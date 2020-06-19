Cornucopia Salad
Delicious salad that tastes like the III Forks salad (if you live in the Dallas area). It's an excellent salad that everyone will love, and it's very easy to make!
Green leaf, pink lady, red wine vinaigrette.Read More
ok not our favoriteRead More
DELICIOUS! I stuck to the recipe exactly and it was a huge hit at our dinner party. Thanks!!!
Flavorful & hearty! Will definitely add this to my salad rotation. I made a couple of modifications to the dressing: - cut the sugar out completely, I felt the cranberries, sugared almonds and apples were sweet enough - reduced the oil to 2 Tbsp. since the avocado, cheese and nuts also blend in as oil/fat components when tossed I'm not a fan of blue cheese, so I used chevre goat cheese; red onion and baby field greens also worked great. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
One of the best salads. I used Creamy poppyseed dressing instead. Everyone loves it.
I made this for a luncheon and it was a great choice! The flavors are a great blend and was amazing. I served the blue cheese on the side for those that don't care for blue cheese. The dressing is just perfect...not too heavy and let the flavors come through. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
There was more dressing than the ratio of lettuce:dressing I prefer, but I added some baby spinach & it was perfect. I took it to a baby shower & got lots of compliments. Easy & delicious.
This is a huge favorite in our family. You can add cooked and shredded chicken to make it an entire luncheon meal.
WOW! Loved this, thanks for a great recipe.
Absolutely love this salad, gets raves from all who try it!!!
Great salad recipe and it's funny, people pay $8 for a bowl of this at a restaurant and it's so easy! I ommited the blue cheese but sprinkled with a bit of salt and pepper.
Best salad I've ever made. Everyone raved about it at my work's potluck and they want me to make it again next week! Don't substitute the dressing. It's easy to make and tastes perfect with the salad.
This is just like the Door County Salad served here in WI -- except we leave out the avocado. It is the best salad ever!
excellent! I made a few changes. Used feta instead of blue cheese and added balsamic vinegar and dried mustard to the dressing. Very tasty.
Awesome! Tastes just like the IIIForks salad. My whole family loved this salad. Can't wait to serve this salad to guests!!
Every time I make salad for friends or family it is a hit. I have substituted blue cheese with feta too. Always a go to salad!
My family loves this salad! We usually go half and half red leaf and spinach, and usually substitute the almonds for pecans. We opt not to add sugar to the nuts, or the dressing as the salad is sweet and flavorful without it. We also prefer goat cheese rather than blue cheese.
Loved this. Didn't have red wine vinegar - but sub with some balsamic & regular vinegar. This is a keeper!
Ever since the first time I made this, it has become a family favorite for every holiday meal. I have added some romaine lettuce at times for more crunch.
This salad was incredible. I took it to a potluck the yesterday and everyone raved! I had to come home and e-mail the recipe to 5 people! I always try the recipes exactly as written on the first try and I would say that I wouldn't change a thing! Absolutely delish! Thanks for sharing Christine720!
great tasting salad. You might want to taste the dressing and add apinch of salt.
Wonderful salad. We enjoyed it just as written but I'm sure many different fruits & nuts could work just as well.
My daughter and I LOVED the various flavors in this salad. I especially loved tasting the almonds toasted in sugar and that the blue cheese isn't overpowering.
This one is definitely a "Keeper"! I made it exactly as written for Thanksgiving and Christmas events this year and everyone LOVED it!
Very good salad. I followed the recipe exactly. The only thing that I will change next time is to cut back on some of the sugar because it was a bit sweet with all of the fruit. Otherwise, the balance between the ingredients was very good.
Made this to have with Christmas dinner. Got many compliments.
A big hit! Many compliments. I made it following the recipe, but had to substitute red onion for the green onion b/c I forgot to buy green onion. Great go-to salad recipe.
Made it, loved it, substituted cranberry cinnamon goat cheese in place of bleu cheese. Add dressing on the side or immediately before eating as red leaf lettuce tends to quickly become soggy with this combination of ingredients.
Loved the combo of toppings; the dressing was very light, good but not amazing. Made for a great light fall side to accompany my Parmesan sage pork chops (also from this site) and leftover stuffing
This is one of the best, if not THE best, salads I've ever had. Every bit of it was gone so fast, and everyone raved about it !!!
Everyone loved this -- even the pickiest eaters at the table.
This was delicious. My avocado was pretty tasteless so I left it out but really didn't miss it. The blend of all the ingredients is really a treat for the tastebuds!
This was absolutely delicious! I halved the recipe because it was just my husband & I. Should have made the full amount & will do so next time. Only thing I changed was feta for the bleu cheese because that’s what I had on hand.
I loved it, my family and friends love it. Just changed Blue cheese to Feta. A very flexible recipe.
I've made this salad for work potlucks and family get-togethers. Everyone absolutely loves it! Anytime we have any kind of potluck or get-together everyone will ask me to bring the salad. It's so delicious!
This was delicious, aesthetically pleasing, easy and nutritious! The only change I made was feta instead of blue cheese, because it's a little more mellow for a crowd of unpredictable tastes. Great salad recipe!
It's delicious. One bit of advice: the minute the almonds are brown, put them in a singer layer on a sheet of wax paper. I didn't do this the first time and they hardened in the pan. By the time I was able to get them out, I had almond dust! The evening I served this, I had an apple tart for dessert so decided to use pears in the salad. I bought them several days in advance but they were still hard as rocks the day I needed them. I used red grapes cut in half instead and eliminated the dried cranberries. Everyone loved it.
I made this delicious salad exactly as directed the first time and it lived up to its reputation. You could also serve it as a main course by adding some grilled shrimp or chicken, but I have to say this is the best side salad recipe I've ever tried!
this salad is delicius I substitute blue cheesse for feta cheesse. My family loved