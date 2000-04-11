Cucumber Dip
The dill flavor in this creamy summer favorite goes great with cucumber slices. Kids love it -- it never lasts long! Try this dip with other veggies, as well.
This recipe is delicious! I did not have Beau Monde seasoning but when I googled it to see what it was I found recommendations for substitutions. I used celery seed and garlic salt and it came out fantastic! Not only good with cucumbers but other veggies as well. I will be making this again!Read More
Yum. This is a really simple and flavourful dip. I wanted something for veggies and chips at the same time - but is kid friendly as well. I had to make my own Beau Monde seasoning (added nutmeg, white pepper, celery salt and seed, cinnamon, cloves, all spice and cloves). Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is absolutely delicious, I couldn't get enough of it! I wasn't quite sure what to use in place of Beau Monde, so I used Italian seasoning thinking it would taste good with the dill...and boy was I right! Also, being the impatient being I am, I didn't want to wait 8 hours. So instead of using onion flakes (which is the reason for the 8 hours, hence it can soften and add flavor), I used onion POWDER and it turned out perfect. This goes well with any other veggie, I particularly like it best with celery. The only downside to this is the high fat content, but what can you expect? it's dip! So just keep in mind to eat in moderation, but trust me, you'll need a lot of self-control ;)
This dip is delicious with any vegetable!!!! Yum-yum!
Very tasty! Great with veggies! Thank you!
Needed a good dip to go with a veggie tray. This recipe fit the bill, very nicely. I really liked the consistency of this dip. Creamy with enough thickness that your dip did not fall off the vegetables. For me, the dill was a little strong, so next time I will cut it back. A nice dip that I will use this recipe again.
Perfect addition to any party!!
I made this trying to get my family to eat more of the cucumbers from my garden. I did not have any beau monde seasoning so I made some substitutions. I used onion powder in place of the minced onions. For the beau monde I used a teaspoon garlic powder and a teaspoon celery seed. Now my family fights over the cucumbers and dip.
Didn’t come home with any left overs so it was a hit! I also didn’t have beau monde on hand so I substituted with celery salt and garlic powder. Used a variety of veggies. I could have used some more saltiness but everyone else said it was perfect!
I have made this dip for years. It works great with either chips or a dip for a vegetable platter. It's also beautiful served in a bread bowl. It's my go-to dip for all occasions! Omit the salt for a lower sodium dip.
This is amazingly good! Cut the cucumber to resemble a spider for Halloween.
I was looking for something to do with an excess of cukes from the garden and this was just the thing. Delicious!
This was absolutely delicious! I too wanted to get my kids to eat excess cukes from the garden and this dip did the trick. I did use 1 tsp onion powder instead of the dried minced onion, (expediency) and I have no idea what Beau Monde season is, so I took another reviewer's advice and used 1 tsp of Italian seasoning. This will be a summer staple in my home from now on.
This taste so amazing and it's so easy to make. My friends and family love it!!!!!!
Delicious! My husband was scraping it out of the bowl. It doesn’t need so many hours to chill if you don’t have time - I left it in the fridge for a couple of hours and it was great!
