Chicken, Stuffing and Green Bean Casserole
This is my family's favorite recipe. My mom gave it to me and it's terrific!
This is a good family meal recipe. ---I varied the recipe a bit. I used uncooked chicken breasts and let them cook with the casserole (350 for an hour)and added some cheese whiz (because I did not have a lot of cheddar cheese on hand). Also used frozen green beans and cream of mushroom soup.-- Thanks.Read More
I made this dish for Thanksgiving and it was absolutely delicious! Reading other reviews, I did make some changes to the recipe. I used cream of mushroom and added a small can of sliced mushrooms (cause I love mushrooms). I also added 1/2 cup 1% low fat milk and cooked the chicken with a couple chopped up cloves of garlic. I did not add any extra salt, but did pepper it a little, used "no salt added" green beans and Stovetops Chicken stuffing. Only used about 1/2 cup of cheese (chedder & jack) to sprinkle on then topped it off with about 1 1/2 cup of french fried onions. Very easy recipe and very very good! My boyfriend is now requesting I make it all the time!
I thought this was excellent. I used leftover chicken breasts cubed rather then can chicken. I also wanted to make a double batch so I used 1 can of cream of chicken soup and 1 cheddar cheese soup. I then cut down on the amount of cheese on the top to just a sprinkling. I added some chopped onion and a little garlic for extra flavor. I also used flavored stuffing because that's what I had on hand. I have 3 super picky eaters and they loved it. As someone else mentioned the leftovers almost tasted better then it did the first time.
The kids & I enjoyed this simple meal, hubbys flying home from a business trip as I type so he didn't get to vote (nor does he get any casserole because there was none left). I used a 6 oz. box of brownberry stuffing & that was plenty. Next time I will go for the sage, or onion & garlic flavored stuffing. Thanks so much Cathy!
Made this for a potluck and got requests for the recipe--great family fare! I'm not a fan of canned green beans, so I used a 20-oz bag of frozen green beans (microwaved 5 minutes and drained). As others suggested, I opted for mushroom soup instead of chicken soup, added 1/2 c. milk, and eliminated the salt. For the stuffing, I used a 12-oz. box of Mrs. Cubbison's Cornbread Stuffin', which I already had on hand. Yummy!
Great dish. I used the Durkee French fried onions on top of stuffing and added some corn as well. Turned out great. My boyfriend loved it!!!!!!
Simple, easy and tasty.
This was absolutely wonderful! Definantly comfort food. I used sage stuffing instead of plain and its also great without the chicken (I've made it both ways).
I love this recipe and make it often! If you only have uncooked chicken breasts, just cut it in strips and lay it in the bottom of a casserole dish-top with green beans and cream soup, (you can also use a white sauce if you don't have soup); then top with your stuffing mix. Cook at 350 about 45 minutes covered- then 15 minutes more uncovered. Personally, no cheese is needed for this recipe. I top with just a little of the white sauce.
Mmmm I think this was very good and very easy to make. I liked eating the leftovers the next day. My daughter said she didn't like it but she did finish her whole plate. My husband said it was good and he did have 2nds. I am going to make this again soon because I want more. I used low sodium soup and rinsed the green beans and did not add extra salt, so it wasn't at all too salty. I mixed in half a can of milk (so it was more creamy and not as thick) and a little cheddar cheese in the soup mixture as well as adding the full cup of cheese on top, I thought it was good with the cheese.
Loved it. I used frozen green beans instead of canned and added fresh mushrooms and sauted onions and garlic.
My fiance has proclaimed this her new favorite meal of all time. I cant beleive the simplicity and the taste. NO LEFTOVERS . I would fight someone to get to a bowl of this. Thanks so much, its a BIG keeper
This recipe delivers on several levels. The guys are still saying chomp-chomp and telling me to rate it 5 stars. It is a great recipe because we usually have all of the ingredients on hand. It is also easy to substitute if needed. Several reviews have mentioned the salt factor. Did not add any but probably should pay attention in this recipe, because as always you can add but you can't subtract. We will be making this many times in the future. Used some french fried onions on top of the flavored stuffing.
The kids and I thought this was a great tasting recipe, however, my hubby thought it was just O.K. He's got a cold and nothing is tasting very good to him right now, so his vote doesn't count. I'll definitely make this again and for those of you who are concerned about it tasting a little salty, try using low salt cream of mushroom soup instead.
This stuff is THE BOMB!! I was a big hit with the neighbors at our potluck!! I used Green Giant's Green Beans with Almonds and added cheddar cheese to the mixture as well as on top... added some french-fried onions... then topped with some Stove-Top stuffing... delicious!!
