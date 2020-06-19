Strawberry Salad with Shallot-Honey Vinaigrette
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 371.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 8g 16 %
carbohydrates: 28.9g 9 %
dietary fiber: 6.7g 27 %
sugars: 19.6g
fat: 27.7g 43 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 16 %
vitamin a iu: 3173.7IU 64 %
niacin equivalents: 2.9mg 23 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 52mg 87 %
folate: 151.3mcg 38 %
calcium: 139.5mg 14 %
iron: 3mg 17 %
magnesium: 109.2mg 39 %
potassium: 657.6mg 18 %
sodium: 320.9mg 13 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 8 %
calories from fat: 249.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
