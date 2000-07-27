Vodka Blueberry Liqueur
This spirit takes some waiting time, but if you make it during blueberry season, you can enjoy the taste of fresh berries in the dead of winter!
Not only is this recipe simple and delicious, but also makes a wonderful gift item!
Not only is this recipe simple and delicious, but also makes a wonderful gift item!
I don't know why people think this too strong. Hello! It's VODKA, not fruit punch. I made a huge quantity (1 1/2 gallons) for a buffet cookout. I provided fresh lemonade for those that wanted to "cut" the blueberry flavor and alcohol content. Of about 90 attendees there was not one person who didn't think the straight or mixed liquor was anything less than fabulous. I used less sugar but that was only because I didn't have enough. FYI, the longer it sits, the sweeter it gets.
Makes a great holiday gift and interesting martinis. Thanks!
Wow! If I could give this 10 stars I would! This was sweet and wonderful. I'm a light weight and didn't feel that this was too strong. Guests raved over it. I'm running out today to buy more blueberries so that I can make a triple batch for our upcoming Halloween party. Try this one - you won't be disappointed! Thanks for the recipe!!!
Pretty Strong! No one liked it.
What a nice smooth liquer! I used Absolute vodka, and let it stay in the fridge for about 8 weeks. I found the light red color to be pretty. The finished product is a tad sweet. This will be appreciated on cold New England evenings. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
I chilled this and served it straight up. It was outstanding!!! Definately sweet, but I didn't think it was too sweet. I don't know why people think it's too strong though, it is vodka, what do you expect? I will definately make this again. The hardest part was waiting 2 months to try it.
Try with less sugar and fewer huckleberries!
Very tasty! I would make it again.
I'm from North Idaho so I used huckleberries. All I can say, and the tons of people I'vew shared with is- OMG!!!! SOOOO great! and another great use of our wonderful huckleberries, I'm [planning my next batch which will be at least 2 gallons. Everyone wants it but I've made the recipe my secret lol if I couls give it 20 starts I would
I have 50 highbush blueberry bushes so I am always looking for recipes. It's as easy as 1-2-3: one, two, three cups. If I forget which is which, it's easy enought to reason out. It works well with other fruit. I almost prefer it with blackberries or raspberries. I have to have it over ice to cut the cloying sugary taste. I might try it with less sugar and/or different alcohols. I've heard rum is also good for this kind of recipe. It is definitely adaptable.
Wonderful. Gave as gifts and everyone raved. Personally, I would use a little less sugar next time. Great liqueur.
Really sweet! I would half the sugar. I've been sipping on it for about four months now. The first month tasted like mouthwash, but after the second month it mellowed into something amazing. It was really sweet, the sugar kills the taste of the vodka (I hate the taste of vodka). I will make again but with less sugar. Oh, and BTW I do not care for the taste of the blueberries at all, even after a couple of months. Not sure what to do with them.....
This was pretty good. It was too sweet for me though, next time I will cut the amount of sugar in half.
Very tasty, it goes great with Cranberry juice.
I would give this more than 5 stars if I could! It is absolutely delicious! Tastes just like fresh blueberries!!! I sipped it by itself and also mixed it with some Sprite! It's great either way. I wish I had made more!!! The blueberries are stronger than the actual drink I think! Yummy yummy yummy! I'm going to go out and buy more blueberries so I can make some for my upcoming Halloween Party!
Just started a batch for year 3. First year I made it I only doubled the recipe. It was really good. Last year I made more. Still great. Last year, I used berries from late in the season. It has almost a cinnamin spice taste it. I am thinking that year each berries will have slightly different flavors. Can't wait for the holidays to see how this years berries taste.
I made this with Patron Tequila and it is absolutely DELICIOUS!!! It was so hard to wait 2 months, but I did and I am sooo glad. I am getting ready to make a lot more and bottle it for Christmas gifts. Thanks so much for this fantastic recipe!!!
Turned out quite tart and sour even though we used fresh, sweet blueberrires. Some berries were good after being soaked for almost 3 months but some looked brownish. I think these brown berries added to the slightly bad/fermented taste. Found it was good to drink if mixed with carbonated water or Sprite and or blueberry juice/cocktail.
I had planned to make pies, cobblers, and various desserts during blueberry picking season in Alaska but why waste a good berry. All kidding aside, this liqueur would make a great Christmas gift, along with a tasty drizzle over "snow ice cream."
I made a batch back in July using half the sugar called for. I've been tasting it periodically since then and while the initial harshness from the vodka has mellowed, I simply don't taste 'blueberry'.
Very Strong. The only thing I had to mix with when I tried it was Diet Orange Crush. That was pretty good. I think if you mixed it with 7UP that would be good.
The first batch I thought I did wrong as I could barely swallow it. But realized I was not used to drinking vodka. The last batch I let sit for 2 months then bottled it and let that sit for 1.5 months in the fridge. Poured it into a glass and added a couple thin slices of lemon. WOOOHOOO. I have now ordered a 3L barrel and I intend to make a LARGE batch. Ferment for 6 months, strain it, then bottle and store it for a few more months.
Really good for mixed drinks! I had some mixed with blood orange soda it was great. I am looking forward to trying it mixed with different things.
Made this during Christmas break. Very nice and smooth. Will try it for the summer with ice tea!
This was great. I did use raspberries and 1/2 c sugar but that's personal preference. this is a great recipe that is very adaptable to your personal taste. I suggest using more sugar if you would like to add it to a mixer or less sugar if you would like to drink it with no mixer.
Wow is this easy and impressive! I am considering giving this away as Christmas gifts. I didn't have 8 weeks to wait, so I scored the blueberries before putting them into the bottle, and used superfine sugar. It turned out very well in 5 weeks. Friends at a party were doing straight shots of this and said it was tasty!
If you grow your own blueberries, this is a great way to use your extras. The flavor is in its own class and cannot be compared to those "flavored" vodkas.
Was a big hit mixed with club soda or Sprite. A nice addition to a holiday gift basket.
Nothing short of delicious. Each year I make more than the previous year. Smooth. Refreshing and a staple in our cabinet. This would make a great gift if we weren't so piggy with our own supply!
