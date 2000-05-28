Raspberry Mousse Cheesecake

This cheesecake got rave reviews at the dinner I took it to last night. It was so easy to make. I used a traditonal homemade unbaked pie shell I had in the freezer. (I always make 6-8 to keep on hand for occasions like this.) Like some others, I made it with real whipped cream into which I gently folded in raspberry jam. Also, like another reviewer suggested, I made the filling using only half the ingredients - plenty to fill the one pie shell. Next time, I will make the full amount and fill two pies, one to go in the freezer. I loved the idea of another reviewer about putting a layer of chocolate on the cheesecake, and topping that with the Mousse. Everyone commented about the chocolate. I melted chocolate chips, stirred in some whipping cream - I could have added more cream as it was a little firm but the added texture was nice. I also baked the cheesecake for longer than the recipes says. Good cheesecake!