Steak Fingers
Easy to make and a favorite of my family. Excellent with french fries and a salad!!
Easy to make and a favorite of my family. Excellent with french fries and a salad!!
Whether you cut this into strips or leave it whole, the trick to a tender round steak for chicken fried steak is to really pound it out. What I've been doing for years (thanks to a very old Fannie Farmer cookbook) is to pound a small amount of flour into both sides of the meat (but pound it out really, really well). Then season as you wish. We like more seasoned food so I use more salt and pepper. Everyone will have a different opinion on the seasoning, so do what tastes good to you. For a heavier coating, double dip your steaks in the egg and flour. For a lighter coating just dip once.Read More
It's a good basic recipe but definitely needs a little personalization to make it more exciting. I recommend adding the salt & pepper (and any other spices you'll be using) onto the meat before pounding it, the flavor comes through much better that way. I'm also considering adding a splash of Worcestershire sauce to the coating mixture next time I make them. I will be making them again though... they are much better than the pre-made kind with processed beef product.Read More
Whether you cut this into strips or leave it whole, the trick to a tender round steak for chicken fried steak is to really pound it out. What I've been doing for years (thanks to a very old Fannie Farmer cookbook) is to pound a small amount of flour into both sides of the meat (but pound it out really, really well). Then season as you wish. We like more seasoned food so I use more salt and pepper. Everyone will have a different opinion on the seasoning, so do what tastes good to you. For a heavier coating, double dip your steaks in the egg and flour. For a lighter coating just dip once.
My husband and kids love this recipe. I don't use eggs when coating the steak. I do use a little seasoning salt in my flour bag and dip the steak in water first. I also cook this on a higher heat. It is more tender when it is cooked faster.
It's a good basic recipe but definitely needs a little personalization to make it more exciting. I recommend adding the salt & pepper (and any other spices you'll be using) onto the meat before pounding it, the flavor comes through much better that way. I'm also considering adding a splash of Worcestershire sauce to the coating mixture next time I make them. I will be making them again though... they are much better than the pre-made kind with processed beef product.
I think this recipe is a good start to your steak fingers, but I always add additional spices and herbs to everything I make. This recipe is no exception to that rule. I add Monterey grill seasoning and let my meat soak in milk for a few hours so it tenderizes before breading. I also pound it with a meat mallet before cutting into strips.
We just made these and I had to tell you they are great.. The only modifications I did was added some garlic. I think next time i will marinade my beef for a little bit after tenderizing it.. Will definately make again..
What a disappointment! My son, 12, and I usually enjoy cooking together. We decided to try this recipe. While the prepping was fun, it was sooo tasteless, my husband couldn't even swallow it! I tried adding gravy, honey, anything I could think of to dip it into, and finally ended up dipping it into the disposal. Oh well, better luck next time...
Not bad, but not good. I would definitely use another type of meat. I love a good country fried steak dish, but this didn't cut it for me. I found a really good country fried steak recipe on this site that i would definitely recommend. It was called Chicken Fried Steak (it was great).
i always add instant sidekicks potatoe dry flakes to my breading mixture...tastes great
If you're looking for a simple receipe, this would be it. Preparation wasn't that messy, and everything took minimal time to prepare and cook. The taste was simple, nothing fancy. I took others advice and added some garlic salt to pep it up a bit. I also used sandwich steaks, instead of cutting up strips, which helped make prep time fast. I also cooked for 2 minutes on each side, which made for a crispier coating.
They definitely need more seasoning! Add garlic or Lawry's Seasoning Salt to the flour mixture...other than that, they are good.
i made these and used cube steak and they looked just like the picture and it made alot. i added extra seasonings to the flour and made gravy to dip them in. served with mashed potatoes.. good. i used a ten inch fry pan so use either a bigger skillet or be prepared to stand in front of the stove a while. plenty leftover and i fed 4 with them.
These were easy to make and everyone seemed to enjoy them, even the kids. I will definitely make them again. Thanks!
I made this recipe & the steak fingers were absolutely delicious. What a yummy way to enjoy beef!
My daughter who does not eat any steak LOVED this made as steak sandwiches. Thank you.
I used seasoned salt instead of regular salt, and these had a great flavor. Kind of tough, but thats to be expected of round steak. I would sprinkle with a little meat tenderizer and let set a few minutes before cooking. Will definatly make again!
