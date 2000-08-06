Apple Orchard Punch
This quick and easy punch would be delightful at a country wedding or any celebration. Champagne can be used instead of ginger ale for an adult punch.
This was so delicious! It was definatley the hit of my Thanksgiving dinner, only wished I had doubled the recipe. I set aside some of the punch and froze it in ice cube trays to keep the punch cold longer, I added mandarin oranges to the cubes for decoration. FABULOUSRead More
Perhaps with the addition of champagne this is tasty, but this blend pretty much tastes how you would expect: like juice mixed with ginger ale. It does present well and the color is excellent. Otherwise I didn't find it very exciting.Read More
I made this for our Christmas Party 2001 and instead of apple slices, I floated an ice ring with fresh cranberries frozen inside. The punch was a GIANT HIT! Some people added a little to their champagne or their white wine. It made such a hit my mother in law heard the reviews and asked me to make it at the family celebration. Try this one, you'll like it!
I used this recipe for a Family Christmas gathering for 18 people. I made a double batch and needless to say there wasn't any left. The kids and the adults loved it. The cranberry and gingerale give it a little more kick and a little less sweetness. The apple and orange juice give it a unique flavor. My aunt just asked me for the recipe for her granddaughter's christening. If you make it I recommend you make a lot, it goes fast.
I made two batches of this for our Thanksgiving family gathering. One for the kids - made with ginger ale; the other for adults- made with champagne. They were both a big hit! We added ice cubes made of gingerale with a manderin orange slice frozen in each cube. My brother in law said "This really tastes like Sangria !" I had to quickly make another adult batch - it was yummed up !
This was so simple and delicious--I will definately make it again. I like the look of sliced oranges on top better than apples.
Very good. Had a little bite to it from the cranberry, so I added about half a cup of sugar. Tastes similar to one of the Twister drinks... Nice change from all the syrupy sweet punches.
Everyone at Thanksgiving dinner very much enjoyed this punch. I froze cranberries into ice cubes to give a little extra visual punch!
Delicious! I made this for a bridal shower, and the ladies loved it. Beautiful color, and a really wonderful taste...not your typical punch. Will definitely make this again for special events. (Little tip--when making an ice ring, take into consideration the size of your punch bowl. My punch bowl was too small for the ice ring I'd made in my bundt pan, and I had to wait a bit for the ice to melt before I could serve the punch.)
I made the Apple Orchard Punch for my friend's baby shower and EVERYONE liked it. It was easy and fast,my husband made it while company was coming in!!!
This is delightful. I made a double batch for a cookie exchange party - and had 7 requests for the recipe in the first 15 minutes . We used champagne - not Asti - and floated fresh cranberries and very thin mandoline-cut slices of Granny Smith apple on top. It made for a lovely holiday punch. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
Great recipe, make a half batch minus the ginger ale, ahead of time, lay out your ice cube trays or dishes and place mandarine orange pieces and cranberries in each one and add the punch mix, then freeze, mix the full batch as directed, then add the frozen decoration, as the frozen pieces melt they will only add to the flavor of the punch instead of watering it down.
Just what I was looking for, very tasty and light but good for a winter party!
While it was quick, I would suggest fresca instead of Ginger ale to cut some of the tartness. I used it in a black kettle with floating ice hands for a halloween party.
I had never made punch before so when I was asked to bring beverages for a bridal shower I looked on this site and found this recipe. It was more than excellent! I got lots of compliments at the shower for the delicious punch, so much that I decided to make it again the next day for a church potluck. Again it was a hit. Thank you!
I substituted with Cranberry-Apple juice and it was great! I overheard people at the party talking about how good the punch was - thank you!
I served this punch at a recent baby shower, adding whole orange slices on top...It went quick!
I made this for my Christmas party and it was a hughe success! Problem was I ran out of it, made more, ran out, and had no more ingredients. It was that good. Now I am passing on the recipe to people asking me for it.
