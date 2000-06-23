Yummy Margaritas

This is the same recipe my friend served to us on "Girls night out". It's so very good and so easy. I have served it to my guests and they could not believe there was beer in it and has only three ingredients. Good, quick and easy, what more could you ask for... I used this recipe for our "mexican night" and my brother made the authentic triple sec, lime juice, tequila margarita and everyone like these much better. I did use the lime to moisten the rim of the glass before the salt. I have been even keeping the leftovers in the blender glass in the freezer and whenever I want a margarita, I just pop it back on the blender base and enjoy one anytime.