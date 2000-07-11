Broccoli Beef I
Round steak and broccoli are quickly cooked in a soy-ginger sauce. Serve over hot rice or noodles.
Tastey recipe, just needs a little tweeking. Here's what I changed/added: I used 2 tbsp Brown sugar, 4 tablespoons soy sauce, 1/2 tsp ground ginger, 1/2 chopped large onion, 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1 (14 oz can beef broth), and also ended up using 1/4 cup flour to thicken the sauce. I cooked the meat with the broth mixture, instead of seperatley, the meat turned out perfectly. I will make this again, kids and husband loved it, no complaints, just needs something.Read More
I gave this recipe five stars because it is an excellent recipe. I made some changes to my taste, but that's because I like food somewhat spicy. The first change that I made was to cook the round steak until tender before adding vegetables. I also added one sliced onion to the simmering the meat. I also doubled the marinade and the sauce based on previous comments and also because I think I had more meat than the recipe called for. I added chile oil, chili garlic sauce and substituted one teaspoon of sesame oil for oyster sauce. My brocolli beef stood up to the best Chinese restaurants. My husband and I both enjoyed this recipe. It's easy to prepare and a must try. I don't think you can really go wrong because you can add anything you like and it would probably still be good. It has an excellent foundation to work with.
I am a tired, cranky, hungry college student with a microscopic kitchen and very little time to spend on cooking. This recipe was everything I was looking for - quick, easy, very yummy and healthy. After reading the reviews, I used 14 oz of broth, ground ginger, sirloin, and threw chopped onion in with the beef. I also used frozen broccoli, because I'm lazy. =) The sauce was perfect and was terrific over rice. I think this recipe could be easily adapted to accomodate whatever ingredients you have on hand - and I think it might freeze well (I'm going to make extra next time and try freezing the leftovers to see how it goes). Thanks so much - this one's going to be committed to my memory!
My family and I LOVE this recipe. It's very yummy and satisfying. I do make a couple of changes, though. I use sirloin steak because it's more tender. I use a bit more garlic and finely chopped ginger and I add sliced onions to give it that almost-Chinese-restaurant taste. I also separate some out for the kids and then add red pepper flakes to the remainder for my husband and I and our spicy palates! Very yummy!
Wow this was great, I have been making beef broccoli for a while but it was always missing something...it was the ginger...the ginger added just what it had been missing and we loved it. Though I would have to say that after it cooks the chunks of ginger are a bit too much so instead I would use powdered ginger root or used bigger piecies of ginger and just remove it after its cooked. Overall this was a great meal that I am sure I will be making time and time again now.
EXCELLENT!! I must admit that this is the best oriental recipe I have come across! I listened to the advice of others in thier reviews and used ginger powder instead of the root. I also tripled the sauce and will do the same next time. It was great after I finished and me and my daughter loved it. Adding an onion while beef was cooking was a great idea also. Truly a favorite.
Quick and easy and so good!!! I loved the ginger flavor. I did have ginger root on hand but I just sprinkled some ginger powder and it tasted fine!!! The sauce was wonderful and I used Stir Fry Cut up Beef so it was really tender and super convenient! We served this with the new Lipton Asian side dishes...used the Beef Lo Mein. This tasted just like carryout Chinese!!! Thanks so much Sara..this is a definate keeper!
Just like the dish you find at expensive chinese restaurants, yet without all the calories and cost. Easy and tasty.
This was okay but nothing special. Per other reviewers, I added chopped onion, additional garlic, bamboo shoots and 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes. Still, little taste and won't be making again. Thanks but no thanks.
