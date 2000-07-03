Mango Topping
Very rich in flavor. Good with ice cream.
this was very easy to make. the only change i would make to the recipe is to add more water. to reduce the mangos to a sauce i needed a lot more water, but after i did that, it was great! my guests put this over white cake and loved it.Read More
I was looking for a way to use some mangoes that were ripening faster than I could eat them. This was easy and worked well as a pancake topping. Had no OJ so substituted passion fruit juice for a little more tropical taste. Felt like the butter overshadowed the fresh fruit taste and will definitely leave it out next time.
I came across this recipe while searching for a "strawberry shortcake" substitute. I put this topping over a slice of pound cake, and my family LOVED it! This recipe has so many possible applications, and I can't wait to explore them all. Thanks for a quick and easy recipe.
Outstanding. This topping elevated simple vanilla ice cream to a decadent, unexpected delight. And it couldn't be simpler. I'll be making this again.
Great flavor! Made exactly as written - used it on our pork chops for dinner and it had on our pancakes the next morning. A simple, quick tasty topping!
I did not use the exact measurements, I just used one mango and adjusted it to my taste. I used a lot more orange juice and water than the recipe called for. I also found it helpful to mash the mango with a fork while sauteeing it in the pan. I put this on top of a betty crocker vanilla cake, it was DELICIOUS.
divine. i didn't think that I could make mango better.
Very good! I added some nutmeg. I used this over banana pancakes, wonderful! The leftovers I used over ice cream.
Easy to make and a very good topping for fried plantains and baked tipalia fish!
Love it!! Thank you!! I used frozen mangos, and a little of frozen rasberries instead of the OJ, add a little more water, I already tested and its delicious!!!
This is a fantastic and versatile topping! I used on top of my belgium waffles with a dollop of plain greek yogurt. I am sure I'll find many more uses for the leftovers.
I did not make any changes to this recipe. I will definitely make again.
This is a great recipe ! so simple...used it as a topping over vanilla icecream and it was a hit !
This was a great way to quickly use up the mangoes that were getting away from me. A dollop of this, some fresh mango, fresh whipped cream, and angel food cake made for a great dessert!
This recipe was so easy! One thing I did to make sure it was nice and creamy was to put it in my blender on low for just a few seconds. It puréed it nicely. I also added a bit more brown sugar as it was pretty tart and I’m using as a dessert topping for guests tonight. I can’t for the life of me figure out why to lady who said she needed to add more water to reduce the mangoes had to do so. Mangoes have a good deal of natural juice, so adding more water would have made it soupy. I mashed the chunks of mangoes on the bottom of the sauce pan to help smooth it out while it was cooking. A good thing to do. I followed the ingredients exactly except for the brown sugar, and it turned out perfectly.
This was a pleasant fruit sauce that wasn't very sweet to go with my sweeter cakes. I used the yellow skinned mangoes which isn't as stong flavoured/fragrant as the red/green skinned ones. So I adjusted the tartness to my taste and added a pinch of salt to bring out the flavour. I did use a little cornstarch and water mixture to thicken the sauce more.
Great way to use up mangos that are getting too ripe. My sauce was a little thick when I went to use it so I just added a tiny bit of rum. I liked the result. Be warned if the mngos are truly ripe, this is very sweet. You could probably cut down on the sugar.
Quick and easy and tased good on pancakes. I used frozen mango which worked fine but was more difficult to mash, will cook longer next time. I put in pan with water and cooked on low until thawed then added other ingredients. May add more water next time as there wasn't much liquid sauce.
Tasty! I used twice as much brown sugar, twice as much OJ and probably an extra T of water. It was quite thick without that. Used it on Seth's pancakes to make them soft enough after surgery.
I made this just as it is & it was delish.
