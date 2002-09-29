Delicious Apple Sauce

I like this recipe because it is really easy and great. I have made this twice already and it is much better then the boddled stuff. I have been pealing and cubing the fruit and cooking it per the recipe and after it is cooked, I have used my stick blender blend up the fruit and make it into a sauce. I could have used my food presessor first to great the apples but this has been easier then having to clean up all the mess from the prossesor. I used two apples and two peaches the first time I made it and last time I used three apples and a pear. My one complaint is that there is too much cinnamon. It didn't seem to be as strong last time I made it but this time was pretty strong in the cinnamon department.