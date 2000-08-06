Apple Orchard Punch

Made it with a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old. They thought they were hot stuff being able to pour the liquids into the punch bowl. They loved everything about this punch and asked for it the next day. For me? Not the best punch I've ever had.. not by a long shot. Used this recipe exactly, then tried tweaking it in terms of the juice concentrations to cut the sweetness. My husband took a swig of the original recipe and said it was far too sweet. On Day Two, though, I mixed the juices and put in the fridge so that the kids can add their own soda. That helped a lot. After reading the rave reviews here, am wondering if the brand of ginger ale matters. I used a store brand which may have been sweeter than say, Canada Dry. I'll keep trying this for the sake of the kids. OK, revised this upward. Way upward. It is now the definite favorite in our house without any soda. The juices blend well together and we have a pitcher in the fridge 24/7. I did find that the best "fizz" is cranberry Sierra Mist which may only be out for the holidays. Also tried it last night with sparking apple juice and that was tasty as well.