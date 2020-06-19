Peanut Butter and Honey No-Bake Cookies
These are a delicious, creamy, and chocolate-free version of a no-bake cookie. My husband is NOT a chocolate fan and has been so thrilled that I came up with this simple but yummy recipe for him!
These were great! I wasn't sure how they were going to turn out after hearing that they didn't set. But, they were perfect! I added a dash of vanilla while it was boiling and I boiled it for 2-2 1/2 minutes instead of the 90 secs. I also added about 3 3/4 cup oats. They set up great and not too sticky! We ate almost the whole batch!Read More
Not bad. Followed recipe/used a natural PB w/ no sugar and it was still a bit too sweet. Easy though.Read More
These were great! I wasn't sure how they were going to turn out after hearing that they didn't set. But, they were perfect! I added a dash of vanilla while it was boiling and I boiled it for 2-2 1/2 minutes instead of the 90 secs. I also added about 3 3/4 cup oats. They set up great and not too sticky! We ate almost the whole batch!
These cookies were absolutely FABULOUS!!! I did what the other readers did and boiled the sugar mixture for 2-3 minutes. I also used natural chunky peanut butter. I think this was a good way to go because there is already so much sugar. I also used 2% milk and it made no differance.
I enjoyed these. I used splenda, ideal brown sugar and regular oatmeal. MY PB wasn't crunchy, but I made due. These were tasty, quick and I didn't have any trouble with them setting up at all
A big hit with the whole family. Made a few ingredient modifications however with fat free milk, 1/4 cup butter, no salt and natural peanut butter. Boiled for 4 minutes to ensure setup. Perfect.
Oh wow, these are good! Mmm, so yummy when they're still warm and gooey. I love the honey in there! I did the 2 1/2 min of boiling like other reviewers had said, with good result. Will definitely be making these again. So easy in my dorm room :)
My husband doesn't like chocolate either so these are perfect. I pressed all of the 'dough' into a loaf pan, melted some chocolate almond bark, and poured over half of it to make yummy bar cookies. Fantastic!
Was looking for a differend dessert for a cookout. This was perfect. I was just shy of 1/2 c of honey, didn't seem to make difference. Based on other reviews I boiled for 2 + min. They were delish! I will absolutely make again.
This was an excellent substitute for chocolate no-bake cookies, I added a little cinnamon for extra flavor. It is nice and moist and I love getting to use honey in a cookie!
Just so good! I will be making these again and again!
Delicious! A huge hit
This was amazing! Instead of 3 1/2 cups oatmeal, I substituted 1 1/2 cups sliced almonds and 2 cups oatmeal, since I was in the mood for a sweet granola-type of dessert. It turned out great!
These are very tasty, but they took a Long time to set.
Good!
Hubby loves these and asks for them alot. I use creamy peanut butter. I also roll them into balls after they've cooled a little bit.
This recipe is the BEST! The creaminess of the cookie, along with the nutty crunch of the peanuts, and the great texture of the oatmeal - it's so satisying. My husband and sons devoured them! Thanks so much for sharing your recipe.
These are so good! I didn't have any chocolate in the house but wanted to make cookies. I found this recipe and they were so good! I personally like to eat the dough while it is still warm. Yummy
Mine set! I let it boil for 2+ min, added a dash of vanilla during the boiling process and put in almost 4 cups of oats. Really liked the honey in it. Loved the recipe- it's just as addicting as it's chocolate counterpart!!
First time making no bake cookies. Very impressed. Did boil for 2 1/2 minutes like other reviewers mentioned. The family liked these. Will make again. Maybe next time try adding almonds and maybe some vanilla.
They taste delicious, but they never set. You can't store them b/c they'll stick together. Try rolling them in ground peanuts, powdered sugar, or ground chocolate. It helps, but they still must be eaten immediately.
Home Meeting Loves these cookies
AMAZING! I used maple and Brown sugar instant oatmeal because it's what I had, soooooo yummy!
These were a bit sticky so I was careful when putting them into a container so they had some space and used parchment paper between layers. Did not take long at all to get them all done.
They r very yummy but never set!!
I did not have crunchy peanut butter nor honey on hand, so along with the ingredients called for, I added about 1 cup crushed walnuts, 1/4 cup molasses, an extra 1/4 c sugar, as well as 2 tsp vanilla. The boiling time was 1 1/2 minutes, and they came out perfect, tasted great.
These are great! My son doesn't like gooey things and he needed cookies to take to scouts. They turned out perfect. I did add a little vanilla when I took the mixture off the heat. I also followed others comments and boiled for 2 minutes. They were easy and my teen age daughter couldn't stop licking the pan!
The flavor of these were great - though I did have an issue with them staying soft and not firming up properly. Its a hot day so I decided to try doing it in the microwave so I set it for 5 minutes. If I make these again I'll have to remember to try 6 minutes instead.
I am not a big fan of Honey, so I lessoned the amount of honey and added a little more brown and white sugar, not much though. Otherwise these are great, especially when you want no bake cookies and realize last second that you have no more cocoa, lol.
Great idea for a hubby who won't make time for breakfast. I used way less butter (about 3 Tbsp), left out the white sugar completely since I had chunky peanut butter with added sugar, boiled for at least 3 minutes, and added just a few drops of vanilla. I was worried they weren't going to set, but when they were just cool enough to handle, I rolled them into nice little balls like another reviewer suggested. Yum!
I put almost four cups of oatmeal just to be sure. Tastes sweet so far.
I loved it. I had one right as I was done putting them down. Then I had another one the next day and it was very, very good... I did find it a tad bit sweet as well... So I cut down the white sugar for Blue Agava. But little less. But thank you so much for a very lovely desert.
Mine never set. Not sure if it was because I used half natural peanut butter and had too much oil? I like the fact that it uses honey, so I will try again.
followed the recipe and what others said about cooking 2 1/2 minutes which I did and they turned out perfect. My grandkids and husband also loved them!
I halved the recipe and used Stevia in the Raw in place of the sugar. I also cut back on the honey (2 1/2-3 tbsp altogether). I didn't have any chunky peanut butter, but they were still yummy. I followed the other suggestions for boiling for 2-3 minutes and didn't have any trouble with them setting up. I added a half cup of milk chocolate chips which became melted and mixed in to make them just what I was after! Half a batch made 18.
I boiled it for 3 minutes and they set fine. I also agree, very sweet. I added a dash of vanilla. They were great. Definitely will make again, but with less sugar.
Chewy & delicious! I followed the recipe, except for using previous comments & let mine boil for 2 minutes. They turned out perfect. I love chocolate, so next time I might stir in mini chocolate chips at the end.
