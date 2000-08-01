Manicotti Pancakes II

This recipe came from a very old Italian family and it is super!

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Beat eggs and milk together in large bowl. Beat in flour until batter is smooth. Lightly coat an 8 inch skillet or crepe pan on medium-high heat with cooking spray. Make one pancake at a time by dropping a large spoonful of batter onto pan and tilting to cover the whole surface of the pan evenly. Cook until golden, turning once, about 2 minutes per pancake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 48.1mg; sodium 26mg. Full Nutrition
