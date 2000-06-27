Onion Salmon
This is a great way to barbecue salmon for gatherings. It adds some superficial flavor without hiding the salmons' own great taste.
This is a great way to make salmon, but I modify the recipe a bit. It comes out very moist. I add lemon slices and some fresh rosemary. I also brush a little olive oil on the skin side and on top, before I add anything. I seal the foil, and it comes out juicier. You can cook in the oven as well, but cook at 400 degrees for about 20-25 minutes, and seal the foil.Read More
This was a very bland dish.There are many delicious and easy recipes for salmon on this website.Read More
I layed down a piece of foil and drizzled some olive oil and lemon juice on it, then put onion slices and minced garlic on the olive oil. I layed the fish on top of that, stuffed some fresh herbs and more garlic inside the fish, then drizzled the top of the fish with some more olive oil and onions. I barbequed it for about 20 minutes, it came out spectacular! I served it with tarter sauce, a fresh salad and garlic bread.
This is really good! Although the fish turned out a little dry. I would add some butter to the salmon. The onions gave the fish a really nice taste! I used sweet onions (Vidalias). Thanks for the recipe!
note: this review reflects using a lot of the suggestions, not the basic recipe. i did this in the oven as suggested, and i also added olive oil and lemon juice. it came out pretty well! needed some salt though, and i'm guessing it would need it even when making the recipe exactly as the original.
I've had this a few times and liked it for its simplicity I tried something completely different and it turned out amazing.I placed the onion rings on top, seasoned with garlic power, salt, freshly ground black pepper and squeezed some fresh lemon on top. Wrapped it up completely, sealing the top and put it in a 400C oven for 20mins. After 20mins I opened up the foil and poured in a bit of red cooking wine. Cooked for another 10 minutes It came out very moist and flavorful. Bonus: Caramelize some onion, mix it with the cooked salmon and add a tablespoon of low-fat mayo. Mix it together, spoon onto bread of your choosing and ENJOY however you please. Ketchup for me
This is the first time I have truly enjoyed salmon. It was delicious! I definately recommend this very basic recipe.
This was very good. The only think I added was butter and lemon juice to the salmon before grilling. I also added more lemon juice and chopped fresh parsley to salmon before serving. I also had Bernaise sauce on the side. Delicious. !!!!!
I thought this was a great recipe. It was very simple to make and turned out well. I cooked the salmon in the oven instead of on the grill.
Never been a fish person. i am pregnant and craved salmon. tried and loved it. have passd it on to friends
I've tried this recipe twice; AS IS WITH NO CHANGES: I found the flavor to be very bland. The salmon required a lot of seasoning at the table. (lemon juice and salt) FOLLOWING SUGGESTIONS: Delicious! I squeezed fresh lemon juice into a bowl and added virgin olive oil. Brushed this mixture on the fillet. (saving extra for later) Placed the fillet on tin foil and formed the pocket around it. Then sprinkled with salt and pepper. Added freshly crushed garlic, sliced onion rounds, and placed lemon slices on top of the onion. Poured the excess mixture of lemon juice and olive oil over the seasoned fillet and placed on a preheated grill at medium-high heat for exactly 20 minutes.
very simple and very good
I thought this was fine but nothing spectacular. I think I'd try it again though, maybe using less onion and adding olive oil and lemons.
Execellent with a few changes and very easy! Healthy & clean tasting but flavorful!!!!
Since salmon isn't my favorite fish, I usually make this for others. This is a unique recipe. Used wild Alaskan Sockeye. Everyone liked it. This fish is usually oily, so next time I won't use any oil (under the skin) as others suggested. Also, I'd recommend sealing the foil or the fish might dry out and/or not fully cook. But, that really depends on how high the cooking heat is.
adjusted the recipe a little, adding lemon and some seasonings as well, cooked it on the bbq and it was wonderful.
I just made this with the olive oil, onion and rosemary suggestions. It was absolutely delicious! I served it with brown rice pilaf, asparagus and tartar sauce. A first-class meal for sure.
