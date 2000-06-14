Wassail Punch

Great for holiday gatherings. Using a slow-cooker to prepare this allows the aroma to be savored for hours.

Recipe by Bea Gassman

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a slow-cooker or a large pot over low heat, combine apple cider, orange juice and lemon juice. Season with cloves, ginger and nutmeg. Bring to a simmer. If using a slow cooker, allow to simmer all day. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 0.4g; sodium 8mg. Full Nutrition