Delicious! I eaten a lot of broccoli beef and I must say that this is a pretty good recipe! I scaled this back to serve two people. I used boneless beef short-ribs instead of beef round steak mainly because it is a softer meat and won't toughen up as it cooks. I also stuck the meat in the freezer a bit so it would be easier to slice diagonally with a kitchen knife. Earlier I par-boiled the broccoli crowns in order to cut down on cooking time and also to retain it's vibrant green color. I just added the broccoli to hot, boiling water, turned off the stove and covered it with a lid and let it sit for a minute before draining. To the sauce I added a little more garlic and grated ginger to suit my tastes. I also doubled the amount of sauce because i know we all like a little more sauce over our rice. I browned the meat in the hot skillet for about 2 minutes on each side and quickly removed it to a plate. I added the garlic, ginger and flour/broth mixture and let it cook. I found that I had to add a little more beef stock to get the sauce to the right consistency. I added the meat back along with the broccoli. Within 5 minutes everything was done. The sauce is very tasty and savory with the right amount of ginger, garlic and beef broth. It is not too thick or too thin. The meat is very tender, flavorful and easy to chew. The broccoli adds a nice texture with it's crunch and green color. We enjoyed this dish served along with rice.
Excellent Dish. Very good flavor. A must-try. I added dried red chili pepper to add a little heat to the meal. I also used a little extra ginger, a 1/2 tsp total, and did not find it overpowering at all.
OK my intent to make as posted was very geniune, but never came to that point. The outcome of the dish was delicious though. I ended up slicing my beef sirloin on the grain and marinating in the 2 T soy sauce indicated with the ginger and garlic. But I then I did not know how to folow the exact recipe so I did the following: to the marinating meat I added 1 tsp sesame oil and 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes Then I stir fried adding one can of beef broth mixed with 2 T of cornstarch and NOT the flour indicated on the receipe Added broccoli and let simmer. It was fabulous, but not as posted but I wanted to share none the less. I used all of the listed ingredients, just did it my way; I will give it 4 stars for ingredients but really needs the red pepper flakes.
My family liked this. I gave it 4 stars although it was good, it didn't knock my socks off. I would make this again. adding onions, snow peas would be good too.
Beef n Broccoli has always been my family favorite... For those of you who find this recipe a bit bland (like I did :P) try marinading the meat first with: 2 tablespoons oyster sauce, 1 teaspoon hoisin sauce, 1 teaspoon sugar, 2 tablespoon sweet soy sauce (kecap manis) - if you cant find it use 2 tbs soy sauce and 2 teaspoon brown sugar instead, 1 teaspoon sesame oil. Let it marinade for half an hour or so before you stir fry it. Adding one whole onion chopped in rings with the broccoli is also nice. If you want it more stir fry like, just reduce the amount of broth used by half or more (and also the flour).
Easy... Yummy! I followed other's suggestions and used top sirloin steak... sliced it thin while it was still a bit frozen. I also added a handfull (will use 2-3 handfulls next time) of small mushrooms. I put the broccoli in the last 2 minutes, because we like it a bit crunchy and not overcooked. Thanks for this super easy recipe!
Very nice recipe except it seemed to be missing a bit of a kick for our tastes so after I tasted it I added 1/4 tsp cayenne and 2 more TB soy sauce. PERFECT! I will definitely make this again!
I make this often and freeze it almost ready to cook. I put everything except the beef broth and broccoli into a quart bag and mix. Freeze flat then when ready to use I defrost - just cook all at the same time. Then pour the beef broth over and add the broccoli. Mix it all together and cook until broccoli just barely tender.
The sauce has a good flavor. I did double it based on prior reviews. I also doubled the garlic and ginger. I added onion, bamboo shoots, red pepper flakes and about 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. I did make the mistake of using round steak instead of sirloin, though, because that's all I had. It was tough and flavorless, I'll definitely use sirloin next time!
Loved it! But... threw it all in the slow cooker on high for an hour and a half instead of a skillet. I doubled the beef broth and added a little water so the beef would be completely covered and I added the broccoli to the mix once the beef was cooked. I added toasted sesame seeds to the top when it what all finished and it was AMAZING!!!!
This is a quick easy and VERY tasty recipe! The key is to not over cook the ingredients. I followed the recipe to a T and the sauce is perfect as is. We have made this many times and will continue to do so! Thank you! :)
Here's a hint: instead of slicing the beef, cut it in strips with kitchen shears. Much faster and easier on the hands! I thought this one was a little bland, and the consistency too thick. Next time I will use more garlic, less ginger, less flour, and maybe some curry to help spice it up a little.
Delicious recipe. I added sliced onion and the garlic to the beef as it browned. I also doubled the sauce ingredients for our own preference. We like saucy chinese food. I used ground ginger instead of root. Basically, besides the onion- I did not stray from the original recipe and it turned out fantastic with a side of brown rice.