Yum! Very easy and everyone loved the floating apple look. I was worried that they would brown but I had this punch out for hours and they didn't even start to turn.
Delicious and loaded with vitamins! The apple slices were eaten & they were yummy too.
very quick and easy to make! i made this for a wedding shower and everyone loved it. would definitely use this again.
I made this for a bridal shower. I didn't do the sliced apple decoration. Very easy to make and a great taste. I'll definitely keep this recipe and use again.
Everyone at my party RAVED about this punch! The (horizontal) apple slices make a cute touch.
I made the champagne version of this for a Christmas gathering and it was wonderful! Really liked the fact that it wasn't too sweet - a problem with most other punch recipes. Both men and women raved about it!
Wonderful flavored punch. I chose this punch because it did not call for x-tra sugars or heavy syrups. Just a nice tasting variety of juices and soda.
I made this for an office party. Instead of apple I floated frozen raspberries in the bowl. Everyone loved it.
This is a great punch. I had this for a luncheon yesterday for 30 women and it was enjoyed by everyone. Thanks for sharing.
I thought it was tart, but everyone at the party loved it. Everyone asked for the recipe. I doubled the recipe and still ran out!
I made this for my daughter's communion party and the adults as well as the kids loved it! Grown men were drinking this non alcoholic punch instead of beer! It is a great unique punch recipe. Thanks!
This one went over big on Thanksgiving, I made up 3 batchs of it and it all went.
Easy to make, tasty and a crowd pleaser
Yummy. The floating apple slices are a nice touch. It really was perfect for our Thanksgiving dinner party. Harvest-like and not overly spiced like other apple-based punches.
Really fresh and delicious! Everyone loved it and we didn't even use alcohol!
Made this for a Baby Shower and this was my first time making a punch. It was very good. I would suggest doubling the recipe. This was gone in no time and there was only eight people at the shower.
This punch was wonderful! I made it for a bridal shower and we ran out. It had the best flavor. A definite keeper. Thanks so much!
This was a big hit at our Thanksgiving feast! Looks really nice if you float some cranberries with the apple slices.
Delicious. I like it so much I made it twice in one week. The second time I used White Grap-Raspberry Concentrate (because they where out of Cranberry) It was really good but I like the Cranberry version a little better
My assignment for in-law Thanksgiving-festive drink. I was worried, but decided on this recipe due to it's simple portable ingredients. The many people who reviewed it were right! It was a big hit and I even got requests for the recipe. It will become a holiday favorite I'm sure. I adjusted the ingredients a bit for the size of crowd I was serving. I used one gallon of apple juice, 64 oz of cranberry juice, a carton of orange juice, and two 2-liter bottles of ginger ale. I then slices clementines to serve on top. I put the ingredients in the freezer for just a couple hours because I wanted them ice cold and the orange juice got slushy, but that was a happy accident! It was great!
I had this at my baby shower. I was reluctant to try - I don't like apple juice. I am glad I did - this is the most refreshing punch I have ever had. Everyone loved it. It went fast!
I made this punch for my baby shower, and everyone loved it! I had a lot of people asking me for the recipe, and it had a great sparkly, autumn-perfect taste that is great:)
My family pretty much DEMANDS this drink when we have big get-togethers now. I first served it a year ago at Thanksgiving. My 3-year-old calls it "Thanksgiving Punch," no matter when we make it! It's fantastic!
This punch was awesome. It had a great flavor & easy to make. I used it, not only for entertaining large groups, but keep some on hand in my own fridge!
This was a pretty good punch. The flavor was unique. I think I would rather it with Sprite though.
made this for a group of girlfriends for a luncheon and they all LOVED IT. recommend this highly
I always get raves about this punch when I make it and I've had several people ask me for the recipe! This recipe is great made with the champagne!
I made this punch for my sister's baby shower and it tasted really good. I floated mandarin oranges in it rather than apples. Very refreshing and very easy to make. Unfortunately, although I drank 4 glasses of it, no one was really interested in it so it went to waste.
I just served this for a shower I was having everyone had rave reviews! Thanks for the recipe
This was a major hit! It was refreshing, spicy, perfect for Fall. Everyone loved it and I had to make two batches. Thank you!!
Great recipe, good for all occasions children and adults will like this drink, about to make it again for thanksgiving day guests.
Made it with a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old. They thought they were hot stuff being able to pour the liquids into the punch bowl. They loved everything about this punch and asked for it the next day. For me? Not the best punch I've ever had.. not by a long shot. Used this recipe exactly, then tried tweaking it in terms of the juice concentrations to cut the sweetness. My husband took a swig of the original recipe and said it was far too sweet. On Day Two, though, I mixed the juices and put in the fridge so that the kids can add their own soda. That helped a lot. After reading the rave reviews here, am wondering if the brand of ginger ale matters. I used a store brand which may have been sweeter than say, Canada Dry. I'll keep trying this for the sake of the kids. OK, revised this upward. Way upward. It is now the definite favorite in our house without any soda. The juices blend well together and we have a pitcher in the fridge 24/7. I did find that the best "fizz" is cranberry Sierra Mist which may only be out for the holidays. Also tried it last night with sparking apple juice and that was tasty as well.
Very easy. Great for a fall get-together.
Very pretty, light, and festive for fall-winter celebrations. This made a lot so it was perfect for my quaint holiday company and my children.
This is an easy punch to make and adjust on your own. I needed a nice punch for a birthday party for my 87 y.o. mother. This was a huge hit. Thanks for sharing it with us, Michele! I will definitely use it again.
This punch is awesome. I put a little more oj than the recipe asked for. that way it woul be less sweet.
Much too sweet for my taste. Several other people made the same comment at our party last night. I don't think I'll be making this again. 12/28/05 - I did end up making this once more because I had baught too many ingredients. This time I substituted 1/4 of the Ginger Ale for water, and it was VERY good.
I was looking forward to usinge this recipe (for a very large gathering...at least 200 people) because of all the great reviews of it. I went and bought all the gingerale, apple juice and orange juice I needed. When I went to look for the frozen cranberry juice there was non to be found at the leading stores in our area. I used regular bottled cranberry juice out of necessity...I am I afraid I cannot rave about the punch after all this.
Was expecting more of a flavour hit with this but it just didn't deliver. Used ready made cranberry juice as I can't get frozen concentrate here. That may have been the reason it wasn't quite punchy enough.
This is absolutely delishious. I made this for Christmas dinner and for the next two weeks i made it again. Once i tried it with Lemon-Lime soda and was waaaaaaay to tart so stick with the ginger ale. Love it!!!!
GRRRRRRRRRRRREAAAAAAAT!!!!
Tasty punch that i served on Christmas and everyone enjoyed it
Wow! My family loved this punch. We usually get sparkling cider for special occasions, but I was looking for something of a larger quantity for a large dinner party and this punch was perfect. Everyone had several helpings. I served it ice cold, I had refrigerated all of the ingredients prior mixing them. All of the kids liked it better than the sparkling cider that comes in a bottle. I will be making it again and again.
Sooooooooo GOOD! I made this punch for my cookie exchange party last year and everyone LOVED it! I had to look up the recipe so I can make it this year for Thanksgiving and my next cookie party. I'm saving it this time! It's spicy, fruity and yum yum YUM!
I made this "Thanksgiving Punch" with champagne and it was a hit. I will ALWAYS make this on Thanksgiving in the future. Very tasty !!
Was delicious with champagne. I can't believe how quickly it went. Honestly, just my boyfriend and I polished off the whole batch while making and eating Thanksgiving dinner.
This is very quick, easy, and tasty. My store did not have frozen cranberry juice so I used frozen white grape/raspberry instead and it was delicious. Next time I'll double it though because everyone wanted more when it was gone.
Very refreshing & easy to make. It was a hit at my garden club meeting - eveyone asked for the recipe!
