Cheese Onion Garlic Bread
This is a great appetizer or side dish for your next get together.
This was delicious! It's an incredibly easy recipe. I cooked this for my friends at college in a dorm kitchen, so you know it's easy! I increased the ammount of cheese and I followed one reviewer's suggestion to only use 2/3 c. of mayo. The only problem was that there was not enough of the garlic mixture. We are garlic fiends! I would advise doubling that section of the recipe for more garlic deliciousness. I also added some oregano and pepper. For those of you wondering about the mayo, this recipe does not produce mayo-flavored garlic bread. You can only taste the mozzarella and garlic. Once again, a fantabulous recipe and this will be going in my recipe book. 15 college kids give this recipe a 4.0.Read More
Not a bad recipe but if you are not a big fan of grilled onions you probably won't like this one too much. The grilled onion flavor really dominates this. Plus it is very fattening, a whole cup of mayo and a cube of butter, yikes! So I guess I'm still on the hunt for that really delicious cheesy bread recipe!Read More
Wonderful recipe! Although a tad greasy tasting for me,my family enjoyed t. The second time I made it, I cut the mayo to 2/3cup, and used finely shredded cheddar cheese (3/4c) in place of mozzarella.Thanks Holly.
I had to attend a party at my sisters and she put me in charge of garlic bread. She said, "I am impressed, you pulled it off, this is excellent." There was not one piece of this Cheese Onion Garlic Bread left. Everybody had three and four pieces, they loved it so much. Try it you will love it. And it is easy, ask my husband and son they made it. :~)
I am updating my rating and review to 5 stars. I just got back from a potluck. I brought the bread over all assembled except not broiled or cut. I used my neighbors over to broil and cut up the pieces of bread. I doubled the recipe and there was not a SINGLE piece of bread left! All our friends were raving about this bread. The only change I made was that I caramelized the onions, cooked for about 45 minutes and then I added the garlic for 4-5 minutes at the end. Let the mixture cool and then spread it on the bread and topped with the cheese/mayo mixture. Perfect!
This bread is very good but has too much of a mayo taste for us. I will try this again for sure but cut the mayo in half, because the overall taste, again, to us was mainly mayo. The onion/garlic mix that's spread on before the cheese mix is great. I chopped the onion very fine and added crushed garlic to the butter mix and simmered about 5 minutes at medium low heat. Do not brown the onion mixture. The onion and garlic almost dissolved and became a part of the butter once cooled and it really is a wonderful spread. I will use this recipe again , but as written the mayo is very prominent. Thanks for sharing :)
This is a terrific garlic bread recipe! I've been making garlic bread for years with our pasta dinners for my husband and I, but left the bread plain for the children. They do not usually enjoy garlic bread but LOVED this one. Just a few changes: Used half the amount of butter, added olive oil for the remainder, eliminated onion (not a favorite of the kids), crushed whole cloves of garlic and sauteed them until golden, then removed them. Oil/butter flavored nicely. (I put the garlic on my bread later, yuuummmm! Just don't stand too close!) Had Monterey Jack in the fridge instead of Mozzarella, worked very well. The cheese/mayo topping really makes this bread extra special. Way to go, Holly! - - - Virginia
This was excellent! I used Italian bread and it worked very well. I was out of mayo (which is a sin in this house), but it still tasted very good. It was easy to make, but watch it under the broiler. 5 minutes was too much in my oven and it was slightly black, but still yummy - thanks!
I'v emade this several times, and it's always been a big hit. I modify the recipe this way: I make it without the onion; I decrease the mayonnaise to 2/3 cup. I increase the parmesan chees to 2/3 cup (and sometimes I use a romano/parmesan blend).
Good and different garlic bread. I used "garlic butter" also found from this site instead but still followed the mayo/cheese mixture. Very good. Went will with our dinner and everyone thought they were a delicious side worth repeating again! Thanks Holly!
This recipe for garlic bread was wonderful. Made it for a family reunion. Everyone loved it.
Really tasty. Threw in some green onions too.
Man, this is good!! Very easy to make and so yummy. I baked it in the oven for a few minutes before switching to broil. I wanted the bread to get a little crispy and warm inside. It was so delicious. I cant see making this an everyday thing because it is pretty bad for you, but--it is excellent!! A keeper.