Super fast and easy to get this on the table. All finished in less than 30 min. The most work in this dish was the prep and that was just slicing and dicing. I used a sirloin steak and frozen broccoli. I thought it was rather bland overall and needed quite a bit of seasoning at the table while my husband enjoyed this and had seconds. This needs a little something to make it pop but I don't know exactly what flavor I am missing. I'll make this again since it was such a hit with my husband.
Terrible! Terrible! Terrible! This was not a traditional, asian flavored, broccoli and beef. This was a horribly bland, flour-like, and gravy over broccoli and beef.
We love this recipe. I doubled the sauce, used left over roast beef and warmed it with some onion, celery, mushrooms and red pepper. Also added 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes. Had this over some basmati rice. Was awesome. Thanks for the post.
I tried this one after reading the reviews and made the following adjustments: doubled the garlic, used 2 TBS of corn starch instead of the flour, used 3 slices of crystalized ginger (finely chopped)instead of the fresh, omitted the sugar, added 8 green onions sliced and added 1/2 tsp of sesame oil at the end of the cooking time. It turned out really good. Thanks!
we loved this recipe!!!!
This was outstanding! Extremely easy to make and absolutely delicious. My kids (ages 4 and 2) LOVED it. I used a 14 oz. can of broth and 3/8 cup of flour to increase the amount of sauce I also added a 4 oz. can of mushrooms. This one is a keeper!!
I didn't read the reviews before I made this, and I guess I should have. I don't usually follow a recipe exactly, but I did with this one. However, it came out extremely bland. I like all of the elements but it has no real flavor. Definitely needs salt, pepper and onion at a minimum.
This is *very* good. It also works with chicken instead of beef (use chicken broth and omit the sugar).
This recipe is amazing! I like mine really saucy, so I add more beef broth, soy sauce and garlic to my recipe, and it's still awesome! When I cook this for my father I use gluten free flour and you can't taste the difference!
Husband says Wow! But I changed a few things as other reviewers suggested. I tripled the garlic and fresh ginger,(fresh ginger is what makes this restaurant quality) added a med. onion (or 3/4 c. of green onions), and to spice it up, added 3/4 tsp. of red chili flakes. Also used sirloin instead of round steak and added an extra TB. of flour to the sauce. I also used beef bouillon instead of canned. You'll want to heat the bouillon a little and and whisk the flour in to prevent lumps. To cut down on time, I precooked the veggies in the microwave and added it to the sauce just before serving. A+++
Perfect. My husband loves this dish. I served it with fried rice restaurant style from the site. Others recommend doubling the sauce, but I thought it worked just fine as is. The meat turned out a little tough, but I'm not sure how to fix that.
I really love this recipe! Like everyone else, I have a suggestion. My husband and I only eat brown rice, and it takes quite a bit of time to cook. I like to brown the beef and add all of the liquid ingredients except the flour and let it simmer on low while the rice is cooking. Once the rice is almost done I add the broccoli, let it cook for a few minutes, and add the flour last. It gives the beef time to soften and meld with some of the flavors of the broth. Also, I like to broccoli to remain somewhat crispy. Quite good.
WOW! This was so quick and easy and it still turned out wonderful! The only changes I made were I doubled the amount of garlic and I used ginger seasoning instead of the actual root. I will certainly make this one again and again and again! Thanks for sharing such an awesome recipe!
Delicious! I followed the directions and at the end tasted my finished dish. It was great but then i decided to add about 1 tablespoon more of soy sauce and i used a little more than 1/4 tea of ground ginger. Thanks for the recipe.
This was so easy and tasted great!!! I added onions and cauliflower just for fun and it good. This recipe is pretty close to what you'd get in a restaurant. I'll definitely be cooking this again and reccommending it to others.
The first time that I made this recipe I followed the directions exactly. It was okay, but did not taste like beef and brocolli that I was used to. Since then I cooked the meat longer to make it more tender, I add more seasoning and instead of using flour I skip it and then add cornstarch at the end to thicken it up. I think it comes out better that way but that is just my opinion.
