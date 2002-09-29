Delicious Apple Sauce
This apple sauce truly is delicious - my grandma makes it all the time!
Really quick & easy to make. Much better than the premade stuff sold in the stores! I modified the recipe by using 3 large apples. Didn't bother to peel or shred them--just chopped and cored them. (Came from my apple tree, so I didn't have to worry about peeling. Extra fiber!) Adjusted the amount of water and sugar to taste, but used the full amount of cinnamon called for. After the apples had cooked, I pureed the mixture in the food processor. **Used this applesauce in "Baked Oatmeal," which is also on this site. Used applesauce instead of the oil called for.**Read More
Kind of a pain in the butt to shred the apples, and wayyyyy too much cinnamon. I will never make it this way again.Read More
This is really easy to make. I used macintosh apples, and cut them into chunks instead of shredding them. I scaled the recipe to make 8 servings, and used only 1 tsp. of cinnamon, instead of a tablespoon of cinnamon. I agree with the other reviewers that this recipe calls for way to much cinnamon. I served this with vanilla ice-cream, and the tart apples with the sweet ice-cream was heaven! Kind of like apple pie without the crust. Great recipe!
Wonderful. Followed suggestions of previous reviews. I omitted the sugar and added a dash of nutmeg.
Soooooo quick and easy! I had always thought applesauce was harder to make fo some reason, but this recipe makes me never want to buy applesauce again! Only thing I did different was to eliminate the sugar; next time I think I will cut down the water too, as mine was a tad too watery.
This is a wonderful basic recipe: I tripled the batch, didn't use as much cinnamon as called for, and probably only a tablespoon total of brown sugar. I think the amount of sugar needed depends on the sweetness of the apples, and preference, of course. I also chopped the apples instead of grating them...I liked the texture like that. I will definitely make this again!
I've always used regular white sugar when making applesauce in the past.....so this was a pleasant surprise in using the brown sugar. I, too, would decrease the amount of cinnamon in the future ---- but overall this was a very easy and tasty recipe.
This has got to be the best tasting apple sauce ever!!! My kids tell me that it tastes just like an apple pie only without the crust!
I added an extra apple and cut the sugar by half. When it was soft I used my immersion blender to smooth out the lumps. I stirred this through warm vanilla custard which the kids thought was great. All gone in one evening!
Wonderful recipe. Easy and my entire family loved the taste. Just like Grandma used to make!
I too thought this recipe called for too much cinnamon and sugar. The first time I only barely reduced the sugar and cinnamon. This helped a bit but the cinnamon flavor was overwhelming the apple taste. So this time I had to increase to 12 apples so 6 times the recipe. I added 4 tsp Cinnamon (rather than 6) and 16 tsp (didn't have a TBSP available) of brown sugar. I also only added 6oz of water instead of the recommended amount. For the apples I used the "Zesting" side of the grater I believe it's called. This gave it the consistency of applesauce without having to use a blender. Side note: if not planning to serve warm... I left this in the fridge overnight to chill in the pan just to the right temp and consistency before putting it in containers. It came out great! Everyone loved it!
My children will not eat soft apples and who would? I noticed soft spots on apples I bought 4 days ago, so, I had this recipe in my folder and decided to make apple sauce. I had about 6 rome apples (baggged) and cut them up into chunks. I followed the recipe accordingly and was going to triple the cinnamon and sugar. Instead I used 3 TBLS of sugar, 2tsp of cinnamon and 1/4 cup of water. At first I thought it was too runny but I cooked it in a non stick pot on low for 2 1/2hrs. I stirred occasionally and it turned out grrrREAT! My children love it!
This was my first ttempt at making applesause and I will never make any other recipe. THis one is great. However cut the cinnamon in half, but kept the brown sugar to what the recipe said. Also just cut apples to chunks and used immersion blender. When you make this, use more than two apple though, because it will disappear quickly. This last batch I made, I used 12 apples, and we have already eaten half. You can also freeze some.
