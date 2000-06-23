Yummy Margaritas

Frozen lime margaritas made with beer.

Recipe by Tiffany Senecal

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender combine limeade, beer and tequila. Fill blender to the top with ice. Blend until thick and smooth.

  • Salt the rims of 2 large margarita glasses. To do so, pour salt onto a small plate, moisten the rims of the glasses on a damp towel and press them into the salt.

  • Serve the margaritas in the salted glasses and garnish with slices of lime.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
775 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 139.3g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 12.8mg. Full Nutrition
