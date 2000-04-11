Cucumber Dip

This recipe is absolutely delicious, I couldn't get enough of it! I wasn't quite sure what to use in place of Beau Monde, so I used Italian seasoning thinking it would taste good with the dill...and boy was I right! Also, being the impatient being I am, I didn't want to wait 8 hours. So instead of using onion flakes (which is the reason for the 8 hours, hence it can soften and add flavor), I used onion POWDER and it turned out perfect. This goes well with any other veggie, I particularly like it best with celery. The only downside to this is the high fat content, but what can you expect? it's dip! So just keep in mind to eat in moderation, but trust me, you'll need a lot of self-control ;)