Took this to a large dinner party last night and it was met with fabulous reviews. I would say this recipe serves 16-18 easily. That is how many we had at dinner and there were still a few slices left. Very good! Thanks for sharing!
I really liked this recipe, although after reading the reviews I only used 2/3 cup mayo. Also, the onion & garlic mixture made the cheese mixture hard to spread, so I think next time I will mix them in with the cheese and only spread one layer.
This is incredibly rich, but also really delicious. I set the broiler on high, but it should be set on low or medium, because high has a tendency to char the edges of the bread, but will not brown the bottom of the bread. I made this to go with the pasta margherita that I made for supper tonight. It's my #2 garlic bread choice as of this review.
These were good, but the cheese didn't melt fully no matter how long I would cook it.
Added a little diced, seeded plum tomato, bump's it up a little.
I just came across this recipe and tried it for dinner one day. Both me and my boyfriend loved it!!! I never would of thought to use mayonaise in garlic bread but it came out beautifully and tasted great
Didn't care for the mayonnaise taste, and I even decreased it to 1/4 cup.
I made just two servings of this using an asiago cheese baguette I had on hand and green onions for a little more color. I also cut the mayonnaise back as suggested by a number of other reviewers. Rather than spreading the onion/garlic mixture on the bread, I just mixed it together with the cheese mixture. I first lightly toasted one side of the bread under the broiler, then spread the other side with the cheese mixture and broiled again. Next time I will toast both sides of the bread before spreading the cheese mixture on, in the hopes of making this a little crisper. A good recipe I will make again! Thank you!
Soooooo good!!
This wasn't bad. It had a nice flavor, but my husband said it was too "slimy." The large amount of butter and mayo were just too much. I liked it well enough to go back for more, but probably won't make it again since my husband didn't like it at all. I'll try other recipes.
This was a really good cheesy garlic bread recipe! I made an error and flipped the amounts of mozarella and parmesan cheese, but it was still really yummy. Might just have been my oven, but 5 minutes was too long to broil. Would cut back on the mayo amount just a bit next time, but it was really good the way its written!
This is what my mother used to prepare for parties!..only she used melba toast cracker type thingies.....she added sharp cheddar to the other cheeses and used a sweet white onion....the taste took me back to her fabulous cocktail parties....
I made this bread to go with chili on Christmas Eve and everyone LOVED it! Thanks so much for sharing the key to this delicious treat Holly! I will make this again and again. Yummy! Colleen - Minnesota
the dressing is good but Ii think the bread I purchase was hard which made the dish ok will try it again with a different bread
Oh my gosh, this stuff is awesome! I'll never make any other kind of garlic bread. Per the suggestion of other users, I cut the mayo way down to about 1/4 to 1/2 C, and it came out perfectly. Rave reviews from the family. :-)
THANK YOU HOLLY. TOO DELICIOUS FOR WORDS. I misread the recipe and combined the onions and garlic with all the other ingredients before spreading on the bread. I also cut the bread horizontally into two pieces before spreading with this wonderful mixture. At that point I cut the bread into two inch pieces and then proceeded to broil. I added a bit of Italian seasoning (for flavor) and a bit of parsley and chives (for color as well as flavor). The only problem that I've encountered is that no matter how much I make, it never seems to be enough. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Very good. I always use red onions and they were delicious in this recipe! I might bake the bread for 10-15 minutes to crisp it up a little before I broil it next time since it was very soft. There is also a distinct mayo flavor which was fine since I like mayo but cooks beware. :o) This will be a regular pasta accompaniment in our house.
No other word than AWSOME!A+A+A+A+A+A+A+A This was a big hit for everyone. Thank you for this one!
This was simply AMAZING!! I don't know if I will ever buy prepackaged garlic cheese bread again!! My entire family loved it and asked for it again!
Yumm! We all loved this one. Have made twice now. Followed suggestions to halve the mayo. Great.
