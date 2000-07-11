Broccoli Beef I

4.1
1092 Ratings
  • 5 498
  • 4 368
  • 3 157
  • 2 43
  • 1 26

Round steak and broccoli are quickly cooked in a soy-ginger sauce. Serve over hot rice or noodles.

Recipe by Sara

Gallery
86 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine flour, broth, sugar, and soy sauce. Stir until sugar and flour are dissolved.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet or wok over high heat, cook and stir beef 2 to 4 minutes, or until browned. Stir in broth mixture, ginger, garlic, and broccoli. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Simmer 5 to 10 minutes, or until sauce thickens.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 38.6mg; sodium 755mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022