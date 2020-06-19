Thai Cucumber Tomato Salad

This is a delicious light summer salad that is a little on the sweet side rather than than the tangy-vinegary side.

By Sherriel

2 more images

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel the cucumber in stripes lengthwise with a vegetable peeler, alternating skinned stripes with peel for a decorative effect. Slice the cucumber in half lengthwise, and then thinly slice. Place the cucumber in a salad bowl with the tomato and red onion, and mix together.

  • Pour the rice vinegar and lime juice into a separate bowl, and stir in the sugar until dissolved. Pour the dressing over the salad;mix, cover, and refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes. Just before serving, stir in the cilantro and sprinkle with chopped peanuts.

Cook's Note

You can substitute 1 packet of Splenda for the white sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 3.3g; sodium 56.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (78)

Reviews:
SunnyByrd
Rating: 4 stars
05/25/2010
We had a super spicy red curry tonight - and this salad was a great cool-down! I added a little more sugar otherwise made as written. Thanks for the recipe!:) Read More
Helpful
(36)
maggy_t
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2009
This is a great recipe. I made a few changes because I didn't have all of the ingredients. I put in unrefined cane sugar instead of the white sugar, and I used dried coriander instead of the fresh cilantro. I think what made the recipe special, was the peanuts. It gives the salad this extra bite! Read More
Helpful
(33)
Maggixial
Rating: 4 stars
02/23/2011
I followed the recipe exactly. I did not add peanuts since I'm not a huge fan. There's a very mild flavor but it's extremely fresh tasting. I'd make this again for sure. Maybe next time I will use halved cherry tomatoes and chop the cukes into cubes. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Floridafoodie
Rating: 4 stars
04/20/2012
I think I know the "something missing" ingredients some reviewers mentioned. This needs a teeny bit of peanut oil and some fresh chopped thai basil. It will make all the difference, trust me. If you have never had thai basil it has a lovely anise taste and aroma but very subtle. This recipe could also use some very thinly sliced radish to add the heat some felt it needed. With those modifications, it will be fabulous. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Rhianna
Rating: 2 stars
09/26/2012
Something's missing but I don't know what. I made this to accompany a Thai meal. I may make it again to figure out what's missing. Read More
Helpful
(15)
AMCASTAT
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2010
This is a really nice cucumber salad variation. I don't care for cilantro so I substituted parsley. I also used yellow tomatoes and red tomatoes to give it even more color. It was a big hit. Read More
Helpful
(15)
NICOLE4
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2010
So simple and yummy! Even better the next day. I plan to keep a bowl of this in the fridge all summer! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Shannon Thacyk
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2010
Amazing!! This is a true Thai salad. The cilantro is a must for this recipe. My 13 month old loved this salad as well onions and all! Followed this recipe exactly....thanks for sharing! You have to like Thai food in order to love this dish. I will make this forever. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Marie C.
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2010
A nice cucumber salad that is not overly sweet. The peanuts are a nice addition. Read More
Helpful
(9)
