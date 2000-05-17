Loosemeat Sandwiches II
Very simple. I grew up in Iowa and I always thought these originated there. Serve on warm seeded buns.
Very simple. I grew up in Iowa and I always thought these originated there. Serve on warm seeded buns.
Very Easy and very good. Great for a night when you're in a hurry!Read More
I've used this BASE for my loosemeat sandwiches: If I'm in the mood for a sweeter, sloppy joe style - I'll add a little kechup, mustard, and brown sugar (all done by eyeballing it). If I'm in the mood for a little meatier version, I also add a cup of chicken stock & a TBLS of worch. sauce. Sometimes just buying a fancier bun will do the trick to this simple sandwich. Either way, the key is the can of chicken gumbo and very good - for a simple, can't find anything else in the pantry - meal. Goes great with potato salad.Read More
I've used this BASE for my loosemeat sandwiches: If I'm in the mood for a sweeter, sloppy joe style - I'll add a little kechup, mustard, and brown sugar (all done by eyeballing it). If I'm in the mood for a little meatier version, I also add a cup of chicken stock & a TBLS of worch. sauce. Sometimes just buying a fancier bun will do the trick to this simple sandwich. Either way, the key is the can of chicken gumbo and very good - for a simple, can't find anything else in the pantry - meal. Goes great with potato salad.
Very Easy and very good. Great for a night when you're in a hurry!
Neither my husband nor I enjoyed these at all. I made them for 3 hardworking men for lunch and just because they ate them (very hungry) didn't mean they liked them. I wont make this again despite its ease. Maybe its because I'm not from Iowa.
I am originally from Iowa also and couldn't remember the condensed soup to use. I have eaten this since I was small and I love it!
this recipie was super easy, just make sure to season your ground beef real good before you add the soup.
I added onion to the ground beef and cooked it. Then I added the chicken gumbo soup and simmered for a few minutes. When I tasted it, though, I knew it needed the other ingredients in an old recipe I have had for years. My recipe included 1 1/2 T. each of mustard and ketchup. I serve it open face on toasted rolls or buns.
These are so good! My father in law makes these and we love them. He adds just a little bit of ketchup and mustard to it while it cooks. Delicious!!!
I'm from Iowa too and have eaten these for at least 40 years now - Always Absolutely Awesome!!! You might try adding a couple tablespoons of ketchup and a couple of teaspoons of yellow mustard after the soup - adds a real savory taste.
I, too, am from Iowa. For as long as I can remember, mom made what she called "Gumbo Burgers." I still make this recipe about once a month for my husband and two year old and they love it! I cook chopped onion with the ground beef and season it well. I also use one entire can of soup plus the chunks of another can. I also bake tater tots to go along side. The meat is also great on top of the tater tots!
I'm from Iowa and have eaten this for years! I like to add a T. of mustard.....we also like to eat these with garlic dill pickles on the side.
My husband's family has made this for years. We always mix in some ketchup to give it more flavor.
I just got this recipe from my sister, who lives on the Iowa border (hmm). I add one chopped onion for more flavor. My six children (small to grown up) love this recipe, and it couldn't be easier!
I've used this BASE for my loosemeat sandwiches: If I'm in the mood for a sweeter, sloppy joe style - I'll add a little kechup, mustard, and brown sugar (all done by eyeballing it). If I'm in the mood for a little meatier version, I also add a cup of chicken stock & a TBLS of worch. sauce. Sometimes just buying a fancier bun will do the trick to this simple sandwich. Either way, the key is the can of chicken gumbo and very good - for a simple, can't find anything else in the pantry - meal. Goes great with potato salad.
We added cayenne to the skillet and ate with hot sauce.
We made something similar to this when I grew up in Michigan. We used the Vegetable Alphabet soup by Campbells -I loves these things. I kept thinking I was crazy when I recalled the recipe but upon finding this I decided I've got mix it up again soon.
i thought this recipe was really easy to make, but it had no flavor, it was too bland.
Not a local dish here in OK, but we loved it! I love trying new things, buy my family are wary, and I was SO glad they loved it as much as I did! Oh, and I didn't change a thing to the recipe. We liked it just the way it is. The condensed soup is salty enough that it didn't need salt at all.
This is awesome comfort food. My Grandma would always make these for me and my sisters and would serve it on the small hamburger buns and call them "Yum yums" (which I still think of this recipe as). This is not something that is in your face flavor, but something warm, filling and very homey. I wholeheartedly suggest the addition of an onion, it does add to the savoriness, and complement the chicken gumbo soup, and it also helps add another serving or two so you get more bang for you buck.
As is, the recipe is a 3. The "Iowa" cook that served these to me added a 1/4 to 1/2 a box of Velvetta cheese to the mix. (Whatever amout of cheese you like!) They called them Made Rights. With the cheese the recipe is a 5!
So we like to make our sandwiches pretty big i guess 'couse it ends up only making 4. I also simmer for a good while to thicken up the sauce. I've been serving them on these super cute little ciabattinis (mini ciabatta bread). And although I'm not from Iowa i grew up with these as our version of "sloppy joe's". It's one of my favorite easy goto meals.
We made these for the concession stand where I work. They were tasteless!
Thank you I am also in Iowa, and i grew up on these. I wanted to make them for my kids and i couldnt remember what soup it was. so thank you.
This recipe was or is on the Campbell's Chicken Gumbo soup and I try to keep a can of the soup in my pantry all the time just for these. I like to add black pepper, some dry minced onion, and a little (maybe a half teaspoon) of mustard and Tablespoon of ketchup...to taste.
I did add mustard and ketchup as the other reviewers suggested.
My husband really liked this recipe, I didn't.
While this was easy to make, it was really bland. Will not make again.
Yum!! A family favorite, I make these often.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections