectly and this crowd loved it as much on chips as on fruit. Thanks for the great recipe.
Yum...I actually combined this recipe with another I had so I added some extras like spices including cinnamon and cloves for an added bite.
fantastic!
I have made this before, it was so yummy! If you don't have whipped topping, just use 8 oz cream cheese and 7 oz marshmallow fluff and it will taste the same!
Huge hit! Everyone was very surprised by the combination of ingredients. Very tasty and easy!
I've tried this a few times and it's always a hit - my addition: a separate bowl of toasted coconut to dip into - YUMMY!!
Love this recipe with just a few changes-- I also used 8 oz cream cheese, Extra Creamy whipped topping, and 1 sm can sweetened condensed milk. I'll keep making this dip with these changes. Excellent!
I have made other fruit dips before. This one is now my families FAV. Its perfect, not too sweet and it sticks to the fruit! THX for sharing
It really is good. actual rating is 4.5 This is my first time using marshmallow fluff so i was a bit leary. Also, not a big fan of cool whip - I prefer whipped fresh cream but the stabilizers in the cool whip helped with the texture and maintained the shape. It was a tad too sweet for my taste but my kids didn't seem to have ANY problem with it. I won't use the whole jar of marshmallow fluff next time. note - I increased light cream cheese to 6 oz. Will definitely make it for parties. It's SO easy to prepare.
This was a big hit with my friends. My husband ate it on a bologna sandwich and gave it two stars. I'm not making that up - I saw him do it. I'd recommend strawberries myself!
This recipe was so easy and yummy! I followed other peoples suggestion and used strawberry cream cheese(the whole 8 oz) and about a teaspoon of vanilla. Everyone loved it! this is a keeper for sure.
This was really good - I made it for a gathering last night that had several children in attendance as well. The only thing that I changed was that I used 8 oz. of cream cheese as opposed to 3 oz. Everyone loved it and it was devoured quickly.
Yum. I doubled the recipe for a big outing and we ended up with quite a bit of leftovers. It stays nicely in the fridge for a while. Try it on some waffles or french toast with fresh fruit.