This recipe was soooo tasty. It really had the flavor and consistency of a restaurant dish. For variation, next time, I might toss in a handful of cashews. Mmmm my mouth is watering just thinking about it. I recommend serving with rice because the sauce is so good, and I'll probably make an extra batch of the sauce because my husband just couldn't get enough. I'm picky and not a great cook, so if it turned out for me you know it must be good.
Save your steak for something else! I made it the way it was written and it was a thick gooey mess even before adding the broccoli. There was nothing to steam the broccoli in so I added more broth...and more broth...to finally cook the broccoli. Needed more Soy and pretty much everything else to add flavor. It was just a sweet gooey mess of bland flour, meat and broccoli. Went to suggestions here and added more flavor before serving. Still not a winner in my house and a waste of expensive meat.
I had high hopes for this dish, followed Mike T's recommendations, but it just didn't do anything for us.
Followed recipe exactly, and it was quite insipid, bland and boring. Next time I will double all the spices, and perhaps add some sesame oil..
Very good, but a little too sweet for my tastes (and I only used half the sugar). Still, I will make this again with a few changes.
VERY delish & super easy to make. Would give it 5 stars but it's missing something I can't quite put my finger on......
Loved it. Doubled spices and perfect
Very easy and alot like the restuarant style. I added slices of sweet vidalia onion to it and it added a little something "extra". My family loved it-especially my 5 yr. old
I am in total SHOCK!!! Finally something my whole family has enjoyed!!. My six yr old ate it, my 2yr old ate it (and didnt throw it, at least not all of it anyway..) and so did my 10 month old!!! I did use more garlic and no ginger (didnt have any) and used beef stock powder instead of broth. Still turned out GREAT!!
Great recipe.I served it over chinese rice noodles and it was delicious! Very quick to make for one of those nights when you don't have too much time to prepare. Thanks!!
I doubled my meat and guess-timated on the broccoli. I used two cans of 14.5 oz beef broth (I also seasoned my meat with garlic, pepper, and onion, then added chopped onion as well). The result was not restaurant quality, but very, very good--I had no complaints, only requests for second helpings from the kids. I felt it was missing something in the sauce (and it was a little sweet IMHO). I'll have to play with it a little. I cheated and didn't use rice--I made ramen noodles (without the seasoning packet) and used them instead of rice--it was a HUGE hit, and a different twist.
Mmmmmmmmm!!!!! A lot of other reviewers had said this recipe was very bland. To save it, I used added some hoisin sauce and sesame oil to the mix. I also substituted beef bouillon powder for the broth and corn starch for the flour. I sauteed some onions and garlic and also added some red pepper to the mix. I added more water and soy to make more sauce and it was pretty tasty! Thanks!
I've never had much luck getting the sauce to come out right for beef and broccoli before but this recipe was perfect! I doubled the garlic and used 1/2 tsp powdered ginger since I didn't have fresh. I made the full sauce recipe with half the broccoli and beef, since my husband is in Iraq and I'm cooking for one these days. The extra sauce was great for dipping with egg rolls and over rice. I used sirloin steak instead of round steak since that's what I had on hand, and cut it very thin. I'll definitely be making this one again, over ad over again! I live in Germany where good Chinese food is not easy to come by and with the above mentioned changes, this tasted just like I remember getting at Pei Wei but with a fraction of the fat! Thanks!
This was tasty and I plan to make it again. My husband is not a big fan of Chinese food, but he really liked this. I added quite a bit more garlic than the recipe calls for since we like that flavor. Next time I think I'll use a more expensive cut of meat like flank steak. The round steak was OK, but not outstanding.
This was tasty and very quick to make. Not much fuss, perfect for a busy night or like for me tonight a lazy night :) I did use ground ginger instead of fresh since when I was at the store the fresh ginger looked very very sad. Worked fine. Thanks for the recipe.
I added fresh sliced mushrooms along with the broccoli and it was delicious.
I have always made Beef & Broccoli using the packet of spices from the grocery store. I had none today and so tried this recipe. Husband & kids LOVED IT!! And it was so easy! Took less time than the fried rice I made to go with it!!
Good stuff, I'd cut back a tablespoon on the sugar though. I also added a beef bouillon cube for extra beef flavor.