This sounds good, havent tried it. I just read the directions and some reviews and want to leave some advise. I make something similar but different :) And healthier too. I mix together shredded mozzarella, fresh finely chopped onion and a raw egg, this holds it together and is healthier than the mayo, i add a little salt and pepper to taste. I then spread the mixture onto the bread slices. Heat butter or oil in skillet and when hot, add the slices, topping side down and cook till golden on bottom, then carefully turn and brown other side. They taste great and the onion stays a bit crunchy and flavorful, also the egg adds a good flavor. I will try the recipe as written and please try mine, its really good. I havent made it in a while and completely forgot about it but this reminded me to make it again. Please leave feedback if you try it my way!
This is the very BEST garlic cheese bread I have ever eaten!! WOW!! Cant wait to share this with friends!! It is very impressive!!! Thank you so much for sharing!!! I would give it many more stars than 5!!!
Ohhh I am so glad I found this recipe. I tried a similar one and it is just not the same. This one is FABULOUS! Yummy!
This is the best Garlic Cheese Bread ever!!!!! It was so easy to make, and it reminds me of my favorite pizza place's Garlic Cheese Bread. I had everything on hand to make this except for the French baguettes, so I used hamburger buns and it was delicious!!!! Thank you so much for sharing the recipe. I will be making this from now on instead of buying it at the store to have with our Italian dinner nights.
This was very flavorful, I would say to not put TOO much mayo and parmesan cheese or it'll get too salty ..I think I overloaded on that a bit but the 2nd time around I didnt put as much of the mayo/parm/cheese topping on it and I added some sauteed tomatoes along with the onions...My boyfriend and I loved it :)
I made this for a dinner party last night and everyone raved about it! I made only 2 small changes, I cooked the onions for 15 minutes in the butter, then added the garlic for only 3 minute. You don't want your garlic to stay in the butter too long, as it will turn bitter. I prepared this 2 hours ahead, covered till time to bake it. It was fast and easy and very, very good! This will be my go to recipe in the future! It's the best we have ever had and great heated up the next day too!
Almost the ultimate grilled cheese bread except I prefer 1/2 old cheese for the mozzarella. This is just a taste preference. Also used a little less mayonnaise to combat any greasiness. Thanks - makes great appetizers cut up small.
A cup of mayo is an awful lot, so as others, I cut it way back. I did add more garlic, but overall, this is a very delicious garlic bread that went nicely with our soup tonight. Thanks Holly!
This was amazing! I scaled down the recipe for a sourdough English muffin. The only mozzarella I had on hand was a string cheese stick, and I didn't have any Parmesan (a surprise to me) so I improvised with a slice of provolone cheese and a pinch of salt. I added a smidge more garlic then called for, I can never get enough of it, and only enough mayo to make the cheese into a paste. I also added a bit of paprika and just a dash of chili powder. I spread it out like in the recipe and then dashed a little paprika on top. I popped them in the broiler and they were delicious! My only complaint was that they were really flimsy, so next time I'll toast in in the toaster first. :) Absolutely fantastic recipe though, very adaptable.
This is a winner--and made a big hit with my guests ...
It was really good, but I didn't like having the occasional crunch of onions, I would use less onions, and make sure you cook them THOROUGHLY
This will be a definiate pass down recipe. I am now always asked to bring this to gatherings.
This was a different kind of garlic bread. It's really tasty. My picky kids didn't mind onions or mayonnaise. I did reduce the amount of mayonnaise though, because it seemed like too much. Oh, and I used ciabatta loaf sliced legthwise. Thank you!
I was only making two big pieces - I used 1/2 cup mozza cheddar cheese, 2 T parm (the Kraft kind), 1/4 cup Mayo, about a teaspoon of minced garlic, mixed it all together and put it on the bread which I brushed with oil. Great :)
I really enjoyed this I made the olive oil french bread and put this on top. It is very good will make it again think next time I'll put a little red pepper flakes in it.
This was delicious! I changed the recipe a bit- only used enough mayo to be able to spread the cheese and cut the baguette in half length-wise. Also for any people that may be put off on this recipe because of the mayo- I hate mayo but couldn't taste it at all in this when I cut it back. We will definitely be using this recipe again!
I had really high hopes for this recipes. I was skeptical when I saw how much mayo went into it, but I still tried it. It was truly inedible. No one in my family would eat more than one bite. The mayo flavor was so overwhelming that it just ruined this for us. I wish I could have had a better experience. Thanks for sharing anyway!
