Raspberry Mousse Cheesecake
This is very rich and creamy. Probably the best cheesecake that I have ever eaten. This recipe actually tastes incredible with any flavor of jam!!
This is very rich and creamy. Probably the best cheesecake that I have ever eaten. This recipe actually tastes incredible with any flavor of jam!!
This was pretty good! I added a cup of melted chocolate to the cream cheese mixture and made a raspberry chocolate cheesecake--YUM!Read More
This was a all around good recipie. The mousse is great (although halving the amount of the jam and whip topping would still cover the whole cheesecake). I was slightly disappointed by the recommended cook time. I may have messed something up along the way, but I had it in the oven for around 35 minutes, and it still wasnt done. Cut back on the ingredients for the mousse and increase the cooking time, and this recipe might be a five star.Read More
This was pretty good! I added a cup of melted chocolate to the cream cheese mixture and made a raspberry chocolate cheesecake--YUM!
This was a all around good recipie. The mousse is great (although halving the amount of the jam and whip topping would still cover the whole cheesecake). I was slightly disappointed by the recommended cook time. I may have messed something up along the way, but I had it in the oven for around 35 minutes, and it still wasnt done. Cut back on the ingredients for the mousse and increase the cooking time, and this recipe might be a five star.
I just made this for a ladies tea and it was a huge success. I used a small 8" springform pan and used one package of neufchatel cheese instead of 2 full-leaded. Loved it!
Easy; great; impressive; I made it with real whipped cream and it was wonderful.
This cheesecake was okay. The cheesecake part was not sweet enough, and the raspberry mousse on top was a little lacking, too. I would not make this again.
All I can say is WOW. This is a fantastic cheesecake. I had a dinner party over at my house and made this and everyone was raving! Made me feel wonderful! I made a home-made graham cracker crust out of my Betty Crocker cookbook that was heavenly with it. The only problem I had was it took 20 minutes longer to bake than the recipe said. When you make this, and I recommend that you do, make sure to test your cheesecake in the center with a toothpick for doneness. The topping for this cheesecake was way easy and tasted wonderful. I added a bit of red food coloring to it to give it more color, since I used cherry preserves. Delicious cheesecake! I will make this again and again.
Very tasty and very pretty. When cut, the pie displays several layers - the cream topping, the raspberry preserves formed a second layer after chilling, the cheesecake, and then the crust. Next time, I'll spread the mousse layer more smoothly and garnish with fresh raspberries and mint leaves.
I loved this recipe. The only thing I would change is, I would not make as much raspberry mousse because when I cut into the well chilled cheesecake, the mousse ran into the area where I just removed the piece of cheesecake. It made it a little messy for presentation, but the taste is wonderful. I also garnished it with fresh raspberries and blackberries. It really added to the dish.
Delightful.....the only thing I changed was I made my own crust, therefore the baking process was a little longer. I certainly will make this again!
Great cheesecake! I used a pre-made graham cracker shell, which wasn't the best...next-time home-made! The cheese cake and raspberry mousse topping were wonderful. Great take-along dish.
Quick & refreshing, yet very easy. I served this at a dinner party & everyone was very impressed. Even my brother-in-law, who doesn't normally like cheesecake, said it was the best he'd ever had & even had seconds. I added a bit of sweetened condenced milk to the mousse part to help it set up better (about 1/3 can). This made a lovely presentation, moderatly sweeter though. I will definatly make this again & again!
This was very good! I added 1/3 cup of sour cream and the cheesecake was luscious! We'll be having this again!
This was such a hit at my inlaws christmas party, it was very easy to make. It was so good!! I will make this again.
I altered the recipe due to my diabetes. I used fat free cream cheese, Splenda instead of sugar, and used the strawberry flavored Cool Whip. Everyone at a gathering enjoyed it as much as I did. This recipe is a keeper!
I don't eat cheesecake but my boyfriend is a big fan. He loved this recipe. The part I liked the most about it was that it was very simple to make.
I don't know what went wrong, but the cheesecake itself was very mushy and seemed to be undercooked. My family and I also thought with the topping it was WAY too sweet. We usually love cheesecake, but this was so sweet we could barely eat it.
