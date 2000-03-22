Valerie's Fruit Dip

I read some of the other reviews, and decided to use only 1/2 the sugar. I also added about 2 teaspoons of maraschino cherry juice to try to add some color to the dip. It turned out fantastic! There are only a few comments I would like to add: First, this makes a ton of dip. I made this recipe in a 2.5 quart mixing bowl and it was nearly filled to the top with the dip. Second, the color without the maraschino cherry juice is sort of a cream color. The small amount of juice I added did very little to change the color, although it did impart some extra flavor. Third, the dip does not have a very creamy consistency unless you leave it sit out for awhile before serving (say 30 minutes). I made this the night before the party, and because of the Cool Whip in it, it stiffened up overnight in the fridge. So just keep in mind that if you make the dip ahead of time and refrigerate it, you will probably want to sit it out a bit before you want to serve it. Overall, this was an excellent recipe, and I received several good comments on it from my friends. I will make it again.