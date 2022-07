Mango Topping

This recipe was so easy! One thing I did to make sure it was nice and creamy was to put it in my blender on low for just a few seconds. It puréed it nicely. I also added a bit more brown sugar as it was pretty tart and I’m using as a dessert topping for guests tonight. I can’t for the life of me figure out why to lady who said she needed to add more water to reduce the mangoes had to do so. Mangoes have a good deal of natural juice, so adding more water would have made it soupy. I mashed the chunks of mangoes on the bottom of the sauce pan to help smooth it out while it was cooking. A good thing to do. I followed the ingredients exactly except for the brown sugar, and it turned out perfectly.