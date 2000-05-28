Cold Veggie Squares

All I can say is WOW WOW WOW! we had guest over last night and none of us was really hungry we just wanted something lol~ This recipe was a perfect appetizer! I was worried about the Mayo I don't know why! the Mayo is what makes this great. You can do so much to this to make it your own. I added parmesan cheese and ranch dressing to the mixture. I chopped the veggies up very fine and mixed them all together. Reading this recipe I thought this seems so plain it must taste so simple. NOPE!! it's spectacularly addicting!! We all ate the whole tray and wanted more. It was so good in fact i'm making more after I write this. You are gonna love these!!