Strawberry Salad with Shallot-Honey Vinaigrette

Rating: 5 stars Beautiful salad! I loved the dressing for this. Lovely and simple on its own this salad would also go well with some cheese and/or green onion as well as any kind of fruit or berry. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my ladie friends last night....they loved it! I did whisk in 2 Tablespoons of raspberry jelly to the dressing only because I was craving it not because the salad needed it. Its a great salad and a gone salad too...they ate it up! Thanks! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars People make this all the time for a school lunchin! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars mmm mmmm! my boyfriend & i just loved it. its so great to try something new and it be amazing! great just like recipe says but also could be great with a little crumble blue cheese or gornzala. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Lick your plate good. My kids helped me make this; and so we ended up with triple the amount of parsley in place of thyme by mistake. It was still super delicious. This is the salad that I will take to potlucks so I can get compliments. I agree with other reviews that a little cheese would make it extra special. I made it and ate it before reading the reviews and didn't think it was missing anything. Now that I know about the cheese idea, I'll be sure to try it next time. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was a really great salad. I double that for a crowd and it was a crowd pleaser! I didn't have vegetable oil so I use the olive oil I had on hand. It was fine.

Rating: 5 stars easy to make and awesome to eat!!