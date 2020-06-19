Southern Baked Yellow Squash

I coaxed this easy (and forgiving) recipe from its maker after tasting it at a pot luck, and was surprised by its simplicity. Just a few ingredients make a delicious summer side dish for anything barbecued, grilled, or smoked - especially if the squash is home grown!

By Melissa Hamilton

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 2-quart baking dish.

  • Place the squash in a large saucepan, cover with water, and boil until soft, about 15 minutes. Drain the squash well, place in a large mixing bowl, and mash until slightly chunky. Stir in 1/2 cup of bread crumbs, onion, eggs, 1/4 cup of butter, sugar, salt, and pepper until thoroughly combined, and spread mixture into the prepared baking dish. Drizzle the top of the casserole with 1/4 cup melted butter, and sprinkle 1/4 cup bread crumbs over the butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the casserole is cooked through and the top is golden brown, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 11g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 374.3mg. Full Nutrition
