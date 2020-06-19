Strawberry Salad with Shallot-Honey Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick and easy salad presents well for dinner guests, but is simple enough to make on a weeknight too.

By JenG

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the lemon juice, honey, shallot, thyme, salt, and red pepper flakes together in a bowl; vigorously whisk the olive oil and vegetable oil into the lemon juice mixture. Set aside.

  • Place a small skillet over medium-high heat; toss the almonds, sugar, and salt together in the hot skillet until the sugar caramelizes on the almonds, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat immediately.

  • Place the salad mix in a large bowl. Drizzle the dressing over the salad mix and toss to coat. Top with the almonds and strawberries to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 27.7g; sodium 320.9mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

SunnyByrd
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2010
Beautiful salad! I loved the dressing for this. Lovely and simple on its own this salad would also go well with some cheese and/or green onion as well as any kind of fruit or berry. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Laura Fields
Rating: 3 stars
05/11/2014
Something just doesn't come together with this dressing for me. I could try to tweak but I can't even figure out what I liked. Read More
Sally Renz Cummings
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2010
I made this for my ladie friends last night....they loved it! I did whisk in 2 Tablespoons of raspberry jelly to the dressing only because I was craving it not because the salad needed it. Its a great salad and a gone salad too...they ate it up! Thanks! Read More
ConverseRocker
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2010
People make this all the time for a school lunchin! Read More
denay4love
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2010
mmm mmmm! my boyfriend & i just loved it. its so great to try something new and it be amazing! great just like recipe says but also could be great with a little crumble blue cheese or gornzala. Read More
OneSpunCookie
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2013
Lick your plate good. My kids helped me make this; and so we ended up with triple the amount of parsley in place of thyme by mistake. It was still super delicious. This is the salad that I will take to potlucks so I can get compliments. I agree with other reviews that a little cheese would make it extra special. I made it and ate it before reading the reviews and didn't think it was missing anything. Now that I know about the cheese idea, I'll be sure to try it next time. Read More
Connie Castner Deemer
Rating: 5 stars
06/30/2017
This was a really great salad. I double that for a crowd and it was a crowd pleaser! I didn't have vegetable oil so I use the olive oil I had on hand. It was fine. Read More
ayesha
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2013
easy to make and awesome to eat!! Read More
Laura Fields
Rating: 3 stars
05/11/2014
Something just doesn't come together with this dressing for me. I could try to tweak but I can't even figure out what I liked. Read More