I made this for Thanksgiving-it was a hit~ very sparkly, sweet with a tarty kick. Pretty & festive. Adults & kids were very pleased. I will make it again.
FINALLY, I found a great recipe to use for gatherings. I made this for a baby shower, and everyone kept raving about it. My kids also love it.
Everybody loved this. The thing I liked the most about this recipe is that it isn't loaded with a ton of sugar and is not as sweet as some punch recipes tend to be. It is very quick and easy. I floated sliced oranges on top but I think frozen cranberries, as other reviews suggested, would look nice.
Awesome exactly as written! Thanks for adding!
Made this for Thanksgiving and it was good for the season. I think I enjoyed it more than my guests. I would make it again for a different crowd if the opportunity arose.
It was a hit, next time I'll use 7-up instead of ginger ale since they taste the same, I didn't know this till I bought the ginger ale and tried it, duh!
This morning I put together this punch for a baby shower, and it was delightfully well received. I wanted to make a bigger batch and couldn't find cranberry juice concentrate at my grocery store, so I altered the recipe like this: 1 gallon 100% apple juice 64 oz 100% cranberry juice 1/2 a can of frozen orange juice concentrate 2 liters gingerale and I took the tip of a previous reviewer and floated orange slices on the top, which really looked beautiful. The punch was a bit hit, and I'm eager for another occasion to make it!
Made this as a non-alcoholic drink option at a party I hosted. Everyone who tasted it really liked it. I am glad that it tastes great without being so sweet like some punches.
Very Good. It was a huge hit at our family Christmas. I doubled the recipe and it still went very fast!
Very yummy, and very easy!
I'd drink this all day every day if I could!
this was good, but i thought it was a bit too sweet. not sure i would make this one again.
This is excellent! We added a ring made with apple and cranberry juice ... just perfect!
Made this for the School Christmas party. There were other punches, but this one was gone first!
Made this for my daughter's birthday party and it was gone before I could blink! This is so yummy that everyone was constantly asking for more. I recommend having enough ingredients to make a 2nd, 3rd, or 4th batch! The apples are a really tasty snack after soaking in the punch for a while
This was very easy and the flavors went very well together. It's a nice punch for the fall or winter.
Excellent Punch. Not too sweet. Added red sherbert.
Perfect blend of flavors! I love that it's not overly sweet like some punches can be. Super quick and easy to throw together.
Great flavor and colour to this punch. Easy to make and tasted good all evening!
Really refreshing and not too sweet. The whole family both young and old enoyed it! Thanks
Made this last night for my party for the non alcoholic crowd. Doubled the recipe and it was all gone by the end of the evening. Even my drinkers were tasting it. Very refreshing and festive with the floating apples. Will most certainly make this again!
So good! I made it for Christmas brunch. Not a drop was left! I did add one cup of Apple Cider to it. The only thing I would do differently would be to double it. Thanks for the recipe!
good thing I have enough ingrediants for two batches!
I have made this punch for the last three thanksgivings since 2007 and its a huge hit. a very festive fall drink that the family loves every year.
Awesom and flavorful punch...a real winner at our family gatherings
I made this for my nephew's birthday party. It was good. I don't think I will make it with the ginger ale next time. I will try sprite or 7UP
I used diet ginger ale and it came out great.
Yummy!
This is an easy and refreshing drink for any time of year. Thank you!
Excellent and quick punch recipe! I made it for Super Bowl weekend and it was gone quickly! Definitely a keeper!
I always want to serve warm cider for Thanksgiving but it is often 80 degrees here in Texas. LOL Thsi was a wonderful substitute! We loved it! I made up teh juice in a punch bowl & then added ginger ale to teh kid's glasses & champagne to the grown-ups. The only changes I made were to float a couple of frozen cranberries in w/ teh apple slices. Thanks Michele O'Sullivan...this will be a welcome addition to our future Thanksgivings!
This punch looks festive and is delicious. A perfect fit for any party, open house event, or holiday dinner. MAKE EXTRA!!
