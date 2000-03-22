Valerie's Fruit Dip
An easy fruit dip made with pudding. Spear your favorite fruit on a toothpick and dip it. It will taste fabulous with this creamy vanilla dip!
Perfect! I made sure to blend the cream cheese first until it was light and fluffy, then slowly added the milk and made sure there were no lumps. Added the rest of the ingredients, and added a tsp of vanilla for additional kick. Served with fruit kabobs. Had to make 12 copies of the recipe for everyone at the office. Warning: you will want to eat this by the spoonful!Read More
Sadly, this was not a hit for us. This has too much of the vanilla pudding flavor. Most of this went uneaten. We seem to prefer a marshmallow cream dip better. Thanks anyway.Read More
I made this fruit dip for my daughter's First Communion gathering. It was an absolute hit!! So fast, easy, and sinfully delicious. My mom even took some home to try on toast with peanut butter. She said it was great. Highly recommended.
very easy & goes with all types of fruit... especially liked it with Granny Smith apples
Absolutely fabulous! This went over great at all of our holiday get-togethers.
I didn't have any vanilla pudding on hand so I used chocolate pudding instead. YUMMY! (especially with the bananas) I cut the powdered sugar to 1/2 cup and it was still sweet enough. I think it would taste great on a chocolate cake for frosting and between layers.
Great party food! This is my favorite fruit dip - so much better then the marshmallow fluff type. Someone ALWAYS wants the recipe. I use ff pudding/light cool whip/light cream cheese and 1% milk. Great with fruit skewers of strawberries, canteloupe, pineapple. Also great with apples.
This fruit dip is so smooth and not an overwhelming flavor. I really enjoyed it with apples and red grapes.
This is absolutely incredible, and addicting! I served the dip in a hallowed out pineapple and made fruit skewers of mellon balls, canteloupe balls, pineapple balls and grapes. Everyone raved!
I made this dip for a graduation party this weekend, and I'm glad that I doubled the recipe. It was such a hit. Everyone was asking me what was in it, and could they have the recipe. Great with cantaloupe, honey dew, and strawberries!
I read some of the other reviews, and decided to use only 1/2 the sugar. I also added about 2 teaspoons of maraschino cherry juice to try to add some color to the dip. It turned out fantastic! There are only a few comments I would like to add: First, this makes a ton of dip. I made this recipe in a 2.5 quart mixing bowl and it was nearly filled to the top with the dip. Second, the color without the maraschino cherry juice is sort of a cream color. The small amount of juice I added did very little to change the color, although it did impart some extra flavor. Third, the dip does not have a very creamy consistency unless you leave it sit out for awhile before serving (say 30 minutes). I made this the night before the party, and because of the Cool Whip in it, it stiffened up overnight in the fridge. So just keep in mind that if you make the dip ahead of time and refrigerate it, you will probably want to sit it out a bit before you want to serve it. Overall, this was an excellent recipe, and I received several good comments on it from my friends. I will make it again.
This was pretty good. It is very light and fluffy and not very sweet. I used lemon pudding instead of vanilla. I will make it again using vanilla.
This was so great!Cut sugar in half. Cream milk with cream cheese until smooth;add all but cool whip. Fold in cool whip. Added a bit of marashino cherry juice for color and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Looked and tasted fantastic!
This is the best fruit dip ever for strawberries or raspberries. Be sure you whip the cream cheese with a little of the milk for a few minutes to soften and smooth it out before you add the other ingredients or you will end up with cream cheese lumps in the finished product.
Just made this for a luncheon for six women, halved recipe and there was still plenty left over (It makes alot), it was well complimented. If you microwave the cream cheese for 15 seconds or so it blends right in with all the other ingredients very easilly. I liked it too, and it was very easy to make, my kinda receipe.
This recipe is very simple but as far as flavor it was merely alright. I probably won't make this again.
Sinfully delicious. My children gobbled up so much good fruit as they dipped over and over again! This stuff is great right out of the bowl. It was MUCH tastier the day after it was made. I made it with skim milk and reduced fat everything else, and it was awesome. I also used about a half cup of confectioner's sugar instead of the full cup. Definitely recommend, but if I'm serving to guests, would make it the night before to give the flavors more time to blend.
Very tasty dip! I served it at a party and got compliments on it all evening. I added a pinch of nutmeg, a dash on cinnamon, and a bit of vanilla for extra flavor.