To ensure tender pieces, I use cubed steak. It is already tenderized for you! I also add seasoned salt and a good sprinkle of cayenne pepper to the flour mix with the salt and pepper. My husband loves these!
I wanted something new to do with round steak and gave this a try. While it still doesn't come out all that tender, this was a huge success! I did change one thing...I added more seasoning to the flour for coating the strips. I used some Cajun seasoning and garlic powder. My kids, who are very picky when it comes to meat, loved this! This is definitely a new item I'm adding to my menu!
My stopmom used to make these all the time! I made them tonight! The only thing I do different is marinate them in some Dale's sauce for a bit first, then dip them in egg and then coat in flour! Fry them up and dip into some 57 sauce and you are on your way to a great easy kid friendly dinner! :)
Unfortunately, this recipe is completely tasteless. It's also very messy to make and the batter doesn't stick very well to the steak. After I added more salt, it was just awful. I won't make this again.
My husband and I thought these were quite tasty...the kids weren't so crazy about them but they are very picky eaters...the only change I made was to add some montreal steak seasoning to the flour mixture...thanks
Like easy recipe's and ingredients I can whip up when the wife is at work!
Yummy! I added hot sauce to the egg mixture. Perfect way to use a poor cut of meat.
My family loved these!!! They were a bit bland, next time I will add some extra spices.
I really liked these, but my teenage boys seem to prefer chicken fingers instead. However, they did eat the steak and said it was ok.
Lots of potential! As with many other reviews, would have liked more flavor. Trial and error, right? A tip i picked up that i'm amazed by each time i use it. Pepsi is a great tendererizer, cover meat and soak over nite. Doesn't do much for flavor but does tenderize really well.
My family ENJOYED THIS RECIPE.. SO far the best one!!! Was not sure how it was going to taste but it came out FANTASTIC. The only addition I made was add a little garlic powder to the batter-in the flour
Good basic recipe, but these are so much better if you marinate your steak first. I use milk seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and paprika, but you could also use your favorite steak marinade. The trick is to get some moisture and flavor into the meat itself so it will be much more tender and tasty after it's fried. I also add some paprika to the flour and egg mixture.
Yummy Steak Finger recipe!
my family loves these, i never have to get on my kids to eat when i make them.
A little messy and fattening, but my family loves these. We like to use cube steak instead of round steak, since the results are a little more tender.
I made sandwiches instead of fingers, and added a lot of extra seasoning! The end result was *very* yummy. =] I seasoned the steaks before tenderizing with garlic salt, s&p. I seasoned the flour with italian bread crumbs and s&p. *AND* I seasoned the egg & milk mixture with s&p. Turned out very juicy, and lots of flavor. =]
It was good but not great. I added garlic powder, seasoned salt, onion powder and black pepper to the flour for some taste. I would imagine without some seasonings it would have been way, way too bland.
Quick and easy. Cube steak works gread - very tender.
Anyone in the south knows that you use cube steak for this, not round steak. Cube steak is made especially for fried steak dishes. We call it 'chicken fried steak' in Texas! It might as well be our state dish.
My husband eats ketchup with everything- except this! He loved it. I added seasoned salt instead of salt and pepper to both the egg mixture and flour. We will definitely make this again!
With enough seasoning, these were yummy! I used a steak seasoning in the flour mixture and salted them after removing them from the oil. My four year old who wasn't so sure he wanted to try them came back for more! I would definitely use my large electric frying pan the next time because using a normal frying pan on the stove took forever to get them all cooked.
These were ok. After testing a few and tasting them I found them a little bland so I added Seasoned salt to the flour and continued as the recipe states. They were better and my kids, even the toddler thought it was fun to eat "steak fingers".
I did not like it.
NOT Lucky Wishbone's!
My son who is the pickiest loved these. I served them with ketchup. Will definately make these again.
Quick and easy! They were great, except I think I should have added more pepper. I think I will experiment with some different spices.
Not a bad recipe not sure I would do it again though the flour made it a bit tasteless so I had to add extra seasoning.
These were very good. I served them with gravy and they tasted like chicken fried steak! Thanks
This is a family fav. But this is the bland recipe. The trick is to flavor the flour with spices I have found. Be heavy handed with them. I have added garlic powder,onion powder salt pepper and since we dip in ketchup I also add basil and oregano. I also like to add winchester? sauce to the egg and milk.
