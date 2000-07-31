Tequini

Tequila gives a Latin twist to the almighty martini.

Recipe by Aimee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
4 mins
total:
4 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a cocktail shaker full of ice, combine tequila, vermouth and orange bitters. Shake well and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of lime.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022