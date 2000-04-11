Cucumber Dip

The dill flavor in this creamy summer favorite goes great with cucumber slices. Kids love it -- it never lasts long! Try this dip with other veggies, as well.

By Michele

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2.5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix sour cream, mayonnaise, onion, parsley, dill weed, Beau Monde ™ seasoning, seasoning salt and pepper. Cover and chill in the refrigerator 8 hours, or overnight, before serving. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 9.2mg; sodium 129.5mg. Full Nutrition
