Peanut Butter and Honey No-Bake Cookies

43 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 13
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are a delicious, creamy, and chocolate-free version of a no-bake cookie. My husband is NOT a chocolate fan and has been so thrilled that I came up with this simple but yummy recipe for him!

By mexican lover

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the butter, milk, white sugar, brown sugar, and honey in a large pot over medium-high heat; bring to a rapid boil for 90 seconds. Stir the salt and peanut butter into the mixture and remove immediately from the heat.

  • Add the oatmeal quickly and mix to combine. Make sure the texture is thick with a little bit of sauce, but not too much sauce. If needed add extra oatmeal.

  • Drop rounded spoonfuls of the dough 2 inches apart onto aluminum foil or waxed paper; allow to sit 1 to 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 49.7g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 225mg. Full Nutrition
