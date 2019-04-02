Beer-Baked Irish Beef

An easy stew you can prep and let simmer for a few hours. Easy to prep the night before and toss in the slow cooker when you get home, for a good down-home meal. Serve with hot boiled potatoes. I have also cut potatoes into cubes and put them right in the slow cooker to save time and dishes. Works great!

By pollock1231

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
Directions

  • Place the bacon in a large nonstick skillet, and cook over medium heat until crisp and brown. Remove the bacon pieces and set aside, leaving the drippings in the skillet.

  • Place the flour, salt, black pepper, and allspice in a large plastic zipper bag, and shake a few times to combine. Place the beef stew meat into the bag, and shake to coat the meat with flour mixture. Place the meat pieces in the skillet with the bacon drippings, and cook the meat until brown on all sides.

  • Remove the browned meat to a slow cooker, and add the carrots, onions, garlic, parsley, rosemary, marjoram, and bay leaf to the cooker.

  • Pour the beer into the skillet, and bring to a boil over medium-low heat, scraping all the browned bits of flavor from the bottom of the skillet. Pour the beer into the slow cooker, over the meat and vegetables. Cover, and cook on Medium setting until the meat is very tender, 4 to 5 hours.

  • Before serving, remove the bay leaf, and sprinkle the stew with the reserved bacon pieces.

Cook's Note

This can also be cooked in the oven at 275 degrees F (135 degrees C) in a 2 1/2 to 3-quart casserole with a cover.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
576 calories; protein 36.4g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 38.5g; cholesterol 123.3mg; sodium 728.6mg. Full Nutrition