I had leftover rotisserie chicken, green beans, and a box of stuffing we didn't use at Thanksgiving so these came together really nicely in this dish. First I sauteed some onions, made the stuffing and added the onions and some dried cranberries. I added half a can of milk to the soup mix (I used cream of mushroom soup, low sodium). I added cheese on top of the soup/chicken/green beans layer and then again on top of the stuffing. I'm not sure it added much flavor but helped the texture and my husband liked it. In the end it was a comforting, delicious dish like my mother never made!
VERY YUMMY!! This is a very easy casserole to make! I did add a little milk & shredded cheese to the soup mix, and I boild my chicken until done then I seasoned it with a little bit of Mrs. Dash lemon pepper. I seved mine with mashed potatoes, very delish!!
kind of bland and soupy... so will have to mess around with this recipe to make it a little better next time if we decide to make it
This is a year round FAVORITE of my family. My kids love it and it is great when you are craving Thanksgiving like dinners in the summer! Very easy to make, quick and very tasty. great for a one dish meal. :)
My husband and I love this recipe and it's so easy to make. Great dish to make if you have chicken or turkey leftovers. I use cream of broccoli soup and either chicken or turkey flavored stuffing. I also add a splash of milk (maybe a quarter cup) so that it's not too dry. My husband likes to call this "Nikki's Thanksgiving Slop" because it's all of our favorite Thanksgiving dishes all rolled into one. It's fantastic!
This is a rather standard recipe for a baked chicken casserole. There is a ton of ways you can go about making this recipe. I add chopped onion and often add a small amount of rice. I do use cream of celery soup but I also often use cream of cheddar cheese soup. You can also make a very wet cornbread mixture and pour over the top. You can experiment adding variety of spices to your cornbread mixture. Some people put corn instead of beans but I don't care for the corn as it taste.....corny. I have also put a small carrots in it and peas to where it is similar to a chicken pot pie using cream of chicken soup. Chopped celery is very good to use as well. You almost can't go wrong with this recipe. I do always add some milk and some water too. Usually I add about 6 oz of milk and 6 oz of water depending on how large a batch I make.
I am sorry. This was a huge disappointment. I did the recipe exactly as written. Neither of us ate it. I appreciate that you shared it with us and I know it is just a question of what we are used to. I thank you for sharing it.
This was really good. I didn't change a thing.
This was okay. We felt it would've been a lot better with swiss cheese.
This was a good one will be making it again, maybe will try mixed veggies next time.
Made this more than once just like suggested and it was much liked by everyone.
This was fabulous! My husband is not a veggie eater, but loved this combination. It was quick, easy, and delicious!
Yummy! I used low sodium cream of mushroom soup; added some sautéed onion and garlic, a can of mushrooms (fresh mushrooms would have been better), and about a cup of frozen peas; and cut back on the cheese. Quick and easy comfort food that we will definitely be making again.
Good and Easy! My 18 month ate some I liked it even more.
Simple, comforting and delicious! I've tried several similar recipes and this by far is my favorite.
Delicious and satisfying served with a garden salad. This is definitly a keeper. However, I did add more seasoning to adjust to my family's taste. I added garlic salt and paprika to the chicken breasts before sauteing in olive oil, added sauted fresh mushrooms, and used chicken flavored stuffing.
Very Good! I will be making this again.
Added no salt. Added extra frozen veggies. It was mushy but overall not a bad dish.
I have been making this for years. I don't use cheese. I use French style green beans and 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup instead. I use the Pepperige Farm Cubed Herb Seasoned stuffing. Very low fat this way. Everyone loves it.
Good meal..I will definitely make again. I substituted broccoli and cheese condensed soup as that is what I had and stuffing for chicken as that is also what I had (I only used 8 oz and that was TONS). I didn't add salt as the stuffing was flavored. Make sure you rinse your canned green beans, otherwise the dish could taste salty..
All of my favorite ingredients: chicken, breading, cheese, and green beans! I loved this recipe becuase of the changes I made: I seasoned the chicken mixture with seasoned salt, pepper, red pepper,paprika, a little milk, 1Tbs sour cream, and shredded cheese. I then made the stuffing in chicken broth instead of plain water. With these changes this recipe is 5 stars! My husand LOVED it!!
Ok, I hate it when people change the recipe and then rate it, but I used what I had in the house. It was cream of mushroom, broccoli, corn and chicken topped with prepared stove top. A little mushy, but SO GOOD!!!
