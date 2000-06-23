Yummy Margaritas
Frozen lime margaritas made with beer.
I've made this recipe but with 12 ounces of beer, tequila and water in addition to the limeade for an "on the rocks" margarita. It's the best!
We made these last evening and have to say we were not crazy about the results, I agree I did not taste the beer at all but the limeaide was a bit overwhelming. I added some frozen strawberries which helped some but probably would not make this recipe again.Thanks for sharing I am always looking for a new recipe and can say by the reviews I am in the minority.
I have used a similar recipe for years...one difference same recipe just add 6 oz orange juice (not concentrate)it cuts the bitter taste a bit. The best!!
This is the same recipe my friend served to us on "Girls night out". It's so very good and so easy. I have served it to my guests and they could not believe there was beer in it and has only three ingredients. Good, quick and easy, what more could you ask for... I used this recipe for our "mexican night" and my brother made the authentic triple sec, lime juice, tequila margarita and everyone like these much better. I did use the lime to moisten the rim of the glass before the salt. I have been even keeping the leftovers in the blender glass in the freezer and whenever I want a margarita, I just pop it back on the blender base and enjoy one anytime.
These are just as good as what you would get in a restaurant. However I found that they had a bitter aftertaste. I tried adding some sugar but it didn't help. It might be because of the beer I used (Stella Artois) or because I was a little short on ice cubes (by almost a cup). I'll definitely be trying these again but with more ice and a different type of beer.
What's not to like? I am not sure if it is psychological or not, but Corona beer works best!
These margaritas are delicious, but a warning; they are very strong. Twelve ounces of alcohol in two admittedly large servings is a lot.
Delicioso! Yummy margarita indeed! These are so easy and they taste authentic. Be careful though, they are potent.
When I read the recipe, I wasn't sure about the beer. You certainly don't taste it in the finished product. Sure tastes great!!!
We made these for our cinco de mayo party this year and they were FABULOUS. Everyone loved them and they were quite strong, which was exactly what we were looking for. They were also very easy to make and much less expensive than traditional margaritas, I'll make these again and again.
This is the recipe we use all of the time and now we are known for our margaritas! Thanks Tiffany
We make this every fourth of July in a large punch bowl, no messy blender cleanup! We use Tecate Beer, it is a perfect blend. It is always a huge hit.
So easy, who would have thought beer made the difference. I did these for a work party and they were a hit.
Have been using this recipe for years. Everyone loves it. Make sure your blender is up to the task!!!
This was an excellent recipe and I got a lot of compliments. I used Corona as suggested by another and they were perfect!
We had these over memorial day weekend. The beer drinkers in the gang really liked them, especially since they weren't sweet. The pina coloda drinkers didn't like them at all. We used our margarita machine to make then because it's really easy. I personally thought they could use a little more pizzaz as they seemed a little bland.
Got this recipe over 25 yrs ago and regularly make it for a refreshing summer cooler at my cottage on the lake. Use 6 oz. froz. limeade, 6 oz. tequilla, 6 oz. beer, put in blender, fill up with ice and grind away.
Excellent! I'm not sure WHY you need to make it with beer, but it's certainly tasty. And I don't even like beer! We had this for Super Bowl, and it was very well received. I'd definitely make it again.
Surprisingly delicious! Can't taste the beer or the tequila...will make again!
Yummy!
We tried these margaritas tonight & they really are THE BEST ! I'm making them for our Daughters 40th BD tomorrow. I will try a little orange juice next time to see how that tastes.
This margarita is deffinetly one of my most favourite drinks, aside from pina coladas. I would give this 10 stars, but there are only 5. great for family outings,picnics, or just for fun. This is simple and wuick and fun. its a margarita with a twist. you dont have to salt the glasses or use the lime. frozen lemonade is good too. shake in a blender and voila. use souza tequila and perferably german beer.
If you don't like frozen margaritas, you can always thaw the limeade and add a can of water. Pour all the ingredients in a pitcher and they are ready to go!
I usually do not like frozen drinks, but this was very good. Now it is one of my favorite margarita recipes. Everyone loves them and is always asking me what is in them.
Soooo Gooood! What is not to like about it? I was in a celebrating mood after passing an exam and this sounded great! Will make it again for sure! Thanks GLP!
the best!!! you don't taste the beer at all. We only stopped making them at the party because we ran out of tequila! They were truly fantastic.
Have made this in the past from a LC in Santa Barbara, we used Trader Joe's lemonaide instead of the limeaide, and Corona Beer, so yummy. Thanks LC
Very good recipe! As suggested by another user I added orange juice to cut the sour and it worked very well. Only problem I had was that our store was out of limade so I had to use frozen margarita mix. Will definitely try again with limade as the recipe states I bet it'll be even better!
My husband and I love margaritas, however, he likes the "topshelf" margarita and I like the originals on the rocks. We both enjoyed this recipe, but I did find it a bit too sweet for my taste. It was easily remedied with a little water. Very tasty on a warm day!!
Very good, very easy! I hate beer and there's NO taste of beer at all. GOOD STUFF!
A little but runny if you don't drink them up really fast :). Of course I probably wouldn't have even noticed if I had a straw! Great recipe.
We have made this margarita for years now. It is called "The Devil's Blend" because of the 6,6,6oz in gredients. All of our friends just love this recipe!
A friend gave us this recipe and called them "Beergaritas" they are a forever favorite! Except we don't usually blend them. So good!
Very tasty! Used Corona and added some Triple Sec. Yummmm! Just a side note: I used the margaritaville to make it and there was no enough room in the pitcher to make it a frozen drink. Cut the serving size to 1 so you can make it a frozen margarita. It will require slightly more work, but the consistency will be much better!
I'm a big fan of the beer-garita, and this recipe couldn't be easier! The can of limeade gave it the right amount of sweetness and lime flavor. I used Pacifico beer and it paired really nicely with the tequila. I love that you can make this by the pitcher so it would be great to serve at any party!
Did not change a thing, it was perfect. So perfect that people formed a line when ever I made a fresh batch. I bought for two extra servings, and I ran out FAST !!! Best drink I have tried in along time. And it does not hurt that you can tell the manly man who does not belive in drinks that don´t come out of a can that it has beer in it.
