Iced Tea I

Being from the south, iced tea is a must with every meal as rice is with Chinese food. I don't think I have ever been able to brew tea with just hot tap water. I have had to boil it somehow...either in the microwave or on the stove. I have never heard of lead poisoning through hot tap water as the previous reviewer mentioned, but I thank you Rosie for that peice of info. This is a very basic way of making iced tea and I don't think it matters how you get your water hot, your tea will taste the same. Unless you go the southern way and let it sit in the sun all day! Eight tea bags is good for a large pitcher, but I have also used 1 "family size" bag when I have them. Don't forget the sugar, I add it right after the water has boiled so it dissolves instantly. Thanks for this simple recipe.