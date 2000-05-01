Chicken, Stuffing and Green Bean Casserole

This is my family's favorite recipe. My mom gave it to me and it's terrific!

Recipe by MILOME

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine the chicken, soup, beans, salt and pepper; mix well and set aside. Prepare stuffing according to package directions.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Spoon chicken mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish, top with prepared stuffing and sprinkle with cheese.

  • Bake, covered, for 25 minutes; remove cover and bake another 5 minutes to brown the cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
426 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 48.8g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 64.1mg; sodium 1566.6mg. Full Nutrition
