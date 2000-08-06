Apple Orchard Punch

This quick and easy punch would be delightful at a country wedding or any celebration. Champagne can be used instead of ginger ale for an adult punch.

Recipe by Michele O'Sullivan

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large punch bowl, combine apple juice, cranberry juice concentrate and orange juice. Stir until dissolved, then slowly pour in the ginger ale.

  • Thinly slice the apple vertically, forming whole apple slices. Float apple slices on top of punch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 19.1mg. Full Nutrition
