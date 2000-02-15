Cheese Onion Garlic Bread

This is a great appetizer or side dish for your next get together.

Recipe by MARBALET

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the broiler.

  • Slice the French baguettes diagonally into 3/4 inch slices.

  • In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Combine the onions and garlic in the skillet. Cook and stir until tender. Set aside to cool.

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese and mayonnaise.

  • On a cookie sheet, arrange the French bread slices in a single layer. Spread the onion and garlic mixture on the bread slices. Spread the cheese and mayonnaise mixture over the onion and garlic mixture on the bread slices. Broil about 5 minutes, until the cheese is bubbly and slightly browned. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
687 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 68.7g; fat 36g; cholesterol 49.3mg; sodium 1206.5mg. Full Nutrition