Delicious..not too greasy or mushy at all.. followed recipe exactly and it turned out great. Agree 1 C of mayo is too much and I will decrease it to 1/2 C next time. I added sliced mild jalapenos on half of them before broiling - yummmmmmmm!!
Everyone loved this stuff
Absolutely LOVE this. My whole family enjoys it. I am asked to make it at least every couple weeks.
Everyone loved it so much that I had to make a second batch of it to appease the hungry masses. Definately a keeper
great sprinkled with paprika on top also. My family loved it!
I made this last night for a dinner party with friends and it went quick! Everyone agreed this was the best garlic bread they had tasted. I followed the advise of the other reviews and cut the mayo to 2/3 cup. The only thing is next time I will add more garlic as we LOVE garlic!! I will definitely continue to use this recipe!!!
Too mushy. I won't make this again, sorry!
Oh this is good stuff! Cut mayo in half and it was perfect. A definite keeper.
There were only two of us so I used half a loaf of french bread. Then I cut it in half lengthwise and topped it with garlic/onion/butter mixture and parmesan/mozzarella/mayo mixtures as directed. It was AWESOME! The only change I will make for next time is use less mayo (I would've liked the cheese to be a little 'tighter', it was very creamy, yummy though!) maybe 3/4 cup instead of a full cup.
I made a couple without the onion and garlic mixture, and they seemed to turn out better. The onions and garlic made the bread and cheese too slimey. Overall these were very good though, and I will make again.
this was very tasty ( : the only problem was that i just couldnt stop tasting the mayonaise. i knew i wouldnt taste it if i didnt know it was there,& i knew it was all in my head, (if you can see, im not a big mayonaise fan) but it was still good.
I wish I would've read the reviews before making this as I always do but I was stressed for time and totally forgot. If it wasn't for my Hubby and Aunt actually liking this I would only rated this MAYBE 2 stars. The mayo is OVERWHELMING!! All I tasted was mayo! Me and my kids wouldn't touch it...I personally thought it was terrible. HAVE TO CUT THE MAYO DOWN ALOT!! I will try this again using only enough mayo to make it spreadable as other reviewers have suggested.
Best Garlic Bread I have ever had! I have switched to using Olive Oil instead of butter now, and it is still wonderful!
I made a batch to keep in the fridge. I spread on a slice or two of sourdough bread and broil in the toaster-oven for a quick side dish.
This was awesome! I had to stop myself from devouring more than 2 pieces. I didn't change any of the measurements. You can definitely taste the mayo, but we're big mayo fans so it didn't bother us. I did use an Italian blend of cheeses instead of just the mozzarella. Broiled for about 5 minutes and it was perfect!
This was wonderful! I will definitely make again. Usually I will adapt a recipe to suit my taste but I wouldn't change a thing with this one.
Very good! I used vidalia onions and really liked the slight sweetness it gave to this bread. I mixed the onion/garlic mixture (once it cooled) in with the rest of the ingredients and just slathered it on the slices of bread and broiled. I was a tad short on the mozzarella, so I added the rest in cheddar. I also reduced the mayo to about 1/2 cup and I thought it was perfect. I will be making this bread again for sure! Thanks for posting. :)
Yummy!
I made this using fresh soft baguettes and it turned out wonderfull, this will definately become one of my regulars.
My husband called this "the best thing that's ever come out of our kitchen." I think that's a compliment to the recipe, and not a comment on my cooking... Incidentally, I HATE mayo and won't eat anything with even a hint of it, and I couldn't taste it at all in this recipe.
This was really good! I did what a lot of others suggested and only used enough mayo to make the mix spreadable. I also cut the baguettes lengthwise and sliced them after broiling to save time. The only thing I would do differently next time, and the reason I didn't give this recipe 5 stars, is that I would cut down on the toppings. I felt it was a little too much, and kind of overpowering and greasy. I would make less of both the toppings because the amount called for results in an EXTREMELY greasy garlic cheese bread. And this is coming from someone who likes her food greasy and cheesy! It was just too much. I think I would half both the toppings next time.
I didn't use mozzarella, only parmisan regiano and used only the least amount of mayo to form a heavy cheese paste. It came out delicious and it didn't overpower the garlic and onions. I used Italian bread and only sliced it 1/2" thick, since 3/4" thick bread PLUS toppings made it hard for small mouths to eat. I'll make this again for certain. Thank you!