I didn't think with such few and simple ingredients that this would be that great but read the reviews and gave it a go...The sauce was awesome! I cut the apples into pieces rather than shred; added an extra apple for 2 servings and used about half of the water the recipe called for and in the end used the immersion blender and served with pork chops. Really great applesauce, great easy recipe!
I am a school teacher. I make this every year with my students. They eat every last spoonful!
Very good! Did need to cook it longer, almost twice as long, and still seemed like the apples were not tender, so I put in blender for a few pulses. This helped, but still not as smooth as would have liked. Great flavor and very fresh tasting compared to jarred. Will make again. Maybe use different type apples next time.
The name says it all! :)
We loved it. zmy guests said it tasted like apple pie filling- it went over really well.
Yummmm-i-ooola! The only bummer is that my momma didn't make it!
Great recipe, loved cinnamon touch. I cooked mine in the pressure cooker and it came out almost like apple butter.
My husband wouldn't even let me puree the cooked apples at all... they went straight from the pot to a bowl and topped with ice cream. Thanks for the recipe, I will be using this pureed when my baby is a little older.
Way too sweet and I cut the sugar in half. Maybe my apples were sweeter than most. I guess I will serve this as dessert or topping on Pancakes.
this is amazing i have never made apple sauce before and it was perfect.
This was delicious, especially the next day. I like chunky sauce so I chopped the apples into very small pieces, and I use Fuji apples for all my baking. Generally, to save time, I will chop the apples, stir in lemon juice and cinnamon, and place in air tight container in fridge for several days. Then when I am ready to make apple muffins, or apple sauce, I can do this quickly. Love anything with apples!
This is a great apple sauce recipe. I used pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon.
This recipe is definitely one of my favorites.. I use Fuji apples and slightly less cinnamon than the recipe calls for. Occasionally i'll throw in a banana and use this in oatmeal, on waffles, with pork chops, on chicken or just eating alone. :)
This is a great simple recipe. I recently made it for a person recuperating and it was a big hit. I also added raisins to it and served it warm with some whipped cream.
Very straight forward - quick and easy. I used my magic bullet - just chopped and put pieces into it with the water. I halved the sugar after reading other reviews and it was still plenty sweet.
So simple and makes for some outstanding apple butter when you chuck it in the slow cooker for the night.
The only thing I changed is that I cut the apples into a large dice and then mashed with a potato masher when they got soft. I loved it and from now on will only eat homemade!!!
I didnt like the consistance of the apples shredded so I did them in the food processor and it was much better.
The applesauce was very tasty...the only drawback for me was that it turned very brown due to the cinnamon & brown sugar, and my pickyish six yr old wouldn't eat it. But our 99 yr old Pop scarfed it up, saying "Well this is just plain good!" as he sopped it up with a biscuit...CAN'T ARGUE WITH THAT I GUESS!!!
This was very easy and fast to make. I did not add any sugar, and it was delicious. I added cinnamon and water as prescribed.
very simple and very good. I didn't shred the apples, I cubed them and that seemed to work out great.
I tripled the recipe,, but still cut back the cinnamon to half a tsp, and didn't add any sugar. We used our orchard apples which are plenty sweet and juicy. Also, no need to peel the apples, why through away all those nutrients and fiber? Shredding seemed like too much work,, so I cut into small chunks, then used an immersion blender in the pot after they softened up. Tasted yummy,,, wayyyyy better than any store bought sauce,, and wayyy easier to make than I ever thought that apple sauce would be.
I am that person who can not even fry an egg without causing total destruction. Or at least I was until this Thanksgiving when I was assigned the impossible task of making Applesauce. I do not even like apples, so you can imagine my disposition to this job. A friend recommended this website, and since this is the only applesauce recipe, I decided to give it a go. Maybe because this Thanksgiving was spent in France with people who have never celebrated the holiday and have never eaten warm mushed apples, but it was an absolute hit. The host of the party, an actual French chef, begged for the simple recipe and I have since made the dish for 4 other parties. It is simple, fairly healthy, and quite delicious. And now people think I can cook!
