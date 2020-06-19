Southern Baked Yellow Squash

I coaxed this easy (and forgiving) recipe from its maker after tasting it at a pot luck, and was surprised by its simplicity. Just a few ingredients make a delicious summer side dish for anything barbecued, grilled, or smoked - especially if the squash is home grown!
Very good. However, squash has so much water in it already, I would never dilute the flavor by boiling. Simply saute the onions in the butter, add the squash, put a lid on it until its own liquid is released and continue simmering until desired tenderness.
Not bad, but quite bland and boring. I'd rather eat just boiled (or steamed) squash with butter than bother with this recipe. I'll stick with the fabulous Yellow Squash Casserole recipe when I want something along this line.
Cooked the onion with the squash. I used Ritz crackers instead of bread crumbs. This is really rich so the second time I made it I halved the butter that's mixed into the topping. Everybody asks for this recipe.
Good. First squash casserole recipe I've seen without cheese. Next time will boil the squash for a shorter period of time and use a lot less butter for the topping. Baked this in convection oven at 325 for 45 minutes.
I also used seasoned breadcrumbs because that was all I had, and I also did 3 yellow squash and 3 zucchini. I really think this is such a great recipe that even having to make a couple of changes didn't change how great it turned out! Will deffinately be making this again! Now back to the yummy goodness!!!
This was fantastic! I did tweak it just a tad for our own tastes. We grew our own squash and used that. I used plain whole wheat bread crumbs and added about 1 tbs. Italian seasoning to it. To the chopped onion I also added 4 small cloves of garlic that I pressed through a garlic press. Then, for the top coating of bread crumbs I substituted crushed up Ritz crackers in place of bread crumbs for a little different, crunchy flavor. This also makes great leftovers. Will be making this again!
Great non-cheese casserole! I sliced instead of chunk-ed. I don't ever boil the squash for a casserole. I like for it to still maintain some of its firmness and this cuts out extra steps. That's the only thing that I did differently... Like someone posted earlier, you wouldn't pre-boil potatoes for a potato casserole, so I never understood the step of pre-boiling squash. Also, summer squashes can be and are eaten raw in salads and with dips, so I recommend skipping boiling. The recipe will still turn out perfect!
A wonderful side dish but a seasoning boost is needed to get it there rather than relying solely on salt and pepper. Personal taste preferences and spiciness of other dishes influence how to season it. Many reviewers used seasoned bread crumbs which is a good idea. Next time, might try a little nutritional yeast for a subtle nutty cheesy flavor. We cut the butter in half and used panko bread crumbs which produced a topping with a crunchy texture. Really liked the firm texture of this dish as some squash casseroles can be watery but not this one. Found the oven temp and baking time to be spot on. Will make again. Melissa, thanks for sharing!
I never eat squash but I grew some in my garden so I gave this recipie a shot....WOW am I glad I did. This was so good I am on my 3rd batch this month. I did not have any bread crumbs so I browned some baguettes I had and chopped them in the food processer instead and added jalapenos also from the garden mmmmm mmmm good.
Wow! This is amazing! I wanted to eat it while I was mixing it because it smelled so good...lol. I have made this twice in the last couple of days and it has been great both times. It reminds me of Thanksgiving...yum! The first time I followed recipe as is = great! The second time, I only boiled squash about 8 minutes (we thought it was a bit too mushy the first time), made this in a 13x9 glass dish and put extra (homemade) bread crumbs on top, cooked about 35 min = super great & quicker! This is a keeper for sure!! Thanks for sharing!
Very, VERY good. I made w/ a mix of 'calabaza' squash (like a pale zucchini) and frozen yellow squash. Would be good for a veggie potluck, swapping the butter for seasoned olive oil. Whole family liked it, even the veg-reluctant among us.
Delicious, easy, and cheap to make. Great for a potluck. Don't peel the squash and use both yellow squash and zucchini for more color variation. I used 4 squash in the recipe, but probably could use more. Probably could use less butter.
This was great- I used a white onion I had already chopped that was in the fridge- very mild and I think that was awesome. I also didn't use additional butter on the topping- baked at 375 for 1/2 hour and then I turned off the oven and left it in there while I got the rest of the dinner ready. Easy, very delicious and a nice way to use the always abundant summer squash!
