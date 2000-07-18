Apple Banana Smoothie
Thick and healthy fruit drink with apple, banana and orange juice. The frozen banana takes the place of shaved ice and results in a smooth, creamy texture. Serve with dollop of whipped cream for added effect.
YUM! Made this today for me and my toddler. He loved it! I didn't freeze the banana so it would be easier for him to drink through a straw.Read More
This was awful... The apple made it gritty and tart, the juice made it really sour. The best part was the banana... I will never make this again!Read More
YUM! Made this today for me and my toddler. He loved it! I didn't freeze the banana so it would be easier for him to drink through a straw.
This was awful... The apple made it gritty and tart, the juice made it really sour. The best part was the banana... I will never make this again!
DEICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!I liked it alot!!!!But I used frozen strawberries not an apple.
I really like this recipe. Not only is it a nice healthy treat for myself but my 1 yr. old can also enjoy it, which is always a plus!
Good smoothie recipe. Apples are usually not an ingredient found in smoothies due to their grittyness ( I'm assuming), but this tasted refreshing. I didn't freeze my banana ( I was in a hurry ) and did add a tsp of almond extract. I used a blend of carrot/orange juice and really enjoyed the mixed flavors and texture. Had this with cinnamon toast from this site. Thanks Jim!!
Okay, but won't be making again. I froze the banana with the peel still on--perhaps peeling and then freezing is better, considering how difficult it is to get the peel off (should I have known that??). Mixing 8 oz of milk with 1 1/2 bananas of medium ripeness is better and easier to make. Bananas need not be frozen.
This was ok...different but ok. I added a couple of scoops of fat free whipped cream in the blender to take away the gritty taste that everyone was talking about, and it turned out nice and creamy. I just think that the apple brought a sour taste that I wasn't too crazy about. Maybe it would taste better with a sweeter apple...unless tart smoothies are your thing. But my 7 yr old son like it so we're giving it 4 stars.
This was excellent! I used a red delicious apple and it was not gritty at all. My five year old liked it very much as well.
A bit too much banana for my son's taste. Now use 1/2 banana or two apples. Other than that, It's quite tasty. Other fruit combos are next.....
This is good, It did start turning brown after sitting for about 5 minutes, so drink up! Thanks Jim!
Great recipe. Very tasty. Try it with a bit of cinnamon and leave the skin on the apples for a bit of a variation.
Great Great Drink Can't Drink Anything else!
It was good. Not totally wowed but I like it. A good way to get in those five fruits a day!
Turned brown and was a bit sour - but I still liked it. That was probably because I used a Granny Smith apple. I stirred in about a tablespoon-ful of brown sugar and MMM it was good then. I might try using mango or another slightly sweet juice, and not putting any pure sugar in.
Yuck, this was horrible! I did just what it said and it came out looking fine but tasted yucky!
This recipe was absolutly horrible! It looked good and I did everything right, but it was awful!
This was fantastic after my workout. No added sugar so it's all natural- certainly one way to get your quota of fruit! I used a red delicious apple to great effect.
Tastes fresh, like applesauce with a hint of banana! We used a granny smith, so it was a bit gritty, but we liked the texture--different. We didn't experience it turning brown as in other reviews, but some types of apples brown quicker than others. We'll make this again!
My mother got a new blender for Christmas and this was the first thing I made on it. It was delicious! It tasted just like my Grandma's fruit salad!
Very good! The Gala apples made it a little too tart for my taste, I think I will use sweeter apples next time, but will definitely make this again - very healthy, easy and tasty!
Nice smoothie, if you have frozen bananas on hand This also needs to be served right out of the blender. I let mine sit and it turned brown from the bananas. But it tasted alright, as long as you can get over the fact that it's brown.
This is a super drink I drink it in the mornings when I work out!
I really liked this drink. I have a hard time with bananas, because of the acide in them and this was a great way for me to beable to have them. My daughter loved it also. I keep bananas on hand in the frezer because I love to bake with them. Looking forard to trying out more thing on this site.