Add a little butter in the end. Delicious!!!
Absolutely delicious topping to my ice cream, and my sister loved it all by itself. I followed one of the suggestions to mash the apples rather than shred them, I found the chunks gave it a good texture. I used 3 small apples rather than two but other than that I followed the recipe. For my half of the recipe I added some chopped walnuts for an added crunch and it was delicious. Thanks so much
I followed the recipe exactly, however, the submitter of this recipe should have said what -size- of apples need to be used. I used 12 small apples from my aunts tree and multiplied the recipe accordingly... and ended up with apple cinnamon syrup. Now if I can only figure out what to do with the syrup... .
I had no idea applesauce was so easy! I used a dash of nutmeg and only 1 tbsp brown sugar. Also, instead of shredding the apples, I just cored/sliced them and simmered them with water and spices, covered, until soft. Then I used a potato masher to break them up into smallish chunks, about 1 cubic cm. The texture was great, the taste was great. BEWARE: this recipe makes only enough for one big helping or two smallish helpings. People *will* want this when they smell it cooking, so make enough!
Perfect ratio of apples to liquid. Resulted in just the right consistency of sauce. Used four granny smith, and 1/2 cup of apple juice instead of water. Also, tossed in a handful of cranberries and only 1 tblsp of brown sugar. Followed the advice of others and chopping the apples rather than shredding them. Mashed them up with a potato masher.
I like this recipe because it is really easy and great. I have made this twice already and it is much better then the boddled stuff. I have been pealing and cubing the fruit and cooking it per the recipe and after it is cooked, I have used my stick blender blend up the fruit and make it into a sauce. I could have used my food presessor first to great the apples but this has been easier then having to clean up all the mess from the prossesor. I used two apples and two peaches the first time I made it and last time I used three apples and a pear. My one complaint is that there is too much cinnamon. It didn't seem to be as strong last time I made it but this time was pretty strong in the cinnamon department.
This recipe calls for FAR too much cinnamon. When eating the sauce you can actually feel the light grit from the cinnamon in the sauce. My kids like it well enough, but did ask if it was apple butter before tasting it.
the absolute only thing I did different was add a dash of lemon juice to stop some of the browning of the apples. This is a great and tasty recipe!
I had 8 apples I needed to get rid of and this recipe seemed perfect for it. Easy to cook, simple ingredients. I chose to cook the sugar with the whole lot rather than add it at the end. We laid it over granola for dessert and it tastes like apple crumble. The kids will take the leftovers for lunch this week. Thanks for the recipe!
My first time making anything with apples and this was super easy and super good! Added less sugar than called for and a little nutmeg. Yum! Thanks!
My husband didn't like the texture of the shredded apples, so next time I will use the food processor for a smoother sauce. Plus it was too time consuming to shred the apples, especially when doubling the recipe. The apples also took longer than I expected to get mushy, about 25 mintues, but I did have the heat rather low. Overall, I liked the recipe and will probably make it again. The apple sauce was a nice side to the pork chops I made.
This was delicious. We went apple picking so had more apples than we knew what to do with- this was perfect. SO much better than anything store bought. I used 6 apples, and eyeballed the amt of cinnamon. I initially used less water than was called for, but ended up having to add water, so I think that the proportions in this recipe are good. I used only about 2 tablespoons of brown sugar for my larger volume, but mostly because I was serving it to my young kids before bed :-) This was great- we will definitely make again.
Easy tip - don't bother shredding the apples! Just peel and chunk them as you would for a pie and when they start to soften use the potato masher!! Depending on your apples and how juicy they are, you may need to add more or less water. I used the full amount of cinnamon and sugar and the applesauce turned out absolutely delicious. Try it on top of bran flakes in the morning (still add your milk) for a wonderful-tasting healthy fibre-rich breakfast!
my children loved this recipe...it is a keeper. Thanks
Very cinnamony..
very good!
