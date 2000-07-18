Apple Banana Smoothie

Thick and healthy fruit drink with apple, banana and orange juice. The frozen banana takes the place of shaved ice and results in a smooth, creamy texture. Serve with dollop of whipped cream for added effect.

Recipe by Jim Wohlgemuth

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender combine frozen banana, orange juice, apple and milk. Blend until smooth. pour into glasses and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 1g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 14.4mg. Full Nutrition