Just got to try this recipe after making - friend and I sampled and love it! Cooking for family BBQ and wanted to do something easy with vegetables - especially as have some picky vegetable eaters in the family now. After reading the reviews, decided to mix summer squash and zucchini cubed into bite size pieces then just slightly sautéed in pan (not boiled) with some of the butter called for to soften and release some of the natural water and flavor and added a little extra onion too. Poured every thing into casserole dish and mashed with back of spoon a bit when combining with egg / bread crumb mixture. The sugar was omitted and since have gluten allergy in family, used gluten free bread crumbs (Italian seasoning) but also added a dash of garlic and a little extra black pepper - yummy! Did mix gluten free bread crumbs with melted butter to pour over and did need a bit more to give a 'crust' to the top but was wondering if a slight sprinkling of parmesan on top of the crust would give another dimension to the flavor. Will have to try that and yes, this recipe is a keeper! Just an addition, made this recipe again yesterday with squash and zucchini from last years garden that I had blanched and frozen. I let the vegetables thaw a bit and made the recipe as before - just as good without having to do any thing further to the squashes! Makes this even easier for me.
I can HONESTLY say what a really good recipe. I made this last week and YUMMY! I would recommend not using as much onions. I used about 1 TBS. I will make this oever and over again. I wonder what this would taste like with Butternut Squash. I have never eat butternut squash but I am really curious what it would taste like in this recipe! Great recipe, thanks for sharing. Its a KEEPER!
I echo what other reviewers have said. I was skeptical about this recipe, thinking it might be bland. I tried it anyway b/c my husband doesn't like cheese and I was craving squash casserole. It was so good! Some recipes have a wow factor and this, IMO, isn't a wow kinda dish...I mean, it's squash. The simplicity of taste and ease of making is what earned it 5 stars from me. Also, I think this would taste great as a main dish, if lump crab meat or oysters where added.
I also chose this recipe because it didn't have cheese or cans of soup in it. Squash is tasty and healthy on its own, and doesn't need to be covered in cheese! That being said, I wasn't super impressed with this. The crumbs, butter, and eggs didn't add a ton of flavour - just a heaviness that I could do without. Next time I'm just going to put the squash, onions, and some pepper in my baking dish and keep it even more simple.
We LOVED this. The egg and bread crumb mixture really makes this dish stand out. I added shredded mexican blend cheese on top with the bread crumbs. I covered the dish with foil and cooked 25 minutes at 400 degrees, then uncovered it for about 7 minutes. My picky boyfriend told me I can make this whenever I want. Thanks so much!!
Delicious! I steamed the squash in a steamer basket (less water to drain), added butter all at once with the bread crumb mixture instead of drizzling on top; used panko breadcrumbs; cooked in microwave for about 10 minutes, then put in oven for about 20 to finish it off since I was in a hurry.
I enjoyed this. I cut the squash into a smaller dice, maybe 1/2 to 3/4 inch, and did not cook it beforehand. I just mixed the diced raw squash with the other filling ingredients, and covered the top with crushed Ritz crackers/melted butter. I covered it with foil for the first half hour, then uncovered it for the final half hour, and the crumb topping was perfectly browned. I will definitely make this again in the future.
This was very good and a nice, different dish for a vegetable side dish. I added about 1 1/2 cups milk and another egg to give it a little more of a custard-like consistency. As we're really trying to lose weight, I didn't top it with the bread crumbs and butter, and it was still delicious. I also didn't add the melted butter to the mixture.
Really, really good. It didn't get five stars because the texture was odd. A little thicker than I wanted, and pasty looking. The flavor was awesome. though. I will definitely make again, only next time use flour instead of bread crumbs in it. Also, for the topping, I mixed the bread crumbs with melted butter, and it required way more crumbs than 1/4 cup to make it crispy and crumbly.
This recipe is identical to one I have from the old Dixie House restaurant in Dallas, which I've been making for nearly 30 years. When I make this recipe, I cut the squash into bite-sized pieces, so it isn't overly chunky. I like it best with plain bread crumbs in the squash, and no butter or crumbs on top; though sometimes, for a change of pace, I'll put some grated Cheddar or Colby cheese on top.
Halved this one for just the two of us and it was FANTASTIC! As suggested by others I cut down on the butter on top. I used fresh candy apple sweet onions and fresh yellow squash from one of our local farmer's markets. Not having time, room, or energy for a garden I find the farmer's markets a huge plus to our meals. Only thing I may do different next time is skip the sugar. I just didn't see the use. (Maybe it's because the onions we use are sweet enough.)
I made this tonight and it was wonderful. I followed other reviewers comments and cut down on the butter. I used the 1/4 cup in squash but only drizzled small amount on top. I also added some parmisan cheese to top. Had no regular bread crumbs so used Panko instead. Also added about 1/2 tsp ground sage. Could use more salt, but I may have had a little more than 3 pounds squash. We loved it. Thanks for the recipe I saved this one!
Nice homey flavor and a good way to sneak veggies and protein into my kids. I boiled the squash for about 12 minutes and they were quite mushy, next time I will reduce boil time. I also added the onion in with the squash for the last 5 minutes of boil to tenderize and mellow the onion flavor for my picky eater. I substituted 1/2 sleeve of crushed ritz mixed with butter in place of the extra breadcrumb. This would make a nice Thanksgiving dish.