Delicious! Amazing! loved it.....bit on the sweet side for me though, will add less sugar next time. Thank you:O)
It was a huge hit with my family. It tasted just like apple crisp. The only thing I did diffrent was I cut the apples up in chunks and mashed them up when fully cooked. It make a bit of a chunky apple sauce which is what my family likes. I will be making it again real soon. It's gotta be the best recipe I have tried by far.
Good I cut the cinnamon in half and it was still a bit much.
Definitely doesn't need any sugar added!
Sooo good. I'll make this again and again! Much better than store-bought.
Great apple sauce! I diced the apples instead of grating them and mine turned out awesome!
Good. Keeper
Sooo delicious! I followed the recipe exactly (except for shredding the apples. I will use less brown sugar next time (but I guess it really depends on the sweetness of your apples.)
Too much cinnamon.
I didn't have any brown sugar so I used white - still pretty good but I'm anxious to try it with brown sugar.
The recipe tastes very good, but it's entirely too sweet and rich to eat a bowl of it... I would recommend it as a tart filling or ice cream topping... or add a little butter and chill and use as appple butter...
Plenty sweet with no sugar at all. But I sprinkled a little brown sugar over the top to make it extra-sweet. I also used half the cinnamon.
Lifesaver! I am a mother of a 3 year old and anyone with kids knows how finiky they can be with food! My daughter just asked for an apple, so I cored and sliced it for her the same way I do many times a week only to learn that today she "HATES CUT APPLES!!" So now with a screaming kid and quickly browning apples I turned to this recipe for rescue. What a miracle! It's amazing what a great applesauce can do to a tantruming child! I topped it with some sliced banana and my daughter was in heaven! She ate the whole batch and still wants more! My new dilema: explaining that there is no more!
I thought this was delicious and so simple. I played with the measurements a bit because of other peoples reviews but I ended up in the end adding the same amount as it called for in the recipe. I did triple the recipe as well. My best advise is to add the ingredients a bit at a time until you find the flavor that you desire.
I just made the best apple sauce ever... although I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I only put a 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1 tsp.brown sugar.Also,I just chunked the apples,simmered them in a covered pot for 1/2 hour over medium heat, then I removed the cover and cooked another 15 minutes on low.
UMMM...this apple sauce is delicious! I will be making it again! Note: you do have to love cinnamon. There is a lot of cinnamon in this recipe.
Great applesauce!! I substituted apple cider for the water.
This was SO easy! I didn't grate the apples, I just diced them up. I would also recommend using a food processor or blender to mush them up. I used a potato masher, but it was still a little chunky...which I like...I loved being able to use the apples we have in our yard and not having to pay the price for organic apple sauce!! YUMMO!
It bombdiggidydoggydogliciously scrumpcious without the sugar! And I would use less cinnamon next time! Dude!
First time making apple sauce and will not be the last thanks to this recipe. Easy & Delicious!
I followed the exact recipe. Very good!
I used rome beauty for this recipe. For some reason, even though I used very low fire, the water kept evaporating. I ended up have to add totally a cup of water til it was actually done. I halved the sugar because I love the sweet and sour taste of the apples themselves. Cinnamon and apples = match made in heaven. LOVE IT!
great flavor!
Simplify. Quarter, core, throw in blender, turn on = applesauce. Can flavor in blender or toss in pan to cook in flavor and/or thicken. I have made small & large batches in this manner. Saves hours when canning.
This did not work for me at all. The water kept evaporating in the pan, so I had to keep adding more. After 30 minutes, apples were still not soft. Probably won't try again, but thanks anyways.
i chopped my 3 apples into large chunks and slow cooked about an hour..also used 3 tbl of white sugar. pretty good and yummy with vanilla ice cream.
Very good and very very easy!
Just a little too sweet for my taste. A little less brown sugar and it will be perfect for us.
