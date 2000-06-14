Wassail Punch

This is so close to my families recipe, I just HAD to comment! We make a larger batch. We use one gallon apple cider, one can frozen orange juice, one can frozen pineapple juice, and then for the spices, we get "mulling spices". They have ALL the spices, from Cinnamon sticks to nutmeg and ginger and a few others. We place 6 tablespoons in cheese cloth, (then your not picking out the spices before serving). THEN, we slice 2 lemons and two oranges and float them on top while it cooking in a crock pot Yummy!!! You can place a cinnamon stick in each cup. Wassail is a standard holiday hot drink after dinner. I introduced this to my Son-in-laws family and they simply went nuts over it. In each cup, I make sure everyone gets a floating lemon or orange. They too can be eaten. Thanks so much, for the chance to share our tradition!!!! Your version is really really good!!