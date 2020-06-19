Cornucopia Salad

49 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Delicious salad that tastes like the III Forks salad (if you live in the Dallas area). It's an excellent salad that everyone will love, and it's very easy to make!

By Christine720

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dressing:

Directions

  • Place the almonds and 1 tablespoon of sugar in a small skillet over medium-low heat, and cook and stir until the sugar melts and the almonds brown, watching carefully to avoid burning. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • In a large salad bowl, mix the lettuce, green onions, apple, avocado, dried cranberries, blue cheese, and cooked almonds.

  • Whisk together the vinegar, 2 teaspoons of sugar, and salt and pepper in a bowl, and stir in the vegetable oil. Pour the dressing over the salad, and gently toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 3.2mg; sodium 71.5mg. Full Nutrition
