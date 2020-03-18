Strawberry Salad
An easy, delicious salad that is sure to please!
This salad is fantastic AS IS. No alterations. OK, maybe some slight alterations with amounts b/c I rarely use exact amounts on anything. I just kind of eyeball it and go yup, that looks good. Oh, and I used Brianna's creamy poppyseed dressing. Absolutely perfect! I get rave reviews wherever I serve it.
the salad is not good at all,plus it dose not have a profile picture.
Delicious and refreshing - this was a very yummy salad!!!! my whole family (kids too) gobbled it up - i guess fruit are more inviting to them than vegis! i made my own vinegarette and added some poppy seeds to it - i will leave out the poppy seeds next time.
I used spinach instead of romaine, and used just enough dressing to coat- the moisture from the fruit makes it go further... it was so amazing!!!!! Thank you for a great recipe!
Great salad I made a few alterations though, I omited the golden raisens and the onion. The whole bottle of dressing is crazy I only use a couple splashes I add more strawberries and grapes than what is recommended and it comes out fantastic!!! My favorite summer salad! Great party salad!!
I had this salad at a wedding once. And I went in search for the recipe and found it here. So GOOD! The only thing that I changed was I didn't use pine nuts. Instead I used walnuts. I couldn't find pine nuts at the store. And I had walnuts in my cupboard. Turned out great. I also didn't use a whole bottle of dressing. Maybe 1/4 of the bottle. What a great summer salad.
This was excellent. The only changes were I added a couple of peaches as they are just coming in season and a couple of cloves of garlic (everything tastes better with garlic).
This was pretty good, but there were quite a few flavors going on with it, and it made soooo much. It doesn't need the whole bottle of dressing at all. We just tossed it around until it was all lightly coated. I added more grapes, due to other reviews, but I think if I make it again, I will keep as is. I didn't use pine nuts either...almonds were just fine. Also, there were too many raisins for my tastes, and too much red onion...it was rather overpowering, so we picked some of it out.
Make it per the recipe.... PERFECT!
I used baby arugula instead of cabbage, craisins instead of raisins, and slivered almonds for the nuts. My family loves it!!
REFRESHING! My family loves it! (minus pine nuts and almonds...allergies)
Very good basic strawberry salad recipe. I did NOT use the dressing as we had an opened bottle of poppy seed to use up. I added a can of Mandarin oranges, and sesame seeds and a little shredded cheese. Very easy to put together and use up produce.