I didn't have any stuffing so I used French Fried Onions and it was great. I'm sure it would be just as good as written with the stuffing. Mushrooms are a nice addition as well. Thank you for my husband's new favorite.
Made as is. It was fine, nothing too great or too bad. Oh, I did use fresh green beans that I cooked with a little water in the micro first.
I made this last night and really liked it. It tasted even better as leftovers for lunch today. My picky preschooler also ate it both times, including the beans, which is a real plus, because I can't usually get her to eat green veggies. I made only one change: I couldn't find unseasoned stuffing, so I used sage flavored StoveTop. This was fine for us, because I like my chicken heavily seasoned.
This is a pretty good and very easy recipe. I think it tastes WAY better with cream of mushroom soup, rather than cream of chicken. It's a good "on the cheap" and fast meal.
I used boneless breasts for ease of preparation; I cooked them with the soup mixture for 30 minutes, then topped with the stuffing, french-fried onions, frozen green peas instead of beans, and cheese and cooked for another 25 minutes. It was a tasty and easy dish, although 2 out of 3 of us found it too salty. Low-sodium soup and/or stuffing mix might be a good idea. Hubby loved it. Thanks!
Great recipe. I made it for my boyfriend, who is a huge fan of the traditional green bean casserole, and he absolutely LOVED it and it's now one of his absolute favs. I prefer to leave out the cheese and add crispy fried onions on top. Thanks for a great recipe!
My family really liked this, though I didn't expect to - recipes with canned soup usually wind up all tasting very similar to me. I tweaked this a little bit and it came out pretty good. I used raw chicken breasts, cubed, as I didn't have any cooked chicken on hand. I sauteed chopped onion and garlic in butter and added to step 1. I also mixed in some of the cheddar cheese with the chicken/soup mixture (and definitely used more than 1 cup total in the recipe - my older daughter loves cheese) and garlic powder. I don't use canned veggies, so I partially micro-cooked frozen green beans before adding them. I used StoveTop stuffing rather than an unseasoned stuffing mix - again, what I had on hand. I baked at 375 for about 50 - 55 minutes and then uncovered to brown the top. I will make this again, as even my picky 9 year old ate it.
My husband LOVES stuffing, and this is a great use for some Stove Top. To me the cheese conflicts a little with the green beans, so when I make this I pick one or the other to put in instead of both.
This recipe was good and easy. I used fresh green beans, and I think I should have cooked them a little bit first, because they ended up more crunchy than I would've liked. Also, the casserole ended a bit on the salty side. I'd recommend using reduced sodium ingredients.
Great meal. I added Frenches Onions to the top for added flavor and cheese inside the soup mixture as well. Highly recommended!
Salty, but eatable. I used rosted garlic cream of mushroom soup, I would suggest you don't.
We liked the flavoring and the ingrediants of this dish, but I don't know what I did wrong but it came out very liquidy. I will try this again to see if it comes out thicker next time.
Good taste, top crust got a little dry but still good. I mixed the cheese in with everything else before reading the recipe fully...maybe that would make a difference. Doubled the green beans, added mushrooms and used cream of mushroom soup. A good recipe incorporating things I always have on hand!
We all LOVED this recipe! I just used my George Foreman grill (LOVE this too!) to grill 2 chicken breast fillets, 8 1/2 minutes later it was perfect, and threw the rest of the stuff together and was done! Even used fat free cream of chick. soup! Only thing was, I couldnt find a 12 oz pkg of stuffing so I bought two 6 oz Stove Top "traditional Sage"--highly recommend it! Im gonna try it next with a can of carrots or corn, at my son's request!
4.5 stars. We loved it! We used a can of chicken broth to boil the chicken, then used that same broth to make the stuffing. I was a little worried that the chicken flavor might be a little too prevalent and overwhelming, but it wasn't. Maybe next time I would try Cream of Celery? Definitely worthy of a "repeat performance."
This was a really good easy recipe. I used fresh green beans because I prefer to use fresh whenever I can. I also used cornbread stuffing mix. It was very tasty and the stuffing was just a bit crunchy. This one is definitely a keeper.
This was easy and delicious! I used two jars of gravy instead of the soup, and added an extra can of beans. A side of homemade mashed potatoes made it almost like Thanksgiving leftovers! My whole family enjoyed it.
I am a college student and I wanted a recipe that was easy to follow and tasted like my mom had made it. This is the perfect recipe!! It also made for great leftovers! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
My husband really enjoyed it but I thought it was too soupy, not a lot of flavor to it. Probably won't be a recipe I'll use again.
