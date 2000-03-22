Valerie's Fruit Dip

An easy fruit dip made with pudding. Spear your favorite fruit on a toothpick and dip it. It will taste fabulous with this creamy vanilla dip!

Recipe by Valerie Cain Cuff

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Mix together frozen whipped topping, cream cheese, vanilla pudding mix, confectioners' sugar, and milk in a medium bowl. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 47.3g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 46.9mg; sodium 369.5mg. Full Nutrition