The best apple sauce I ever had! I only had one apple and so to make up for the other I used a pear. Other than that I followed the recipe as written. Thanks for a great one!
This was easy to make, much easier than I would have thought!! I altered it slightly. I cut the sugar down to 1/2 tsp, and I still think it was a little sweet. I used macintosh apples, what I had on hand-plus they are my favorites!!! So I was expecting a tarter sauce. Next time I will leave the sugar out altogether. I also decided to increase the water, and raised the heat to high. It made the apples cook very quickly. Then when the apples were tender, I drained them. Then I put the whole thing in the food processor and added a little more cinnamon. ********1/15/08 I just made this recipe again to use in an applesauce cake. I omitted the cinnamon and sugar completely, and added strawberries when I simmered the apples-used Red Delicious this time. It has a great natural sweetness to it. This is a great recipe to play with if you like applesauce!
I've never made applesauce before, but I've eaten plenty of it. This was delicious and perfect--exactly what I was looking for. What a great and simple recipe.
Holy moly! Why haven't I made apple sauce before? The only thing "bad" about this recipe is it didn't make enough...lol. I used about 3/4 of the amount of brown sugar called for and it was just lovely. And the smell of it while cooking is heavenly. I just peeled and chopped the apples small. Next time I will be making much more.
I have made applesauce many times, but this is a different approach. Usually I boil the apples first, then pulverize them; this recipe basically reverses that sequence. Instead of shredding the apples, which sounded painful, I used my food processor. Raw apples (with peels) and a wee bit of water were food-processored until they looked like applesauce, (but tasted grainy); then I simmered it for about 45 minutes to soften the texture. I probably could have simmered it for a shorter time if I had removed the peels - but my mom always told me to eat my apple peels. One caution, if you do opt to leave the peels on: Make very, very sure you remove all the little stickers. Picking tiny bits of sticker out of boiling applesauce is not very fun (take my word for it).
This is the first time I've made apple sauce. Instead of shredding the apples, I used my food processor, which made it less messy, and way easier than shredding. I also used brown sugar splenda rather than brown sugar. The taste is very good! I highly recommend this recipe.
This was great I doubled the recipe except for the brown sugar an it was AMAZING
I trippled the recipe (used 6 granny smith apples). I just peeled, cut and cored them (I didn't shred them). I mashed them with a potato masher. I used half the cinnamon and half the sugar. Turned out yummy!
Excellent! Easy to make. I was too lazy to shred the apples, so I diced them. I used honeycrisp apples, which are already sweet, so I only added one teaspoon of brown sugar. Using a potato masher gave it a nice chunky texture. This is a keeper!
Tasted great! However, I think there is too much water (should have read the other reviews first). I changed the measurements and made it for 10 servings (using 10 apples) and I think the recipe called for a little too much water. Right amount of sugar and cinnamon for me though! :) Will make again, but just cut down the water.
This is a GREAT method. Really easy and delicious. Like others, I would definitely recommend cutting the cinnamon down by at least half and the sugar could really be cut down if not cut out completely. Will make many more times with those adjustments!
EXCELLENT!!! This was an easy recipe to follow. I put 3 cored apples in the pan with water and cooked until soft. I then put the apples in the food processor for a smoother sauce. I added the brown sugar to taste and added cinnamon also. I just wish I used more apples.... next time!
My family loved itwith the potato latkes, thanks for the recipe!
Absolutely loved it. Fast, easy and made for a wonderful side dish to cheeseburgers and a glass of cabernet. Thank you!
Great all around. I chilled it after cooking to serve with pork chops.
It was pretty good, however I did change it slightly by using 6 apples instead of 2. I imagine it would have been way to sweet for my sister and I otherwise. Next time I am going to try using slightly less cinnamon but otherwise this was great, thanks :)
very good! my husband loves it
yummy.
i love this recipe. i make this all the time. i will omit the water if the apples have a lot of juice in them or will use apple cider concentrate in place of water when i have it on hand.