This was easy to make, however I thought it lacked flavor. Pretty bland. Probably will not make again.
Overall, it was a nice recipe although I didn't really like the sauce that much. I spread some roasted sesame on top - it gives a special kick to that dish.
I made this for our lunch today, it was great. I marinaded the round steak first in what SummerRain had said, 2tbs soy sauce,2 tsp brown sugar and 1 tsp sesame oil. The I added more veggies like green pepper, red pepper, green onion, and sweet onion too the broccoli. It was wonderful!! Will make many times again..
This is one of my favorit recipes, although I do make way more sauce. It tastes like takeout!!
Everything was perfect when following the recipe. I wouldn't suggest changing anything.
I followed the recipe exactly as is except for seasoning the beef with a little salt, pepper and garlic while it was cooking to give it a little more flavor. We used top round roast thinly sliced. The portions were perfect and the sauce thickened up beautifully! Highly recommended!
This recipe is fantastic! I doubled the sauce (with no sugar and store bought ground ginger)and added a chopped onion. I got home from work, put on some rice, and in 30 minutes when the rice was done so was the broccoli beef! I thought the flavor was very close to restaurant quality, and in my opinion you can't beat a quick and healthy dinner that also tastes great.
The sauce was right, the spice was right, and ease and quickness to make was right! Very tasty....just perfect for a weeknight meal.
Very yummy! I use extra garlic and ginger, though. I think the beef broth is great for the flavor.
This is really good! I made it with sliced turkey breast fillets because my husband doesn't eat red meat or pork and it was just as tasty. Served it with brown rice and egg drop soup.
Delcious--- I substituted already prepared chopped garlic rather than fresh as I didn't want the aroma to permeate my skin prior to going to work. My husband said it was better than the Asian restaurants, no two flavors dominating the other just the perfect balance.
My daughter and I thoroughly enjoyed this recipe. I made it as given
This was as good if not better than what I have had in any resturant.
A wonderful meal! Definitely a keeper!
too sweet and bland.
Beef was tough, Needs a better cut of meat.
The flavor was pretty ok, but my husband said I should have marinated the beef first. I wasn't crazy about the texture of the sauce. I doubled it, but if I were to make again I would cut the flour in half. I thought it was too thick and "slimy". I also added crushed red pepper which helped things some.
I am giving this 3 stars. I agree with reviewer MikeT that the flour/liquid ratio doesn't work. Less flour more liquid or you will end up with glue. Also, next time, I will triple up on the ginger and the rest of the spices because this was too bland. I used brown sugar and then added additional white sugar for sweetness, I did not add ground red pepper but only because I have to stay away from spicey foods. If not, I would have gladly added that bit of hot in the mix. I like this recipe because you can add anything you want, play with it and it will still be good. The only thing I think is wrong with this recipe is that there is way too much flour which gave it a floury undertaste. I would make rue next time, using corn starch rather than flour and slowly add this into the liquids just for thickening and so that the flour does not overpower the spices. Otherwise, this is a good, healthy recipe.
To make this good recipe great, make the following changes: * Double the sauce. * Add 2 tablespoons of Garlic Chili Sauce (a little less if you don't like spicy). Also, don't forget that you can substitute 1 can of beef broth for 2 cups of water and 2 beef bouillon cubes.
not a fan of the sugar, It made it a little to sweet for me. The meat was a little tough. I think next time I will make the round steak early and simmer a few hours in the beef broth before putting the broccoli in.
Wow what a great recipe! Tasted just like Chinese takeout only better. I did make a few changes. First, I marinated the beef in soy sauce for a few hours, and then instead of just broccoli, I used a mixture of broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. I also left out the ginger since I didn't have any.
This was a decent recipe. My husband liked it (and he's extremely picky). The only thing that I changed was that I browned the meat in sesame oil, then added the ingredients as is. It was not the authentic beef and broccoli but it was good.
As-is, this recipe is good, but I added a few extra spices to make it really tasty. I doubled the garlic, used ground ginger instead of fresh (it was what I had on hand), added 1/4 tsp of red pepper flakes, and 1 tsp of onion powder. I also used reduced sodium soy sauce, and omitted the sugar. A quick, easy, and tasty recipe!
