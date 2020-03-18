Strawberry Salad

18 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

An easy, delicious salad that is sure to please!

By Kay

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix the lettuce, cabbage, raisins, grapes, strawberries, and onion together in a large bowl; add the dressing and toss to coat. Top with the pine nuts and almonds to serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
550 calories; protein 9.5g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 36.5g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 327.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022