This smoothie tasted amazing! The frozen bananas made it just cold enough, and deffinitely added a lot of flavor. It was so easy!
It looked good, but it was a little gritted. I think from the apple.
my sister liked it for real.. even wanted to drink mine :))
Good tasting, easy to make! I added coconut for a garnish for some extra flavor!
Simple to make & tastes great too!
This is a very yummy smoothie! It is so easy and is made with ingredients I almost always have. I used vanilla yougurt (organic) in place of the milk. My kids think smoothies are a special treat! i like the kind that don't take forever to blend and require ingredients that are costly. This fills the bill!
Really good smoothie. And I know it defeats the purpose a bit of a low fat smoothie, but I added a half cup of light ice cream. :)
Tasted sour and "mushy" - couldn't finish it.
This recipe was a cool, refreshing, nice summer beverage. I changed the recipe just a little. I used, five blocks of ice, 1/2 cup of plain dannon yogurt, 1/2 of strawberry-orange-banana juice, 1 banana, and one gala apple. I'm eating it right now, it's delicious. I reccomend it for any smoothie lover. -Libby
Definitely a good source of fruit in the day's diet! Didn't have a Gala apple - only a Granny Smith and that was very good in it too. I did add several ice cubes because the banana wasn't completely frozen and also a small amount of vanilla because in my opinion everything tastes better with a little extra vanilla.
Changed a few things based on what I had on hand: juice was strawberry banana, apple was Granny Smith. Also addede 1 tbsp. flax seed. Tasted great! Next time I'll double the recipe so we can have more!
This was ok for a try, although I'd only make it again if these were the only ingredients I had. The apple made it thick and it didn't have much taste. Without ice it is warm and gritty. After I added one and a half cups of ice and a teaspoon of sugar it was ok.
my dad didnt like this as much as the ones with mango.
Delicous. I tried a varity of apples for different tastes. Tart, sour apples not quite as good as Empire or Macintosh, but this recepie leaves a lot of room for creativity and flavour adventures!
This was good. I used coconut milk and orange juice with mango. I also threw in some spinach. Next time I make it I will follow the recipe as is. Thanks for sharing!!
I added raspberry yogurt. Pretty good, I'd make it again.
It was OK, my sister said it smelled like flouride..
This is the perfect breakfast for anyone who: a) has "old" fruit that would otherwise be tossed out. (I'm single - it happens!) b) isn't a breakfast eater but needs a quick boost. I didn't bother to freeze the banana. I just threw in the brown withered thing and the wrinkly apple in with OJ and voila! A smooth and tasty meal replacement!
this recipe was really good but i feel like it was missing something so i added some honey and an extra banana and a half extra apple and i personally think it was a great choice to make
I liked this recipe but not a Gala apple lover. I used a Granny Smith.
Wonderful recipe, I used Braeburn apples and it was great. (When I have forgotten to freeze the banana, I just add a 1/2 cup of ice.)
I did not care for this recipe.
My 10 year old daughter absolutely LOVED this! I broke the banana into pieces and froze it, along with the apple pieces. I didn't have any orange juice, so I used Sunny D and she loved the flavor. I'm sure she'll be asking for this over and over again!
hi
sluurp.. taste yummy
I didn't have any apples or orange juice. So I used Sunny D and it wasn't sweet so I used about 1/4 of sugar. I also added crushed ice. It turned out great!!
amazing, i tried it and it tastes so good!!!
My husband and I liked this recipe. However, we did make some changes. First, we used 3 bananas and 2 apples, omitted the OJ, and didn't measure milk. Second, the bananas weren't frozen because I hate working with frozen bananas. The apples weren't peeled (didn't see the point) and they were McIntosh (matter of personal preference, those are the only kind of apples I will buy). Due to the bananas not being frozen, we threw in some ice (didn't measure that either, just kept adding some until it was thick enough) and we also threw in some honey. The end result is yummy. I'm drinking it now. :)
verrrrrryyy good, but i added a scoop of plain yogurt and just a splash of half and half....yumm!
My eight year old loved this! Only added some plain yogurt and a squeeze of agave. Thanks!
