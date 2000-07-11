Broccoli Beef I

Delicious! I eaten a lot of broccoli beef and I must say that this is a pretty good recipe! I scaled this back to serve two people. I used boneless beef short-ribs instead of beef round steak mainly because it is a softer meat and won't toughen up as it cooks. I also stuck the meat in the freezer a bit so it would be easier to slice diagonally with a kitchen knife. Earlier I par-boiled the broccoli crowns in order to cut down on cooking time and also to retain it's vibrant green color. I just added the broccoli to hot, boiling water, turned off the stove and covered it with a lid and let it sit for a minute before draining. To the sauce I added a little more garlic and grated ginger to suit my tastes. I also doubled the amount of sauce because i know we all like a little more sauce over our rice. I browned the meat in the hot skillet for about 2 minutes on each side and quickly removed it to a plate. I added the garlic, ginger and flour/broth mixture and let it cook. I found that I had to add a little more beef stock to get the sauce to the right consistency. I added the meat back along with the broccoli. Within 5 minutes everything was done. The sauce is very tasty and savory with the right amount of ginger, garlic and beef broth. It is not too thick or too thin. The meat is very tender, flavorful and easy to chew. The broccoli adds a nice texture with it's crunch and green color. We enjoyed this dish served along with rice.