I altered the recipe by adding zuccini and grated carrots OH and Cheese and crackers instead of bread crumbs. So I can't really rate this recipe though I used all the measurements and other ingredients as called for. I love it! Very good! Will make again for sure. ONly next time I will follow this recipe exactly!
This is absolutely delicious! The family couldn't stop eating it. Followed recipe almost exactly due to what I had available. The changes I made were using 3 small zucchini and 2 small yellow squash, seasoned breadcrumbs and for the topping 1 tablespoon of butter instead of 1/4 cup. Everything else was the same. Will make again. Thank you for sharing!
Made this dish for the first time today and took it to lunch with my family, and everyone loved it! There were no leftovers. Very simple and easy to make. I used Italian flavored bread crumbs and was generous with them on top. I did not cut back on the butter and it still turned out delicious!
This was absolutely delicious! My husband and I both gave it 5 stars. I did use cracker crumbs because that is what I had available, but otherwise, I followed the recipe as written. I liked it because you can taste the summer freshness of the squash. It isn't masked by cheese, sour cream, soup, etc. I will definitely make this again! YUM!
Great Recipe! I used panko bread crumbs since that's all I had. Also, I doubled the amount . I just felt it wasn't enough for so much squash. It was delicious and crunchy! I did cut the sugar since panko has it in it already. I will be making it again, for sure!
My husband absolutely LOVED this recipe. I have a "family recipe book" that I generally only write exceptional recipes in to refer back to for future meals. After hubby cleared his mouth of spoonfulls of this delish, he said, "Omg you HAVE to write this one in THE BOOK now!" The only thing that I done differently that the recipe doesn't call for is: I used red onion and Italian bread crumbs (since that's all I had on hand). One one....SCRUMPTIOUS!
4 stars and very tasty as written. It is quite rich and doesn't need all the butter called for. I agree with other reviewers that the squash should be 'sweated' with a little of the butter and the onion and not boiled. It is also a very forgiving recipe. I have used a mixture of zucchini and yellow squash. You could also add add cubes of ham to make this a main dish, or bacon bits to make it a little fancier for a company meal.
This is a great recipe! I did not have an onion, so I pressed two garlic wedges and hoped for the best. It was great! Also- did not have breadcrumbs so I had to use crushed triscuits (for the topping) and Pepperidge Farm stuffing mix (herb?) from a bag that I crushed up. YUMMO!!!
I used panko crumbs and zucchini (I ran out of squash in my garden and had a lot of zucchini). I also boiled the squash/zucchini with some crushed garlic for flavor and mixed the top panko crumbs with some Parmesan. The result was a very light and yummy dish. Very nice for a summer dinner.
I love this recipe, I also didn't remain consistent with original recipe but very close. Microwaving squash for 2 min intervals with onion, garlic powder (lazy day) salt and pepper till soft, added marg this time then fresh processed bread crumbs. Mixed in egg, topped with more crumbs and butter.
Really yummy. Barely boiled the squash and put a raw zucchini to add color! Added Parmesan cheese on top and grilled chicken after. I don't care about presentation so it looked interesting after being mixed up!
Because some said it was too watery, I drained it a second time after mashing. I omitted the sugar as I don't need more sugar in my diet. To get my spouse and kids to try it I added somed cooked bacon. Wonderful!
I used corn bread stuffing mix and only I egg. I also used the squash broth to moisten the mixture. Personally, I'm not one to measure much (been cooking for a long time) so I just know when it looks right. The flavoring from the stuffing mix really made a good side dish. I served this with baked pork chops and freshly snapped green beans cooked with bacon. Yum!
Delicious! I usually make my squash casserole with a cheese (like asiago), but decided to try this one instead. I was not disappointed - will make again. I just realized on re-reading this recipe that I did not add the 1/2 cup breadcrumbs to the squash - I only sprinkled italian breadcrumbs and butter over the top. I didn't miss the other breadcrumbs.
I cut the squash and onions in rings and sautéed them until just fork tender and I did not mash them up . Other than that, I followed the recipe. DELICOUS! Next time I will make it with yellow & zucchini squash.
I wish I'd trusted my instinct to not add sugar, but I hate it when people don't follow a recipe exactly and then complain. Anyway, in my opinion, there's no place for sugar in a recipe like this. I didn't even add a full tablespoon, and it was still too sweet. My kids thought it tasted like creamed corn (which they don't like). I'm actually pretty bummed out that all my fresh garden squash went into this recipe, and now no one will eat it. I'd make it again, but I would definitely omit the sugar entirely.
Delicious! Easy to make. Tastes like Boston Market squash casserole! Will make this for Thanksgiving! I make with zucchini or yellow squash, or combo of both... I am actually going to try this with eggplant next time! Our new favorite side dish!