I made this because out of shear coincidence I had all of theingredients on hand, while I wasn't sure how the apples would taste (since their not usually used in smoothies) I made it anyway and to my surprise it wasn't bad.The reason I gave it 3 stars is because of the texture, it was gritty (it's the apples) I like my smoothies a bit creamier so I added about 2Tbs of vanilla yogurt. It's an ok recipe, but I think i'll stick to berries instead.
MMM.
My family liked this a lot. The only modification I made was that I used braeburn apple (with skin to make it more nutritious).
This is wonderful in so many ways! Just the way it is or sometimes I put frozen strawberrys in it, or frozen blueberrys instead of the apple. Thank you very much This is a wonderful recipe. I do use 100 percent pure orange juice its is more expenxive and/or takes time making fresh juice but it is well worth it!
I made the recipe as stated, except that I subsituted homemade applesauce for the apple. It needed something more so I doubled the orange juice and added some plain yoghurt. Plus I always put 1 tbsp ground flaxseed in my smoothies. I prefer the Orange Banana Smoothie recipe I tried yesterday. I guess the apple-orange-banana combination is a bit too muddy for me. I probably won't make it again. Although maybe it would be better with some cinnamon added.
Um, no. We didn't like this at all.
Pretty good! Not the most amazing smoothie but still yummy and easy to make for those times when you don't have a lot of berries in the house. I added ice instead of waiting for a banana to freeze and also added a few drops of vanilla after reading some reviews about the juice making it sour. After drinking it, I think it would have been fine without the vanilla but I personally enjoyed the extra sweetness.
Was a good start! I used 1 cup OJ, 1/2 cup of half & half, a hand full of walnuts and some sugar. I like it.
I made the recipe as is, and it's yummy! Several people complained that the apples made it gritty, but it must depend on the type of apple. It did not turn out gritty for me. I used tart apples from a friend's tree. And even with the skins on, this smoothie tasted great. Unfortunately, my friend does not remember what type of tree she has. In addition to making the recipe as written, I also added flax seed and vanilla protein powder to increase the fiber and protein. Still tasty!
I tried it with a non peeled apple(still cored)a whole unfrozen banana,a teaspoon of cinamon,and 5 ice cubes.I like the tartness of it myself.
This is a great recipe. I didn't use a frozen banana so I put some ice cubes in to make it a little colder. Great way to make sure you get that "apple a day".
This is a good recipe, although I did make a few changes. To begin with, I used a Braeburn apple instead of the Gala as that it what I had on hand. I mixed a little lemon juice on the apple to prevent browning since that was a problem with other reviewers and it was not gritty in the smoothie. Also, I added a few frozen strawberries which gave it a nice sweetness. I added just a little more milk and a small amount of low-fat vanilla yogurt to make it a little creamier and to thin it out a bit. Overall, this is a nice smoothie with just a few minor changes.
This was definitely one of my favorite smoothies I've ever made, if not the best. I froze both the banana and the cut up apple (I used a Fuji apple), didn't use quite so much orange juice, and skim milk instead of 2%. It was very thick and creamy, and packed with yummy flavor. Lots of people are saying it was grainy and too tart... not at all. I didn't notice any graininess. If someone is saying that this was too tart, they either used a sour apple, put too much orange juice in it, or are just used to smoothies packed with sugar and artificial flavoring. Bottom line: This smoothie was refreshing, flavorful, and has a great texture. Will DEFINITELY be making again.
Not a fan. Tasted like it had ginger in it, for some strange reason.
quite a good and fast smoothie!
This is a great recipe! I don't know what people are talking about... If they think that its a weird texture then they need to blend it longer. I put more milk in mine and it was great!
Yummy! I've used more milk and less orange juice. Also, I've put half of teaspoon of cinnamon - I'm pretty sure I'll make this smoothie again. :)
I was unimpressed with this. Replaced the milk with almond milk, and gala apple with pink lady. The taste was O.K., but the texture was unappealing.
Very sour and unique!
