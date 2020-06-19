Southern Baked Yellow Squash

Just got to try this recipe after making - friend and I sampled and love it! Cooking for family BBQ and wanted to do something easy with vegetables - especially as have some picky vegetable eaters in the family now. After reading the reviews, decided to mix summer squash and zucchini cubed into bite size pieces then just slightly sautéed in pan (not boiled) with some of the butter called for to soften and release some of the natural water and flavor and added a little extra onion too. Poured every thing into casserole dish and mashed with back of spoon a bit when combining with egg / bread crumb mixture. The sugar was omitted and since have gluten allergy in family, used gluten free bread crumbs (Italian seasoning) but also added a dash of garlic and a little extra black pepper - yummy! Did mix gluten free bread crumbs with melted butter to pour over and did need a bit more to give a 'crust' to the top but was wondering if a slight sprinkling of parmesan on top of the crust would give another dimension to the flavor. Will have to try that and yes, this recipe is a keeper! Just an addition, made this recipe again yesterday with squash and zucchini from last years garden that I had blanched and frozen. I let the vegetables thaw a bit and made the recipe as before - just as good without having to do any thing further to the squashes! Makes this even easier for me.