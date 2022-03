Healthy Version: (See below for "lump" tips.) I substituted "Stevia in the Raw" for the sugar, light olive oil for the butter, and used 2% milk. I followed the directions exactly - no lumps. Tasted great, but a little sweet, even with the Stevia. I remedied this by adding a teaspoon of cocoa powder - perfect! A quick and tasty dessert with almost no fat or sugar, and no nasty aftertaste or chemicals. I can't wait to play around with other flavors, and I'm definitely going to try rice pudding! As for the lumps - I have 2 tips. Have the dry ingredients ready while heating the milk. Once the milk has scalded, remove from heat and gradually add the dry ingredients, whisking quickly. Return to heat and keep whisking until the pudding *almost* reaches a boil. Remove from heat, keep whisking for a few more minutes as the pudding cools a little. Immediately place a piece of plastic wrap on the surface of the pudding while cooling. This will prevent a skin from forming, and creating lumps when ready to serve. Enjoy!