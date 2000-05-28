Cold Veggie Squares

This is a delicious and super easy appetizer to make. Served cold it is also sometimes called 'veggie pizza.'

Recipe by Staci Mondell

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Without separating the dough, roll out both packs of crescent rolls onto a baking sheet, forming them into a single, flat surface. Bake according to the directions on the package. Allow the finished rolls to cool.

  • In a bowl, Mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, basil and garlic powder. Spread the mixture evenly over the surface of the rolls. Spread the broccoli, cauliflower and carrots on top of the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle the salad seasoning mix over all. Cut into squares and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 13.1g; fat 18.1g; cholesterol 32.1mg; sodium 396.5mg. Full Nutrition
