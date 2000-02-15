Cheese Onion Garlic Bread

This sounds good, havent tried it. I just read the directions and some reviews and want to leave some advise. I make something similar but different :) And healthier too. I mix together shredded mozzarella, fresh finely chopped onion and a raw egg, this holds it together and is healthier than the mayo, i add a little salt and pepper to taste. I then spread the mixture onto the bread slices. Heat butter or oil in skillet and when hot, add the slices, topping side down and cook till golden on bottom, then carefully turn and brown other side. They taste great and the onion stays a bit crunchy and flavorful, also the egg adds a good flavor. I will try the recipe as written and please try mine, its really good. I havent made it in a while and completely forgot about it but this reminded me to make it again. Please leave feedback if you try it my way!