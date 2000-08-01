Manicotti Pancakes II
This recipe came from a very old Italian family and it is super!
Fantastic!!!! This recipe is almost fool proof. I stuffed the pancakes with ground beef, garlic, spinich and cheese then covered with a mix of tomato sauce and cheese sauce.
Fantastic!!!! This recipe is almost fool proof. I stuffed the pancakes with ground beef, garlic, spinich and cheese then covered with a mix of tomato sauce and cheese sauce.
These were fantastic! I used 5 egg whites instead of 3 eggs, and then stuffed them with salmon, mushrooms and spinach and used the yolks to make hollandaise sauce to top them with. They were so easy! Great recipe.
This is the only way to go and so much easier than trying to stuff a manicotti shell. Thanks Carol!
Very good recipe. Tastes like pasta but in a good way.
Sooo easy!! This is awesome, I saved this to use as manicotti just like it says but I was short on treats tonight so I whipped some up and filled them with baked apples & topped with caramel sauce, so so yummy
This recipe made very light "pancakes" for manicotti which were easy to prepare and delicious.
My mother has been using this recipe for years. Its the only way we make Manicotti..if people buy those store bought ones in the box..they aren't eating real manicotti.
These weren't half bad. I love how they are so healthy for you.
EXCELLENT recipe Thanks!
This recipe is awesome. The pancake is light and delicious. Perfect crepe for your homemade manicotti. Thank you for sharing.
Perfect!!! First time I made manicotti pancakes and they were perfect. thank you!!
2 thumbs up! These worked perfectly for our dinner. I don't know what manicotti is, but I needed a savoury pancake for crespelle. I used gluten free all-purpose flour adding 1/3 cup of milk more to compensate for the extra thirsty flours. I couldn't be happier. They held up to bending and folding and didn't disintegrate when the filling and sauce were added. Thank you Carol for your recipe.
This recipe saved my dinner. I had everything under control, or so I thought. The last thing I had to do was boil the noodles. Brought the water to boil threw in the pasta, flour bugs, mind you, I keep my pasta in the fridge. Did not want to run to the store. What to do? I came across this recipe, expecting disaster but it was a total success. Husband, now wants his manicotti like this from now on. Thank you, thank you.
perfect for manicotti!
