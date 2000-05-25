Iced Tea I
Like real iced tea, but do you hate boiling the water and then waiting for the tea to cool? Try making it with hot tap water.
well, since this recipe isn't called southern iced tea, i thought it was perfect according to ingredients. Iced tea just how i like it. :)
This was easy to make but still not as good as the traditional Southern method of boiling water with sugar. Added a cup of sugar as well.
This needs 1 cup of sugar added to it and it would be southern ice tea!
This is very good for those who like UNSWEETENED iced tea and not southern sweet tea. I added a pinch of baking soda and served it over ice with a fresh slice of lemon - very refreshing.
I've been making iced tea this way for a long time, however I only use 4 teabags and I only steep it 4 minutes. It comes out perfect every time! People are always asking how I make my tea!
Being from the south, iced tea is a must with every meal as rice is with Chinese food. I don't think I have ever been able to brew tea with just hot tap water. I have had to boil it somehow...either in the microwave or on the stove. I have never heard of lead poisoning through hot tap water as the previous reviewer mentioned, but I thank you Rosie for that peice of info. This is a very basic way of making iced tea and I don't think it matters how you get your water hot, your tea will taste the same. Unless you go the southern way and let it sit in the sun all day! Eight tea bags is good for a large pitcher, but I have also used 1 "family size" bag when I have them. Don't forget the sugar, I add it right after the water has boiled so it dissolves instantly. Thanks for this simple recipe.
This was a great starter recipe. I made it with green tea and it was delicious, though like others said, i added sugar. Also, instead of teabags, I used loose leaf green tea. I only added about 3/4 cup of sugar and that was just the right amount to sweeten the drink but yet still let the flavor of green tea be the key taste. Sure beats the store boughten which is overloaded with sugar!
Not everyone from the south likes sugar in their tea. I like unsweetened or with a touch of lemon.
Make it all the time this way...easy and it works. Thanks for the post.
This is a great recipe. If you need hot water, heat cold tap water on the stove or in a microwave.
I found the taste a little bitter for me, so I added 1 Tbsp of sugar per tea bag to sweeten it.
This is the first time I attempted to make iced tea from scratch, but it was perfect. I chose this recipe because it is so simple. But I ended up adding some lemon slices to give it a little flavor. A very basic iced tea recipe is perfect because it can be so versatile. you can add whatever you want: peaches, raspberries, oranges...
I followed the directions to the "T", I even seeped it for about 30 minutes and it was super watery.
Thank heavens, finally an iced tea recipe without a bunch of sugar dumped in it. Thank you.
tasted bland i think the normal way is better brings out the flavor more
Simple and customizable! Just they way I like recipes to be. I used 5 bags blueberry, 3 bags green and two tablespoons splenda mix. YUM!
I didn't find this iced tea all that different from the normal iced tea I usually have. I added a quarter cup of sugar to it which made for just the right amount of sweetness.
Perfect, thank you!
I make about two gallons per week this way, all summer long. A very inexpensive, 0 calorie, tasty drink.
I've been making tea this way for years and it's still my favorite way, even if I make a whole gallon at a time. I have simple syrup and other various sweeteners on hand so people can sweeten their individual glasses to their own taste.
Thanks for posting a unsweetened ice tea recipe:)Trying to cut unwanted sugar out of my daily consumption.I boiled the hot water first,obviously.Turned out great with a wedge of lemon!
Classic tasting iced tea. I used double the hot water and lessened the cold water, simmered on the stove then removed and added tea bags as directed. Great as is, or add lemon and sweetener! Used Lipton tea. Made for Western Region Allstars Faceless Frenzy July 2012.
This was good and easy, but for two quarts of tea I used three regular tea bags, added one cup of sugar and 1/3 cup lemon juice. Perfect!
Didn't think this was going to work but it turned pretty good. Need it a little stronger so I let it be for 30 min.
I love just plain iced tea, and I loved this recipe!
Perfect unsweetened tea! I make this on the regular now because even the kids love it
i put lemon in it and 1/3 cup of sugar
Thank you. It's the ratios I never seem to recall. I appreciate the simplistic recipe.... I grew up a Midwesterner so unsweetened... married a W Virginian and ended up with a Louisiana Step-Mom so sweetened. I love both, but am eliminating the sugar as an improvement to the diet.
Being from the south (Southern California) I don't like sweet tea. This is the way tea should be made.
I added a cup and a half of sugar for my boys, good recipe.
it was ok
