Chicken, Stuffing and Green Bean Casserole

YUMMY! I did make a few changes though.. I used two cans of french cut green beans and mixed in crushed up french fried onions. I left out the cheddar cheese, I just don't think it would have been good. I used one 6oz stove top long grain and wild rice and one 6oz chicken flavor low sodium. Before topping it with the stuffing I stirred in some of the chicken broth from the chicken tenders I boiled so the stuffing wouldn't be so dry. After it baked I uncovered it and topped it with more french fried onions & baked for about 5 minutes. Next time I may use 3 can of green beans because the french cut are thin and I felt it needed more. (we prefer the french cut to regular) I didn't use quite all of the stuffing, seems like it would have been too much. Definitely skip the salt and if you can find it use the low sodium soup and stuffing. My husband ate three helpings and he never likes anything! At Thanksgiving I'm making this and leaving out the chicken. I think it will be a nice change to the regular green bean casserole.