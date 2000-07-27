Vodka Blueberry Liqueur

4.4
37 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This spirit takes some waiting time, but if you make it during blueberry season, you can enjoy the taste of fresh berries in the dead of winter!

Recipe by Sue Rogers

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 quarts
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 2-quart jar dissolve sugar in vodka. Pour in blueberries and cover the jar.

  • Store in cool, dark place for 2 months (refrigerator is okay). Occasionally shake gently. Strain and serve in cordial glasses, or if you prefer, over ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
