Cold Veggie Squares
This is a delicious and super easy appetizer to make. Served cold it is also sometimes called 'veggie pizza.'
This is a delicious and super easy appetizer to make. Served cold it is also sometimes called 'veggie pizza.'
I served this at a Christmas Eve Buffet. Everyone who attended wanted the recipe. I did not use the herbs, but used one package of the dry Ranch Salad Dressing mix. I also used 1 cup of mayo. Absolutely a delicious hit for my guests !!!Read More
I WAS NOT VERY IMPRESSED WITH THIS. THE ONLY REASON I GAVE IT THREE STARS WAS BECAUSE MY HUSBAND AND BROTHER SAID IT WAS NOT BAD. I WILL NOT MAKE THIS AGAIN.Read More
I served this at a Christmas Eve Buffet. Everyone who attended wanted the recipe. I did not use the herbs, but used one package of the dry Ranch Salad Dressing mix. I also used 1 cup of mayo. Absolutely a delicious hit for my guests !!!
Make this recipe for all parties. I go to the grocery salad bar for the vegetable topping. It's much easier and no waste!!
I found it easier to serve this dish if you cut it into sqaures before you put the veggies on.
Wait till you try these!!! You're gonna love 'em. Everybody does...WINNER WINNER WINNER. Maybe, if I submit this review twice, the recipe can get a "10 star" review. I also add finely sliced and chopped celery, cucumber(blotted to absorb lots of its moisture),chives and sliced green onions. Toss the broccoli and cauliflower into a Cuisinart, and give them a couple of whirls so that they are itsy, bitsy pieces. sprinkle the veggies and cheese over the cream cheese mixture. We like Ranch Dressing Mix substituted for the salad mix. Oh, yes, a sprinkling of finely grated cheddar cheese(look in the refrigerator section where all the packaged cheese are displayed),is a nice addition. Enjoy!
Excellent. I brought this to a shower and everyone loved it. So simple, yet very delicious. Thanks for sharing the idea. I used low-fat cream cheese and low-fat mayo and it was tasty.
I only made 1/2 of this recipe, using 1 tube of crescent rolls. Everyone loved them and wanted the recipe. A big hit!
Festive for a St. Patrick's Day celebration! I arranged the broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots separately to form an Irish flag. -------check out my uploaded photo------- Added finely chopped green pepper to broccoli and orange pepper to carrots for extra flavor, color and texture. Can substitute 3T bottled ranch dressing for mayo and salad seasoning if that's what's on hand. Next time I'll cut into squares before adding veggies, as suggested by previous reviewer, to preserve flag's colors.
i had something like this once at a party, so I gave it a try for my birthday party. i combined this recipe along with one on the pillsbury crescent roll site, and input from my friend who made the recipe i first tasted. i used a packet of ranch dip mix instead of individual seasonings, next time i will try it the way the recipe was written here. the ranch dip kind of overpowered things. for the vegetables i used finely chopped broccoli florets, cucumber, grape tomatoes, and some finely shredded colbyjack cheese. i also added crumbled bacon - i think adding bacon makes this dish really great.
Great recipe!
This was a hit. I make this for almost every occasion because it is so easy. It is not overpowering like the ranch version of this pizza.
Big hit, used a packet of ranch seasoning instead of all the separate spices, and added red peppers.
There are 4 on this site that are all similar. 3 of my friends and I had school functions to go to last week and we each tried one for our own school. Every one of them told me the got rave reviews. If you look at the "More Recipes Like This" link on the recipe page you can find the different recipes and chose one to your liking. I especially love the idea of the Irish Flag and am keeping that in mind for my next St. Patty's Day party!
i had these at a party last year and i loved them. byluck i went online , on this website and i found them. i recently had a party of my own and made them, thank god i saved some for myself because they wer gone ina matter of minutes! my compliments to the chef :)
All I can say is WOW WOW WOW! we had guest over last night and none of us was really hungry we just wanted something lol~ This recipe was a perfect appetizer! I was worried about the Mayo I don't know why! the Mayo is what makes this great. You can do so much to this to make it your own. I added parmesan cheese and ranch dressing to the mixture. I chopped the veggies up very fine and mixed them all together. Reading this recipe I thought this seems so plain it must taste so simple. NOPE!! it's spectacularly addicting!! We all ate the whole tray and wanted more. It was so good in fact i'm making more after I write this. You are gonna love these!!
Great! I always get asked for the recipe when I take this somewhere. I skip the basil and garlic powder and just use a package of Ranch dressing mix. I use anywhere from 2 tablespoons to the whole package of Ranch mix. Cover with your favorite veggies. I usually use broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, red pepper and tomatoes.
This is a HIT at parties. Great for vegetarians. Yum!
i will serve this again and again, thank you!
delicious...I mixed n matched w/ a few other similare recipes like this.
i'm always looking for ways to sneak more veggies in my diet. this was good. my guests loved it. make sure not to add too much ranch seasoning; it can get strong.
I WAS NOT VERY IMPRESSED WITH THIS. THE ONLY REASON I GAVE IT THREE STARS WAS BECAUSE MY HUSBAND AND BROTHER SAID IT WAS NOT BAD. I WILL NOT MAKE THIS AGAIN.
This is a delicious appetizer. I got it from a friend and made it a few weeks ago. Hers varied slightly, using sweet peppers, red onion and broccoli and Knorr vegetable soup mix for seasoning. I did't have the Knorr so I used a bit if Creamy Dill mix and added it in with the cream cheese mixture. Definately worth making and sharing ... if you can stop eating them yourself!
I've made this and another similar recipe and it just never gets eaten. It tastes good, but I think it's a little heavy for my/our tastes. It also doesn't sit well and gets soggy.
I like to place the rolls in the shape of a Christmas tree and then place the toppings on.. makes for a fun treat and the guests always eat it until it’s gone!
I used a package of ranch dressing mix in the cheese mayo mixture- this is such an easy recipe to adapt to different pallets. We love black olives on top and shredded cheese! Great for any occasion!!
Excellent recipe! Followed directions totally, just sprinkled a little shredded cheddar on top. Also cut recipe in half to make perfect portions for four people.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections