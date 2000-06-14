Wassail Punch
Great for holiday gatherings. Using a slow-cooker to prepare this allows the aroma to be savored for hours.
This is wassail the way it should be--tart, spicy, and not overly sweet. I did end up using less lemon juice because it was a little TOO tart for even me; however, I was using the bottled stuff which might have had something to do with it. Also, if the 8+ hour time frame is a turn-off for some, it can be made on the stovetop. I let it simmer for about 45 minutes and it tasted just as good.Read More
Not quite what I was hoping for. I love hot spiced drinks but this is not one that I will be making again. It smells good but the flavor just isn't there.Read More
I love how this recipe doesn't require any sugar and uses only juice and spices. I had everything on hand, and I even used a chunk of peeled, fresh ginger instead of the dried. I made it Sunday morning (in the crockpot) and we had it after dinner when we got home from church. Very yummy!
I followed the original recipe and did find it a little tart (as others have noted), but after adding a little extra apple cider, it was great! I made it at 8am for a party that night, and it got a lot of compliments!
I thought the recipe needed a little more zip. I added 1/4 cup red hots replaced 1 quart of apple juice for 1 quart red grapefruit juice
excellent
Very good. I didn't know what it was suppose to taste like but everyone enjoyed it. I had some spiced rum on the side for those who wanted to 'kick-it-up' a bit. And, I did add some cranberry juice. I loved the one reviewers suggestion of a cloved decorated orange. It really looked festive as well as being functional (no cheesecloth needed). Thanks!
Everyone loved it at my Christmas party!
This is an awesome recipe. We, too, used real ginger. That really does make a difference I think. And then we added a quart of Spiced Rum in place of one quart of apple juice. Man, let me tell you. We were HAMMERED! It was great! Thanks Bea!
I stuck about 20 cloves into a whole orange and put that into the punch instead of just tossing them in. This is delicious, very simple to prepare and makes the whole kitchen smell wonderful!
I threw a holiday party last year and we made Wassail and Hot Chocolate. They were both a big hit. We left the alcohol on the side so that people could add their own and it worked out great.
This is so close to my families recipe, I just HAD to comment! We make a larger batch. We use one gallon apple cider, one can frozen orange juice, one can frozen pineapple juice, and then for the spices, we get "mulling spices". They have ALL the spices, from Cinnamon sticks to nutmeg and ginger and a few others. We place 6 tablespoons in cheese cloth, (then your not picking out the spices before serving). THEN, we slice 2 lemons and two oranges and float them on top while it cooking in a crock pot Yummy!!! You can place a cinnamon stick in each cup. Wassail is a standard holiday hot drink after dinner. I introduced this to my Son-in-laws family and they simply went nuts over it. In each cup, I make sure everyone gets a floating lemon or orange. They too can be eaten. Thanks so much, for the chance to share our tradition!!!! Your version is really really good!!
Great smell through out the house. Not too good on the flavor though.
This was wonderful. This was served Thanksgiving day and it made the house smell great!
Very good! I think it tasted too orange juicy though and I only used 1/4 cup of lemon juice instead of 1/2 cup. Once I added a little more cider it was nearly perfect.
Pretty good. Tyhe first time I made this I forgot the giner - it was still good. I think it really makes a difference if you cook it a little longer. My husband thought the lemon influence was a bit much, so I added some sugar.
Everyone loved it, and it made the house smell wonderful too. Very easy, just combine in a slow cooker and let it be...
This is a keeper! We have made it for numerous gatherings and I have been asked for the recipe more than once! Cooking it all day in the slow cooker makes the house smell wonderful!
Excellent! Now it will become our holiday tradition! Easy to make and had most of the ingredients at hand. Smells wonderful!
Very easy to make. It was a mix of sweet and sour.
Great recipe. Easy to use.
This is a pretty good punch but was a little to strong for me. Next time I will add a cup or 2 of water. Has flavor is good and has just the right amount of spice.
It was easy to make, but cost alot.
I used this recipe for our Christmas Eve festivities and it was gone in no time! It's a very delicious and tasty hot punch that has become a tradition in our house. We all love it! Thanks, Bea.
I make this yesterday for a ornament exchange...it was a hit! It was super easy to make & tasted & smelled wonderful! The only thing I would do the next time I make it would put cloves in cheesecloth or tea strainer.
This was a hit with the older crowd at our Christmas Eve party. Great taste and easy to make. Thanks for sharing!
Made it exactly by the recipe, without even tasting, because it looked easy- all the party guests raved about it!
I added a little whiskey for a December Bears tailgate. I also added a sliced lemon and sliced orange. It was a little citrusy. Next time I will leave out the lemon and orange juice, and use only the sliced fruit.
I also add 2 cups of cranberry juice to make it a little tart. Delicious.
This is a really tasty recipe. I followed some of the advice in the reviews and cut the lemon juice down to 1/4 cup (used the bottled kind) and stuffed the cloves in 2 halved clementines. I put all the ingredients in a crock pot and cooked it on high until it simmered for about an hour then turned it down to low. The total cooking time was less than 8 hours. It was delicious and was a big hit at othe family Christmas Eve gathering. It will be a tradition from now on!
I don't like Wassail, but I thought this punch was really good. Everyone else liked it too. Super easy and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I'll use this again.
I've seen this recipe in another source. It also calls for caramond pods, raisins and crystalized ginger. Go figure???
This is a wonderful recipe and it makes my house smell so good!! The cinnamon sticks and cloves do sink to the bottom after several hours but can get in your drink if the liquid is getting low. You can wrap these up in a cheesecloth to avoid this. My Godmother also stuck cloves in a half of an orange--this was great also. Overall, a wonderful recipe!!!
I made this for Thanksgiving and I am now making it for every gathering. I forgot the lemon juice once and it still turned out fine. I put the juices together the night before and refrigerate overnight. I then pour it all into the slow cooker with the cloves pushed into an orange as others suggested, and also the cinnamon sticks. The aroma is fabulous and everyone finishes it before I have a chance to try it. Thanks
I love this and have made it for years every Christmas Eve, although, instead of lemon juice, I use 1/2 cup of cranberry juice. I do add just a couple of Tablespoons of sugar because I like it a little sweeter. It is wonderful for a sore throat and clearing out congestion too for those wintry nights.
I cooked this all night for Christmas morn...everyone enjoyed it very much.
Use less lemon juice (1/4th cup) or add sugar.
placed the cloves in an orange and it turned out great
I had to do this for fifty people. The recipe came up weird when I converted it. Basically it amounted to a dash of this, a splash of that. What I concluded is, this recipe is very forgiving. What I made might have been close to the original. Might not. But everyone loved it.
This was so good! I didn't have cinnamon sticks or whole cloves so I used the ground version of both and it still came out wonderfully.
Ohhhhh I love this! I make it for every fall/winter party I host at my home - it tastes GREAT and makes the house smell delicious!!
Have tried several Wassail recipes over the years but this one really stands out. Even my teenagers enjoyed this one and kept going back for more. I doubled the recipe. I used pasteurized, unfiltered cider. I juiced lemons for the required juice, did not use prepared. I used a premium, no pulp orange juice. Mixed it all up, floated a clove studded orange in it and simmered it until it had reduced about 1/2 inch from where I had started in a 6 quart kettle. Just before serving I added honey to sweeten it up a bit.
Very nice
I made this for my daughter's wedding reception on Dec. 30th. It not only tasted great, but many commented on the wonderful aroma of simmering cider at the reception.
Wonderful!
I (luckily) made two batches of this. My family and friends were drinking this all day long. I put this in the crock pot over night and in the morning my entire house smelled wonderful. My only suggestion is to not be impatient like me. I went overboard with the cinnamon so i i had to make another batch to dilute the cinnamon....Recipe is best as is instructed.
Very good, but doesn't need to cook for 8 hours. We used a crock pot and cooked for the full 8 hours and it tasted the same after 2-3 hours as it did after 8 hours. Smells great! Nice tangy flavor. We used fresh lemons (you only need 2 lemons so opt for the fresh ones...makes a difference!)
Made this for a christmas party..great! I added about an inch of peeled fresh Ginger and put the mulling spices in a large mesh tea infuser in the crockpot for abt 6 hours.
I've served this at a holiday party for two years and a row and I have gotten rave reviews both times. It tastes GREAT and leaves the home smelling like the holidays!
Loved this recipe! I am a huge fan of apple cider, and I loved how these flavors came together and complemented each other! I will be making this again for my New Year's Day brunch! (... as well as for when I just want to curl up with a good book and a lovely seasonal beverage!)
My family LOVED this recipe. I made it in a stock pot on my stove on a cold day and we enjoyed it all day long. Another comment suggested not adding as much lemon juice, so I cut the amount in half, and was pleased.
Tastes better w/o the lemon juice. Curious what happened to the cinnamon sticks in their recipes.
This wassail was great! My family drank it down so fast. It was so easy to make! Definetly some of the best tasting wassail i've ever had.
really tasty. I followed the recipe exactly and had no leftovers at my Christmas party last night!
I made this following the exact ingredients on the list in their exact measurements. I was very pleased with the way it came out - I didn't think it was too tart at all! The trick is making sure it has thoroughly cooked itself for awhile. I had to make mine on the stovetop for a shorter amount of time than was listed. It simmered there for a few hours and the flavors mixed well when it had been cooking for awhile longer. This is so easy to make I will be doing it again, and yes it smelled wonderful!!
Loved this recipe! Didn't change a thing! Just perfect as is.
This was definitely delicious. I used a package of mulled spices from the grocery store and just put in cider and orange juice. I let them sit in the crock pot for about 6 hours on low and then turned it up to high for the last 30 or so minutes. I strained the wassail and put a little bit of spiced rum in the bottom of the mugs- so so yummy, and the whole house smelled amazing. Thank you for a great recipe!
A little boring, added some honey, orang slices and cinnamon- but good base. Thank you!
Brown sugar really tames down the cranberry
This was a great punch, not too sweet. It was a great hit at the party!
Delicious!
This is a pricey drink, but very nice for those parties during the cold season. Everyone loved it.
We have a friend who introduced us to Wassail a few years ago - and it has grown on me! It's become a new festive favorite for my son and I. I resized this for 6 - added additional cider, decreased the lemon and added a cup of cranberry sauce as other reviewers suggested. I would make this again!
This tastes good and can be made with or without spirits. I added some Burgundy to it and it added a wonderful complex flavor to it.
Good! Totally a fall-ish drink.
Love this recipe! I've made it 3 times in the last 3 days. :) I added the recommended 1/4 cup lemon juice, however my favorite-tasting batch was the one where I completely omitted the lemon juice. I've found that the longer this cooks, the better it tastes, so don't get impatient. Let your crock pot do its thing! And I agree with everyone else--my house smells amazing when I make this!
Very good. My sister makes this during the holidays and it is wonderful.
I made this for an open house we had for our new neighbors this Christmas. It was such a hit. Most had never had wassail and found it a real treat.
A citrus twist on warm spiced apple cider. Easily modifiable based on preference. Could lend a tropical flare to the holiday season with a little pineapple juice. Be carefully of the acidic content of citrus to already acidic cider.
We all loved this! It was a little tart, but I would prefer that over it being too sweet. I might try cutting the lemon in half next time, but really loved the flavor! No added sugar which is really a bonus!
Absolutely delicious! I didn't use quite as much lemon juice as the recipe called for (I used maybe 1/4 cup of fresh squeezed juice), and it still turned out great.
It was good, but too much citrus for us, so we ended up adding brown sugar and an extra quart of apple juice to balance it out. A good base besides that though.
I need to make a triple batch the next time. The family loved it.
I made this on Christmas Eve. Maybe my house was too hot, because not much was drank. I found the taste a bit too pungent.
I have prepared this recipe 3 years running for our Fire Dept. Chili Cook-off and Autumn Festivale. Each year I have had to double the recipe. I am now up to making it by the 5 gal. batch and still run out!
My husband and I thought this came out really well. Simple to make and extremely sweet.
Very Good! For an adult beverage version I added some Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum, which makes it a fab New Year's Open House drink. I didn't have whole cloves, but will be sticking them in an orange when I get some. Easy and very tasty.
I enjoyed this a lot. It was especially nice since it had no added sugar therefore was not overly sweet. Very comforting for the cold christmas season.
I loved this recipe. I always make Wassail for our annual ornament exchange and we always have tons left over. Not with this one! I only had enough for one extra serving for me! So easy and delicious!
It was easy to make, good, but not fabulous.
Fabulous! Just how I remember my grandmother's.
Simple recipe to follow. My family and I loved it. It was a major sugar rush...one cup limit for me.
Big hit = new tradition!! Used "Apple Pie" apple juice instead of cider (because I'm cheap) and extra pulp orange juice.
Absolutely delicious!
I love this recipe! I've been making it every year now. However I do add sugar, or Splenda in my case. Although I did debate on using maple syrup. Plus I added time. The recipe calls for 8 hours, but it was way better after sitting longer. I've started putting mine on the day before.
I made this as is, using the big pot on the stove. The flavor was good, but I thought it over-sweet, or over-something. It just made me thirsty. It might be better on a *very* cold day (like the frigid weather we had a week ago but that isn't when I made it).
We have fixed wassail every year for Christmas, and decided to try this recipe this year. I made it and passed out the cups, and we all decided that something was missing. I added 1/2 cup of honey, and it was perfect. It's a good basic recipe, but was missing honey, a key ingredient in other wassail recipes.
I keep ingredients for this on hand all winter. My husband prefers wassail to hot chocolate, and this is his favorite recipe.
I used cran-apple juice instead of plain apple. I also omitted the lemon juice and added a couple tablespoons of brown sugar to balance the tartness of the cran-apple juice. It was such a hit at my holiday party that I ran out! I definitely recommend doubling it!
I used fresh squeezed lemon juice, kirkland brand orange juice, & honeycrisp apple cider. I also used fresh chopped ginger instead of powdered, & added more than what would be the fresh equivalent. Amazing though! My inlaws absolutely loved it!
If you don't have time to let it simmer all day, just add a cup of brown sugar to counter the tartness. Garnish with pinch of allspice and it's 10/10!
AMAZING!!! Took me back to drinking it with my grandparents! I added a bit of sugar and rum to mine. Also two apples to bring out more of the apple cider since this has a lot of citrus.
Absolutely delish! I made this for our Christmas party and even those who never had it were loving it! I did cut the lemon juice to just a couple of squirts so it would not be so tart and I added 1/4 cup of sugar. Made my home smell absolutely divine! I used to make this when I was younger but I couldn't remember all the stuff in it, so thanks so much for sharing adn bringing back some great memories.
This turned out great. I've used this recipe for several years now and is a hit with family and the office during the holiday. ALSO-if you simmer it overnight in your crockpot, you will wake up to your house smelling WONDERFUL!
Everyone loved it!
I classic recipe everyone should use at Christmas. What an aroma!
great....had a party tonight and it was gone! used a little less lemon, little more apple cider...plus the house smelled great! cooked it on the stove, ready in an hour!
I was a little skeptical about making this since I had never tried to make wassail before. This was a big hit at my Christmas party. It was totally gone by the end of the night. Adding red hot candies to it really adds a special touch, so I highly recommend doing that too. This was very easy and I will make it again!
I just made this recipe exactly according to the instructions. It was way too bitter. I will look elsewhere for a wassail recipe.