THis was great.I added a can of milk,like some one suggested,and a can of carrots.I used chicken flavored stuffing mix,b/c its what I had on hand.Instead of cheese I added french fried onions on top for crunch.Its a one pot stop too.I served it with a bag salad mix.Its definatly added to the menu around here!!!
YUMMY! I did make a few changes though.. I used two cans of french cut green beans and mixed in crushed up french fried onions. I left out the cheddar cheese, I just don't think it would have been good. I used one 6oz stove top long grain and wild rice and one 6oz chicken flavor low sodium. Before topping it with the stuffing I stirred in some of the chicken broth from the chicken tenders I boiled so the stuffing wouldn't be so dry. After it baked I uncovered it and topped it with more french fried onions & baked for about 5 minutes. Next time I may use 3 can of green beans because the french cut are thin and I felt it needed more. (we prefer the french cut to regular) I didn't use quite all of the stuffing, seems like it would have been too much. Definitely skip the salt and if you can find it use the low sodium soup and stuffing. My husband ate three helpings and he never likes anything! At Thanksgiving I'm making this and leaving out the chicken. I think it will be a nice change to the regular green bean casserole.
Really simple to make, but I found it to be too salty and really nothing special to write home about. I might make it again with a different stuffing mix - I used Mrs. Culbertson's brand, and it made the whole casserole very "gummy". This recipe might work well with Stove Top Stuffing mix. All in all, nothing spectacular about this recipe - I was wondering about all of the "Rave Reviews" it got.
This is awesome!!! I added a small can of mushrooms and used more cheese on the top. I couldn't find unseasoned bread stuffing mix so used one that said "herb". My husband and I both loved it. This recipe is certainly going in my recipe box to make again.
No No No...
used 6oz.box stuffing . This was plenty to cover the dish. We liked the flavor and the ease of this tasty dish.Thanks Southernmancookin
awesome I'd give it 10 stars if I could. The easiest and tastiest dinner yet. Pair it up with a salad and some cranberry sauce and it's thanksgiving!
This recipe was ok, but kind of bland for me. I was expecting the cheese to add more flavor but it didn't I doubt I will make this again...
too salty.
It's a miracle. He liked it!!! My husband absolutely loved this one and it SO easy on me to make everything all in one dish. He took leftovers for lunch the following day and then wanted the rest again for dinner the next night! Kids wouldn't touch it but I gave it a 5 for kid friendly anyway...my kids are beyond impossible and I don't think most kids are so difficult to please. I will definitely make this one again. Thank you!!
The whole family (5 people) loved it! The only changes I made were using raw chicken and adding French fried onions on the top. Because I used raw chicken, I didn't cook the stuffing but instead added a half cup of chicken stock to the top and kept it covered to absorb the extra liquid. No leftovers.
I needed a quick meal and this was great. I did not prepare the stuffing but instead added water to the chicken soup and added some more vegetables. I also added some milk and butter, mixed it all up, put it in the baking dish and after 45 minutes it was done. We had a green salad with it. Will make it again.
Was good and kids liked it. I didn't cook the chicken before adding it to the dish (let it cook in the oven-much faster) and I didn't layer the cheese and stuffing, just mixed everything together and topped w/ French Fried onions.
This was sooo good and very easy..My husband doesnt usually like casseroles but he liked this one and even asked if there was enough to pack for his lunch for work..I only used a small box of stuffing and I also added about hlaf a can of french fried onions to the top before the cheese.. It was sooo delicious!!... K F (Brampton, On Canada)
My family really liked this! That made me like it...now I have another "quick and easy" for lazy days! I only made a few small changes. I used 4 B/S chicken breasts, cubed and seasoned well. Sauteed them in a little butter. Used cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken, added about 1/2 cup of milk to the soup mixture, used cornbread Stove-Top (2 boxes), and sauteed diced onions and celery in a little butter then added the water/butter for the stuffing mix. This was quick, easy, and pretty darn tastey! Thanks!
I give this recipe 5 stars because it is a great base recipe. Use it as a guide and throw in whatever you have in your refrigerator/pantry that you feel will go with it. I was too lazy to run to the grocery store so I found this recipe instead. I was able to use stuffing mix that had been sitting in my pantry for way too long, celery that was starting to get wilty and some leftover velveeta cheese dip and it turned out great. Thanks for the recipe idea!
a pretty good casserole, and VERY easy to make. not my favorite, but everyone's tastes differ. :) p.s. does NOT freeze well, just in case you were thinking about it.
Great Dish! Next time I will add a layer of stuffing first then cheese and then a layer of more stuffing to top it off.