Twenty-five minutes WAS NOT enough time!!!! I cooked this for the 25 minutes, allowed it to cool for a few hours, put on the topping, and refrigerated it for a day. When I tried to serve this, the pieces fell apart. The outside 1 inch or so was done (like normal cheesecake), but the center was runny! I ended up scraping off all the mousse and putting it back into the oven for another half hour. It still tasted good, but if you only cook for 25 minutes you'll be flirting with disaster.
Delish! I baked in a 9 inch springform pan for 25 minutes; topped with 1 c. whipping cream (whipped with a tbsp. sugar and 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract), added a little sweetened condensed milk per a suggestion, mixed with homemade raspberry freezer jam. I don't know how it could be any better.
Yum and Yum! definitely recommend this one. My husband went wild for it and is always asking me to make it.
PLEASE READ THE "CHEESECAKE TIPS" FROM ALLRECIPES!! The tips helped make this cheesecake incredible. I got a TON of compliments. It was very light and creamy!! I used plain rasberry jelly for the mousse and then froze it while I let the cheesecake chill for 24 hours after baking. WOW!! I will have to make this again!! Thanks
I added 1/3 c sour cream, then poured the filling into an 8 inch graham cracker crust. The only problem I had was that because of the smaller piecrust, it took almost 45 minutes to bake. My family really loved this dessert.
This cheesecake was so easy to make and tasted sooo good. I made it with strawberry instead of rasberry. DELICIOUS!!
Can't stop making it. This cheesecake was simple and real good. I used strawberry jam instead and it was still very good.
I've made this several times now and have altered it by changing the flavors of the fruit spread I use. I do not make the mousse/whipped topping at all. The family likes the cheesecake as is without the topping. I use the recipe as base for cheesecake and then swirl in whatever jam or sauce that I have on hand. Definitely a keeper in my home!
Wonderful!! I take turns with a group of my friends every weekend cooking a dinner and dessert. Everyone loved this cheesecake!! I will definately make this again, and again!!
What a delicious cheesecake/pie! So easy to prepare -- don't change a thing, unless you use strawberry, blueberry, etc. jam if you don't like the raspberry. Everyone loved this -- it's nice to have the taste of cheesecake AND a fruit mousse pie all in one. I'll be making this a lot!
Yummy! I'll definitely make this again. I used lowfat cream cheese, egg substitute and fat free whipped topping.
This recipe was very fast, and easy to make, especially for beginners. There is no way you can mess it up either! It's great!
love it , really creamy but not too heavy , I love the tartness of the raspberry .
This cheesecake got rave reviews at the dinner I took it to last night. It was so easy to make. I used a traditonal homemade unbaked pie shell I had in the freezer. (I always make 6-8 to keep on hand for occasions like this.) Like some others, I made it with real whipped cream into which I gently folded in raspberry jam. Also, like another reviewer suggested, I made the filling using only half the ingredients - plenty to fill the one pie shell. Next time, I will make the full amount and fill two pies, one to go in the freezer. I loved the idea of another reviewer about putting a layer of chocolate on the cheesecake, and topping that with the Mousse. Everyone commented about the chocolate. I melted chocolate chips, stirred in some whipping cream - I could have added more cream as it was a little firm but the added texture was nice. I also baked the cheesecake for longer than the recipes says. Good cheesecake!
I made this just like the recipe. My husband and I both liked it! Very easy to make, Too!
This is a very easy dessert to make! I had a supply of home raised, blackberry jam that wasn't as jelled as I wanted, so I used this instead of raspberries. I made the homemade graham cracker crust (non-baked) on this site. I didn't know if I would like jam and cool whip together but was a great flavor, sweet-tart. A wonderful substitute for a cheesecake craving and very smooth. I will make it again!
I made this with a Oreo cookie crust and it was perfect both times I made it and I put fresh raspberries on too for decoration ... also
Very good! I combined with a homemade graham cracker crust, but it was sweet and held its form well. The raspberry topping can be a little strong so make sure not to overdo the jam.
I made it following the recipe, but it was really rich. I think I will make it without the jam next time and just put raspberries on the top.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections