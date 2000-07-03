Mango Topping

4.5
24 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 9
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Very rich in flavor. Good with ice cream.

Recipe by Rossana

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the mangoes, butter, brown sugar, lemon juice, orange juice, and water. Stir until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
120 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 24.2mg. Full Nutrition
