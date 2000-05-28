Raspberry Mousse Cheesecake

4.5
44 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is very rich and creamy. Probably the best cheesecake that I have ever eaten. This recipe actually tastes incredible with any flavor of jam!!

Recipe by Dean Lawson

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch deep-dish pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine cream cheese, sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Beat until light and fluffy.

  • Pour batter into graham cracker pie crust. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

  • For the topping: In a medium bowl, fold the raspberry jam into the whipped topping. Spread over top of cooled cheesecake and refrigerate for approximately 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 42.1g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 72.1mg; sodium 225.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022