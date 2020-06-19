Thai Cucumber Tomato Salad

We had a super spicy red curry tonight - and this salad was a great cool-down! I added a little more sugar otherwise made as written. Thanks for the recipe!:)
This is a great recipe. I made a few changes because I didn't have all of the ingredients. I put in unrefined cane sugar instead of the white sugar, and I used dried coriander instead of the fresh cilantro. I think what made the recipe special, was the peanuts. It gives the salad this extra bite!
I followed the recipe exactly. I did not add peanuts since I'm not a huge fan. There's a very mild flavor but it's extremely fresh tasting. I'd make this again for sure. Maybe next time I will use halved cherry tomatoes and chop the cukes into cubes.
I think I know the "something missing" ingredients some reviewers mentioned. This needs a teeny bit of peanut oil and some fresh chopped thai basil. It will make all the difference, trust me. If you have never had thai basil it has a lovely anise taste and aroma but very subtle. This recipe could also use some very thinly sliced radish to add the heat some felt it needed. With those modifications, it will be fabulous.
Something's missing but I don't know what. I made this to accompany a Thai meal. I may make it again to figure out what's missing.
This is a really nice cucumber salad variation. I don't care for cilantro so I substituted parsley. I also used yellow tomatoes and red tomatoes to give it even more color. It was a big hit.
So simple and yummy! Even better the next day. I plan to keep a bowl of this in the fridge all summer!
Amazing!! This is a true Thai salad. The cilantro is a must for this recipe. My 13 month old loved this salad as well onions and all! Followed this recipe exactly....thanks for sharing! You have to like Thai food in order to love this dish. I will make this forever.
A nice cucumber salad that is not overly sweet. The peanuts are a nice addition.