Onion Salmon

4.1
21 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is a great way to barbecue salmon for gatherings. It adds some superficial flavor without hiding the salmons' own great taste.

Recipe by Dylan Fitterer

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 filet
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Place the salmon on a large sheet of aluminum foil. Place the onion rings on top of the filet. Pepper to taste. Wrap the foil around the salmon, but don't seal the top.

  • Place the salmon (still in foil) onto a preheated grill and cover. Cook for 15 minutes or until salmon flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 2.6g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 68.1mg. Full Nutrition