Excellent! Everyone loved and they kept asking what was on it...I wouldn't tell them b/c some SAY they do not like onion and mayo. Followed exactly except I used a loaf of fresh baked Italian bread that I had
It was alright but it was missing something I think it needed more garlic. And with others reviews I used only half of the mayo.
Great recipe for cheese bread to go with the lasagna dinner. Cut the ingredients in half and still have enough and leftovers with my family of four. Spectacular!
This was very good. I used the suggestion to split the entire loaf into two pieces and then cut after baking--much faster. Make sure to mince the onion very fine or you it will overpower the bread. I used 1/2 cup Mayo as suggested by many reviewers--just right!
Absolutely Delicious!
This was great! I got so many compliments on this. Thanks so much!
pretty good, but really rich. I halved the mayo like some reviewers suggested.
So yummy! Luckily my boyfriend and I both love garlic and onions. I didn't add as much mayo as the recipe called for, only enough to make it creamy and spreadable. I added a couple grinds of pepper because I think most dips and spreads taste better with pepper. I cooked the onions in butter and olive oil as another reviewer suggested. The one major change that I made to the recipe was to use roasted garlic instead of sauteeing the garlic with the onion. It was a deceptively simple recipe and so delicious. My bf has insisted that I bring it to the next lunch or dinner we go to.
These are absolutely wonderful! I made them for a group of friends at a dinner party and they were all gone, and everyone wanted more! I did make a few changes, I'm not a fan of onions so I didn't add them. I also skipped the step about sauteing the garlic and just added it into the mayo/cheese mixture. They turned out delicious!
I made this for my fiance, little sister and a few of her friends. It was amazing! I did end up adding a handful of swiss cheese to the mixture and when i took them out i brushed melted butter around the sides. All i have to say is yummy!
Absolutely delicious!
LOVED it. Easy and kids said it was the best bread ever. Still talking about it the next day. I didn't used the onion because my youngest doesn't like onion. GREAT
This is the best cheesey garlic bread that I have ever had. This tops any bread you can get at any restaraunt.
Made this last night with the Slow Cooker Chicken Caccitore. It was great! I cut the servings to two but it needed more garlic and onion maybe onions. The mayo was a little much also...I will cut it back next time.
All that I could taste was the mayo. I made it with the hopes that my husband and daughter would like it, we love garlic cheese bread and no one would eat it.
Following the other reviews, I cut back on the mayo. I had one loaf and only needed 1/4 cup of mayo. Sent this to a wine club meeting and it was a hit!
Best garlic bread recipe ever.
This is the best cheese bread I have ever made. My family just loves it, and it is so easy!
I made this for my now-wife on one of our first dates, and it won her over. We've made this so many time since then, we don't bother getting out the measuring cups and just eyeball everything. It may not be the healthiest recipe out there but boy, is it tasty!
This bread is wonderful, I made this recipe for a large dinner party...I heard nothing but praise!!!
I used one large french loaf, rather than bagettes, so I imagine I ended up with more topping per piece than stated in the recipe. I also carmalized the onions, added the garlic at the very end and used 2/3 cups of mayo. The recipe was delicious!
The taste of these is marvelous!!!! I went an extra mile to show off my skills and made my own homemade french bread. Will use this many times in the future!!!!
Puffed up and looked great. Everyone liked it, but I did not especially care for the mayo flavor.
I had been looking for a good cheese bread recipe for a long time and this fits the bill perfectly. The mayonnaise is a surprising ingredient that pulls everything together nicely. Thank you for sharing.
I thought that this recipe was really good...however watch the calories of this. Its definitely a lot! After a few bites it seemed to be a too much and I could tell that this was really heavy. So I ended up scraping off the top and just eating the bread with the butter mixture on it which was really good. Anyway I liked this but could not rate it very high due to the high calories...
HELLO>>...I loooved this Recipe. And actually, 'as is' I thought it was great!! At first I kept the mayo light but as I mixed I found I needed it all. I love Mayo and I love this Bread!! NOTE: Be sure to make it all crispy and bubbley. I had it with a Veggie Fresh Chicken soup. Just a suggestion!!:) Thanks for the recipe...A KEEPER!!