I really loved making this recipe. And it's really good with the ending results.
OK I guess.
Not bad. I followed the recipe as printed. My wife and kids liked it. I thought it could use something other spices as well. Still...I would cook it again. Thanks
Used coconut flour and added chili pepper powder to the seasons.
Made as written I could see it would be a little light in flavor. So I added some Worcestershire sauce to the egg/milk mixture and also added garlic and onion powder to the flour. This made sure there was plenty of flavor that didn't get lost in the flour or the frying process. Because of those additions my husband said it was flavorful enough he didn't need a dipping sauce.
Great batter method. I used 1/2 cornstarch and 1/2 flour and spiced up the mixture.
Came out very well. Will make again.
I needed more flour but I may have had more than 1 lb of meat :) Simple is always the best , hubby loved it :)
Sinful is right! But so good. I make these using a 1/2 tbsp of garlic salt in the batter thanks for the recipie
My Husband, 4 girls and I really enjoy these steak fingers! My oldest who is incredibly picky would eat lbs of these if I let her. I would have liked a bit more flavor but we just dip them into country bobs steak sauce and they are great!
The major problem with this recipe, it has no seasoning! I wouldn't even make. A lot of the recipes on this site are so basic.
My most favorite food. There is something cathartic about beating the steak to tenderness, or if you prefer, using the new steel bladed pokers to poke the steak into tenderness. If you use the pokers, besure to coat the steak with seasoning of your choice as the pokers will shove some of that seasoning inside the meat and will flavor the piece throughout. Oh, and don't forget the Catsup.
I've tried your recipe for my family and it was well liked. I know I will make it again. Thank you for this recipe.
Can't say that I will make this ever again. Added garlic powder.
Good basic recipe. My granddaughter is very picky so this would be great for her. I would also add salt to the steak.
It was way easy and super tasty! I wish it had more taste tho.
It was ok!!! not as crunchy as i thought it would be!!!
These were okay - nothing to write home about, though. Somehow this kind of recipe simply is better (and more mentally connected) with chicken. It was kind of messy to make, as well. Think maybe I'll just stick to chicken....sorry :-(
Finally something different to do with round steak! In order to make it 'paleo', I substitued almond flour for regular flowers and fried'em up in bacon grease. Added garlic and onion powders to the flour mix. YUM! Also pounded the heck out of the meat and they came out tender. Made some aioli for dipping. Hubs says it's a keeper! Thanks!
I think next time I will soak the meat in milk for awhile prior to making. I didn't use the egg (I didn't feel it was necessary to keep the flour in place). My kids loved these.
Amazing. My steak fingers turned out just like the ones in the photo and they tasted wonderful. Of course we changed the seasonings to fit our taste but I cannot fault this recipe. It was delicious and about four other people agree with me. I would suggest using a little of the leftover grease and making gravy, just adds that little extra.
It was good but a little bland. I think I needed to add a bit more pepper. I will definately try again though.
This is a great recipe! we pounded, then marinated the meat for several hours as well as substituted Panko for the 2nd flour dredge. Amazing!
Followed the recipe. The steaks were still soggy.
Tried this tonight and not too bad for a first run. I used seasoned tenderizer and Worcestershire sauce, then pounded them w/meat tool. They could have used a lot more pounding, but maybe it was the cut of meat I bought. I also added about 2 tsp each of garlic powder and onion powder to egg wash; it helped a lot with the flavor. Will try again and will remember to try to tenderize even more.
I always make these for the grandkids. I use cube steak and cut in strips while still a little frozen. Salt & pepper and dip them in flour and fry for about 2-3 minutes in hot oil. I found cube steak easier for the younger ones to chew. Good either way.
I was very happy to find a recipe my family loves for tenderized round. My 6 year old can't get enough of these!
I made a few changes, I used seasoned flour especially for fried foods. I added red pepper.
I love these! I added a little garlic salt and seasoning salt to the flour mixture. Very yummy! Thanks.
every body loved them. Even the kids and they don't eat very much meat.
My husband and 3 preschool boys LOVE these!
Quick and Easy!!! Recommend country gravy to dip the fingers in.
Excellent!! The only thing I did different was that I used the deep fat fryer. Really easy to make and the entire family LOVED it!!