My husband and I felt the sauce was uninteresting and bland, however we do think it's a good base for a stir-fry. We didn't have enough ingredients to double it, as other reviewers suggested, but this wasn't a problem. It definitely made enough to mix with the rice. We used the frozen stir-fry beef (already cut into small pieces), to cut down on prep time. The meat and the broccoli were good. Next time we'll add big pieces of onion and more garlic and ginger.
An average-tasting dish. Needed salt and I felt like it was just lacking something to give it a kick. If I tried it again I might try red pepper flakes.
We really liked this. I added 1/2 c sliced carrots b/c my little one doesnt like broccoli but loves carrots. I will be making this again. Thanks!
Very good, although I'm going to cut back a lil on the sugar. I will definitely make this again
Not too impressed. I won't make again. The sauce never thickened, and the beef broth diluted the flavor.
this was pretty darn delicious. I didn't realized we were out of soy sauce, so used Worcestershire sauce instead. I used 2 cloves of minced garlic, added 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (we like spice), doubled the broth, and added onions. Very good. Would be great over rice, but we ate it alone to cut down the carbs. Still very filling.
This was nothing that I would get excited about having again. It didn't have a distinct flavor, except for a hint of ginger. The meat was tough. Overall, a pretty generic meal.
Made as written, otherwise I would be reviewing my "variation" and honestly I think that would not be fair. That said, the dish was very good but we are not big ginger fans so next time I make it I would just use a pinch of ginger powder instead of fresh ginger. We were happy with the other flavors and didn't think it was to sweet as others did. I would also like to add about 1/2 tsp. fresh ground pepper, more garlic, sliced onion and look forward to trying this recipe again in the near future, with my minor changes.
JUST made this tonight. If you have any other beef and broccoli recipe, TOSS IT. THIS one is the end all of all. My family absolutely raved over it! Adjusted the recipe to feed 12...NOT A DROP LEFT! Made no alterations, followed the directions to a T...PERFECT! ENJOY!
This was pretty good but i didn't think the sauce was quite right. I little bland and not thick enough for my tastes. I tried adding a bit of flour to the juices the thicken it a bit, which helped, but the texture was still off. Great flavor though
I added a pinch of red pepper flakes for some heat, but otherwise made no changes, and it was just like our local delivery place's Beef and Broccoli. I think next time, I'd add some onions and maybe some mushrooms as well.
Recipe tastes very similar to what you get in the restaurant. The sauce could use a little more flavor though. I added water chestnuts, onions, and bean sprouts for a little variety and it was great.
This recipe is so quick and easy. It is a great weeknight recipe. I have used flank steak and find that it works well. I followed other suggestions and added red pepper flake and water chestnut. Delicious. Thanks for submitting.
it was ok.
We loved this. After reading reviews I made some modifications. I used a 14 oz can beef broth, used brown instead of white sugar, doubled the soy sauce, used sirloin steak instead of round, used ground ginger instead of fresh & doubled the ammount, doubled the garlic & added 1 t sesame oil. I also added 1/4 t of red pepper flakes but my husband said it made it too hot so I won't use them again. This was soooo good. Just like it came from a Chinese restaurant. I made it with Fried Rice Restaurant Style & Best Egg Rolls Ever from this site. Thanks.
So simply to make and so delicious! I was afraid it might be bland so I added onions. I used top sirloin which came out nice & tender. Thanks for the recipe. I will definitely make this again. I'll try mushrooms next.
I made some of the suggested modifications and thought this recipe was OK. I see that if I didn't change it, it would have been bland. It isn't restaurant-quaility, but it is quick and easy. I would make this again because of the ease, but I would continue to tweek it. Also, one child loved it and the picky one did so-so with it which is pretty good.
My husband just loved this recipe and he is not a big broccoli fan. Also, I added fresh mushrooms to it and it tasted great..
This is a GREAT recipe. I don't know why everyone was changing everything about it. I added an extra clove of garlic and a tad more broth -- but realized in the end that it would have been better without it. Really. This is a simple and tasty recipe!
If you follow the directions, the beef comes out too tough...be careful!