I used instant sugar free CHEESECAKE pudding mix, "lite" whipped topping, reduced fat cream cheese and fat free evaporated milk. In-sane. I served it with chunked pound cake, strawberries, blackberries, chunked kiwi, and pineapple. Nothing remains. We ate it all. Thanks so much, Valerie. We LOVED this.
I was disappointed in this recipe. I thought it was way too sweet. If I tried it again which I probably won't I would cut way back on the sugar. Robin
This was a great recipe, but I thought that it needed a little something.....so, I added some almond extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg to taste. It was really yummy! Also, this makes a lot of dip. The recipe says that it serves 6, but after looking at the amount of ingredients I thought that it probably makes more than that. I tripled the recipe for a large party of 50-60 people and I had a lot left over. I just stuck the leftovers in the freezer.
This recipe is super easy and delish!!
YUM!! I didn't have confectioners sugar so I used brown sugar and it was great. I didn't use the full cup of sugar and it turned out fantastic!
fantastic!!!!!!!!! I have already made this 2 times in 1 1/2 weeks! Husband is requesting it alot.
Cannot rave about this recipe enough! I made it for a Tupperware party and everyone LOVED it. A pregnant friend loaded up a plate of the dip just ate it with a spoon! LOL Really every single person at the party asked me for the recipe, it was the biggest hit (and one of the easiest things to make). This recipe makes a generous helping but it was completely gone by the end of the night. My toddler even loved it, she used it to dip everything into! :o) Probably the best recipe on allrecipes.com
I made this and it was awesome. I followed the other suggestions and beat the cream cheese and milk together first to eliminate the lumps and then I reduced the sugar to a 1/2 cup. Like one of the other reviewers - I found myself just eating it by itself with a spoon! Thanks.
I served this recipe at my Dad's 60th birthday party over the weekend and it was so awesome!!! I also used white chocolate pudding, my favorite, instead of vanilla, and served it with strawberries, honeydew melon, bananas dipped in lemon juice, and red grapes. My husband said, "I give you permission to make this every night!"
I added a half cap of almond extract...This dip was very thick and delicious. Yummy!
This has become a staple at all the family gatherings. I made this last year for a cookout. Now when I ask what I need to bring, the answer is always the same, "That yummy fruit dip you brought last time". Works for me, because it is so easy! Thanks for the great recipe.
I made this for my step daughters b-day party. It was a bit to sweet for me, but everyone else ate it up!!! Giving 5 starts for a party pleaser!
Turned out as I wanted it to! Made some variations with this. Instead of confectioners sugar, I did regular, and cut back on the pudding mix a little. Turned out FANTABULOUS! Amazing.
Awesome! I read the reviews and used extra creamy cool whip and whipped cream cheese. Everyone loved it!! Makes a huges batch though. I suppose you could put some back in the cool whip container and freeze for later.
Sooo good!
This is one of the best fruit dips I've ever had! I made it for my son's baptism party last year, and it's been requested for this year's Memorial Day gathering. We found that pineapple, canatloupe and strawberries were the best fruits to dip, but I'm sure you could try others.
I have never tasted anything so good!My family loved it. When I made the dip I didn't even have any fruit. We ate all of it befor I had the chance to buy any! We ate in on graham crackers mainly. They were a good snack for my son. I thought it was so good, I even caought myself eating it with a spoon! I definitely will make this recipe again. The only substitute I made was lowfat milk for the whole milk, way too much fat for me!
I LOVED this recipe! My family loved it. I cater and I will definitely incorporate this into my offerings.
sorry this just seemed too sweet and was the only dish left over from the party
To make it a little healthier I use low fat or fat free cream cheese and fat free whipped cream. I also use 2% milk. It is still very good but you don't have to feel as guilty eating it. We also have used different flavors of pudding in it. I have made it so many times I don't even have to look at the recipe anymore.
This was suprisingly good. I made 1/2 the recipe and it filled a med. mixing bowl. I will make this again.
With a few simple ingredients that I always have on hand, I can think of a few ideas for this!! I used this as a filling for "stuffed pancakes" with some strawberries on top and it was dee-licious! It's also good by the spoonful! ;)
I made this dip for my sister's baby shower and it was so good. I would highly recommend this recipe to anyone. Love it!!!!
I really liked this although I found it really sweet. I'll probably cut down the sugar by half or altogether next time (the pudding and the cool whip is sweet already). I used whipped cream cheese to make stirring easier, and served this in the middle of a nice platter of green seedless grapes, strawberries and chopped pound cake - the strawberries and pound cake were the first to go, I may just go with those two next time. Lemon pudding might be nice also. I might also put in a drop or two of red food coloring next time also. Before I left the house I left my brother with a whole bowl of strawberries and cream, and thought he might just eat all the strawberries but the cream was gone!
