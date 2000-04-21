Steak Fingers

3.8
107 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 40
  • 3 21
  • 2 7
  • 1 5

Easy to make and a favorite of my family. Excellent with french fries and a salad!!

Recipe by SAMME

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Tenderize steak by pounding with a mallet. Cut into 3 inch long strips.

  • Combine egg, milk, salt and pepper in a shallow dish, whisk until well blended.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1/3 cup oil (or just enough to cover the bottom of the pan).

  • Coat steak pieces in flour. Shake off excess. Then dip in the egg mixture and again in flour.

  • Fry the strips in the hot oil until golden brown; about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to absorb oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 37.4g; fat 28.1g; cholesterol 134.5mg; sodium 79.1mg. Full Nutrition
