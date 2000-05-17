Loosemeat Sandwiches II

Very simple. I grew up in Iowa and I always thought these originated there. Serve on warm seeded buns.

  • In large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef until brown, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain. Return meat to skillet, with soup. Simmer until heated through, 5 minutes. Serve hot.

168 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 51.1mg; sodium 432.3mg. Full Nutrition