Yum, yum, and yum. It was the first thing to go at the Super Bowl party, but luckily this recipe makes so much I was able to replenish the dish. And when the fruit was gone some were still scooping up the dip with a spoon! I liked that it made so much more than the fruit dip sold next to the fruit trays in our produce center and for about the same price! Someone mentioned it could be used a great center for a layer cake! thanks!
Great Recipe! I used sugar-free pudding & fat free cream cheese & cut the sugar back to 1/2cup. I also added a sprinkle of ginger,cinnamon, vanilla & nutmeg for a little more flavor.
Third time I have made this for a group of people and everone LOVED it. I felt like we were all wrestling to get the next bite. So sinful and SOOOO good! Thank you for this recipe - It is a hit!
Great stuff!! Made this for my mother's 70th birthday party in August. And I am still getting compliments and request's for this. Put it next to the fruit platter, but no one knew what it was for. They were putting it on the jello, and just eating it by itself. Needless to say there was none left, and one guest took a bowl home. Creaming the cream cheese is a must, or it will end up lumpy, but still delicious. Thanks for a great recipe.
I have tried 3 other fruit dip recipes from this site and this one is our favorite!!! Thanks, Michele, cambridge, ontario
I'VE MADE THIS VANILLA DIP QUITE A FEW TIMES AND IT NEVER FAILS! ALWAYS A HIT. I'VE ALSO TRIED USING THE LIGHT STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE AND THAT IS ALSO EXCELLENT.
I have made this time and time again with only rave reviews. i use strawberry cream cheese ane whipped topping and NEVER add sugar. I have even used this to frost yellow cupcakes! This is my favorite fruit dip recipe!
I made this for a party and people could not believe that it wasn't storebought. Now I am constantly asked to make it for fruit trays.
We really like this dip, I like to dip vanilla wafers in it also.
I took this to a Thanksgiving dinner for extended family/friends. Everyone liked it including the kids. The only problem I had with it was that it was too much like pudding/custard. I was a bit disappointed to have to use *extra* ingredients. I could've just stuck with pudding mix.
This is a great fruit dip that is not overly sweet. I didn't wait long enough for the cream cheese to soften so it wasn't as smooth as it should have been, but no one was complaining. It is also great served with pound cake.
I absolutely love this recipe! I made it for a gathering at work and for my husband to take to work for an office party and everyone just raved about it! Thanks for sharing, Valerie!
This is amazing!!!! It was the most amazing thing Ive ever had!
Delicious! I've made this, by request, many times for family functions. Make sure the cream cheese is totally softened or it will be lumpy in the dip.
This recipe was really good. I made it with lowfat ingredients and took it to work, and there wasn't one bit left. My youngest daughter really loved it, and this is her request now when we make party food.
Yummy!! didnt even need fruit, just a spoon:)
I left out the sugar & milk & used cook 'n serve pudding instead of instant. I also added 1/4 C. of orange juice. Yummy!
Best with apples. Pineapple, and grapes tend to overpower the dip and you can't taste it much. I though it was just okay but I did get a lot of requests for the recipe.
This was very good. My fiance and his roomates ate their fruit because of this dip. :)
I made this recipe for a retirement party and was sadly disappointed. The mixture was lumpy, sweet and simply tasted like pudding. I luckily had ingredients on hand to make something else. Sorry, but this recipe is awful.
I have made this fruit dip for family & friends. Everyone loves it! It's even delicious by itself without the fruit.
This dip is great. We've made it many times and it goes everytime. I even put it on my bagel instead of cream cheese. Thanks for the great recipe!
I made this for an Easter brunch at church. It was awesome! Everyone loved it! I accidentally put 2 pkgs of cream cheese in, and used french vanilla pudding mix, because our grocery store was out of plain vanilla. It was still great! I, too, found myself eating it by the spoonful! :)
Very delicious - nice and rich without being too sweet. I should have followed the advice of another commenter and whipped the cream cheese first, since mine came out a little lumpy, but beyond that this recipe is perfect.
This recipe is great!! Makes a ton so it is just perfect for parties!!
Great fruit dip recipe! Tastes better after a few hours in the fridge as it gets creamier. This recipe is the best fruit dip - way better than the marshmallow/cream cheese combo.
Very simple to make but soooo good!
I did not use any powdered sugar in this recipe. I also substituted sugar-free pudding for the regular pudding and substituted half&half for the milk. It came out really tasty and with my adjustments with a lot less carbs than the original recipe. I have no idea why sugar is in the recipe..... it is perfectly delicious without it!
This dip was a big hit at the party! Will be making it again.
I loved this dip! I did as previous reviewers suggested and only added 1/2 the sugar, added the 1/ tsp vanilla. I also used French vanilla pudding, 1% milk and FF cream cheese. It was good, but I still felt it was missing something so I added a dash of cinnamon. YUMMY. Everyone loved this dip!
I just made this with chocolate pudding (what I had on hand) and I think I could eat the whole bowl with a spoon, never mind the fruit! I can't imagine vanilla pudding could be better, but this recipe is a keeper and I will try it with the vanilla eventually. Thank you for posting a fruit dip that doesn't require marshmallow creme!
I love love love this dip. I have to remind the kids to please eat fruit with the dip!!! Everywhere I take this everyone who tries it wants the recipe. Thank you Valerie!
I made this for my Bunco Club last night and no one said a thing about liking it. There was a lot left over. I'd probably stick to my marshmallow fluff and cream cheese recipe.
This dip is too good to be true. Every time I serve it at a party it's always a hit!
This recipes had the perfect balance of sweet to it! It was absolutely delightful with strawberries!
This recipe is amazing on yellow cake
Oh My was this soo good. I made it Thanksgiving with a huge fruit platter.The Watermelon and cantalope were wonderful. I also put some clemantine tangerines on the platter. It reminded me of orange creamsicles. I beat the cream cheese with the milk first--no lumps. I also used 1/2 C. of the powdered sugar. It was wonderful, we ate i the next morning with breakfast.
This is the best fruit dip I have tried! It is my new favorite.
This fruit dip is smooth and sweet, a combination that melts in your mouth!!!! My family begs for this delcious treat!
Yum! I make this with all light ingredients (except the sugar) and it is wonderful.
I was nervous when I saw how much this made but it went so fast it's a good thing that there was so much! It was great on fruit and the cookies we had at the party. A nice change from the marshmallow recipes.
I was looking for more of a denser,cream cheesy taste. My husband said this tasted like cake batter. The fact that most of it was ignored after one taste, and thrown out at the end of the gathering told the tale.
Thanks for a great recipe! Everybody at the party raved about it. Sure makes alot.
i loved this recipe but i took it to a party and it was hardly touched? i don't understand it? i thought it was wonderful, though!
Absolutely one of the most requested foods for gatherings. They use it on fruit, on my pumpkin bread and a spoonful in the mouth. My family cannot get enough.
This was my first time making this kind of fruit dip. I generally use a sour cream based dip. It was a huge hit at our church pot luck. I had a tray of strawberries and used chocolate pudding instead of vanilla it was yummy. Thank you for sharing this one with us.
Served this with a fruit platter for christmas breakfast and it went off like a charm. There was none left!
I made this last year for my daughter's birthday and found this to be an excellent base to start. I left out most of the sugar and added vanilla yogurt to get more of a fruit dip instead of dessert. Still on the sweet side and extremely popular, and had lots of compliments!
This was quick and easy, not to mention absolutely delicious! The folks at work tore into it and ate it all up almost as soon as I brought it in (it's a good thing I kept some at home!). I highly recommend using a mixer- it is almost impossible without one!
I made a huge fruit bowl of strawberries, pinapple, nectarines, and blueberries, and served this as a sauce. Awesome!! Even the men raved about how good it was!! Some even had it as dessert over the cake that was served...a keeper for sure!!
I made this last year for Christmas brunch and everyone loved it. It was a huge hit! Its very sweet but compliments the fruit nicely. They begged me o bring it again this year!
I made a fruit salad with strawberries, blueberries, red grapes, & bananas sprinkled with a little sugar and lemon juice. I wanted to kick it up a notch for company by adding a fruit dip. This was a huge hit with my family - and I got bonus points with my Father-In-Law who loved it. It was creamy and very tasty. Thanks for the recipe!
This is nice and light. It's great on a hot summer day.
I made this fruit dip for my daughters 6th birthday party over the weekend. I served it with red/green apples, strawberries and bananas...it was a huge hit!! Will make again.
So very yummy! I could eat the whole bowl!!!!
I made this for co-workers because of the good reviews...but it didn't go over well. Only about 1/4 of the dip was eaten...won't make this again.
Excellent. We had a little trouble taking out the cream cheese lumps but it did not matter. Very sweet and yummy. This recipe made a lot of dip.
