Delicious Apple Sauce

4.5
332 Ratings
  • 5 219
  • 4 90
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This apple sauce truly is delicious - my grandma makes it all the time!

Recipe by Sherice

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place shredded apples in a medium saucepan over medium low heat. Sprinkle with cinnamon, then add water and cook until the apple bits become soft and mushy.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in brown sugar and mix well; if desired, top with ice cream and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 0.2g; sodium 8.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022