I followed the advice of several reviewers and used cream of mushroom soup, I rinsed the canned green beans. I also only used 8 oz. of stuffing, and it was plenty. My husband and I both really enjoyed it! We'll certainly make this again.
I made this cassarole for a Church pot-luck social and they ate every bit of it. It was quick and easy to make too. I added a small 8 3/4 oz can of Whole Kernal Corn along with the Cut Beans and I also sprinkled some French's French Fried Onion Taste Toppers on top. All I had was one box of Chicken seasoned cornbread stuffing mix and one box of plain cornbread stuffing mix. It all turned out OK but was a little salty. Next time I will not add any salt to the mixture.
oh man this was good, so savory and very thanksgiving-ish. i added some sauteed celery and onion, we were very pleased with this dish
I used a 6 oz. box of stuffing mix, and it came out great. Very simple idea that everyone loved. Would probably be just as good with mushroom soup instead of chicken.
Yum! This is almost identical to the recipe on the stuffing box. I baked my cubed chicken in the soup for 30 minutes and then stirred in the green beans and topped with stuffing and cheese to finish it as written. I did not add extra salt and it doesn't need it. Used an 8x8 pan and it fit great. Comfort food for sure!
5 stars for taste and ease. This will be a regular in our house. I used 2 boxes of uncle bens "stuff and such" 120grams. Leftovers tasted even better! Thanks for the recipe.
This is a simple, good recipe. It was a little salty, but it made great leftovers.
I made this last night for wife and 3 year old son. Everyone liked it very much. I added an extra cup of broth on the stuffing as suggested here and it turned out perfect. Not too dry, not too wet. Will definitely make again.
Hubby and kids loved this! I doubled chicken amounts (leftovers from chicken fry a couple nights earlier), added a packet of dry turkey gravy with 1 soup can of water....mixed gravy, water and soup together before adding turkey, beans and spices. Also, I used a whole cannister of chicken stuffing mix from Wal-mart. Cheese didn't seem to add much. Next time I may try adding it to the chicken/soup/etc mixture. But kids did top with more cheese; hubby and I didn't. Will add to menu rotation...very well received. Thanks Cathy!
OMG !!! this was awsome. even my youngest most picky kid had seconds. ty for the recipe the cheese made it so much better
Not to bad,something different. A good way to use up leftover chicken.
Wonderful! It does remind me of the traditional Green Bean Casserole. But, my kids and husband loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
Very good recipe! I used fresh green beans, gorgonzola cheese, cream of celery soup and turkey stove top just because those are what I had on hand and it was amazing. I think you are better off with a white/creamy cheese than a cheddar type cheese.
Glad I tried this - very easy to make & convenient because the ingredients are pretty much always on hand. I also used leftover chicken. Will definitely make again & will try with the frenchfried onion rings. Got a big thumbs up from my boyfriend so it's a keeper! Thanks for this easy, tasty recipe!
Made this last night with some left over grilled fast-food chicken and their green beans. Was soooo quick and easy!! Served with ready-made mashed potatoes and the leftover fast-food biscuits. Delicious!!!!! Thanks for sharing!!
This had excellent flavor; my husband and I really enjoyed this. Per some other reviews, I left out the salt, added double the green beans and put cheesy french fried onions on the top instead of cheese. My husband still sprinkled shredded cheese on the top of his however, so the next time I think I'll add some shredded cheese in the last 5 minutes of baking.
This was plain but good. It almost seemed a bit dry with only one can of soup, but I wouldn't put in another because then it would be waaaay too soupy. I did add a handful of craisins and would have added a bit of french fried onions but I didn't have them (I thought I did). A good simple meal, very quick to make, and everyone liked it. Will make again, next time making sure I have those danged french fried onions!!!
Pretty good. I used fresh broccoli instead of green beans because that is what I had. Also, added milk to the soup which I'm happy I did to increase creaminess. Chicken stove top was used for the topping.
This was so very good! A definate keeper. We all loved it. I added no salt because I know that the soup and the stuffing mxture already has plenty of it. VERY FLAVORFUL!
Very good, I also added fresh broccoli and fresh mushrooms which made it even better!
It was pretty good. I would make it again. I would give it three stars, but my boyfriend would give it five, so we compromised.
This recipe was great for a quick, easy meal. I used flavored stuffing and added velvetta and white rice to the green beans and chicken. It turned out perfect and everyone loved it. I will definantly make this again.
this recipe was good but dry. add more liquid to it if you like
Fast, easy and delicious!!!!
Excellent recipe. Instead of using nonseasoned stuffing mix, I found it to be very good with chicken flavored stuffing.