So easy. Very good. I used plain yogurt, instead of milk, with a squirt of agave to sweeten a bit. I used one banana and only a third of an apple.
Made it last night. Used 1/2 fresh banana and gala apple. Family loved it!
Me and my husband loved it
I Loved this! I didn't have time to freeze the banana, so I added four ice cubes instead and it turned out great! I love how sweet it is without the sugar that most recipes put into these smoothies. This is one that I will defenately make again!
I've tried it and it was the bomb dot com. But substitute some ingredients. Instead of a frozen banana, I used a raw and fresh banana and instead of orange juice, I used mango juice, you barely taste the mango! Love it ??
Loved this recipe! I did not think the apple made it gritty at all...however, I have a Blendtec blender which is very powerful. I also did not freeze the banana, so added some ice. I am following the Paleo diet so this fits right in. Will definitely drink this again.
Great!!! But I didn't freeze my banana so it would be easier. I added some cinnamon for a extra taste and it was amazing! Nice job with the recipe.
I didn't think it was as tart as everyone claimed it was. On the other hand, I didn't fall in love with it. The smoothie was very gritty and the flavors of the bananas and apples didn't go well together. Overall, it was a refreshing treat, but I'm not sure if I would recommend this to a friend.
I like making variations on this one,which is so easy. The bananas,orange juice,and milk stay the same. just replace apples with fuji apples,pears,and peaches...so far.
Made 4 servings (plus ice and a handful of spinach to make 6 cups) to fill kidlets' cups and a quart jar for me. As is without the addition, kidlets loved it. Even with the addition, they still loved it. Will make popsicles next time.
I tried this and subbed out a few things: 1/4 Cup of Rice Dream, 2-3 Handfuls of Frozen Raspberries 1 Banana (Chopped) 1 Gala Apple (Peeled, Cored, and Chopped) In a blender combine banana, frozen raspberries, apple, and rice milk. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and serve. Although this is more of a one serving thing.
delicious and very easy to drink! Mine was rich and creamy and the right mix of tart and sweet. great recipe!
This is a super easy and nutritious smoothie recipe which only uses 4 ingredients. Don’t throw away your aging bananas! Freeze them and reserve them for use in smoothes. This creamy recipe has a nice tang from the orange juice.
No changes, will make it again.
Instead of frozen banana, I added ice and it was amazing. Really enjoyed this delicious smoothie
Froze the apple, and banana. Blended the apple first then added all the other stuff. Came out really good. Not gritty at alk
It was smooth but it had a bit of apple pulp which is good.
I did it without a frozen banana but with a non-frozen one. But it still tasted great and yes I would make it again xx
It reminded me of baby food. I definitely will not be making this again.
I made it tonight and I liked the mix! It would have been better if the orange was not so sour! But good recipe!!
I added some Chia seeds for proteins instead of the conventional protein powder
We made this several ways. The original recipe wasn't the best, actually quite bitter. We added grapes in the 2nd one and it was about the same. Third one, we added strawberry yogurt and lessened the orange juice and added more milk. That was better. Last one we added 2 bananas, lessened the juice, added more milk and added granola and that made it super yummy! So it takes some tweaking but this recipe is a good base start! Overall we enjoyed them and enjoyed making them as a family
It was ok. It was a good way to use my frozen Apple slices and frozen bananas. It was creamy but a little tart so I added 2 packets of Truvia and a little cinnamon. I might use a little less orange juice next time.
Very good drink love the taste. Thanks for sharing.
This was a really good smoothie. I did not have orange juice or banana, so I added more milk and used a pear. I absolutely loved this.
Its a tasty basic smoothie helping to meet that daily fruit intake. I appreciate the serving size adjuster. Just a few suggestions: - Definitely use frozen bananas. I always have a few peeled & halved frozen bananas in sandwich bags for quick smoothies. - No need to peel organic apples. I just use an apple corer. - Use fresh refrigerated oranges instead of sugary juice Optional: Add cinnamon, protein, collagen, yogurt, etc for added nutrition.
Excellent! Quick nutritional smoothie idea. I made it.
